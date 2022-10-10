Choosing a crypto sports betting site can sometimes be a daunting task, but we have your back. After extensive research, our team of expert gamblers managed to come up with the list of the best crypto sports betting sites.
Throughout our research, we focused on many important factors. This includes market variety, bonuses, payment options supported, user experience, and many more. After a detailed overview, we found BetOnline to be the best option.
Would you like to know more? Let’s get started.
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites:
- BetOnline: Best crypto sports betting site overall
- Fortune Jack: Best betting site for fast payouts
- Bovada: Best betting market variety
- Cloudbet: Best customer service
- MyBookie: Most generous welcome offer
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for mobile
- BetUS: Best design
- BUSR: Best racebook
- Xbet: Most exciting tournaments
- EveryGame: Most reputable
1. BetOnline - Best Crypto Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- 100% crypto welcome bonus
- Over 50 sports betting markets
- Early betting lines and competitive odds
- Over a dozen big money sports contests
- 19 banking options supported
Cons:
- The design could be better
Since its establishment in 2004, BetOnline has been considered one of the best online casinos for any type of gambling, but the innovative sportsbook is arguably its best feature.
Banking: 5/5
For deposits, they accept all major credit cards, money orders, wire transfers, and many cryptocurrencies that make banking a lot easier. They also accept over a dozen cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Avalanche, among many others.
Receiving your winnings should not be an issue here. In most cases, payouts are processed between 1 to 48 hours. This is a very good thing and allows users to have a comfortable gaming experience.
Welcome Bonus: 5/5
BetOnline welcomes new players with many bonuses for sports.
New players can use code BOL1000 to claim a 50% match for up to $1,000 on their first-ever deposit with a playthrough of 10x, a much higher offer with lower wagering requirements than most cryptocurrency online betting sites.
They also have a crypto sports betting bonus of a 100% match for up to $1,000 with a 14x playthrough; just use code CRYPTO100 to claim this offer.
The fun does not end here. There are many more generous bonuses and promotions that can be used here. This makes gambling very engaging for users and allows them to have a truly exciting experience.
Betting Options: 5/5
With over 50 betting markets in their sportsbook, a prop builder, and dedicated tabs for their racebook, live betting, and eSports, this popular destination is the perfect destination for sports betting enthusiasts.
With a very friendly user interface, players can easily bet on every major sport or league, the entertainment industry, politics, and more. In addition, bettors have the option of parlays or wagering on futures.
They also hold over a dozen sports contests at any given time for all the major events, with prize amounts often exceeding six figures.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Online casino players can find nearly 400 top-quality games, including over 250 free slots, a live poker room, excellent specialty titles, and a variety of live dealers at this all-in-one gambling hall.
Their specialty section includes keno, bingo, shooter, wheel and scratchcard games, and several specialties with large progressives, ensuring the most exciting experience for gamblers.
2. Fortune Jack - Best Fast Payout Crypto Sports Betting Site
Pros:
- About 30 betting markets available
- Double welcome freebet
- Superfast payouts arrive within minutes
- Excellent sportsbook for betting on soccer
Cons:
- User-interface could be better
Running since 2014, FortuneJack is one of the most popular Bitcoin betting sites. There are many things that make Fortune Jack stand out from the rest. First, this online crypto sportsbook supports numerous cryptocurrencies and ensures instant payouts, which is a huge plus.
If you enjoy betting on soccer, this is one of the best crypto sportsbooks for that game. And they have some great bonuses to kick off your soccer bets.
Banking: 5/5
For payouts and deposits, this sports betting platform offers over 10 crypto and fiat currency options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, ZCash, USD, EUR, and GBP.
For withdrawals, impressively, all methods provide winnings delivered within 15 minutes, but often players see their earnings hit their crypto wallets instantly. This is a huge advantage and puts this online betting site above many others.
Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5
This crypto sports betting platform offers several welcome and deposit bonus options, many of which can be used in their sportsbook.
New players can claim a multi-deposit promotion with free spins good for their first four deposits for a value of up to 6 BTC or $1,200 with a 30x rollover.
When used on slots, bets count 100% toward the contribution of the playthrough. The match bonus can also be used in the sportsbook for a 10% contribution.
There also is a very generous double welcome freebet bonus waiting for you here. To activate this offer, bet 5 mBTC and receive a guaranteed 10 mBTC freebet.
Betting Options: 4.75/5
Their sportsbook design is a bit confusing, and they do not have a robust betting market compared to many other crypto gambling sites on this list.
However, if you like soccer, then this may be the sportsbook for you with games from over 70 countries and regions worldwide, a stunning amount compared to any online sportsbook.
They also offer alternative lines for most of their sports, quite a few prop options, and a convenient parlay builder.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
With over 3,000 games, there is something for everyone in this casino. They offer over 100 table games, over 50 live dealers, and a dedicated section for slots.
The only downside is their lack of organization in this category, as specialties and slots both lack dedicated sections; instead, both of these categories are found under “All Games.”
Their live game offerings focus on the standard games, with a few poker and wheel game options, like Caribbean Stud and Dream Catcher.
3. Bovada - Best Crypto Sportsbook for Betting Market Variety
Pros:
- Sportsbook with over 50 betting markets to choose from
- Racebook with 18 worldwide tracks
- Innovative, user-friendly props builder
- $750 sports welcome bonus
- Topnotch casino with live poker and dealers
Cons:
- Few options for payouts
- Limited table games
With roots in the industry dating back to 1997, this is one of the most trusted one-stop shops in the sports betting industry.
Banking: 4.7/5
Deposit methods include most major credit cards, peer-to-peer payment, and crypto options: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. The same methods can be used for payouts.
While their crypto banking methods are slim, on the plus side, players get their winnings within an hour or less for Bitcoin withdrawals!
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
This casino offers many welcome packages for new players across their entire gambling hall.
For example, there is a special bonus for betting - sports welcome bonus. Their most generous sports package is for Bitcoin depositors, who can use code BTCSWB750 for a 75% match for up to $750 with a rollover of just 5x for sports and horse racing.
For depositing with non-crypto methods, first-time depositors can claim a 50% match for up to $250 with just a 5x playthrough. No code is necessary for this promotion; simply select it at the cashier.
On the other hand, there also is the casino welcome bonus available here. Bitcoin users can use code BTCCWB1250 on their first deposit for a 125% match for up to $1,250 and code BTC2ND on the new Bitcoin deposits for the same match and max amount on each for a total match value of up to $3,750! All three deposit bonus offers come with a 25x rollover.
Alternatively, deposit with other methods and use the code CAWELCOME100 for a 100% match for up to $1,000; code BV2NDCWB is good for the next two deposits for the same bonus match and max amount for a total value of up to $3,000. All three bonuses are subject to a 25x rollover.
If you prefer poker games, you can also receive a poker bonus - card players wanting to play some action in online poker can use code PWB500 for a 100% match for up to $500.
Betting Options: 4.9/5
This real money online casino is considered to be by many the sports betting mecca. Here, there are over 50 markets to indulge in, including 30 non-sport options alone.
Their sports options include all the worldwide major leagues and dozens of niche options, like darts and volleyball.
Their other markets include the entertainment industry, numerous television shows, politics, business propositions -for example, what will be the next major US chain restaurant to open in Canada - virtual sports, eSports, and so much more.
Players can bet on futures, easily build parlays, and they feature a cutting-edge props builder in-browser app. Furthermore, they offer more props per game for almost every sport than most other sports betting platforms, sometimes surpassing 200 prop options for a regular-season game.
They also feature a racebook with all the major worldwide tracks, with betting options for nearly every race held at each racecourse.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Their casino contains over 200 games with over 120 mainstream slots, including dozens of lucrative progressives, like their six-figure “Reels & Wheels” titles and “Shopping Spree.”
They also have nine specialty games, with plenty of bingo options and 30 live dealer tables. Their live casino features all the standard games, including two dozen tables just for blackjack.
In addition, they have a poker room with anonymous seating for both ring games and tournaments alike. Their tournament options include Jackpot Sit-and-Go, turbo, knockout, and GTD (guaranteed) Tournaments up to $1.5 million.
4. Cloudbet - Best Range of Cryptos of Any Bitcoin Sports Betting Site
Pros:
- Amazing customer service
- Great mobile compatibility
- Generous welcome package up to 5 BTC
Cons:
- Slimmer market betting options than other sports betting brands
- Geo-restricted games in several countries
This dedicated crypto gambling site launched in 2014, and players like it here for its large variety of crypto banking options and its unique offerings. One thing that distinguishes this online sportsbook is the amazing customer service - they are always ready to provide you with needed help.
Banking: 4.75/5
For payouts and deposits, Cloudbet utilizes over 20 different crypto and fiat currency options, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Etherium, USDC, and Avalanche. And they just added the option for players to fund their accounts via credit card.
They do charge up to 5% in processing fees for deposits and withdrawals.
Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5
Their casino bonus promotion is a generous one; when new customers deposit via crypto, they get a 100% match for up to 5 BTC.
Rather than using the traditional rollover method, bonus money is released for every 150 loyalty points earned. Every time a player makes a bet, they earn a set number of points. Read their full terms and conditions for a breakdown of the points earned.
Betting Options: 4.65/5
Their sportsbook does not have all the bells and whistles that you will find at other sports betting platforms on this list.
This crypto betting site offers many alternative lines and some props, but the betting markets are primarily for all the major leagues and sports, with few entertainment options.
Shockingly, they have several games in all the major sports, including MMA and tennis, that feature zero margins (no commission) odds for either the spread or the money line.
These special games are highlighted with a yellow box and feature competitive pre-match odds.
And if you are looking for the best eSports betting sites, then this is the sportsbook for you. They even offer live betting for eSport events already in progress.
Casino Games: 4.75/5
With over 300 games in their casino, over 100 of them are dedicated to live dealers.
In their live casino, Cloudbet offers many variants of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and several other table games. Unique titles of these games include Peek Baccarat, Lightning Roulette, Two-Hand Casino Hold’em, and Super Andar Bahar.
They also offer many game shows and specialty titles, such as Mega Ball, “Deal or No Deal,” Cricket War, and “Monopoly.”
Their casino also features dedicated sections for virtual casino games, jackpot slots, and high rollers.
5. MyBookie - Most Generous Welcome Bonus of Any Crypto Sportsbook
Pros:
- Generous sports bonuses, including a 1x rollover cash bonus
- Vast betting options with over 50 markets to wager on
- A multitude of props offered for almost every game
- Dedicated and smooth prop builder
Cons:
- Limited crypto payout options
This established sports betting brand has operated since 2014. They offer numerous props on nearly every regular-season game for all the major sports, dozens of betting markets, and sports bonuses for both new and existing players alike.
Banking: 4.6/5
They have eight deposit options: Visa, Mastercard, Person 2 Person, and five crypto methods, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.
For payouts, players can use eCheck, wire transfer, and Bitcoin. When Bitcoin is used, players can withdraw their winnings starting at just $25.
Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5
They offer more promotions geared toward sports than many other sports betting platforms, with very achievable wagering requirements. There also is a very generous and exciting opportunity for MyBookie users, the crypto rewards, which allow you to release your crypto rewards up to $100 in cash.
Here, new players can claim a 50% match for up to $1,000 for their sportsbook with a rollover of just 10x by entering the code MYB50.
Alternatively, for the first-ever deposit, code 200CASH triggers a 10% match for up to $200 with a stunning 1x playthrough. Essentially, this is just immediate bonus cash you can use on sports betting.
Ongoing players can claim a 25% sports reload bonus for up to $500 with a small playthrough of 5x by using the code MYB25.
They also offer an automatic 8% rebate for many horse-racing events.
Their casino welcome offer is a 150% match for up to $740 with a rollover of 40x. For this promotion, use the code MYB150.
Betting Options: 4.6/5
This is one of the best sports betting brands when it comes to market and betting options, including over four dozen markets to bet on.
They also offer eSports and sections dedicated to live betting and horse racing. Their racebook features all the major worldwide tracks and events.
Casino Games: 4.5/5
They provide over 100 high-quality slots, though only a handful offer progressives.
This online casino contains a moderate amount of table games, including some rare titles. All in all, the casino game selection here is average.
How We Rated the Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites
Here’s an overview of the benchmarks we used to rank the best crypto betting sites:
Banking:
We looked at the variety of crypto methods the best gambling sites offered while taking into consideration the payout speeds and any high fees.
Welcome Bonus:
We gave high ratings for bonuses designed specifically for sports betting, but overall all high marks to welcome bonuses of great value.
Betting Options:
We analyzed the number of betting markets available to players, including racebooks and eSports, the types of bets they can place - such as props, parlays, and futures - and any sports betting contests an online casino provides.
Casino Games:
Game variety scored high points in this category, as well as unique offerings, like an online poker room, live dealers, or unique specialty games.
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites: FAQs
Are Crypto Betting Sites Safe?
All the crypto sports betting sites that we listed in this article, including the runners-up, are secure and reputable gambling sites, so you can lay your sports bets with confidence and peace of mind. For example, our top pick, BetOnline, is known for being one of the most secure and best sportsbooks online.
Who Sets the Spread at Online Sportsbooks?
Setting the odds is a labyrinthine undertaking that involves a team of odds compilers and, usually, a head oddsmaker for each sport.
The head oddsmaker - who are often math and statistics geniuses with decades of experience in the sport - is in charge of deciding the final odds of a sporting event or game, and they achieve this by using complex formulas and computer algorithms.
How Do I Know Which of the Best Crypto Betting Sites Is Right for Me?
When doing any sort of online gambling, safety should always be the top priority. Since we only listed crypto sports betting sites that are highly reputable and secure, you know you have that covered if you choose any of the crypto sportsbooks from this list.
Comparison of the Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites
- BetOnline: This sportsbook ranked as our top crypto sportsbook overall because of the high marks they received in each category we rated. Get started sports betting here with a bang by using code BOL1000 for a 50% match for up to $1,000.
- Fortune Jack: A dedicated crypto sportsbook, best known for fast payouts for a variety of crypto methods, and their sportsbook is perfect for soccer fans. Their casino offers a whopping 3,000-plus games, and you can get started here by claiming a 110% match for up to 1.5 BTC and 250 free spins.
- Bovada: Renowned for its betting options, this sportsbook offers dozens of betting markets and a racebook with 18 tracks from around the world. Bitcoin users can enter the code BTCSWB750, for a sports bonus of a 75% match for up to $750 with a low rollover of 5x.
- Cloudbet: This dedicated crypto casino is known for its 100-plus live dealer games, a large variety of eSports, and many games in all the major leagues that have zero margin odds. Crypto depositors can claim a 100% match for up to 5 BTC.
- MyBookie: This storied sports betting brand is known for its excellent sports welcome promotion and its vast betting options. First-time depositors can use code MYB50 for a generous 50% match for up to $1,000 in their sportsbook.
How to Sign Up at Crypto Sports Betting Sites
Since BetOnline is ranked as the best sports betting platform on our list, we are going to walk you through the process of creating an account for them.
Step One: Open Account
- Visit BetOnline
- Click the green “Join Now” button, located in the upper right area of the page
- Accurately fill out the form, including your name, number, and email
- You will then be led to a welcome screen where you can choose “Get Started” to access your account
Step Two: Check Your Email
- While they do not make you do this right away, it is good practice to go ahead and verify your email
- Look for an email asking to validate your email address. If you do not see this confirmation email within minutes of registering, remember to check your spam folder
Step Three: Verify Your Account
- This betting site will not ask you to verify your identity immediately; however, it is always wise to do so as soon as possible because you will not be able to issue a withdrawal until this verification process is complete
- You will need some documents, including a government-issued I.D., like a driver’s license or passport, and usually proof of residency, such as a utility bill
- You can verify your account ahead of them asking you to do so by clicking the profile icon, located in the upper right-hand corner of the website, and clicking on “Cashier” and then “Withdrawal.” Here, you should see a link to verify your identity
Step Four: Make Your Deposit and Enter Your Promo Code
- Click the green “Deposit” button in the upper right-hand section of the website
- Choose the deposit method of your preference
- Activate the promo code
- You are now ready to place your sports bets
So, What Is the Best Crypto Sports Betting Site?
We hope our in-depth analysis of the Top 5 crypto sports betting sites provides you with plenty of information to decide which brand is best for you.
Our top choice is BetOnline, though you may prefer a different sports betting platform based on a particular need, like the variety of live dealers that Cloudbet provides or the incredible sports bonus that MyBookie offers.
As always, we would like to remind you to always bet on sports responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
