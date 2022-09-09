Best Canadian Mobile Casinos for Real Money: 10 Top-Rated Mobile Casinos in Canada for 2022

We get it… despite your best efforts, you still need a helping hand to track down the best Canadian mobile casinos.
That’s why we’ve braved the dark halls of the Internet to put together this list of the top 10 mobile casinos in Canada — all ranked for their casino game variety, bonuses, and overall fairness.
Now you can finally spend some quality time burning through bountiful welcome bonuses in hopes of landing some solid jackpots.
We found Jackpot City to be the best casino to stave off the in-house boredom, thanks to their exciting Vegas-like web design, plentiful games, and a welcome bonus big enough to let you spin any slot machine you like.
Read on to see what else we’ve found.
Best Canadian Mobile Casinos
- Jackpot City: Best overall
- PlayOJO: Wager-free bonuses
- Spin Casino: Best mobile jackpot slots
- Casumo: Generous loyalty program
- TonyBet: Stellar mobile sportsbook
- Ricky Casino: Best for mobile roulette
- BitStarz: Best crypto casino for mobile users
- Genesis: Most free spins
- Casino.com: Best for Ugga Bugga slot game
- Leo Vegas: Best for Drop Pots bingo
1. Jackpot City — Best Canadian Mobile Casino Overall
Pros:
- Welcome package up to $1,600
- 20 progressive jackpot games
- C$1,000,000+ in total jackpots
- Seamless mobile app
- 24/7, reliable customer support
Cons:
- Full game selection only viewable after registration
- Lack of crypto banking options
Jackpot City has been rocking the online casino world since 1998, and as mobile play grew in demand, it rose to the occasion.
When it comes to online casinos for mobile devices, Jackpot City takes the cake – a perfect balance of real money casino games, robust bonuses, and some of the best mobile compatibility around. Unsurprisingly, the top Canadian casinos make for some of the best mobile casinos.
Game Selection - 4.7 / 5
With over 600 casino games, Jackpot City offers plenty for even the most discerning Canadian player. Their library consists primarily of slots but maintains a respectable array of other options, including blackjack, video poker, baccarat, roulette, bingo, craps, and keno.
And, as their name suggests, they offer a healthy selection of progressive jackpot slots. We were excited to see one of our favourite online mobile casino games – Mega Moolah.
If you’re unfamiliar with Mega Moolah, we recommend crawling out from that rock you’ve been hiding under, as this is one of the most popular online casino games. This African safari-themed slot features huge jackpots frequently straying into the millions of dollars.
The play grid is fairly straightforward, with 5 reels and 3 rows with symbols composed of colourful cartoon animals. With high volatility and 88.12% RTP, you’re not going to collect the minor wins as often as, say, the Ugga Bugga mobile casino game, but we’ve also never heard of Ugga Bugga dropping a $20 million+ jackpot before… so there.
Rewards and Bonuses - 4.7 / 5
Jackpot City’s welcome bonus is more of a welcome package. Like many of the best online gambling sites, they have split their deposit bonuses over multiple deposits. In this case, your first 4 deposits will all see a 100% match up to $400, giving you a total welcome package of up to C$1,600 in bonus funds. All 4 deposit bonuses come with a higher-than-average rollover, but nothing a dedicated gambler can’t muscle through.
They also have a decent little loyalty program that is free to join, letting you win points by playing mobile casino games. These points can be redeemed for prices like free plays, further stretching that mighty Canadian dollar a little bit further.
Misc - 4.9 / 5
While almost every casino these days runs their websites to be mobile-friendly, we like that Jackpot City has gone the extra mile and has a mobile app for both Apple and Android users. Both apps look fantastic on your mobile devices, and the mobile games load fast and run smoothly. Stellar execution.
If you’ve heard everything you need and are ready to get on the best mobile casino site, sign up at Jackpot City and get started with a 100% match bonus on your first deposit.
2. PlayOJO — Best Wager-Free Bonus of all Mobile Casinos in Canada
Pros:
- 50 free spins without wagering req.
- Fantastic selection of live casino games
- Numerous blackjack variants
- Smooth mobile experience
Cons:
- No crypto banking
- Customer support is not available 24/7
A fairly young casino, PlayOJO first opened its doors in 2017 in UK markets, finally becoming available for Canadian mobile gamblers five years later. They’ve swiftly risen in the esteem of Canadian players thanks to their broad game selection, rollover-free welcome bonus, and solid customer support – even if they don’t respond 24/7.
Game Selection - 4.8 / 5
PlayOJO is a dream come true for Canadian players with a taste for variety, thanks to its selection of over 3,000 games from over 10 game providers.
As you usually see in all of the best mobile casino sites, PlayOJO’s selection trends heavily towards slots – including a live game show version of the popular Buffalo Blitz slot – and with so many game providers, if you’ve already got a favourite slot machine, you are gonna find it here.
And if not, you’re liable to find something even better, such as the Rumble Ratz Megaways title… which doesn’t play like your standard Megaways game at all. This 6-reel x 6-row game features a 96.21% RTP, high volatility, and anywhere between 4,096-46,656 paylines.
Stylistically speaking, it’s pretty silly, with a group of rats armed with spatulas, spoons, and the like… but it comes across as more charming than not. Unless you hate Stuart Little, in which case this probably isn’t the slot for you.
At any rate, there is a lot of variety to the play, letting you buy hyper bonuses, chances to expand spaces on individual reels, and so on. The level of control feels nice, but the chance at winning 5,000x your wager feels nicer still. All in all, it’s a good game.
Rewards and Bonuses - 4.5 / 5
PlayOJO offers a refreshing take on welcome bonuses, though some might be a bit underwhelmed.
When you make your first real money deposit, you’ll receive 50 free spins with absolutely no playthrough requirements. This means anything you win with those spins is yours to keep, which is pretty cool and not something you can enjoy at other online casinos.
On top of that, you’ll get 1 free spin on their Prize Twister, which gives you a chance to win everything from free spins, bingo tickets, scratchcards, or real money prizes.
This is a great deal if you’re one of those Canadian players who are leery of taking on a big deposit bonus due to overwhelming wagering requirements.
Misc - 4.8 / 5
As if you needed more convincing, we felt you should know that PlayOJO is the perfect online casino to play blackjack.
They have six fantastic online blackjack variants with a couple of selections of both American and European style blackjack, as well as American Turbo and European Turbo blackjacks. These all run great on both Android and iOS devices.
And players who get a little lonely have access to a broad selection of live dealer games. At the time of reviewing PlayOjo, we counted 27 open live dealer blackjack tables with a wide selection of rulesets in place. Live dealer games are the way to go at online casinos, even on mobile.
Take advantage of a fantastic welcome bonus of 50 free spins with no wagering requirements
3. Spin Casino — Best Jackpot Slots of all Canadian Mobile Casino Sites
Pros:
- Up to $1,000 in welcome bonuses
- 100 free spins
- Huge selection of jackpot slots
- Sleek casino app for both Android and Apple
- Constantly updating the list of casino games
Cons:
- Steep wagering requirements
- No crypto banking options
Spin Casino is easily our favourite online casino to play progressive jackpot slots. Much like their name suggests, this is a slot-forward casino, and they back it up with a welcome bonus geared towards one of their biggest jackpot titles: Wheel of Wishes.
But that’s not the only thing they do well – their mobile app is sleek and runs great, and their 24/7 customer support ensures you never feel ignored.
Game Selection - 4.7 / 5
Spin Casino features approximately 600 mobile casino games, which should be plenty to put a smile on anyone’s face.
While they’re mostly pushing their slots catalogue, they have several video poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, bingo, craps, keno, and scratch cards, in addition to a pretty decent selection of live dealer games.
Their Wheel of Wishes mobile slot title is a good place to start, especially since their deposit bonus includes 100 free spins. This is a brilliant jackpot slot title with a 93.34% RTP and a big WOWpot! progressive jackpot that is guaranteed to always be at least C$2 million.
Fans of the 1001 Arabian Nights will enjoy this treasure-filled game with brightly coloured symbols styled to look like jewelled amulets, mystical potions, arcane tomes, and a magic lamp. It’s a fairly simple game with 5 reels, 10 paylines, and a wager range of $0.10 up to $25 per spin.
Rewards and Bonuses - 4 / 5
Spin Casino has one of our favourite mobile casino bonuses, with new players seeing a 100% match on their first three deposits up to $1,000 plus 100 bonus spins on the Wheel of Wishes progressive jackpot slot.
The wagering requirements on this bonus are a little high, which will take you some time to play through.
Misc - 4.6 / 5
For fans of cards who get sweaty palms at the thought of trying to out-strategize the dealer, Spin Casino is a perfect online casino to play one of our favourite live dealer games: baccarat.
Though if we’re being honest, the real reason we like baccarat is that it makes us feel like David Niven’s James Bond in the 1967 classic – though not entirely popular – “Casino Royale.”
Only we don’t have to wear pants, which makes us a better Bond.
Follow this link to get a 100% welcome package up to C$1,000 and 100 free spins
4. Casumo — Best Mobile Casino Loyalty Program in Canada
Pros:
- 100% match bonus up to $500 + 115 free spins
- Amazing mobile app
- Surprisingly decent sportsbook
- 2,000+ games
Cons:
- Lacklustre live dealer collection
- A limited selection of promotions
- Very few table games
Casumo gives off vibes of just being this timid little mobile casino site when in reality, they offer a wide range of really great real money gambling options.
You’ll find a solid selection of games, a fantastic sportsbook, and one of the best mobile casino apps in Canada. Top that off with their solid Canadian mobile casino bonuses, and you really can’t lose with Casumo.
Game Selection - 4.5 / 5
Casumo has over 2,000 real money games, including blackjack, casino hold 'em, roulette, baccarat, and a broad range of slots. While their table game selection is fairly slight, they make up for it by running beautifully on their mobile casino app.
This online casino’s slots selection is a little more uplifting, with plenty of jackpot titles like Joker Millions, Mega Moolah, and Book of Kings 2.
We’re pretty thrilled with their huge selection of popular slot games like Starburst XXXTreme, Sweet Bonanza, and our personal favourite (and this might just be because the welcome bonus gives you 115 free spins on it) 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins.
9 Masks of Fire is built from the ground up to feel like a land-based slot machine with its classic 7’s, bells, and BAR symbols. It’s got a mask scatter symbol that will reward you with a cash bonus where the more masks you get, the greater the stake multiplier.
What sets this title apart from the regular 9 Masks of Fire game is the hyper spins feature, which lets you respin each reel individually for a calculated price. This fun little addition can only be played during base gameplay.
It’s a simple yet solid slot game with a 5 reel play grid and 20 paylines. Honestly, its mobile compatibility and stylish graphics ensured we enjoyed it enough that we kept playing even after our free spins ran out.
Rewards and Bonuses - 4.4 / 5
Casumo offers a 100% match casino bonus up to $500 with a nice 30x wagering requirement. When you make your first deposit, you’ll also get 15 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins, with another 20 dropping each day for the next 5 days.
The winnings on these free spins are also subject to a 30x rollover.
Misc - 4.5 / 5
This Canadian mobile casino has a fun little loyalty program called Casumo Valuables. When you play games, every bet and wager brings you closer to your next little reward known as a “valuable,” which can be anything from bonus money, deposit bonuses, free spins… who knows.
You don’t have to do anything; simply playing will earn you these valuables, which get credited to your account's inventory. It’s kind of a neat little program, and we like it.
Get a 100% match up to $500 and 115 free spins on 9 Masks of Fire Hyperspins at Casumo
5. TonyBet — No.1 Mobile Casino for Betting
Pros:
- 100% match up to $1,000 + 120 free spins
- Super selection of Drops & Wins jackpots
- Great sportsbook
Cons:
- Slower live chat replies during peak hours
- Bonuses are not available for cryptocurrency players
- Stiff wagering requirements
TonyBet has been around since 2003 – though, in the early days, it was known as Omnibet. When poker star Antanas “Tony” Guoga bought Omnibet out, it rebranded as TonyBet and has been a powerhouse ever since. Sportsbetting, live casino, mobile slots… you name it, TonyBet does it.
And does it well.
Game Selection - 4.5 / 5
While TonyBet is generally viewed as a sports betting site, its library of over 3,500 games sings a different tune. Unfortunately, it’s a little hard to navigate, as there’s no tab for table games. But searching “poker” brings up 25 video poker games to choose from.
Not only do they have a great selection of poker, but each game has a range of hands. Do you want to play 1-hand All American Poker? You got it. What about 5, 10, 50, or 100-hand All American Poker? Say no more. Double Double Bonus Poker features the same scope, and Double Bonus Poker is nearly as good.
They’ve also got a range of other rulings like Texas Hold’em, Caribbean Poker, and Poker Teen Patti.
Rewards and Bonuses - 4 / 5
Canadian players can get a 100% match on their first deposit up to $1,000 with 120 free spins on the hit slot machine Cowboy’s Gold. Both the bonus and winnings from the free spins are subject to a stiff-but-manageable 50x playthrough requirement.
After your first deposit is made, you’ll get the first 30 spins plus another 30 every day for the next 3 days.
Additionally, TonyBet has several other promotions, including slot races, 50% reload bonuses that come with 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza – as well as many great bonuses for their sportsbook.
Unfortunately, crypto players are a bit left out as there are no bonuses available for them.
Misc - 4.4 / 5
Speaking of sportsbooks, it’s worth noting that TonyBet has one of the best sportsbooks in the industry.
With great odds on over 30 sports and a quick and easy-to-digest layout that is even more intuitive on their mobile app, TonyBet is a perfect online casino to wager on the Big Game as well as play 100 hands of video poker at once.
Follow this link to get a 100% match up to $1,000 plus 120 free spins at TonyBet
How We Narrowed Down the Best Online Mobile Casinos in Canada
Game Selection:
The best online casinos in Canada for mobile players are going to have more than just a couple of slot machines. In this day and age, we both deserve and require a little variety in our mobile gaming, so we took this criterion very seriously when assessing the top-rated Canadian online casinos for mobile players.
Rewards and Bonuses:
With so many online casinos, there’s no reason you have to settle for lacklustre online mobile casino bonuses. We made sure to only include online casinos with solid match bonuses, free spins, and whatever else it takes to keep you entertained for hours on end.
Misc:
This last category is sort of a grab bag of weird. Does the casino have a good loyalty program? Sportsbook? What makes it stand out? We figured that out and made sure to compare apples to oranges (it makes sense in our case).
All About Mobile Online Casino Sites in Canada
Which Mobile Casino is Best in Canada?
According to our research, Jackpot City is the best online casino for mobile players in Canada. Their excellent selection of games, trusted licensing, and great welcome bonus makes them a winner in our books.
What is the Most Trusted Canadian Mobile Casino?
While every casino on our list was selected with its trustworthiness in mind, we consider Jackpot City to be the most trusted online casino in Canada because its virtual doors have been open since 1998, and it’s fully regulated by the exalted Malta Gaming Authority.
What Mobile Slots in Canada Payout the Most?
With its 99.07% RTP, Ugga Bugga is the mobile slot that pays out the most often. If you’re asking about which slot machine pays out the biggest jackpot, Mega Moolah has paid out a $23.6 Million jackpot. Ugga Bugga can be found at Casino.com, and Mega Moolah is available at several casinos on our list, including Jackpot City and Spin Casino.
Which Mobile Casino Has the Fastest Withdrawal Time in Canada?
BitStarz casino’s withdrawal time is regularly under 10 mins, and in some cases, we have seen it as low as 6-7 mins. However, we’re talking cryptocurrencies here – payouts via other payment methods always take longer to get processed and delivered by mobile casinos.
Are Canadian Mobile Casino Apps Rigged?
If you’re playing at a Canadian mobile casino that is fully licensed and regulated (such as any casino on our list), you can rest assured that they are not rigged. They are regularly checked to ensure their games comply with all fairness regulations.
Do Mobile Slot Machines Pay Better on Max Bet?
Most mobile slot machines do not pay better on max bet. In most cases, your odds are the same, regardless of how much you bet – the only thing that changes is the size of your winnings.
However, some machines do have paylines that are only available if you make the max bet, meaning you could be seeing an improved RTP rate if you max out your wager on each spin.
Comparison of the Top 5 Canadian Mobile Casinos
Jackpot City: Longstanding reputation, solid mobile app, and a big welcome package – there’s a reason Jackpot City is our #1 choice. Let’s not forget the massive variety of progressive jackpots. If you decide to give this mobile casino a shot, you can get started with a C$1,600 welcome package.
PlayOJO: With their solid selection of live dealer games – especially blackjack – and slick mobile UI, PlayOJO was an easy pick for our #2 spot. You can get 50 free spins when you make your first deposit and bask in knowing you don’t have any rollover to worry about.
Spin Casino: Our favourite mobile casino app for players who love chasing progressive jackpots. Their app runs great on both Android and iOS, and you can get a 100% match up to $1,000 plus 100 free spins on the progressive jackpot slot Wheel of Wishes.
Casumo: Flying under the radar of too many mobile gamblers, Casumo brings a lot to the table. A clean sportsbook, a fantastic selection of top-notch mobile casino games, and a unique loyalty program make this casino shine for us. Casumo offers a 100% match bonus and 115 free slot spins on your first deposit.
TonyBet: Last on the list, but not last in our hearts – TonyBet stakes its claim in our top five thanks to a solid casino experience with some of the best video poker options around combined with an industry-leading sports betting site. Sign up today and get 100% match up to $1,000 and 120 free spins on the rootinest tootinest slot: Cowboy’s Gold.
Sign Up & Start Playing at Canada’s Best Mobile Casino
Getting started down the mobile casino path doesn’t have to be a pain in the rear. To prove it, we’ve put together this quick step-by-step guide on how to sign up with our number one mobile casino pick: Jackpot City.
Step 1: Create a Mobile Casino Account
Head on over to the Jackpot City website and press the bright orange “Sign Up” button in the middle of your screen. At the top of the page, you’ll see some boxes waiting for you to create a username and password, as well as a place to provide a valid email address.
Step 2: Fill In Your Information
Next, you’ll scroll down and fill out your personal information, including your name, DOB, gender, and your preferred language and currency.
Keep on scrolling, and you’ll get to a place to enter your address. It’s also going to ask you to confirm that you are over 18 years of age and that you want a welcome bonus.
Step 3: Finalize the Process
Press the “Register” button when you are ready to finish creating your account. From here, you can go to the cashier to begin making your first deposit and cash in on that sweet, sweet welcome package up to C$1,600.
Still Looking for the Best Canadian Mobile Casinos?
Hopefully, we have equipped you with enough knowledge to pick the best Canadian mobile casino for you. To recap, your best bet is our #1 pick – Jackpot City.
With hundreds of games to play, a massive welcome package, and fantastic casino apps for any mobile device, they’re an easy win.
But you might want to check out our other recommendations as well, maybe even sign up for a few. You can use all the welcome bonuses you can get.
Just remember to wager responsibly.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors on the ground. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organisations: