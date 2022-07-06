Best Credit Repair Services in 2022, Fix Your Credit Quickly and Effectively

Getting stuck with a negative credit score can be so frustrating, and it doesn’t help that not all credit repair companies are worth their salt.
The good news is; that we’re here to help you get the best credit repair companies off the bat, to efficiently transform that bad or fair credit score into one that’ll grant you better financial deals.
Overall, Credit Saint tops this list due to its impressive A+ BBB rating, free consultation and much more.
With this assessment of reputable credit repair companies, you can escape the barriers of unpleasant credit records and make significant strides towards financial well-being.
So, let’s get to it!
DISCLAIMER: Make sure to use credit repair services responsibly to avoid attracting heavy debt. Opinions expressed within the content are solely the author's. Does not constitute advice.
Best Credit Repair Services Online
- Credit Saint: Best credit repair company overall
- Experian: Top free credit repair service
- Lexington Law: Most experienced credit repair company
- The Credit People: Leading credit repair industry assurance
- CreditRepair: Great extensive free credit score analysis
- Sky Blue Credit: Best budget-friendly credit repair services
- Ovation: Top credit repair industry discounts
1. Credit Saint - Best Credit Repair Service Overall
Pros:
- 90-day money-back refund policy
- Includes credit monitoring
- Personal online account for updates
- Free credit consultation
- BBB accredited
Cons:
- Initial work fees could be cheaper
Touching on legitimacy, Credit Saint has consistently maintained an A+ BBB rating since getting accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 2007.
Along with this, its reputation waters still run deep. The service has been recognized as the best credit repair company by reputed financial sites like ConsumerAffairs, Money. com, The Credit Repair, and more.
User-friendliness: 4.5/5
Only a few credit repair companies come close to Credit Saint regarding the ease of use.
It all starts with a free credit consultation, where you’ll interact with credit professionals who’ll create a personalized strategy for you - to boost that credit score.
Even more, you’ll be covered in case you need additional assistance, as the customer support on Credit Saint is superb, and there are tons of user reviews that support this.
Repair Process: 4.8/5
To get going, you’ll need to create a credit monitoring account, and a credit expert will analyze the report as you point out items on your credit report that you don’t agree with.
After, the credit restoration company then proceeds to make tailored disputes to your creditors and all the major credit bureaus. Better yet, you get an online dashboard or simply an online account to conveniently know how much progress is being made.
Again, it’s not just about negative items on your report, Credit Saint experts also help you see your positive credit and advise you on how you can exploit it to further boost your credit score.
Pricing: 4.4/5
The plans here are pretty flexible, which is a big plus - since you’ll probably find the right package for you. The only thing is that the initial work fees are a tad pricey.
Credit Saint’s Credit Remodel and Clean Slate package include inquiry targeting, with the latter coming with unlimited challenges to the credit reporting agencies. Even so, the Credit Polish package could work perfectly if you don’t have too bad of a credit record.
Summary;
- Credit Polish (Medium Aggressiveness) - $79.00/month + $99.00 initial fee
- Credit Remodel (High Aggressiveness) - $99.99/month + $99.00 initial fee
- Clean Slate (Very High Aggressiveness) - $119.99/month + $195.00 initial work fee
All in all, Credit Saint gives one of the smoothest credit repair experiences, and they’re pretty fast too as you can expect significant credit score improvement within a few months.
You also get a 90-day money-back policy, which wholly ties up to how well they believe in their credit repair service!
2. Experian - Top Free Credit Fixing Agency
Pros:
- Free credit monitoring and alerts
- Impressive financial tools
- Offers identity theft protection
- Toll-free live support
Cons:
- More responsibility lies on you
By virtue of being one of the three major credit bureaus, Experian naturally solidifies its legitimacy. Besides, they’re really seasoned in the credit repair industry, having been around since 1996, and collecting credit information on over 235 million individuals in the US.
User-friendliness: 4.6/5
Catering to people that want more of a DIY approach to mending their credit, Experian helps you take the edge off by disputing potential inaccurate items on your credit history to your creditors. Plus, the service is easy to understand, even for beginners.
Still, you should be aware that the responsibility lies on you, as you’ll have to identify these bad records on your credit for them to approach your creditors.
Positively, the dispute process is speedy, and in as fast as 30 days, a negative item can be taken off your credit record if your creditor is unable to justify their actions.
Repair Process: 4.5/5
As mentioned earlier, Experian acts as a bridge between you and your creditors. But it’s more than that.
The credit fixer also helps you instill healthy credit habits by advising you on tips, and its wide array of financial tools that you could use to take more control of what impacts your credit.
These financial tools are accompanied by Experian’s free boost that helps you get more out of your usual utilities to improve your credit score. Better still, the platform states that the free boost could help improve your FICO Score of 8 points by up to 13 points.
Moreover, you also get a free Experian credit report, credit score, and credit monitoring - with alerts to keep you informed on any changes to your credit history.
Pricing: 4/5
Experian doesn’t tie you down to a monthly membership. This is a good thing since its premium credit repair services are based on a one-time fee, while the basic ones are free.
Summary;
- CreditWorks Basic - Free (Experian FICO score and record)
- CreditWorks Premium - 7-day free trial + $39.99 one-time fee (All major credit reporting agencies credit records and FICO credit scores)
We like Experian because they encourage you to take a proactive approach to sort out your credit score. Even more, they also offer credit lock services to protect your credit files from identity theft and potential fraud.
3. Lexington Law - Most Experienced Credit Repair Service
Pros:
- Interactive repair process
- Led by attorneys
- Excellent mobile app
- Over 17 years reputation
Cons:
- No refund policy
Let alone their 17-year reputation, Lexington Law is steered by experienced attorneys who make credit disputes on your behalf on the basis of legalities and more.
Along with this, they’ve overseen 70M+ removals, and claim that 89% of their clients see their FICO score grow by an average of 40 points.
User-friendliness: 4/5
While the heavy lifting during the dispute process is taken up by the company, they keep you engaged through it all, even sending you alerts on any progress.
The efficiency in this is that the credit repair service also has an Android and iOS mobile app to help you check in whenever.
Repair Process: 4.2/5
Lexington Law first works with you to point out questionable items on your credit history for free.
They then challenge these items to the three credit bureaus and your creditors, and since they know their way around the law they could easily gauge whether an addition to your record is right or not.
All of this is done as the credit repair company monitors your credit record, while also keeping you in the loop of how much ground has been covered towards transforming your credit score.
Pricing: 3.8/5
Although Lexington Law’s monthly subscriptions might seem high, they don’t attract any setup fees, making them a great value company with the high success rates the company boasts.
Summary;
- Concord Standard (Fair) - $89.85/month
- Concord Premier (Moderate) - $109.95/month (Includes inquiry help and TransUnion monitoring)
- Concord Premier Plus (Intensive) - $129.95/month (Includes everything as Concord Premier with cease and desist to lenders and debt collectors)
Not many credit repair companies are as professional as Lexington Law, and this is the main factor as to why they sit amongst the best credit repair companies.
To add to this, they’re really experienced, and they have the success rates to show for it.
4. The Credit People - Top Credit Repair Agency With a Refund Policy
Pros:
- Results in less than 60 days
- 24/7 account access
- 6-month satisfaction refund policy
- Resourceful credit education material
Cons:
- Satisfaction policy on flat rate only
Combining simplicity and speed, The Credit People is one of the most straightforward credit fixers, and it promises you results in less than 60 days.
Additionally, they seek to grow your credit score by an estimated 53-187 points!
It’s not just talk, the company appears to have removed over 1.4M damaging items from customer credit records, and they’ve been at it for more than 15 years now.
User-friendliness: 4/5
After the free consultation, The Credit People handles almost everything for you. And, they give you a 24/7 personal online account so you can see how everything is proceeding round the clock.
Repair Process: 3.9/5
Analyzing your credit records from all three credit bureaus, The Credit People single out potential unfair records on your credit history and dispute them for you.
Moreover, their credit experts are all said to be Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) certified, implying their knack in actually helping you out of your credit fix.
To take up more responsibility, the site has an extensive credit education center with useful guides to help you increase your credit score by nurturing good financial behavior.
Pricing: 3.5/5
You could choose from two credit repair options; a monthly plan, or make a commitment with the 6-month flat rate.
Even though The Credit People’s satisfaction policy doesn’t cover the monthly plan, the industry-leading 6-month satisfaction policy protects you long-term with the flat rate option.
Summary;
- Monthly plan - $79 monthly + $19 setup fee
- Flat rate - $419
The Credit People stands out for us for the fact that basically anyone can use it, especially people with little information about how credit repair works.
5. CreditRepair - Offers a Very Robust Free Analysis
Pros:
- Wide free services
- Has a credit education section
- Email and text alerts
- 24/7 credit monitoring
Cons:
- Pricey
Having served 830,000+ clients since 2012 alone, and with 23+ M challenges and disputes conducted - CreditRepair shows you that you can definitely trust them, especially if you have an adverse credit score.
User-friendliness: 4/5
Unlike as it is with many credit repair sites, CreditRepair can establish misleading records on your credit history for you, which could be the better option if you’re green on credit records.
Again, they give you an online dashboard to track the repair progress, and also send development emails and alerts to keep you in the know.
Repair Process: 3.9/5
The free consultation and credit score analysis here are one of the best. They help you easily understand the bad records with a negative item summary, and they also provide a recommended solution from their credit repair packages.
Furthermore, you can additionally step up and use CreditRepair’s credit education center to find tips on how you could also contribute to solving your credit score woes.
Pricing: 3.4/5
On the one hand, the prices here are flexible, on the other they’re relatively pricier.
But all things considered, they cover plenty of repair services to help you turn a poor credit score around, more so with the Standard and Advanced packages.
Summary;
- Direct - $69.95/month + $69.95 setup fee
- Standard - $99.95/month + $99.95 setup fee
- Advanced - $119.95/month + $119.95 setup fee
CreditRepair makes this list for its personalized credit repairs, and the fact that you’re assigned a personal financial manager who helps you get all the attention you need during your credit repair journey.
6. Sky Blue Credit - Most Affordable Credit Repair Company
Pros:
- 90-day money-back refund policy
- Faster dispute cycles
- Sends re-disputes for emphasis
Cons:
- No credit monitoring
Sky Blue Credit believes that credit repair should be accessible to everyone, and with this, they stand as one of the most affordable credit repair companies today. Furthermore, that they were established in 1989, means they’re actually widely experienced.
User-friendliness: 4/5
The website here gives a hassle-free experience, and it’s even better than the site is optimized in a way that it works pretty well on the phone too!
Additionally, the customer support team is also one of the best things about the site, and they’ll quickly help you solve any issues that you might encounter when using Sky Blue Credit.
Repair Process: 3/5
During the free consultation, a credit professional will thoroughly review your credit report, and Sky Blue Credit states that they could identify even the most subtle negative items that may be hurting your credit score.
Afterward, the dispute process to the credit bureau begins, and if nothing changes, the company counters that by sending more tailored re-disputes to bring about desired removals from your credit report.
The major negative is that the company doesn’t seem to offer credit monitoring, but you could always contact them to check on any updates.
Pricing: 4.5/5
Affordability is what Sky Blue Credit looks to be built on. The monthly membership is one of the cheapest, and even though there’s a setup fee, the dispute cycles are much faster; 35 days - So, in the long run, you’ll be able to spend much less on monthly fees.
Summary;
- Free first 6 days then a $79 after
- $79 monthly fee every 30 days
Let alone fast results and affordability, Sky Blue Credit hands every customer a huge 90-day refund policy, and this transparency is another reason why they make it to our best of the best credit repair companies.
7. Ovation - Leading Discounts Credit Fixing Company
Pros:
- Great discounts
- Effective financial management tools
- A+ BBB rated
Cons:
- Customer support could be better
- Credit monitoring limited to the highest plan
Rated A+ by the BBB, Ovation Credit Services provides some of the best deals to offer more people a better chance at solving their credit problems without forking over too much money.
User-friendliness: 4/5
Just before you begin your inaccurate entry challenge process, Ovation will assign you a personal case advisor that will focus on your individual credit restoration and guide you on what to do.
Suffice to say, you’ll be getting top-notch personalized assistance.
Repair Process: 3.5/5
The credit repair services here are generally well-rounded as they revolve around credit repair, credit education, and monitoring.
In fact, credit education also includes financial management tools that you can use to track your finances and understand better what affects your credit.
We like that there’s credit monitoring too, but it’s only limited to Ovation’s highest plan, which is the best option if your credit report is on the negative extremes.
Pricing: 4/5
Ovation’s Essential and Essential Plus plans are the main credit repair packages offered, with the latter adding unlimited disputes.
Moreover, Ovation Credit Services offers some competitive discounts; A 20% discount for couples, a 10% discount for seniors and the military, and you could still get $50 off if you make a referral or switch from a different repair agency.
Summary;
- Essential - $79/month + $89 setup fee
- Essential Plus - $109/month + $89 setup fee
On the whole, we would say that Ovation is a good value service, and since they state that their customers could increase their credit score by an average of 19 points, they might just be worth it!
Beginners Guide To Fixing Your Credit Score
Understand Your Credit Report
Taking a keen interest to establish what might be harming your credit score is crucial to know how to approach credit fixing. You might need to seek the services of a credit repair company for this, which leads us to the next step.
Choose a Reputed Credit Repair Company
Selecting a reputable credit repair service from the onset gives you a much higher chance of success.
The best credit repair companies reviewed above are great places to start but be sure to measure what they offer and pick the right credit repair company for you.
Select a Repair Package and Start Fixing Your Credit
Usually, credit repair agencies offer free credit consultation, and here you can learn about the damaging additions to your credit report. With this in mind, pick a suitable package that will work for your credit disputes, while paying attention to what you can afford.
Use Their Credit Education and Financial Management Tools
Repairing your credit time and again may not be sustainable as you need to also learn good financial habits to maintain a healthy credit score.
It’s great that many credit repair companies offer credit education or financial management tools that you can take advantage of to learn more about your finances and how to use them to build and maintain a positive credit score.
Benefits of Hiring a Credit Repair Agency
Not so many people have enough know-how on how to repair credit on their own. Even for those who do, repairing credit on your own can be cumbersome, thus the need for a credit repair agency, and here are their benefits;
Better Resources
Credit repair service resources like expert advisors, communication tools, access to creditors, and credit bureaus, to name a few, work together to facilitate a seamless dispute process.
The biggest resource is the credit experts who will work with and for you to ensure that every avenue of restoring your credit score is exploited.
Time-saving
One of the main benefits of a credit repair agency's resources is that it eventually takes less time to repair your credit.
This is because the credit repair teams in these agencies coordinate their functions and everyone takes up a specific role towards solving your negative credit record.
Could Be Cheaper
Solving your credit alone will mean that you’ll have to approach different credit experts to help you through the process, and you’ll have to compensate them for their services.
In contrast to handling everything on your own, credit repair agencies are more of a one-stop-shop.
Usually, you’ll get a free consultation and a free credit score analysis, and later, the monthly fees you’re charged would cater to everything you’ll need during your credit repair.
Wider Experience
Credit repair agencies have been around for years, with this experience, they would naturally know the best paths to follow when approaching credit reporting agencies and creditors to resolve your credit record.
Consequently, you get a higher probability of having negative items removed from your credit report.
Best Credit Repair Sites: FAQs
How To Avoid a Credit Repair Scam?
There are a lot of credit repair scams online right now, and here’s what to look out for;
Strict Contracts
Legitimate credit repair companies offer a direct way for clients to cancel their contracts.
On the other hand, scammer credit repairs tend to have contracts that wouldn’t easily let you opt-out of, so that they can go on charging you for non-existent or poor services.
No Refunds or Satisfaction Policy
Because credit repair scammers can’t follow through on their promises, they don’t offer any form of refund in order to lock you out on getting any kind of compensation when they don’t deliver.
Lofty Promises
Be extremely careful with credit repairs that tout being able to resolve all your credit issues or those that boast 100% success rates, as they are probably not genuine.
Upfront Payment
Legally, the Credit Repair Organizations Act bars credit repair companies from seeking payment before offering a service, so any supposed credit repair company that asks for upfront payment should be a major red flag.
How Do Credit Repair Companies Work?
Credit repair companies work by challenging creditors and credit bureaus on wrongful items on your credit record.
If a creditor is unable to justify a specific addition to your credit history, the credit bureaus take it out of your credit record, subsequently increasing your credit score.
How Fast Can You Get Your Credit Repaired?
Your credit can be repaired in as fast as 30 days when using a credit repair service like Experian.
Additionally, The Credit People is another fast service as well, and they promise results in under 60 days.
Nonetheless, credit repair can take a while, and for the best results, it’s best to remain patient since most top credit repair companies can repair your credit in about 3-6 months.
Can Credit Repair Help With Identity Theft?
Yes, credit repair can help with identity theft. Most of the services that offer credit record monitoring also tend to offer identity theft protection. Companies like Experian and Lexington Law lead the pack on this front to protect you from potential fraudsters.
What Is a Good FICO Score?
A good FICO score is one generally above 670, while a score between 740-799 is considered very good.
The majority of people have FICO scores of between 600-750, where most are in the good range - with excellent credit scores starting from 800 and above.
Which Is the Best Credit Repair Service?
Financial health can’t be taken for granted, more so when you’re at the point in life where you’re taking up more financial responsibilities.
Any of the legitimate credit repair companies reviewed above can help you transform your credit score into a good one and give you a better appeal before lenders, employers, landlords, and more.
Credit Saint takes it as the best credit repair company for its robust credit repair tools, credit monitoring, wide user reviews, to touch on a few.
Even so, Experian and Lexington Law aren’t far off, and they have some longest-standing reputations here.
To finish off, the journey to credit repairing never ends, so keep on educating yourself on credit to build solid credit scores.
