The best gambling sites in Australia cater to your every whim, from online pokies to massive jackpots.
And if you’re lucky, you’ll also find online bookmakers that offer sports betting markets.
In this article, our experts have been hard at work testing the best Australian betting sites that are available right now. They’ve played the games, tried the features, loaded up the bonuses - and the end result is an in-depth review of the top 10 Australian betting sites.
Ricky Casino is our top Australian gambling site overall, thanks to a titanic selection of games and bonuses, but there should be something for everyone among our picks.
Best Gambling Sites in Australia
- Ricky Casino: Best overall
- Ignition: No.1 site for poker players
- Red Dog: High RTP games
- SkyCrown: Best online pokies selection
- JoeFortune: Best for jackpot pokies
- HellSpin: Top live dealer games
- BitStarz: Ideal for crypto players
- Playamo: Biggest casino game variety
- Rolling Slots: Ultra-sharp graphics
- 5 Gringos: Most exciting promotions
1. Ricky Casino - Best Australian Gambling Site Overall
Pros:
- 10-tiered welcome bonus
- Over 3,000 casino games
- Lottery and scratch cards available
- Weekly reload bonuses
- User-friendly betting app
Cons:
- Limited live casino game selection
Modern, professional, and locked and loaded with great games and bonuses, Ricky Casino tops our list. It’s a customer-centric gambling site that has everything an Australian player should be looking for in a casino site.
Casino Games & Sports Betting: 4.95/5
When we said Ricky Casino is locked and loaded with games - we meant it.
This highly rated betting site offers over 3,000 casino games, including thousands of online pokies, blackjack, and roulette variants. You can play scratch cards here, as well as numerous poker variants.
Ricky Casino is at least kind enough to divide their games into numerous categories, making it extremely convenient for players to scroll through the thousands of games on the site.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
The welcome bonus covers your first ten deposits, which makes it a fantastic way to extend your bankroll for as long as possible.
Overall, this offer is worth as much as AU$7,500, with your first deposit worth AU$500 alone.
Once you’ve used up the welcome bonus, you can claim a 100% reload bonus every Tuesday, as well as a 50% reload bonus every Friday.
There’s also an exciting Daily Rush Race tournament that has an AU$1,000 prize pool.
Payment Methods: 4.4/5
Ricky Casino is a modern-day casino site that accepts cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
It also accepts Australian dollars, with regular payment methods including instant bank transfer, debit and credit cards, as well as eWallets like Skrill and Neteller.
The minimum withdrawal is AU$20, while the most you can withdraw in one go is AU$4,000.
Reputation:
Ricky Casino might be a fairly new gambling site but the fact that it’s owned and operated by Dama N.V. means we have no worries whatsoever.
This is because Dama N.V. is one of the biggest names in the iGaming world, which already runs a range of highly successful online casinos.
And while Ricky Casino was only launched in 2021, it’s already amassed thousands of positive customer reviews.
Other Features: 4.5/5
Live chat is available whenever you need a quick answer to your query. There’s also a user-friendly mobile app, which has the same games as the desktop version.
Ready to claim a 10-tiered welcome bonus of up to AU$7,500?
2. Ignition - No.1 Gambling Site for Poker Players in Australia
Pros:
- $3,000 welcome bonus
- Excellent virtual sports betting experience
- High-traffic poker site
- Daily poker tournaments
- Clean user interface
Cons:
- Lack of game variety
Ignition might be a famous US brand but the Australian version of its site is packed with pokies, huge progressive jackpots, high-quality virtual sports – and daily poker tournaments.
Casino Games & Sports Betting: 4.4/5
Ignition plays host to daily poker tournaments, and it’s easily one of the highest-traffic poker sites in the world.
It also lets you bet on a wide variety of virtual sports, including soccer matches, basketball matches, horse racing, virtual greyhound racing, and even numbers games.
The games last just a few minutes, which means that - unlike real sports betting - you can expect a super-fast turnover. You can also watch live clips/highlights as the action unfolds and you wait to see the outcome of your bet.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
Australians who sign-up to Ignition today can claim a $3,000 pokies and poker combo bonus. Essentially, you get to use your welcome bonus on any one of Ignition’s online pokies games, as well as compete in their poker tournaments.
And despite its name, you can also use the Ignition casino bonus on other casino games, including roulette and blackjack.
And while there’s zero rakeback at Ignition, you can accrue what are known as Ignition Miles each time you place a bet. These are Ignition’s rewards points, and you can later redeem them for cash or bonus bets.
There’s also a $100 refer-a-friend bonus, which also nets you free poker tournament tickets.
Payment Methods: 3.7/5
It’s great that Ignition offers region-specific banking options alongside their bonuses. This means that Australians get to fund their accounts via credit cards, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrencies.
That said, Ignition is also notorious for not exactly offering many banking options. Crypto is the most popular because all transactions are instant.
Cryptocurrencies also benefit from higher withdrawal limits, with Ignition imposing a tight $1,000 - $3,000 on some regular payment methods.
Reputation: 5/5
As part of the famed PaiWangLuo poker network, Ignition is one of the most trustworthy online casinos in Australia.
The fact that it comfortably sits in the top 5 poker sites ranked by traffic in the whole world further cements its reputation and we have zero concerns on this front.
Other Features: 4.4/5
There’s a chance you might have to upload some form of ID to verify your account but this - along with Ignition’s SSL encryption and SMS and reCaptcha validation - is just Ignition’s way of keeping you safe when gambling online.
Ready to grab a $3,000 welcome bonus?
3. Red Dog Casino - Best New AU Gambling Site for High RTP Games
Pros:
- 120 free spins for new players
- Launched in 2020
- Stylish look and feel
- Wide variety of games
- Daily reload bonuses
Cons:
- Stiff withdrawal limits
Red Dog Casino was launched in 2020. It’s already made a name for itself in other parts of the world on the strength of its pokies selection and reload bonuses - and it’s now available to Australians.
Casino Games: 4.3/5
Red Dog Casino is home to just over 200 games. And while this is a slender selection by most standards, you’ll still find lots of variation.
There are over 150 online pokies (which include progressive jackpots and the latest games), which sport some of the highest RTP values we’ve seen. And the casino shamelessly flaunts it by publishing the RTP values on the site. You’ll also find board games and scratchcards.
Naturally, video poker, online blackjack, and roulette are here, too. There’s also a live casino section that’s got a further over 10 live dealer games.
All games, meanwhile, are provided by RealTime Gaming.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
Australians are entitled to 120 free spins as new players at Red Dog Casino. These must be used on the recently released pokies game Nine Realms with a maximum cashout of $120.
As a regular player, you’re free to take advantage of the ‘Dog’s so-called 24/7 bonus. This is basically a daily reload bonus that matches any deposit you make of either $30, $75, or $150 all week long.
Exactly how much your deposit is matched depends on how much you deposit, with the $150 reload bonus worth the most (160%!).
Payment Methods: 4/5
Red Dog Casino gives you a few decent ways to pay, including some fairly unusual payment methods, such as deposit by phone and live chat.
Cryptos are also accepted (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin), while other options include NeoSurf and Flexepin.
The $150 minimum withdrawal is guaranteed to ruffle a few feathers, while the most you can withdraw in line day is $2,500.
Reputation: 4.1/5
Red Dog Casino is still finding its groove, being one of the most recently launched casinos on this list. Which is why it’s pretty interesting how it’s already made a name for itself. It’s owned by Infinity Media, which is responsible for over 10 other reliable online casinos. It’s also SSL-secure and fully licensed.
Other Features: 4.5/5
Another thing we really liked about Red Dog Casino was how easy on the eyes it looks. This is a slick, modern casino site that’s easy to use, and which makes online gambling look and feel amazing. The mobile performance is quite impressive as well.
Excited for 120 free spins?
4. SkyCrown - Top Pokies Selection Of Any Aussie Online Gambling Site
Pros:
- AU$3,000 welcome bonus
- More than 6,000 games
- 10% weekly crypto cashback
- Over a dozen payment methods
Cons:
- No sports betting
SkyCrown is another brand new casino site that’s available to Australian players. And if you love online pokies, this might be the online casino for you.
That’s because among its - ahem - 6,000 amazing selection of online pokies. These include progressive jackpots, high RTP games, and some of the best new titles.
Casino Games & Sports Betting: 5/5
6,000+ games is an enormous selection and it might take you a while to find a game you love. Categories at SkyCrown include pokies, live casino games, table games, jackpot games, and drops & wins.
As mentioned, online pokies dominate and they’re provided by big-name iGaming developers like Pragmatic Play. This means you can expect games like Wolf Gold and Big Bass Bonanza, which are stuffed with bonus rounds and lots of ways to win.
However, as wide as its selection may be, the site does not offer sports betting. If you’re into that, you’re better off looking for the best sports betting sites elsewhere.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5
Sign-up to SkyCrown and you can claim an up to AU$3,000 welcome bonus. SkyCrown will also credit your account with 350 free spins, although you don’t get them all at once.
Once you’re settled into a groove as a regular player, you can take advantage of the 10% weekly cashback. There are actually two separate versions of this promo - one is for crypto players, while the other (which is a live casino cashback offer) is only available to those who play with Australian dollars.
Mondays, meanwhile, are Free Spins Mondays (for crypto players).
Payment Methods: 4.85/5
Cryptocurrencies are accepted at SkyCrown, and indeed you can deposit and withdraw using more than 10 different digital coins.
SkyCrown also accepts Australian dollars, and among its “traditional” payment methods are Neosurf, Mifinity and debit or credit cards.
The minimum deposit is AU$30, while the most you can withdraw in a single transaction is AU$6,000.
Reputation: 3.9/5
As high-performing as SkyCrown is as a modern-day Australian casino site, it was only launched in 2022. Therefore, we can’t give it a high credibility rating just yet.
It is, however, fully licensed to operate by the Government of Curacao, and it’s owned by a reputable company called Hollycorn N.V., which has been successfully running other real money online casinos for a number of years.
Other Features: 4/5
All the games are mobile-friendly and if you decide to play with cryptos, you’ll find a separate section dedicated to the Bitcoin Games.
Ready to grab a AU$3,000 welcome bonus?
5. JoeFortune - Best Bonuses of any Australian Gambling Site
Pros:
- 150% match deposit bonus
- 30 free spins
- $50 referral bonus
- 600+ games
Cons:
- Steep wagering requirements
As well as getting you started with a 150% match deposit bonus, JoeFortune supercharges your bankroll in a number of other ways.
You can take advantage of a referral bonus, claim free spins on the regular and enter Joe’s Rewards program for cash prizes and cash-back offers.
Casino Games: 4.1/5
JoeFortune is home to just over 600 real money games, and these include an entire section dedicated to jackpot pokies.
Most of the games are pokies - over 500 of them, in fact. These include progressive jackpots, where the pot builds and builds each time a player loses until - eventually - some lucky guy or gal lands a life-changing amount. There are hot drop jackpots as well, which are an even more exciting way to win.
There are also live casino games here, video poker, blackjack, and roulette variants, as well as a separate section for Joe’s “Kick-Arse Games.”
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5
As mentioned, you can get started at JoeFortune with up to a 150% match bonus. This is split across your first three deposits and in total is worth as much as AU$5,000. Joe calls this a “bloody good bonus” - and we’d have to agree.
New players will also find their account credited with 30 free spins when they opt-in to the welcome offer. You’ll also be given $50 each time you successfully refer a mate.
Payment Methods: 4/5
Bitcoin is JoeFortune’s personal preference when it comes to depositing and withdrawing - the transactions are instant and there are zero fees.
However, this casino site also accepts Australian dollars and you can use the likes of Flexepin, NeoSurf, MasterCard, and Visa.
Withdrawal times vary depending on your banking option, but in general, you shouldn’t be waiting any longer than 8 hours for your funds to arrive.
Reputation: 3.9/5
JoeFortune has developed a reputation for being one of the most Australian-centric online casinos in the world. It sports yellow and green colors, while “Joe” speaks in Aussie slang throughout the website.
The site has also been around since 2016 and if you trace its ownership, you’ll find that it’s actually part of the same iGaming group as the likes of Bovada and Bodog.
Other Features: 4/5
We found customer support at JoeFortune to be particularly excellent. There are various ways you can contact them, the support staff is prompt with their answers, and they’re available 24/7.
Ready to kick things off with a AU$5,000 welcome bonus?
Runners-up:
How We Chose the Best Gambling Sites in Australia
Casino games & sports betting
All of the online betting sites we chose are fully stocked with hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of casino games. And because some also excel when it comes to virtual sports betting, we decided to combine the two into the main benchmark by which we judged the quality of the top 10 betting sites in Australia.
Betting site bonuses and promotions
Australian betting customers who sign-up to the online betting sites we chose will be treated to generous sign-up offers, reload bonuses, and cashback bonuses that extend your bankroll and keep the fun coming when betting online.
Payment methods
While some of the Australian betting sites that made it to our list are actually based outside Australia, we made sure to focus on the online bookmakers that offer regional-specific payment methods. This means Australian customers should be able to find their preferred banking option at all our top picks.
Reputation
Lastly, we know how important it is that you join online betting sites that protect your details. This is why we carefully researched and vetted the best online sports betting sites to ensure only the most legit ones made it onto our list.
Best Gambling Sites in Australia: FAQ
Are Australian Betting Sites Safe?
As long as you sign up to the best gambling sites that are fully licensed and that have put in place security measures, such as SSL encryption, online betting sites - and that includes Australian sports betting sites - are safe to use.
Other sports betting sites that aren't licensed might be safe to use, too, but because they're not regulated you're always taking a bigger risk.
Are Gambling Sites in Australia Easy to Join?
Yes, joining a betting website can typically be done in just a few steps. All you have to do is enter a few details, such as your full name and address, and agree to the terms and conditions.
Some Australian betting sites, however, might ask you to upload a government-issued ID before your betting site account is live, and you can start indulging in online wagering.
What are the Best New Australian Gambling Sites?
Some of the best new recommended betting sites include Red Dog, which was launched in 2020 and boasts a stylish user interface and awesome welcome bonus, as well as SkyCrown, one of the most forward-thinking betting sites that accept crypto.
What are Australian Sports Betting Sites?
The Australian sports betting market is actually a tad slender at the time of writing, with most online betting sites restricting their offerings to casino games and virtual sports.
This is exactly the deal you get at popular betting sites like Ignition and Ricky Casino. Rarely, you'll find Australian sports betting sites that offer real sports betting options, but in our experience, these AUS gambling sites don't offer a fully-rounded iGaming experience, and therefore didn't make it onto our list.
What Bonuses Do Australian Gambling Sites Offer?
At Australian betting websites, you can claim a range of bonuses, including welcome offers, sports bonus bets, free bets, reload bonuses, cashback offers, and free spins.
Some other betting sites also offer bonus codes that you can use to redeem more bonuses.
How do I Choose the Top Australia Gambling Websites?
To make it easier to choose online betting websites that are available to Australian punters, you can read review guides like this one. This will introduce you to the best sports betting websites and gambling sites that anyone located in Australia is free to join.
Then, you can create a shortlist of the gambling sites that stand out to you, before researching them yourself to see if they've got what you want in terms of the games, the odds, and - where applicable - betting markets.
Comparison of the Top 5 Australian Gambling Sites Online
Ricky Casino: With its gigantic selection of 3,000+ games and a 10-tiered welcome bonus, Ricky Casino tops our list. Signing up is easy, there are weekly reload bonuses available alongside virtual sports to bet on, and this is also one of our favorite Australian betting apps.
Click here to tuck into a 10-part welcome bonus at Ricky Casino.
Ignition: Few casinos do poker tournaments better than Ignition. This casino site is also part of the PaiWangLuo poker network and is therefore also a top choice for online poker tournaments.
Click here to kick things off with a $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition.
Red Dog: If you’re on the lookout for new betting sites, Red Dog Casino caught our eyes. It’s stylish, packed with online pokies and there are daily reload bonuses available for existing customers.
Click here to claim your 120 free spins at Red Dog Casino.
SkyCrown: Love virtual sports and pokies? We all do. SkyCrown covers all the bases with its 6,000+ games, its 10% weekly cashback, and its round-the-clock customer support. It also accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies alongside Australian dollars.
Click here to grab your AU$3,000 welcome bonus at SkyCrown.
JoeFortune: JoeFortune is about as Australian as betting sites come. It’s got a “bloody good” match deposit bonus on the table for free players, as well as free spins and referral bonuses galore. And with over 600 games to choose from, Joe won’t let you down on that front either.
Click here to get started with a 150% welcome bonus at JoeFortune.
Getting Started at the Best Gambling Sites for Aussie Players
If you want to get started at any of the online gambling sites mentioned above, we’ll show you how you can sign up and enjoy the bonuses and wide game selection at our top pick – Ricky Casino.
1. Create a New Player account.
Visit Ricky Casino’s homepage or click this link to get redirected. Look for the ‘CREATE ACCOUNT” button at the top right of the homepage. Click on it to start your registration process.
2. Fill in your personal information.
Among the details you’ll be asked for are a valid email address, your location, and a password. Provide all the required information and submit the form.
3. Agree to the terms and conditions.
The Ricky Casino sign-up process is so simple that the next step is the last one. Just agree to the terms and conditions and your account will be live.
Start Your Epic Journey at One of the Best Aussie Online Gambling Sites!
These are the best betting sites in Australia as judged by our iGaming experts. They're legit and safe to join, they're easy to use and navigate, and they excel when it comes to games and bonuses.
And while Ricky Casino is our top pick for the best betting site, thanks to an amazing selection of games and bonuses, you've got lots of options to explore.
Whenever you bet online, it's always important to abide by responsible gambling and remember that online gambling is meant to be fun and not a means of earning a living.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.
If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.