Best Mobile Casinos (2022): Top Real Money Mobile Casino Apps Ranked By Game Variety, Bonuses, and More

Do you like the idea of playing your favorite casino games on your mobile device - any time and any place you want? If so, you’ll need to use the best mobile online casino that's right for you.
We’ve gone to the trouble of researching and testing the best mobile casinos. We’ve reviewed each one’s pros and cons and assessed them according to their game variety, ease of use, banking, and overall gaming experience, and as a result, we found Ignition to be the option.
So whether you’re looking for slots games, poker games, or any other type of casino games, your mobile casino options are varied.
Let's take a look!
Best Mobile Casino Sites
- Ignition: Best overall
- Red Dog Casino: Best new casino
- Super Slots: Best for slots
- Las Atlantis: Best design
- Cafe Casino: Most generous bonuses
- Wild Casino: Best for live dealer games
- Big Spin Casino: Best for fast payouts
- El Royale Casino: Best game variety
- Slots Empire: Best for blackjack
- EveryGame: Most attractive VIP program
1. Ignition - Best Mobile Casino Overall
- Top-rated mobile app available
- High-traffic poker site
- Generous welcome package up to $3,000
- 24/7 customer service
Ignition is easily one of the highest-ranked mobile casinos in the world, especially in the poker department in terms of traffic, with hundreds of players online at any time of the day.
That said, it’s well worth pointing out that - in the main - Ignition is a soft poker site. This means it’s a good fit for casual players but less of a good fit for pros or anyone who fancies their chances against a highly skilled opponent. Moreover, there is no rakeback.
On the other hand, the rake is pegged at $0.01 for every $0.20 in the pot, the mobile software is easy on the eyes and easy to get used to, and the graphics are excellent. Mobile site speed is good, too, and there’s an Ignition mobile app that you can download and install on your phone.
A variety of banking options are accepted, including Bitcoin, and aside from poker, there are over 250 casino games available to play. Ignition is especially well-stocked in the blackjack department, and there are over a hundred slots to play.
Click here to find out more about the latest bonuses and promotions available at Ignition
Read more about the best mobile casinos in the USA
2. Red Dog Casino - Best New Mobile Casino
- Launched in 2019
- Available on Android and iOS
- 150+ casino games
Red Dog Casino was launched in 2019. It’s fresh and boasts a huge number of up-to-date games, and it’s able to take advantage of the latest development in mobile technology. Its web design is mobile optimized, there’s a solid selection of mobile slots to play, and you can play Red Dog Casino on your Android or iOS device.
There are over a hundred slots to play, the mobile interface is basic but functional, and there are daily jackpots to be won!
If we could have one slight criticism, it’s that Red Dog Casino’s overall game selection is smaller than that of its rivals. However, the site is still in its infancy, and we expect it to keep adding more games as time goes on.
Moreover, because it’s a new mobile gaming site, one of the things it can guarantee is a generous welcome bonus for new players.
Here are all the latest bonuses you can activate at Red Dog Casino
3. Super Slots - Best Mobile Casino for Slot Games
- Available as an app and in your mobile browser
- 250+ slots
- About 20 live dealer games
It’s hardly a surprise that a mobile casino called Super Slots excels when it comes to slots.
How well does it do?
In terms of sheer numbers, Super Slots currently has just over 250 slots. This actually isn’t as many as some sites, but Super Slots focuses on high-quality, high RTP games, as opposed to adding just anything to their library.
You can play the likes of Eagle Gold, Kraken Deep Wins, and Immortal Wilds on your mobile device, and you can play Super Slots via the mobile app or in your mobile browser. The banking options are varied, and the user experience is excellent.
It’s a bit of a shame that Super Slots hasn’t yet made its entire desktop repertoire of casino games available for mobile. But you can still play the slots, as well as a number of blackjacks, roulette, video poker variants, and live dealer games.
Explore all the latest bonuses available at Super Slots by clicking here.
4. Las Atlantis - Most User-Friendly Mobile Casino
- Access via your mobile browser
- 200+ slots
- 8 payment methods
Las Atlantis is a stylishly designed online casino that’s optimized for mobile play. The site uses games by RealTime Gaming, which itself leverages the most advanced HTML5 tech to ensure smooth gameplay on any device.
There are over 200 mobile slots available to play here, as well as a handful of poker, blackjack, roulette, keno, and baccarat games. At Las Atlantis, you can play live dealer casino games, too.
The welcome bonus, meanwhile, is generous and includes free spins. It’s ideal for slot fans who want to kick things off without having to meet hefty rollover requirements first.
As mentioned, Las Atlantis looks great on the eyes, thanks to an underwater city theme. However, it’s also perfectly functional on mobile devices. And while subsequent bonuses could be stronger for loyal players, this is somewhat offset by the fact that there are zero fees on all withdrawals.
You can find out more about the latest bonuses you can receive at Las Atlantis Casino.
5. Cafe Casino - Most Generous Bonuses of All Mobile Casinos
- Works excellently on Android and iOS
- Frequent bonuses, including weekly prize pools and cashback
- 120+ casino games
Cafe Casino is fully compatible with both Android and iOS. It was established in 2016, and it offers a generous amount of bonuses.
The fun starts with the welcome bonuses, with players able to choose between a regular fiat currency bonus and a supercharged Bitcoin bonus. From then on, Cafe Casino dishes out more promos to regular mobile players, including refer-a-friend bonuses, weekly prize pools, cashback offers, and more.
Load time is fast, we have no issues with the overall design, and you can either download and install a mobile app or access the games from your mobile browser.
Games-wise, there are over 120 currently available for mobile play, with a huge chunk of these made up of slots. However, there is a good selection of poker games too, and bingo is also available.
We feel that an area Cafe Casino could improve on is its payment methods. Other than that, it's a solid online casino that’s fully optimized for real money mobile play.
Here are all the bonuses you can receive at Cafe Casino.
6. Wild Casino - Best Mobile Casino App for Live Dealer Games
- All mobile devices accepted
- 18 live dealer games
- 200+ slots
If you’re looking forward to playing live dealer games on your mobile device, Wild Casino might be worth a look. It’s currently home to 18 of them, all of which are playable on both desktop and mobile and which - thanks to advanced technology - look as authentic as possible.
Wild Casino actually has two live casinos - Red and Black. You can easily see at a glance what the min and max stakes are before you join a table, and everything is so personable that you’re even told the name of the dealer.
Live games are predominantly focused on blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, which means poker fans will sadly have to miss out.
In terms of how you can access Wild Casino, you can either download and install the app or play it in your mobile browser. The web design is unfussy and looks nice and clean on mobile, and in addition to the good selection of games, there’s always a welcome bonus, and a reload bonus on the table for new players.
Click here to receive the welcome bonus at Wild Casino.
7. Big Spin Casino - Best Mobile Casino for Fast Payouts
- Fast loading mobile site
- Fast payouts for crypto users
- 135 slot games
Big Spin Casino is available in your mobile browser but doesn’t have an app. To access the mobile version, you just need to add the URL to your browser. From there, you can complete the simple registration form, create an account - and get spinning.
Is it worth it?
Naturally, it depends on what you’re looking for. Big Spin Casino’s library of online casino games is primarily made up of slots, and there are 135 of them at the time of writing (including 3D slots and progressive jackpots). Alongside slots, there are a further 60 other casino games to play, including a dozen live casino games and a handful of video poker games.
The mobile experience is fuss-free and site load time is good, but where Big Spin truly stands out is with its banking options. Alongside traditional payment methods, such as MasterCard and Visa, you can deposit and withdraw via various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Casual players might be disappointed that the minimum limits for the live dealer games are comparatively high. However, if slots and a functional mobile user interface are your main priorities, Big Spin Casino is a decent option.
You can find all the latest bonuses available at Big Spin Casino
8. El Royale Casino - Best Game Variety of Any Casino Mobile App
- Smooth mobile experience
- 240+ casino games
- Launched in 2020
El Royale casino is a suave, 1920s-inspired real money casino that will look very handsome on your mobile device. If you’ve ever wanted to recreate that smoky atmosphere of casinos from years gone by, El Royale definitely has the looks.
Its mobile casino was launched in 2020, which means that it’s got lots of brand new mobile casino games, it’s comparative with numerous platforms, and it’s responsibly designed.
Moreover, the mobile casino is supported by RealTime Gaming, which means you can expect a trustworthy and smooth experience.
A slight downside is that withdrawal times are a little higher than average. But there are at least multiple banking options, including Bitcoin.
Explore the latest bonuses you can receive at El Royale Casino.
9. Slots Empire - Best Mobile Gambling Site for Blackjack
- Excellent mobile user interface
- 10 blackjack variants
- Generous bonuses, like the welcome bonus of 240% + 40
Slots Empire is another of the highly rated online mobile casinos that excel when it comes to slot games. There are just over 200 available at the time of writing, and you can play them on your mobile device for free or for real money.
The user interface is intuitive, the site is responsively designed, and you can play on Android and iOS. Or, if you prefer, you can also access the site via Windows.
As well as slots, Slots Empire gives you the chance to try your hand at 5 different poker variants, as well as 10 blackjack variants. However, anyone who is looking to play live dealer games will have to look elsewhere.
That said, it’s worth mentioning that Slots Empire was only established in 2019, which means there’s plenty of time for it to add more games. The games that are available are of high quality, there are bonuses galore, and the site is fully licensed.
Check out what Slots Empire bonuses & promos are by clicking here
10. EveryGame - Best VIP Program of Any Mobile Casino App
- 260+ mobile casino games
- Established for 20+ years
- Attractive instant rewards program
EveryGame is an established online casino that has been around for over 20 years and has transitioned to mobile play super well. A web app offers Flash games, deposit and withdrawal methods are varied, and site speed is excellent.
We had no issues on the security front, too.
In terms of its games, EveryGame actually has three separate casinos - red, classic, and live. Between them, there are hundreds of casino games to play, and these include 200+ slot games, almost 20 poker games, and a handful of other card and table games.
One of the best things about EveryGame is its user interface. It looks and feels professional on mobile, and it should come as little surprise that both casual players and high rollers are welcome. Indeed, table limits vary in the live dealer section so as to accommodate all types of players.
That said, while EveryGame should definitely appeal to poker fans, thanks to its vast number of poker variants, the limited number of mobile roulette games means that roulette players may be better suited elsewhere.
However, you can test the games for free, the bonuses are frequent, and the VIP program rewards regular mobile players.
Click here and find the latest bonuses you can receive at EveryGame
Runners Up to the Top Mobile Casino Sites
11. BitStarz
- Instant play on Android and iOS
- Award-winning crypto casino
- 3,000+ casino games
12. mBit Casino
- Works brilliantly in your mobile browser
- 2,000+ online mobile games
- Variety of cryptocurrencies accepted
13. Juicy Stakes
- Easy-to-navigate poker mobile app
- Fair rakeback
- Bitcoin accepted
14. 7Bit Casino
- Smooth crypto app
- 1,200+ Bitcoin slots
- 27 software providers
Ranking Methodology for the Best Mobile Casino Apps
Mobile Compatibility:
All the mobile casinos on our list are fully mobile-ready. Some are available as a mobile app, others are available in your mobile browser, while others offer a mix of the two.
Licensing:
We made sure to only add mobile casino apps that are fully licensed and available to play legally right now.
Mobile Games:
More and more online casinos are adding a selection of mobile games, but the best casino sites offer the best variety, the most advanced games, with the best mobile features.
Payment Methods:
Lastly, we chose the best mobile casinos that let you deposit and withdraw via your mobile device using an array of different payment methods, from cards to eWallets and cryptos.
Best Mobile Casino Apps to Use: FAQ
Why Play at Mobile Casinos?
If you have not always got a desktop computer close to hand but still want to play your favorite casino games, mobile casinos make a lot of sense. They’re convenient, they’re readily available, and you can play them whenever you want, wherever you are.
Do Mobile Casinos Have the Same Games as Desktop Versions?
All games - including slots, poker, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat - are available to play on mobile. However, the exact variants that are available depend on the casino itself. For instance, while some online casinos make all their games available on mobile, some only have a handful of mobile-optimized games.
So, you can play casino games on mobile sites just like you can on a desktop, but it's important to research the games before you create a mobile casino account.
Are Mobile Casinos Safe?
As long as the mobile casino is fully licensed and is run by a legit online casino, there is no reason to believe it wouldn’t be safe. The best mobile casinos protect your information using SSL encryption, and they are well-regulated to ensure the highest security measures.
Can I Win Real Money on Mobile Casino Apps?
You can play for real money and - if you get lucky - you can most certainly win real money on a mobile app. You’ll find that all mobile casinos offer a selection of casino games that you can wager on with the chance of winning big or small.
What Does a Good Mobile Casino Look Like?
The top mobile casinos should first and foremost be properly optimized so that they're responsively designed, load quickly, and are easy to use.
Other than that, mobile users need to look for the things that matter to them in terms of game selection, payment methods, bonuses, and overall user experience.
Top 5 Best Mobile Apps Compared
- Ignition: compared $3,000 casino welcome package, 120 casino games from 13+ providers, 8 payment options supported; overall score 99%
- Red Dog Casino: 235% welcome deposit match + 55 free spins, 156 casino games from 2 providers, 7 payment options supported; overall score 97%
- Super Slots: 400% crypto welcome bonus up to $4,000, 313 games from 6 providers, 17 payment options supported; overall score 95%
- Las Atlantis: 280% deposit match up to $14,000, 200+ games from RTG, 8 payment options supported; overall 93%
- Cafe Casino: 350% welcome deposit bonus up to $2,500, 160 games from 7 providers, 9 payment options supported; overall score 91%
So, What Is the Best Mobile Gambling App?
The top recommended mobile casinos are fully optimized for mobile play, they’re home to 100+ high-quality mobile games, and they benefit from the latest advances in mobile technology to deliver a top-notch mobile user experience.
We’ve listed the standout mobile casinos available today, with the likes of Ignition, Red Dog Casino, and Super Slots excelling on numerous fronts when it comes to mobile gambling.
Whatever you decide to do next, it’s important that you exercise caution when it comes to mobile gambling and that you always gamble with responsibility.
DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.
Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.
Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality. Since our reviews are unbiased and geared towards regular players' needs, we may receive a commission for casino site features. However, this doesn't affect our online casino ranking as we always make concerted efforts to bring to you sites that deliver a wholesome casino experience at all times.
If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: