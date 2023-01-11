The best Medicare Supplement Insurance covers certain out-of-pocket expenses that Original Medicare does not. These expenses include copays, deductibles, and coinsurance. Since this health insurance is meant to cover gaps in your Medicare coverage, it’s also referred to as Medigap.
Medicare covers 80% of approved expenses, but you are responsible for the additional 20% out of pocket. Depending on the medical care you require, your financial contribution could be significant. This is where Supplements come in. They are there to bridge the gap and lower your costs, so you can afford the care you need.
There are 10 government-regulated Medicare Supplement Insurance plans, all sold by private insurers. Each insurance company decides which plans to sell, what to charge, and whether they include additional features and perks. Here are the top companies to consider, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.
Best Medicare Supplement Insurance Providers of 2023: Top Companies Reviewed, Rated, and Ranked
- United Medicare Advisors: Best Overall Medicare Supplement Insurance
- Humana: Best Medicare Supplement Insurance for Plan Options and Add-Ons
- USAA: Best Medigap Supplement Insurance Customer Service
- AARP: Best Medigap Supplement Insurance for Fixed Pricing
1. United Medicare Advisors – Best Overall Medicare Supplement Insurance
Pros of United Medicare Advisors Medicare Supplement Insurance:
- Compare all Medicare Supplement plans
- Compare costs for multiple plan providers
- Save time and money
- Personalized service from sales agents
Cons of United Medicare Advisors Medicare Supplement Insurance:
- Available in only 45 states
- Not a direct provider
- No general pricing on the website
Many consider United Medigap Advisors to be one of the best Medicare Supplement Insurance companies. It’s available in 45 states, and helps consumers sort through plan options from 27 providers. You can compare rates from multiple insurers to make sure you get the greatest value for your money.
The amount of information regarding the range of plans and providers available can be challenging and confusing to sort through. United Medicare Advisors shines in the ability to save hours of research time by comparing multiple options using one convenient source.
It’s important to note that this company does not provide Medigap Supplement Insurance plans directly. It acts as an insurance broker for many different companies. This is a great advantage for clients, as you can shop around and compare deals to find the best possible coverage.
Cost of United Medicare Advisors Medicare Supplement Insurance: 5/5
You must submit some personal details before you can see quotes and rate comparisons. Your personal quote depends on your unique situation and the insurance company you choose to buy from. However, the average client saves around $581 per year by using United Medicare Advisors.
Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans Offered by United Medicare Advisors: 5/5
A representative will assist you with finding the best Medicare Supplement Insurance for your needs. They are knowledgeable in all the differences in the plans and how they work. One of the best parts of working with United Medicare Advisors is that they do most of the paperwork on your behalf, and only require your signature.
Since you can easily explore quotes from multiple providers, you have access to premium costs for all 10 plans. Each has a different level of coverage that will affect the cost.
Additional Perks of United Medicare Advisors Medigap Supplement Insurance: 4.7/5
United Medicare Advisors is available in 45 states. You have access to personalized service and side-by-side comparisons of some of the top insurers. These details let you make an informed choice.
You can use the resources provided to inform yourself about the different types of Medicare Supplement Insurance plans, and get answers to any questions you have.
Many customers consider the personal, one-on-one support and guidance they receive to be one of the biggest benefits of using this service. The support offered to help you choose the correct plan can save you not only time and money, but can significantly reduce the stress associated with insurance shopping.
United Medicare Advisors Customer Satisfaction and Support: 5/5
Licensed agents are available to answer all of your questions and support you through the entire process. They are trained in all of the best Medigap Supplement Insurance plans, and can explain the differences while helping you choose the coverage and provider that is right for you.
The website is filled with useful information. While you can’t access quotes immediately, all you need to do to get started is fill out a simple form. An agent will contact you shortly afterwards and begin the process of shopping for the best coverage and rates.
Overall Score of United Medicare Advisors Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4.9/5
2. Humana – Best Medicare Supplement Insurance for Plan Options and Add-Ons
Pros of Humana Medicare Supplement Insurance:
- Helpful, user-friendly website
- Compare average prices by ZIP code
- Plenty of perks and add-ons
Cons of Humana Medicare Supplement Insurance:
- Can be pricier than other companies
- Not available in Massachusetts, Minnesota, or Wisconsin
- Some plans have low satisfaction scores
Humana provides nine plans to choose from, and is available in 47 states. There are eight basic plans, plus a high-deductible option for Plan F. Get a detailed breakdown of each plan available in every state. Compare each by providing some personal details, or view coverage details by ZIP code. You can also make an appointment to speak with an agent in person for more personalized help and information.
There are also several perks to enjoy with a Humana plan. These include wellness discounts for fitness clubs, prescription savings, and greater access to care. Some home services and care management benefits are available for members who have complex health challenges.
Cost of Humana Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4.5/5
Costs for Medigap Insurance Supplements vary widely. Your rate will take into consideration your age and health, along with the coverage you desire and the location you live at. The best way to determine your estimated cost is by requesting a personal quote.
The average cost for the recommended Plan G ranges from $120 to $314 per month. A lower-cost option is Plan K, with premiums averaging $59 to $174 per month.
You can save money with a discount for multiple policyholders. Set up automatic electronic payments to get $2 off your monthly premium.
Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans Offered by Humana: 4.5/5
Humana offers a standard selection of plans. Choose from the basic coverage options, or a higher deductible. The available plans are A, B, C, F, G, K, L, and N. Plans D and M are not offered, although Plan G can be a good alternative, in some cases.
Additional Perks of Humana Medigap Supplement Insurance: 4.8/5
Humana includes some additional perks with their plans. Two of the most popular are membership to the SilverSneakers fitness club and discounts on prescription medications.
The Humana Pharmacy provides convenient, mail-order prescriptions. Alternatively, you can access some discounted pricing at Walmart for certain plans. There is an Insulin Savings Program offered as well.
Some other extras to look for are dental, vision, and hearing coverage. You may also receive benefits for meals and over-the-counter medications like the best pre-workout supplements for women. Many plans now also include telehealth.
Humana Customer Satisfaction and Support: 4.5/5
Speak with a customer service representative by phone, or request an appointment online. There is also an app called MyHumana that makes accessing your plan information easy to do from anywhere. Use it to find a provider or view your membership card.
If you have basic questions, another avenue to consider is Twitter. Humana is available every day through the platform, although personal questions are disallowed for privacy reasons.
The majority of customers report high levels of satisfaction with service and the plan they chose. However, there are a few instances of poor satisfaction or frustration with reaching a customer service representative.
Overall Score of Humana Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4.6/5
3. USAA – Best Medigap Supplement Insurance for Customer Service
Pros of USAA Medicare Supplement Insurance:
- Excellent service
- Available in most states
- Offers most popular plans
Cons of USAA Medigap Supplement Insurance:
- Limited plan options
- Must be a USAA member
- Must request a quote
USAA plans are available in 45 states and Washington, D.C. However, you must be a member to select one of these plans. You can choose from seven of the best Medicare Supplement Insurance plans, although availability depends on your location.
Many states have only a few options to select from. These are, however, the most popular plans. One drawback of USAA is that average rates are difficult to locate. Plan pricing is restricted to members, so you must create an account or contact the company to begin to compare plan costs.
While USAA maintains positive reviews and boasts excellent customer service, they have a limited selection of supplement plans. You may find better deals and extended coverage options with another company.
Cost of USAA Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4/5
You need to contact USAA directly by phone, or access your online account, to explore pricing options. While rate information isn’t available upfront, the cost of these plans is generally thought to be affordable, though perhaps higher than some other companies.
Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans Offered by USAA: 4.2/5
The most widely-available plans through USAA are A, F, G, and N. Pennsylvania also includes Plan B, while Minnesota offers Plans C and D as well.
USAA typically doesn’t offer Medigap Supplement Insurance in Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, or Wisconsin. You can reach out to a representative or view your online account to review possible options.
Additional Perks of USAA Medigap Supplement Insurance: 4.5/5
The support team that USAA provides to members is one of the best advantages of working with this company. If you have questions, you can also try out the advice center to get answers to common questions. You also have access to the Perks program, which provides discounts for shopping.
USAA’s focus on the military makes it a good option for current and former service members. You’ll have access to unique tools and resources that are specific to common financial challenges and questions of military personnel.
The downside is that this company doesn’t provide perks that frequently accompany other insurers. They do include fitness programs, gym memberships, dental, hearing, and vision products and services.
USAA Customer Satisfaction and Support: 4.9/5
USAA receives a score of A+ from the Better Business Bureau and A++ from A.M. Best. While customer service is limited to standard business hours, the vast majority of clients report personalized and high-quality care. No issues have been reported. You also have the option to peruse the helpful information available on both the website and the mobile app.
Overall Score of USAA Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4.4/5
4. AARP – Best Medicare Supplement Insurance for Fixed Pricing
Pros of AARP Medicare Supplement Insurance:
- No increased costs as you age
- Online portal to check on claims
- Spanish-language website available
Cons of AARP Medicare Supplement Insurance:
- Must to an AARP member to enroll
- Birth date and Medicare information required for quotes
- Some perks come at an additional cost
AARP is one of the best Medicare Supplement Insurance companies for plan choice. It offers nine of the ten plans in most states. Another benefit is that it has set pricing, and does not increase premiums over time. As a nonprofit, it is known to offer many services, information, and assistance to individuals over the age of 50.
The insurer used by AARP is UnitedHealthcare, a well-known and trusted name that is also the largest Medigap Supplement Insurance provider. Plans are available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Cost of AARP Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4.8/5
These plans are only available for AARP members, and are affordable and competitively priced. The ones that are the lowest cost require that you only use in-network providers.
Your exact quote depends on your circumstances and location. It’s possible to get a discount if you purchase multiple policies, have multiple recipients in your household, or set up an automatic electronic payment.
Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans Offered by AARP: 4.5/5
AARP offers customers their choice of nine plans. The only one not available is Plan M. You can select from several configurations, as well as some additional benefits.
Plans A, B, G, K, L, and N can typically be purchased in any state. Plan D is available in some locations. Those eligible for traditional Medigap before 2020 can also select either Plan C or Plan F. These two are not offered for more recent recipients.
There are up to three levels of each plan, with pricing differentiations that reflect any restrictions, as well as any extras, that are included. This gives you greater flexibility and choice, but can be confusing to sort through. You must provide your Medicare plan information and personal details to see quotes.
Additional Perks of AARP Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4/5
You have access to some wellness perks with AARP, but they can be an expensive addition to your premium. In all states but Colorado, the + wellness extras label indicates these benefits are added.
Perks include discounts for some eye exams and eyewear, dental services, and hearing devices. There are also free gym memberships and a 24/7 nurse line to call with questions and concerns.
You can also purchase a plan where you can take the AARP Smart Driver course. Successful completion can lead to a discounted rate on your auto insurance.
AARP Customer Satisfaction and Support: 4/5
Both AARP and UnitedHealthcare have favorable customer reviews and fewer complaints than other companies. You can access customer service through the website or by phone. UnitedHealthcare provides additional contact options via Twitter and Facebook.
Overall Score of AARP Medicare Supplement Insurance: 4.⅗
How We Selected the Best Medigap Supplement Insurance
Your health and well-being are essential for living a happy and fulfilling life. This is why it’s so crucial to choose a high-quality health insurance plan that provides the coverage you need. We used the following criteria to select the top providers.
- Cost of coverage – Affordability is important to make sure that clients have access to high-value plans.
- Plan choice – The best Medicare Supplement Insurance providers have a range of plans available, so customers can select the one that meets their needs.
- Additional perks – Medigap plans are standardized, so the differences that drive customers to select one provider over another are the cost and added perks the insurer provides to increase the value.
- State availability – Not all insurers are available in all states, so it’s important that our top choices provide coverage to as many states as possible.
- Customer support – Choosing a Medicare Supplement can be confusing. Providers should have simple websites that display clear information, as well as customer service agents available to provide additional help.
With the help of a Medigap Supplement Insurance plan, you can more easily access necessary medical services without worrying about high costs of care.
Buying Guide for the Best Medicare Supplement Insurance
These frequently-asked questions can help you better understand what Medicare Supplement Insurance is. Read through the answers to increase your knowledge of benefits you can access, and how to choose a plan that is right for you.
Do I Need the Best Medigap Supplement Insurance?
Medicare Supplement Insurance provides additional coverage beyond Original Medicare. Plans cover part or all of the out-of-pocket expenses left after traditional Medicare insurance has been applied. Purchasing this coverage is optional, but can be a smart decision.
Original Medicare covers 80% of qualified expenses. Depending on what medical services you require, the remaining 20% can be a significant cost. Consider whether you must stay in the hospital for a few days or require ongoing care for a condition you have. These treatments and services are often expensive and add up quickly.
Medicare Supplement Insurance policies are meant to alleviate some of the burdens of the cost of medical care. Having a plan can save you a significant amount of money and make necessary care more accessible. Many consumers consider the cost of a monthly premium to be worth it for the added peace of mind and potential financial assistance when you most need it.
What Is Covered by Medicare Supplement Insurance?
Original Medigap typically covers 80% of approved medical costs, meaning that you are responsible for the other 20%. This is where the best Medicare Supplement Insurance plans can help. They cover some or all of that 20%, so you pay less out of pocket.
The exact amount covered depends on the plan you choose. Each of the plans is designated by a letter name. While they are regulated by the federal government, the coverage can change from year to year. Always review the newest information when selecting or changing your policy.
You can select a plan that has a coverage amount, deductible, and premium cost that make sense for you. If you pay more in premiums, your deductible will be lower, requiring less money to pay for services at the time when you need them.
How Does It Work with Original Medicare?
Medicare covers basic costs of medical care, and it divides areas of medical coverage into groups, using letters to distinguish them:
- Part A is for hospital insurance, including inpatient services, hospice, and some home health.
- Part B is for preventative and medically necessary general care, such as doctor visits, outpatient services, and some home health.
- Part C, or Medicare Advantage Plan, replaces Parts A and B, and may lower out-of-pocket costs; however, you still must stay enrolled in Parts A and B and pay your Part B premium.
- Part D covers prescription medications.
One of the best Medigap Supplement Insurance plans can help you cover costs not paid by Medicare Parts A and B. It does not work with Parts C and D. This means that they will typically cover things like co-pays to visit your doctor, along with partial payments for both inpatient and outpatient services.
You should check with your insurance provider before signing up for certain medical services. For example, Talkspace is an online therapy that takes insurance, but Medicare or Medicaid does not cover it. Instead, the company partners with Employee Assistance Programs, U.S. health plans, and academic institutions to make their services more affordable.
Although Amazon Healthcare claims it accepts most health insurance plans, customers should verify coverage with their insurance company before making any purchases through Amazon Pharmacy.
When Should I Enroll In a Best Medicare Supplement Insurance Plan?
You must first have Medicare Part A and B before you can enroll in a Medicare Supplement plan. Most people enroll in Original Medigap when they meet the age requirement of 65. If you have a disability or other extenuating circumstances, you may be eligible for Medicare at an earlier age.
There is a six-month open enrollment period once you have Medicare Part B and have turned 65. During this period, insurance companies are required to approve your coverage, no matter what your current health or medical history is.
If you wait to enroll, or even switch companies, you may need to answer health questions and document pre-existing conditions. It benefits you and keeps costs down if you enroll during this six-month timeframe.
How Are Premium Costs Calculated?
The price of your Medigap Supplement Insurance premium is set by the company you select. While the plans themselves are government-regulated and supported, each provider chooses its own rates and what, if any, extras to include. The average cost of the popular Plan G ranges from $110 to $160 per month.
Factors that are considered when calculating your premium price include age, gender, location, and possibly your tobacco use. In addition to these criteria, there are three pricing structures for Medigap plans. These are:
- Attained-age-rated: These policies have rising premium costs as you get older.
- Issue-age-rated: The premiums for these policies are determined by inflation.
- Community-rated: These policies have consistent premium prices based on the area, where everyone enrolled pays the same amount.
Since private insurers all set their own prices, you should compare rates from several companies to find the best deal. You may be able to save money, or even get a better value, when you do some research before making a purchase.
How Do I Select the Best Medicare Supplement Insurance Provider for Me?
The coverage that is best for you depends on your age, location, and health needs. You will also need to do some research to compare the price of plans across a few reputable companies. Put some thought into what your medical needs are, as well as your budget.
If you expect to use your insurance more frequently, you may want to opt for a plan that covers more of the costs left after Original Medicare. Keep in mind that if you choose a plan that has a low monthly premium, you’ll have a higher deductible. This means that you’ll end up paying more out of pocket when you need to use your insurance plan.
The best strategy to find the coverage and provider that’s best for you is to shop around. You can obtain some quotes for comparison on your own or work with a provider, such as United Medigap Advisors. If you are confused in any way by the multiple options, it can be to your advantage to speak with a knowledgeable agent who can guide you through the process.
Best Medicare Supplement Insurance Providers: Top Four Comparison Guide
- Price: Varies according to the insurance company selected. Many clients report savings of $581 per year.
- Plans: Shop providers of all 10 available plan
- Best Feature: Compare quotes from top insurance companies, all from one convenient place
- Price: Average of $120 to $314 for Plan G; Average of $59 to $174 for Plan K
- Plans: Nine plans available
- Best Feature: Widely available coverage with add-ons, and highly-rated website
- Price: Must call USAA or create your online account to compare quotes
- Plans: Seven plans; availability varies by location
- Best Feature: Exceptional customer service
- Price: Varies from $60 to $300 per month, depending on plan, location, and circumstances
- Plans: Nine plans available
- Best Feature: Premiums rates don’t increase with age, as with most other providers
Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Medigap Supplement Insurance
The best Medicare Supplement Insurance can help relieve your financial worries by offsetting the out-of-pocket costs of medical care that Medicare doesn’t cover. You have the freedom to choose one of 10 plans from several providers.
Since the benefits of Medigap Supplement Insurance plans are standardized, you must look at the pricing and extra perks to find the company that offers the greatest value. Compare quotes and the quality and value that each company provides before making a decision.