Best Gambling Apps (2023): Top 10 Real Money Online Gambling Apps for iOS and Android

Best Gambling Apps
- Ignition: Best overall
- BitStarz: Best crypto casino app
- Slots.lv: Top pick for online slots
- Slots of Vegas: Low wagering requirements
- Cafe Casino: Ideal for table games
- Buzzluck: Best for Android
- BetOnline: Best mobile sports betting app
- Rich Palms: Top pick for iOS
- MyBookie: Excellent VIP program
1. Ignition – Best Gambling App Overall
Pros:
- Up to $3,000 welcome package
- Amazing poker platform
- 1-hour crypto withdrawals
- Supports virtual sports
- Powered by 13 game developers
- Completely optimized for smartphones
Cons:
- Doesn’t support e-wallets
Ignition Casino first opened its digital doors in 2016. Although this is considered one of the best platforms for poker tournaments, you can also enjoy many other exciting features.
Fast withdrawals and a generous deposit bonus are just a few things you can take advantage of.
Variety of Games: 4.9/5
Ignition is the Las Vegas of the digital world. With a steady stream of traffic, even the most seasoned players will find it enticing.
There is a separate section for those who want to get lost in the exciting world of poker.
Besides regular games, you have the chance to join frequent tournaments. For instance, you can go for knockout sit & go events with buy-ins ranging from $3.3 to $162.
The casino section is not super extensive, but it still covers all categories, including slots, table games, and live dealer games.
Galaxy Stars, Storm Rider, and Solfire are the names we enjoyed the most.
While there are no special online sports betting events, you can still make bets on virtual sports. Soccer, greyhounds, supercars, and several other options are all available for you to enjoy.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you want to score big at Ignition, you won't want to miss out on its deposit bonus. With up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses on the line, you could be rolling in dough from the get-go.
The first time you make a deposit, you will get a 150% match up to $1,500 for casino games. This is followed by the second promotion that grants the same amount for poker games.
The best thing is that this bonus comes with only a 25x wagering requirement. That is lower than the industry average and makes it relatively easier for you to meet the rollover.
Now, the offer we described is specifically for crypto players. But even if you decide to pay using fiat currencies, you can still snag up to $2,000 in bonuses.
Plus, you should keep your eyes on the promotions page for other worthy Ignition Casino bonus codes.
Mobile Compatibility: 5/5
Got a mobile device?
Perfect, because Ignition's got you covered! Whether you're rockin' an iPhone or an Android, you'll be able to enjoy smooth and seamless gameplay with no lag to slow you down.
That's right, instant-play mobile games are ready and waiting for you.
In case you ever need a little help regarding anything, make sure to contact the support team. They are experts in everything, including mobile betting apps.
Banking: 4.8/5
We love the fact that Ignition Casino supports both fiat and cryptocurrencies. But they don’t mess around with e-wallets yet.
Crypto players can get in on the action using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, while non-crypto players can use tried-and-true options like MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, and vouchers.
And if you're using digital coins, good news! There are no pesky fees attached, and you can expect your payouts to be processed within 24 hours — 1 hour with some cryptocurrencies!
2. BitStarz – Best Online Gambling App for Crypto Users
Pros:
- Over 4,400 casino games
- 5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins
- Fast cashouts in 10 minutes
- Exclusive provably fair games
- Award-winning customer support
- Excellent mobile compatibility
Cons:
- Geo-restrictions on live dealer games
BitStarz Casino was created in 2014 by Dama N.V., the company that is behind a lot of successful sports betting apps and sites.
Players love playing here mainly because of its support of cryptocurrencies and fast withdrawals with no transaction fees.
Variety of Games: 4.9/5
As highlighted in our BitStarz Casino review, this site has one of the most attractive gaming libraries we have seen online.
Even the most pretentious players will have a hard time finding anything faulty here.
In total, you can choose from over 4,400 BTC games provided by 46 top-notch software companies. Slots, table games, and live dealer games are all available for you to enjoy.
There is also a separate section for provably fair games. That said, players can manually check the fairness of each title and ensure that no one can manipulate the results.
The site is in partnership with some of the best game studios, including BGaming, Betsoft, and Yggdrasil. Each title is equipped with superb visuals and exciting bonus rounds.
BitStarz does not have online sports betting options for now, which might be a little discouraging.
However, there are plenty of options in the casino section to keep you entertained for hours.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5
Once you decide to sign up at BitStarz, you will have the chance to get up to a 5 BTC welcome package with 180 free spins.
This promotion is split over the first four deposits, and you don’t need to use special bonus codes to activate it.
Besides the welcome offer, you can also opt-in for Slot Wars or Table Wars. These are special tournaments for those who love to compete against other players.
Promos always keep changing, so you need to regularly check the promotions tab for the latest BitStarz bonus codes.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
This online betting site is a perfect place for anyone who is looking for a good smartphone experience.
BitStarz knows how important it is to have a well-optimized platform for mobile devices.
We tested several titles ourselves, and they all worked without any issues.
While there is no special mobile sports betting app or casino app, you can still enjoy your favorite casino games. Simply grab your phone, open a mobile browser, and you are good to go!
Banking: 4.7/5
This sleek online casino exclusively accepts crypto in certain regions, so you can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and even Ripple, among others.
What's even more impressive? The minimum deposit is just $20 or 0.002 BTC, so you don't need to break the bank to start playing.
Plus, if you're lucky enough to hit the jackpot, crypto withdrawals are lightning-fast, taking as little as 10 minutes to process — talk about speedy service.
3. Slots.lv – Best Gambling App for Slots
Pros:
- Up to $5,000 in deposit bonuses
- Around 200 slots, including progressive jackpots
- 14 software providers
- Withdrawals in 1 hour
- Completely optimized for mobile usage
Cons:
- Can have more live dealer games
This real money online casino came onto the gambling scene in 2013 and has been causing a stir ever since.
With a bountiful welcome bonus package and a good selection of slot games, you will surely enjoy your gambling journey here.
Variety of Games: 4.8/5
Slots.lv has a collection of 250 games from not one but 14 game studios. That said, you will always have something exciting to look forward to.
Our favorite titles were progressive jackpots which offer up to several million dollars in prizes. Don’t believe us? Then you can check out Reels & Wheels, where the prize pot regularly exceeds half a million dollars.
Slots.lv also offers table and live dealer games for those who prefer a more classic gaming experience. So whether you're into slots or table games, this place has got you covered.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
If you're looking for some serious bonuses, then Slots.lv is where it's at.
And for all you crypto enthusiasts, get ready to claim up to $7,500 through the site's welcome package, which is split over your first nine deposits.
The first deposit you make is matched at a 300% rate, going all the way up to $1,500. And it gets even better. The next eight times you fund your account, you'll be matched every time at a 150% rate up to $750.
No crypto? No problem! Deposit using your credit card and get up to $5,000 from your first 9 deposits.
And if you want to grab more prizes, check out the Rewards Program, which gives you exciting bonuses for simply playing the games, and bookmark the promos tab for the latest Slots.lv bonus codes.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5
Thanks to Slots.lv's cutting-edge mobile technology, players can now take the fun on the road and play all their favorite real money games right from their smartphones or tablets.
And don't worry about compatibility issues — this casino is totally up to date with the latest mobile software for both iOS and Android devices.
And let's not forget about the graphics and user experience. Slots.lv's mobile website is sleek, intuitive, and easy to use.
Banking: 4.65/5
At this real money casino, you can go the traditional route with MasterCard, Visa, or AMEX, or you can take advantage of the speed and zero fees of cryptocurrency.
Crypto is the way to go if you're looking for lightning-fast payout handling.
With processing times that can take as little as an hour, you can withdraw your winnings quickly and comfortably.
One thing to note, though — e-wallets aren't an option here. But with crypto and fiat options available, you'll still have plenty of choices when it comes to funding your account.
4. Slots of Vegas – Best Gambling App for Low-Wagering Bonuses
Pros:
- 10x wagering requirements
- $2,500 welcome bonus + 50 free spins
- Supports fiat and cryptocurrencies
- Flawless instant-play feature
- Practice mode available
- Certified by Gaming Labs International
Cons:
- The website design can be improved
Slots of Vegas is one of the best online casinos for low-wagering promotions.
Here, you can explore high-quality slots, generous bonuses, and flexible payment options.
Variety of Games: 4.5/5
Truth be told, you won’t really be impressed by the number of games available at Slots of Vegas.
But it still covers the basic categories, including online slots, table games, video poker, and specialty games.
Alien Wins, Giant Fortunes, and Divas of Darkness are the most popular titles here. And if you enjoy free games, you can try them in practice mode, get familiar with their features, and only after that make real money bets.
Make sure you also visit the specialty games section, where you will see exciting titles like Fish Catch and Keno.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5
To activate a welcome bonus at Slots of Vegas, you must use a special bonus code — WILD250.
After that, you will unlock a bonus of up to $2,500 plus 50 free spins. This amount is more than enough for you to explore the game library, especially if you are a beginner.
Don’t forget to make a minimum deposit of $30. This promotion is available for online slots and keno and only has a 10x playthrough – that is not something you can find at many online casinos.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
Slots of Vegas takes mobile gambling seriously since all the games available on the website are compatible with smartphones.
You can play the best slot machines on any device, including mobile, tablet, Mac, or PC.
We could not find special mobile betting apps – but there’s no need for them. You can still visit the website using a browser.
However, there is a special application for desktop users, so make sure you give it a try.
Banking: 4.6/5
For deposit options, this online casino offers Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, and Bitcoin.
Keep in mind that some of these may not be available in every location, so you have to check these details beforehand.
Withdrawals are possible using Bitcoin, Bank Wire, and Bank Checks. The process is super easy and comfortable with BTC since there are zero fees, and requests are processed within several hours.
Bank Checks may require up to several business days. Withdrawal limits also differ from one method to another.
Best Gambling Apps - Runners-Up:
How We Selected the Best Mobile Gambling Apps
Variety of Games
When we set out on our research to find top-notch mobile casinos, the first thing we did was scour the internet for the highest-quality casino games.
Our team of experts made sure our readers could sink into a great selection of options, ranging from classic slots and table games to scratch cards and a live casino.
Bonuses and Promotions
The best betting apps on our list aren't just about providing fantastic games — they also know how to enhance your gambling journey with exciting welcome bonuses.
And we didn’t stop here. We also examined the terms and conditions to see whether wagering requirements were fair and if you had a reasonable amount of time to meet the rollover.
Mobile Compatibility
We put mobile casino apps through their paces to make sure they deliver the goods. We're talking about fast and easy navigation and super smooth gameplay — no bugs allowed.
We've tested these apps on both Android and iOS devices, so no one is left out in the cold. Whether you're a die-hard Apple fan or an Android aficionado, we've got you covered.
Banking
It is impossible to join betting apps if you cannot make deposits and withdrawals comfortably.
That’s why we made sure that each site on our list had a good selection of payment options, including cryptos, fiat currencies, and e-wallets.
We also ensured that they provided fast withdrawal times with fewer fees.
What Makes Ignition the Best Gambling App?
Wondering why joining Ignition Casino might be the best option for your gambling needs? Well, let’s take a look at several reasons below:
- A Dedicated Poker Application: Poker enthusiasts at Ignition can download a special poker application to join daily tournaments and other exciting events whenever they decide to.
- A Generous Welcome Package: New players at Ignition Casino can get up to a $3,000 sign-up offer for both casino and poker sections. And the best part is that it only has 25x wagering requirements.
- Fast Withdrawals: With Ignition Casino, you will forget having to wait for your money for several business days. Simply choose digital coins as your primary payment option, and you will get your withdrawals in up to 24 hours max.
- Virtual Sports: Virtual sports at Ignition Casino offer players an exciting way to experience sports betting with a virtual twist. With options like virtual soccer, basketball, and horse racing, players can enjoy the thrill of betting on simulated matches and races.
Why Should I Use Mobile Betting Apps?
Mobile betting apps are super popular nowadays. This is because they offer a lot of advantages. Here are a few of them:
- Convenience: Mobile betting apps allow you to place bets on the go, from the comfort of your own home or anywhere else you happen to be.
- Speed: With mobile betting apps, you can quickly and easily place your bets without having to wait in line or deal with slow loading times.
- Excellent Promotions: Many betting apps offer exclusive bonuses and promotions that are only available to mobile users. This can give you an edge and increase your chances of winning big.
- Live Betting: Mobile betting apps often offer live betting options, allowing you to place bets as the action unfolds in real time. This can add an extra level of excitement and increase your potential winnings.
Guide to the Best Gambling Apps
What is a Gambling App?
A gambling app is just a mobile platform that allows you to use all the services available at online casinos.
The only difference is that you are playing from your smartphone instead of a desktop version.
What is the Best Gambling App?
According to our research, you can find the best gambling app at Ignition Casino.
Here, players will be happy to explore a generous $3,000 welcome bonus, withdrawals in 24 hours, and a good selection of casino games.
Are Gambling Apps Safe?
Yes, gambling apps are safe as long as they belong to licensed online casinos, like the ones on our list.
The best way to find the legitimacy of any gambling site is to do your own research and see if it is regulated by a reputable gaming agency.
Do Gambling Apps Offer Bonuses?
Gambling apps and mobile sports betting apps do offer bonuses. Just like at online casinos, you can also claim their promotions directly from your smartphone.
If you are new to the online gambling world, you will mostly find welcome packages with a specific deposit bonus or free spins. Or both.
Comparing the Top 4 Gambling Apps
Here’s a recap of the 5 best online betting apps that we've featured in this review:
- Ignition: This is the best gambling app overall. Here, you can join some of the highest-quality poker rooms, enjoy hundreds of casino games, and claim up to a $3,000 welcome package.
- BitStarz: If crypto gambling is your passion, then you will definitely enjoy BitStarz. Scroll through more than 4,400 games and make the fastest withdrawals with popular digital coins. Don’t forget to get up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus with 180 free spins.
- Slots.lv: As the name implies, this site is a perfect fit for online slots. You can play around 200 slot machines and redeem up to a $7,500 crypto welcome package (or $5,000 if you choose to deposit using a credit card) over the first nine deposits.
- Slots of Vegas: This online casino is your go-to destination if you enjoy generous promotions with low wagering requirements. Claim up to a $2,500 welcome package with 50 free spins now.
How to Register Using a Gambling App
If you're thinking of signing up for one of the gambling apps and sites on our list, you might want to check out our step-by-step guide.
We've chosen Ignition as an example, so you can follow along and set up your account with ease.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Visit the official website of Ignition Casino.
- Find the orange “Join” button.
- Fill in your personal data, agree to the T&Cs, and click Register.
Step 2: Verify Your Email
- You will receive a confirmation link from Ignition Casino in your email inbox.
- Find it and click on the link so your account is verified.
Step 3: Make the First Deposit & Start Playing
- Log in to your account and go to the Cashier.
- Choose your favorite payment option and fill in all the fields.
- Make a minimum deposit to get your welcome package.
- That’s it! Now you can start using your gambling app.
Tips for Playing Games With Gambling Apps
While getting started with both casino apps and online sports betting apps is super easy, you still need to keep several things in mind.
Below, we will give you some suggestions that can help you perform better in the long run.
- Set a Budget: It's essential to have a budget in place before you start playing games with gambling apps. This helps you manage your finances and avoid overspending.
- Know Your Limits: You need to be aware of your limits and not chase losses. If you're on a losing streak, take a break and come back to the game when you're in a better mindset.
- Learn the Game: Take the time to learn the rules and strategies of the games you want to play. This can increase your chances of winning and help you make informed decisions.
- Use Bonuses Wisely: Gambling apps often offer bonuses and promotions, but make sure to read the terms and conditions before using them.
Still Searching for the Best Gambling Apps?
Congratulations, you're now equipped with all the knowledge you need to choose the best sports betting apps and casino apps!
While Ignition Casino is an excellent choice with its speedy payouts, up to a $3,000 welcome package, and an excellent poker platform, we've also found that BitStarz is a top contender.
Don't forget to check out our list to discover some of the other best gambling app and sites.
Whether you're after a vast game selection, fast payouts, or generous bonuses, there's an option out there for you.
And, most importantly, remember to have fun and gamble responsibly!
