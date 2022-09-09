Best Gambling Sites in Canada for 2022: Top Online Gambling Sites for Canadian Players

Canadian gamblers have a lot of options - and we mean a lot. Did you know that there are over 100 licensed and regulated online casinos in operation today? With so many choices, it can be hard to know what are the best gambling sites in Canada to use.
And that's why we've put together this guide to the best gambling sites in Canada based on expert opinion.
After extensive research, we found that Jackpot City is the best Canadian gambling site.
Why?
Because it has over 500 casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker, it's been around for many years and is one of the most trusted online casinos in operation today.
But there is more to the Canadian gambling scene than just one online casino, right? So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top 10 online Canadian casinos for real money play.
Best Gambling Sites in Canada
- Jackpot City: Best online gambling site in Canada overall
- PlayOJO: Best no deposit bonus
- Magic Red: Best for online slots
- Genesis Casino: 7-figure progressive jackpot slots
- Cloudbet: Best sports betting site
- Casumo: Best game variety
- Europa Casino: Best welcome bonus for sports bettors
- Spin Casino: High-RTP slot games
- Bitstarz: Best for crypto
- Mansion Casino: Best for table games
1. Jackpot City - Best Online Gambling Site in Canada Overall
Pros:
- 7-figure progressive jackpots
- Years of history in the industry
- Over a dozen banking options
- 500 casino games
- One of the best mobile casinos
Cons:
- Lacking keno and bingo
Jackpot City is hands down the best Canadian online casino. It beats other casino sites by offering an exceptionally well-rounded catalogue of games, ranging from top-tier online slots with progressive jackpots to popular table games.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5
You'll find a collection of 500 titles on Jackpot City, including 350 slot games from 16 game studios. We appreciate that the casino site has rounded up some of the industry leaders on the platform, including Rival Games, Evolution, Microgaming, and more.
Beyond slot games, the table games department is high-quality, too, including almost 20 blackjack variants, about 10 top-tier roulette games, 15 baccarat variations, and more.
But the thing that cemented Jackpot City as the number 1 Canadian online casino site is the selection of progressive jackpot slots. We're looking at 7-figure jackpots here with high-limit games across the board, making this platform a good destination for high-rollers.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
As a new player, you are welcomed with a $1,600 welcome bonus package. This online casino keeps the promo simple: the bonus applies to new players only and covers the first four deposits you make.
For each deposit, you can score a 100% match deposit bonus of up to C$400. You need to deposit at least C$10 to be eligible for the promo and be prepared for a bit of a grind to meet the wagering requirements.
Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.9/5
When it comes to withdrawal and deposit methods, Jackpot City stands above many online casinos by supporting 15 different options.
You can opt for instant transfers from just about every Canadian bank or use credit cards, Interac, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, Neosurf, and more.
When it comes to payout times, Jackpot City is a top online casino, handling most withdrawal requests within just 24 hours.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 5/5
When compared to different online casinos in Canada, Jackpot City delivers faster load times, with higher responsiveness and zero lag. The platform is fully optimized for mobile players, featuring instant-play games.
The FAQ library is loaded with helpful online gambling resources, and the support team is available over live chat 24/7, every day of the year.
Claim up to $1,600 and enjoy everything else offered by Jackpot City.
2. PlayOJO - Best No Deposit Bonus of All the Best Gambling Sites in Canada
Pros:
- 50 free spins no deposit casino bonus
- 2,000+ games
- Over 30 game developers
- Amazing blackjack experience
- Over 50 live dealer games
Cons:
- Live chat is not available 24/7
- Could use more banking options
PlayOJO is a well-known online casino among Canadian players, and for a good reason. This online casino site is known for offering its users an amazing variety of casino games, an exciting welcome bonus, and more.
Variety of Casino Games: 5/5
The PlayOJO online casino gambling catalogue includes 2,000+ games. It's mostly online slots, well over 1,800 titles, and the finest blackjack selection.
With over 150 blackjack variants, PlayOJO leaves other Canadian casino sites in the dust!
Also included in the mix are 50+ live dealer games and even bingo. One of the most popular games on the site is Age of Gods, but we also had a blast playing Piggy Payout - our top recommendation for super jackpot hunters.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
While PlayOJO doesn't offer thousands of dollars in deposit bonuses like some of the other internet casinos, it delivers a welcome bonus that requires no grind whatsoever.
Simply deposit C$10 or more, and you will be granted 50 free spins with 0x wagering requirements. That means you can play games right out of the gate and claim your winnings basically right away.
Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5
The PlayOJO banking department is decent, but nothing out of the ordinary. The casino site supports 9 payment options, including credit cards, bank transfers, ecoPayz, Interac, and more.
This selection should be enough for the majority of Canadian online gamblers.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.8/5
PlayOJO is on par with the best mobile casinos in terms of optimization and load times. Canadian gamblers recognize the platform a mile away, thanks to memorable looks and unique design.
You can get in touch with the support agents using live chat or email. The team is well-versed in online betting and is very polite and helpful.
Score your 50 free spins at PlayOJO and discover its amazing game library by clicking here.
3. Magic Red - Best Slots Gambling Site in Canada
Pros:
- 200% welcome bonus
- About 1,000 slots
- 6-figure jackpots
- Regular promotions
- Fun design
Cons:
- Limited payment options
If you’re mainly into online slots and enjoy astronomical jackpots, you should consider joining Magic Red. This online casino made the list thanks to its 6-figure jackpots and a collection of about 1,000 slot games.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.75/5
Magic Red is mostly geared towards slot players, offering a collection of about 1,000 titles. We appreciate the dedicated Jackpots section where you can find progressive jackpot games, reaching 6-figure winnings.
Table games are also available, including a surprisingly detailed roulette catalogue (check out 10p Roulette!) and some interesting blackjack options.
Live casino is also included in the mix, and once again, roulette is the highlight.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Using our exclusive link, you can claim a hefty 200% match welcome promo of up to $500. Beyond the first deposit bonus, the site's Pragmatic's Drops and Wins event hands out $500,000 in monthly winnings!
Other interesting promos include the 10% cash back for live dealer games during weekends. Not many online gambling sites offer live casino promos, so that's a significant plus in our book.
Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.75/5
Magic Red keeps it simple when it comes to banking. You can only use the basic payment options, which cover most Canadian players but leave some yearning for more.
You can opt for Visa, MasterCard, AstroPay, and Interac. Payout times vary from 1 to 6 business days, depending on the method you choose.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.8/5
Magic Red sports a fun design that is easy to navigate. You can find all game categories right in the main menu, the load times are decent, and we appreciate how this casino site promotes responsible gambling.
Customer support is available over live chat and email, and we appreciate how professional and knowledgeable the team is.
Click here to explore the amazing slot library at Magic Red and score your welcome bonus.
4. Genesis Casino - Best Canadian Gambling Site for Progressive Jackpots
Pros:
- C$1,000 welcome promo
- 300 bonus spins
- $20m+ jackpots
- 2.000+ games
- Over 100 table games
- Swift withdrawals
Cons:
- No bingo games
- Not the best design
Launched in 2018, Genesis Casino swiftly established itself as one of the best online casinos in Canada - and for a good reason. This place is loaded with 7-figure jackpots, thousands of games, and fast payouts.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5
You will find 2,000+ games in the Genesis catalogue, all of which are from 14 game providers. In terms of gaming variety, this casino site is one of the best out there.
The collection includes over 1,700 slot games, hundreds of table games, and even over 150 live dealer games. If you're a live casino fan, we think this is your best Canadian online casino.
In our opinion, this gambling site has no bingo or keno games, but that's secondary. If you want to get your slice of those mind-bending C$20,000,000+ jackpots, check out Immortal Romance or the African Legends.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
When you join Genesis, you can claim up to C$1,000 in the welcome bonus, plus 300 bonus spins. The promo carries 40x wagering requirements, allowing you to earn those bonus funds with a regular grind.
We appreciate the addition of a $100 welcome promo for live dealer games and the 10% live casino cashback.
Other interesting promos include Lightspeed Mondays and the Weekly Bonus Mission. You never know what that one will throw your way.
Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5
You can take advantage of a dozen banking options, ranging from traditional bank wire transfers to e-wallets like Paysafecard, ecoPayz, and Interac.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.75/5
Genesis is a memorable online casino. It has that space theme that goes beyond the visuals, all while keeping the platform easy to navigate and lag-free. Genesis offers a dedicated mobile app for iOS devices, although we haven't seen an Android option.
Customer service is on par with the best online gambling sites in Canada. The team is available around the clock throughout the year over email, live chat, and even phone.
You can ask any question from "Is online gambling legal in Canada?" to more advanced topics relating to gambling online, and you're guaranteed a prompt, professional reply.
Claim your welcome bonus and start gambling at Genesis Casino by clicking here.
5. CloudBet - Best Gambling Site in Canada for Sports Betting
Pros:
- Exceptional 5 BTC welcome package
- Top-notch odds
- Wide variety of sports betting markets
- 60+ e-Sports betting options
Cons:
- Fiat banking is not supported
If you’re looking for the best sports online betting sites in Canada, this is the place for you. In addition to a massive variety of sports betting options, this place even offers a dedicated online casino with over a thousand slot games.
Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5
Cloudbet can compete even with the best online casino sites, but we'll focus on the sports betting side here.
Sports bettors can place their bets in two dedicated sportsbook sections on the site. The first one is for live-action sports betting, while the second one is dedicated to e-sports betting.
In the first room, you will find over two dozen sports and even non-sporting events like politics. The odds are competitive, and the variety of e-sports betting options is exceptional, including over 60 options.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New casino players can grab their slice of the site's 5 BTC welcome package. But, this is not the only bonus available for the users of CloudBet. Once you sign up, make sure to always go back to check out the promotions page at this online casino. This way, you will be sure not to miss out on the latest opportunities.
Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5
Cloudbet is strictly a crypto gambling site. As for digital coins, you can find many of them here, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Litecoin, and others.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service: 4.6/5
Cloudbet has a darker, more elegant vibe by default, which you can adjust using the Day/Night theme shift button.
The site is fully optimized for mobile users, especially the sports betting section. Support is available 24/4/365 over email, live chat (the fastest option!), and even a dedicated Discord channel for open public discussion.
Check out all the latest CloudBet bonuses & promos by following this link.
Best Gambling Sites Canada - Runners-Up:
How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Gambling Sites
Variety of Casino Games:
The first thing we looked at when looking for the best CA gambling sites is the variety of casino games offered. We only want to recommend casinos that cover all ground, including slot games, table games, and live dealer casino games. The more game variety, the better. Also, we looked for sports betting options and the best odds.
For example, our top pick, Jackpot City, offers an amazing variety of games, ensuring that everyone can find something of their liking.
Bonuses and Promotions:
We also looked at the bonuses and promotions available at gambling sites in Canada. All of our top-rated Canadian online casinos offer welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions to keep players coming back for more.
We only recommend casinos that offer fair terms and conditions, including wagering requirements that can be met in a reasonable time frame.
Banking Options and Withdrawal Times:
The third thing we looked at is banking options and withdrawal times. Our top recommended online casinos offer a variety of banking methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and crypto.
Mobile Friendliness and Customer Service:
Finally, we looked at mobile friendliness and customer service. In this day and age, it's important that casinos are optimized for mobile play. We also only want to recommend casinos with friendly and helpful customer service teams.
Best Online Gambling Sites for Gamblers in Canada: FAQs
Are Canadian Gambling Sites Safe?
Yes, Canadian online casinos are safe as long as you choose a reputable and trusted casino. All of the casinos we recommend on this page are 100% safe and secure.
What Is the Best Gambling Site in Canada?
The best online casino in Canada is Jackpot City. It has a huge selection of casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker. Plus, it's been around for over 20 years and is one of the most trusted online casinos in operation today.
What Is the Best Gambling Site for Real Money Gambling?
The best gambling site for real money is CloudBet. It offers a great selection of Canadian casino games, sports betting, and live dealer games. Plus, it has fast withdrawal times and helpful customer service.
How Do I Deposit and Withdraw Money from a Canadian Gambling Site?
Most Canadian online casinos offer a variety of banking methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and crypto. Deposits are usually instant, while withdrawals can take up to a few days to process.
Can I Win Real Money at Canadian Gambling Sites?
Yes, you can win real money at Canadian online casinos. All of the casinos we recommend on this page offer fair games with random outcomes. Plus, they all have fast withdrawal times, so you can get your hands on your winnings quickly.
What Should I Do If I Have a Problem with a Gambling Site in Canada?
If you have a problem with an online casino, the first thing you should do is contact customer service. If you don't get a satisfactory response from customer service, you can contact the Canadian Gambling Association. They can help you file a complaint against the casino and get your issue resolved.
Can I Gamble Online in Canada?
Yes, you can enjoy online gambling in Canada. The gambling laws in Canada are relatively lax, and there are plenty of online casinos and sportsbooks that cater to Canadian players. Just make sure you choose a reputable, trusted site like Jackpot City or Cloudbet.
Can I Gamble with Bitcoin in Canada?
Yes, you can gamble with Bitcoin in Canada. There are a number of online casinos that accept Bitcoin as a payment method. Plus, there are also a number of Bitcoin sports betting sites.
Comparing the Top 5 Gambling Sites in Canada
If you don't have enough time to read our full casino reviews, here's a quick comparison of the top 5 best Canadian gambling sites.
- Jackpot City: The best gambling site in Canada overall. This Canadian casino delivers a top-tier experience on all fronts, especially when it comes to insane 7-figure progressive jackpots. Don’t forget to claim the C$1,600 welcome bonus to get the party going.
- PlayOJO: The best Canadian casino online if you’re looking for no deposit bonuses - and blackjack! The platform hosts 2,000 games, including over 150 blackjack variants. New players are greeted with a no deposit bonus of 50 free spins.
- Magic Red: Our No. 1 pick for fans of slot games. This online casino hosts about 1,000 titles, including 6-figure jackpots. Claim the site’s 200% match welcome promo of up to C$500 and enjoy the ride.
- Genesis Casino: If you’re here looking for the best online casinos in Canada to blow your mind with 7-figure jackpots, head over to Genesis casino. The casino site welcomes new users with up to C$1,000 in bonus money and 300 free spins.
- CloudBet: The best sports betting site for Canadian bettors. CloudBet beats other Canadian betting sites by a mile. Don’t miss the 5 BTC welcome package!
How to Join Top Online Gambling Sites in Canada
All that separates you from joining online gambling sites and enjoying sports betting and online casino games right now are three steps and about 4 minutes of your time. This is how to join the best online casinos in Canada, using Jackpot City as an example.
1. Open Casino Account
- Visit Jackpot City and click the big green button to sign up.
- Provide valid info in the registration form.
- Tick the box to confirm you are of legal gambling age and click Register.
2. Verify Email
- Check the inbox of the email address used during the registration process.
- Click the link inside the Jackpot City welcome message.
- The link will auto-redirect you to Jackpot City.
3. Fund Your Account
- In the banking section of your casino profile, adjust the preferred payment option and set Canadian Dollars as the preferred currency.
- Opt-in for the casino's welcome bonus and deposit C$10 or more.
- Claim the first-deposit bonus and start playing games.
So What Is the Best CA Gambling Site?
And that wraps it up, folks! We hope you enjoyed our guide, that you found our tips helpful, and that you feel more confident about joining Canadian online gambling sites.
As noted, we think the best option for Canadian players is Jackpot City because of its large game selection, many years of experience, and great reputation.
So, take one more look at our top picks for real money gambling in Canada, make your pick, and please always remember to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: We always emphasize that gambling is purely for entertainment purposes. It comes with financial risks, and you must not stake any funds you cannot afford to lose. It’s helpful to remember that when it comes to gambling, the house always wins!
Be vigilant. If you suspect you may be developing an addiction or if you know anyone who is, call the National Gambling Helpline at once. You can reach their advisors at 1-626-960-3500, who can offer assistance to make gambling a safer venture for you.
Gambling sites are strictly 18+ only. Some gambling sites listed on our site may be restricted in your region. It’s always a best practice to do your due diligence and check local laws and regulations to check if gambling is legal in your area.
These resources offer invaluable information to help prevent or eliminate gambling addiction: