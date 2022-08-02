Best Gambling Sites & Apps: Find the Best Online Gambling Sites of 2022

With the massive selection of online gambling sites out there at the moment, and that number only growing, it can be difficult to figure out which site is going to meet your gambling needs.
Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of the top contenders in the field, using our ranking criteria to assess these casino sites for their game variety, their sportsbooks, as well as the payment options and promotions and bonuses.
It was clear that BetOnline proved to be the best online gambling site of all. However, we invite you to check all 11 recommended casino and sports betting sites from our top list.
So let’s take a look at the best online gambling sites out there right now.
Best Gambling Sites
- BetOnline: Best Site Overall for Online Gambling
- Bovada: Best Esports Betting Section
- Sportsbetting.ag: Strongest Table Games Variety
- Fortune Jack: Best Gambling Site For Cryptocurrency
- BetUS: Best For Live Betting
- Everygame: Best For Online Slots
- XBet: Best Racebook Promos
- MyBookie: Top Gambling Site For Online Craps
- ThunderPick: Best For Newbies
- GTBets: Best loyalty program
1. BetOnline - Best Online Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
- 350 casino games
- Betsoft slots
- Live streams for live betting
- 19 different banking methods
- $1000 crypto bonus with only 14x wagering
- 24/7 support
Cons:
- 7.5% credit card fee
BetOnline is our top pick for online gamble sites for a reason. Not only does it have an incredible sportsbook with great live betting options, it also has a ton of high-end slots to play, and enough payment options to satisfy any kind of user.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
The selection of games on offer at BetOnline is really strong, with over 350 casino games available and over 260 super high quality slots, with games from Nucleus and Betsoft.
Their sportsbook is second-to-none, with all major sports betting available, as well as a ton of smaller sports on offer as well — they also offer up specialty bets, such as wagers on political elections.
You’ll be pleased to hear that BetOnline’s live betting has live streams available on their site, as well as some really substantial odds boosters that can help bring the house edge down a bit and make BetOnline one of the best online betting sites out there.
Payment Options: 5/5
The huge variety of banking methods that BetOnline has for those who gamble online is a big reason to check them out. Crypto users can use Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum or Bitcoin, and major credit cards are available for those that want to use fiat currency.
EChecks, Money orders, and wire transfers can be used as well. Offering such a vast array of different payment types really helps to solidify their place on our list, being one of the best Bitcoin casinos out tBest gambling sites here.
The only fault we could find with their banking methods was that there is a 7.5% fee on credit card transactions, but that is balanced out by the fast transfer times they offer, with withdrawals generally being processed between 1 and 48 hours.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5
BetOnline’s promotions are really solid, with a 100% match bonus for up to $1000 available as a welcome offer when you use the code CRYPTO100, as well as a $1000 match bonus for your first three deposits when you redeem the code BOLCASINO.
The crypto bonus is particularly nice, because it only has a 14x wagering requirement, which is a bit lower than the wagering requirements of most other online casino sites.
The $3000 match bonus does have a requirement of 30x, but that is fairly standard for most deposit bonuses, and they make up for it with low rollovers elsewhere.
Online gambling is just so much fun on BetOnline. Click here and register your new account.
2. Bovada - Best Gambling Site for Esports Betting
Pros:
- $1.250 Bitcoin welcome bonus
- Extensive sportsbook
- 34 live casino games
- Great poker section
- Dual lines for bets
Bovada has a top tier sportsbook, offering up a wide variety of different sports and esports, as well as stellar poker and live games options for those who like to gamble online on table games.
A huge draw for us was their fast transactions, which generally occur within an hour, and as well as their $1250 bitcoin welcome bonus.
Game Selection: 4.7/5
What’s great about Bovada’s game library is that it offers fantastic variety, with a stellar table games section that is headlined by its poker and live games, 120+ high quality slots and a fantastic sportsbook.
Bovada’s sportsbook is extensive, with all the top sports like basketball, soccer, and football on offer, as well as a ton of niche selections, such as gaelic football.
They also have a really solid esports section available for gamers that want to drop a wager on major titles like Dota 2 and League of Legends.
Payment Options: 4.75/5
Bovada has you covered for fiat options, offering up Amex, Mastercard, and Visa, with Matchpay and vouchers also available.
If you’d prefer to use crypto, then you’ll be able to deposit using Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin via their simple cashier section.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.9/5
You’re going to want to check out Bovada for their 125% welcome bonus of up to $1250 when you deposit using cryptocurrency with the code BTCCWB1250.
You can also add to this bonus by collecting two more of the $1250 match bonuses on your next two deposits using the code BTC2NDCWB, for a total of $3750.
If you're looking for sports betting you can take advantage of Bovada’s sports bonus, which is a nice little 50% match bonus up to $250 when you redeem it and make a deposit.
Bovada also shows its commitment to the players by making the access to terms and conditions super easy. They have nothing to hide, so you will always be just a few clicks away from the full offer terms.
Bring your online sports betting to the next level by signing up with Bovada.
3. Sportsbetting.ag - Best Table Games Selection of Any Gambling Site
Pros:
- 19 different banking options
- Great sportsbook interface
- Low wagering on welcome bonuses
- 34 live casino games
- 30 Blackjack titles
Cons:
- No Neteller for banking
- Small online casino games library on mobile
Sportsbetting.ag has some really lucrative bonuses available, with some pretty low wagering requirements that make them all the more desirable.
You’re also going to love the amount of banking options you can choose from on this site and the huge selection of table and live casino games in their library.
Game Selection: 4.5/5
There’s something for everyone in Sportsbetting.ag’s casino games library, with over 400 games and 300+ slots to choose from. Their sportsbook gives users the option to bet on over 25 different sports to wager on including all the major ones.
There’s a multiview section to watch multiple bets at once, as well as a sleek quick bet option that lets you place multiple bets super fast.
The best thing about Sportsbetting.ag though is their expansive selection of table games. With 34 live games, more than 30 blackjack titles and a great selection of baccarat and poker as well, they’ve got the best table games variety of any online gambling site on this list.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
The payment options at Sportsbetting.ag are numerous and easy to utilize, with a very simple cashier system that will let you use all major credit cards, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tether, and Doge, as well as things like money orders and wire transfers.
With 19 different options to choose from and a really solid choice of crypto, they’re a top contender in terms of banking methods.
The only thing that’s lacking is that you can’t use Neteller for transfers, but that’s more than made up for with the huge variety of other options available to users.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.7/5
Sportsbetting.ag has a huge selection of bonuses available on their promotions page and they really cater to all sorts of gamblers.
They offer a variety of welcome packages, with a 100% up to $1000 bonus available for crypto users on their first deposit using the code 100CRYPTO and a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1000 when players use the code SB1000.
What we really like about these bonuses though is how reasonable the wagering is compared to other casinos. Their sports bonus only has 10x wagering attached to it and the crypto welcome bonus is 14x, making this one of the best online casino sign up bonus.
Click here to deposit and get your deposit match on Sportsbetting.ag.
4. Fortune Jack - Best Crypto Gambling Site
Pros:
- 1500+ casino games
- Great user interface for sportsbook
- Provably fair games
- 7+ crypto payment options
Cons:
- Crypto only casino
Game Selection: 4.8/5
Game selection on Fortune Jack is immense, with over 1500 casino games on offer and a large subset of those being slots. They also have a section for ‘provably fair’ titles, which we always like to see, and it contains a bunch of high quality titles from SteadyGames and Orbital.
Fortune Jack’s sportsbook has a large catalog of different sports to bet on, including basketball, soccer, football, and more minor sports like water polo and table tennis. Don’t miss their Esports section if you’re an avid gamer, as it houses live betting for games like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Valorant.
The sportsbook overall has a really solid user interface and you can make live bets on the fly really easily with some simple dropdown menus to change your betting type and a side panel that lets you edit your wagers. Maximum winnings from a single bet for the sportsbook is around $100,000.
The site also clearly warns you when the odds have been changed on a live bet, which is a nice quality of life aspect of their online gambling online system.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
Fortune Jack is a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency sports betting site, so if you’re a fiat user, it likely won’t be the best option for you.
Having said that, they do offer a stellar selection of different coins to use, including major currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, with Doge, Tron, and Zcash also available to owners of those cryptos.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.1/5
Fortune Jack has a series of welcome offers, starting with a 110% up to 1.5BTC ($300) match bonus on your first deposit, as well as an extra 250 free spins.
You can then receive the same bonus again on your second deposit, this time with 100 free spins, and then receive the same match bonus again on the next two deposits you make, for a grand total of $1200 as a welcome bonus.
Bonuses do expire within 730 days after being redeemed, which is pretty nice from them, especially since most of the casino offers are valid for only one month.
Fortune Jack online casino is one of the best sites to gamble online. Check them by clicking here.
5. BetUS - Best Live Betting Options of any Gambling Site
Pros:
- 25+ years experience
- 20+ sports categories
- 200% crypto bonus
- BetUS TV
Cons:
- Layout could have some updates
- No app native for Android or iOS
Being around for over 25 years, BetUS is one of the most experienced and popular online casinos available out there.
As an all-around, they cover over 20 categories of sports betting, a long array of online casino games and a solid selection of live dealer options.
With so many possibilities, what really impressed us was their live betting experience. Lots of markets, fast updates and fair odds are just some of their characteristics.
Game Selection: 4.4/5
BetUS has a great selection of casino games, with over 400 titles to choose from. The majority of them are premium slots, but their portfolio also impresses with blackjack, roulette, poker and other interesting games.
And, believe us, it gets better. BetUS has some of the best free online slots available with their demonstration mode.
With over 20 different sports to choose from, as well as an innovative TV feature, players are spoiled for choice on BetUs’s sportsbook. Their live games section is easy to use and has some nice quality of life options, including fast betting markets.
This gambling site also knows that information is power. When you are looking for the best odds, it might come helpful to check their latest sports news.
Payment Options: 4.4/5
The options available for deposits and withdrawals on the BetUS website are divided into 4 categories: Credit cards, cash transfers, crypto and bank wire.
That means that they accept Visa, MasterCard and American Express, as well as 4 different cryptocurrencies. The player’s favorites Bitcoin and Ethereum are among them.
Minimum deposits are only $10 and you can expect to see funds in your account 24 to 48 hours after making a transfer.
Ah, if you ever feel overwhelmed or need more instructions, BetUs has prepared some easy-to-understand payment guides and help sections.
Promotions and Bonuses: 4.5/5
BetUS has a number of different promotions on offer and players can take advantage of their welcome bonuses immediately upon signing up.
For example you can grab a quick 200% match bonus up to $2500 valid for your first deposit via cryptocoins. And it is very easy to claim it, as you just need to use the promo code JOIN200.
The new player’s bonus is split into a 150% up to $1.875 sports bonus and a 50% up to $625 casino bonus.
Click here and make your first deposit to claim the BetUs deposit match bonus.
Runners-Up:
Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Online Gambling Sites
Game Selection:
When looking into game selection, we’re interested in seeing how much variety the site has in terms of not only different types of casino games, such as slots and tabletop titles, but also the selection of games within those categories.
We’re also focused on making sure that each site’s sportsbook offers a varied catalog of sports to bet on and that there is the option for more niche bets, such as esports options and more minor sports.
Promotions and Bonuses:
Impressive promotions and bonuses are always a major requirement for being considered a top online casino site. We’re looking for top quality welcome bonuses, fair wagering and rollovers, and free spins on top games.
Payment Options:
We like to make sure that users have a good selection of different banking methods to choose from for deposits and withdrawals. This includes being able to select from fiat or crypto currencies and also having minimal transaction fees and fast transfer times.
More Things to Know About the Best Gambling Sites
Do I Need to Download Games to Play On Gambling Sites?
There are some online casinos that will require you to download games individually or via a separately downloaded app. For the most part though, you will be able to play all of the available casino games on the site itself. This is usually the case for both desktop and mobile sites, with mobile versions often running in a browser rather than requiring an application.
Can I Test Online Gambling Sites For Free?
On most online casinos you will be able to try out various different casino games as free trials before committing to wagering real money on them. Usually you’ll get a demo version of the game that will give you a set amount of money to play with, this feature is usually available on desktop and mobile devices.
How Do I Claim Promotions and Bonuses On Online Gambling Sites?
On the best online casinos, you will be given a code that you will generally enter on the cashier page where you would usually make deposits. Sometimes these codes are tied directly to deposits and will require you to make a deposit of a certain amount before you can claim them, while others will have no deposit requirement and can be claimed without any money being transferred.
In some cases, you won’t receive a code at all, and will instead need to redeem the code when signing up (if it’s a welcome bonus) or when on a specific page — usually either the cashier section or the promotions and bonuses page.
Be sure to check out the terms and conditions for promotions and bonuses, as it will usually tell you how to claim your bonus funds there.
How Do I Choose the Best Gambling Site For Me?
While it can be tricky to determine which online gambling site will give you the best experience, our ranking criteria will help you break down the most important factors in determining the top casino sites.
Game variety is always something to look out for, as you want to keep the fun going. If you enjoy betting on sports, then a large coverage, odds boosters or other bonuses for betting are important. .
For all of this, we recommend our top gambling site BetOnline. With fair wagering requirements and great welcome bonuses, they can really help to get you started in a positive way on a new online gambling site.
A Comparison of Our Top 5 Best Gambling Sites
We’ve got a quick refresher on our top 5 gambling sites for you, comparing their promotions and bonuses and taking a look at their other main features:
BetOnline: BetOnline has an incredibly strong sportsbook, with esports and traditional sports being catered to equally well. They also have a great selection of Nucleus and Betsoft slots on offer and a highly impressive variety of banking options to choose from, all of which add up to make BetOnline our top pick for gambling sites.
Bovada: Bovada offers high quality live casino games, slots, and a wonderful sportsbook that has some nice bonuses attached. What we really love about Bovada is that they not only offer a huge $1250 welcome bonus for crypto users, but they also have a $200 deposit bonus for sports bettors, with a fairly reasonable 5x wagering requirement for sports and horse betting.
Sportsbetting.ag: With 19 different banking options, a user-friendly sportsbook, and fairly low wagering on their selection of welcome bonuses, you’ll want to check out Sportsbetting.ag if you’re at all interested in online sports betting or casino games.
Fortune Jack: 1500+ casino games, a stellar library of provably fair titles, and a number of great cryptocurrencies for banking options means that Fortune Jack is a top pick for gambling. There’s also a nice little $1200 welcome bonus on offer that will also hook you up with 350 free spins if you redeem all 4 welcome offers available.
BetUS: An all-around gambling site with over 25 years experience and some of the best live bets available. With a solid banking area including 4+ crypto and cash transfers, BetUs offers an incredible welcome bonus: 200% match bonus up to $2500 spread on sporting bets and online casino.
How To Get Started With the Best Gambling Websites
Here’s a quick rundown of how to sign up for an account on our top site, BetOnline:
Step 1: Join Up
Hit the green ‘Join’ button in the top right of the main page.
Step 2: Enter Details & Create Password
Plug in some details, such as your name, date of birth, and zip code. You’ll also need to create a secure password here before you can move onto the next step.
Step 3: Pass the Captcha
You’ll have to confirm that you’re human by completing a quick Captcha before you can move on to the next step
Step 4: Deposit Funds & Claim Bonuses
From here, you will be able to start depositing funds and claiming welcome bonuses. Make sure to read the terms and conditions and then start playing!
Best Gambling Sites Available Right Now
There’s such a huge variety of different online gambling sites available right now that it can be an arduous task to figure out which one is best for you. That’s where we come in!
Our list will be a great place to start when looking for top online gambling sites, and our top pick, BetOnline, will definitely tick a lot of boxes.
It’s got a $1000 crypto welcome bonus that has a pretty low wagering requirement of 14x, a sportsbook that has great live betting oods, and a massive selection of different banking options to choose from.
At the end of the day though, it’s your money, and if you’re trying to figure out the best site for you, you’ll want to check out all of the options on this list in order to make a calculated decision.
Always remember that gambling should be fun and make sure you are gambling responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
This site is 100% independent and reader-supported, but we may receive traffic from third-party sites or affiliate links. Regardless, we ensure that we provide helpful information to give you the best possible online gambling experience.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: