Best Credit Card Casinos: Top 10 Credit Card Casino Sites With Fast Payouts & Generous Bonuses (2022)

Credit cards are one of the most secure and easiest methods of making transactions online, they are also available globally, which makes them perfect for online gambling.
While a lot of casinos offer credit cards as an option, some are always going to be better than others, and with our selective criteria as a guide, we’ve created a list of the top candidates for the best credit card casinos online.
Ignition proved itself to be the best of the bunch, but there are plenty of other fantastic credit card casinos, so let’s take a look at the full list.
Best Credit Card Casinos
- Ignition: Best credit card casino overall
- Red Dog: Best for free credit card transactions
- Super Slots: Most secure casino
- Slots lv: Best for slots
- Bitstarz: Best game variety
- Slots of Vegas: Best for mobile slots
- Las Atlantis: Best for roulette
- Cafe Casino: Best for video poker
- Bovada: Offers sports betting
- Betonline: Great for poker tournaments
1. Ignition - Best Credit Card Casino Overall
Pros:
- 24/7 Poker Tournaments
- $2,000 welcome bonus for fiat players
- Free-to-play versions of games available
- Games from trusted software providers
- Withdrawals in under 24 hours
- 120 top-tier casino games
Cons:
- Some games unavailable on mobile
If you’re a fan of high-quality games, large welcome bonuses, and fast withdrawal times, then you’re going to enjoy Ignition. They have some of the best poker tournaments of any casino site online and they’re constantly running, with high-quality poker games from RTG and other providers that will keep you coming back.
Game Variety: 4.8/5
Ignition is a site that values quality over quantity. You’ll get access to a library of over 120 different games to play, but unlike a lot of other sites that simply have a high volume of titles of varying quality, you can expect the selection at Ignition to be top-tier across the board.
This is thanks in large part to the fact that they have RTG and Betsoft as software providers, along with 11 other providers who specialize in high-quality casino games.
There is a decent selection of slots to choose from in Ignition’s casino section, but where they really shine is poker. There are 24/7 poker tournaments available and a nice variety of different poker games to choose from, including some of the best variations of 3-card poker around.
Payment Options: 4.7/5
You can use all the major credit cards for transactions at Ignition, with Mastercard, Visa, Discover and Amex all being available for easy withdrawals and deposits.
Crypto users can utilize Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin cash for their transactions and won’t incur any fees in the process. Ignition also has a Bitcoin casino that offers faster transaction times for crypto Bitcoin users, which is a nice little boon for crypto gamblers.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
There’s a great selection of bonuses and promotions to take advantage of at Ignition. New players using fiat for deposits can grab a 100% casino welcome bonus on their first deposit of up to $1000. There’s a similar and equally valuable bonus for poker, which brings the total package to $2,000 when you use the Ignition casino bonus code IGWPCB100.
There are also a bunch of daily and weekly jackpots and an Ignition rewards program that gives access to $2500 poker tournaments every Thursday when you reach a high enough level. There really are a ton of ways to win every day with Ignition and they make participating in their rewards program and playing their games consistently feel worth it.
Join Ignition Casino today and enjoy a generous welcome bonus of up to $3,000 on casino and poker!
2. Red Dog Casino - Fee-Free Online Casino Credit Card Deposits & Withdrawals
Pros:
- 24/7 bonus rewards program
- Zero transaction fees
- Instant deposits for credit cards
- 24/7 customer support
- 150 games from trusted providers
Cons:
- Only supports 2 credit card options
Red Dog is another casino that focuses on quality over quantity and they do it with trusted software providers that offer top slots and poker games. Credit and debit card users can expect super fast withdrawals, instant deposits and best of all, zero transaction fees.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
Red Dog does a fantastic job of selecting the highest quality games from the highest quality game providers. With trusted names like RTG and Visionary iGaming providing top-tier slots and tabletop experiences for players, the fact that Red Dog has a smaller library of online casino games than other sites doesn’t seem to hurt them at all.
There are over 150 different casino games on offer at Red Dog, so it’s pretty likely you’ll be able to fill your time easily with their repertoire of slots and the really solid live casino they have available.
The other nice thing about Red Dog is that although their game selection is on the small side, all of their games are available on mobile devices and the games still play incredibly well on the handheld browser version.
Related: Best Online Casinos
Payment Options: 4.8/5
Red Dog is a great casino for credit card users who want to make online payments. You can use Visa or Mastercard, and you can expect zero transaction fees from Red Dog — aside from any fees from external service providers.
Deposits are also instant for credit cards and debit cards, which puts them ahead of a lot of other casino sites for transaction speed, and you can expect payouts in 3-4 business days.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Red Dog has some pretty strong casino bonuses and promotions on offer right now, which makes it a really strong contender as a casino site.
If you enter the code ADORABLE you can grab a pretty fantastic 240% match bonus as well as 40 free spins on Spring Wilds when you deposit funds of $30 or more with a credit card, with varying deposit amounts for different payment options.
There are a bunch of other Red Dog Casino bonus codes that are up for grabs.
Register for a Red Dog casino account and enjoy its 240% match deposit bonus!
3. Super Slots - Most Secure Banking Of Any Credit Card Casino
Pros:
- Over 360 online slots
- Zero transaction fees
- 24/7 customer support
- $6000 welcome package for fiat users
Cons:
- $5,000 maximum deposit on credit cards
If you want a reliable, secure site to gamble on, then Super Slots is a great choice. They’re no slouches when it comes to promotions either, with the best online casino bonuses available for both fiat and crypto users and zero transaction fees for transfers made on their site.
Game Variety: 4.6/5
Super Slots has a surprisingly diverse range of titles for a slots-focused casino site. While the over 360 slots they have on offer are high quality and impressive in their own right, the fact that Super Slots also offers up 25 different blackjack games and a strong selection of roulettes and other tabletop titles makes them a strong contender in terms of game variety.
What’s really great about Super Slots is that they’re adding new games all the time, as well as catering to people with more niche interests with a specialty games section for things like Keno and scratch card games.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
Super Slots has a huge variety of different banking methods, with 17 different ways to make transactions on the site and a nice balance between fiat and crypto options.
Mastercard, Visa, and Amex are all accepted and the deposits are instant, with withdrawals happening within 24-48 hours. Super Slots also goes to great lengths to keep your money secure, with all transactions coded and encrypted for customer safety and all money kept in a secure online casino account.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
If you want to get your hands on one of the best welcome bonus offers around, you’ll want to check out Super Slots right away. They’ve got a welcome package totaling $6,000 that gives players a 250% bonus on deposits up to $1000 for their first deposit and a 100% match bonus up to $1000 deposits for their next five deposits.
You just have to enter the Super Slots bonus code SS250 for your first deposit and then use the code SS100 for the next five deposits to claim your bonuses, making opting in pretty simple.
Sign up at SuperSlots casino for the best welcome bonus ever!
4. Slots.lv - Best Slots Selection Among Top Credit Card Casinos
Pros:
- Top-notch online slots
- Incredible welcome bonuses
- Withdrawals within 1 hour
- Accepts Visa, Mastercard, and Amex
Cons:
- Some games need to be downloaded
- Smaller table games selection
It’s obvious from the get-go that Slots.lv lives up to its name and provides the best online slots in a variety of different themes and styles. They use trusted providers for their slots and tabletop games and their withdrawal times are super speedy.
Game Variety: 4.5/5
Slots.lv has a fantastic library of high-quality slots, with over 200 available and all from trusted providers like Realtime Gaming, Betsoft, and Rival, along with more than 10 other top industry casino game providers.
They also house a good selection of tabletop games, offering up 14 different kinds of poker and a strong three-card poker variant that we love. You can also find some great blackjack and baccarat games in their table games section and a few live casino games as well.
Payment Options: 4.4/5
All major credit cards are available for Slots.lv users and there are a number of other ways to pay as well. What’s really great is that withdrawals occur within one hour and the $20 minimum deposit for debit cards and credit cards is fairly low compared to a lot of other online casinos.
Credit cards aren’t the only banking option available, there are also crypto options as well, with major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin available for transactions and USDT on offer for those that use it.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Credit card users can grab a smashing $5,000 promotion in the form of a 200% match bonus on their first deposit up to $1,000 and 100% up to $500 on their following eight deposits. This is one of the best credit card bonuses we’ve seen and Slots.lv doesn’t stop there.
Other promotions are available at Slots.lv as well. You can find a rather generous referral bonus, some hot drop jackpots, and a solid rewards program for loyal players.
Join Slots.lv today and explore top-notch slot games with its $5,000 welcome bonus!
5. Bitstarz - No.1 Credit Card Casino for Game Variety
Pros:
- 4000+ casino games
- Top-tier welcome bonus package
- Multi-award-winning casino
- Over 40 software providers
Cons:
- Some geo-restrictions
Looking for a casino site with a massive selection of games? Bitstarz will satiate any need you have, with 4000 different titles available and a focus on high-quality slot games.
Game Variety: 4.8/5
Variety is the name of the game at Bitstarz, with a gigantic library of over 4000 different casino games and a slots section that houses over 3,000 high-quality slots.
Not only is the selection fantastic on your computer but you can also access over a thousand different casino games from the website on your mobile device, with the browser optimized incredibly well to play all the top Betsoft and Reflex Gaming titles flawlessly.
The site is slightly lacking in variety in its table games selection, but you’ll still find some great blackjack and roulette games available and some nice variants of Texas Hold’em for poker fans.
Payment Options: 4.1/5
In terms of credit card options for Bitstarz, you’ll quickly be able to see that the site is primarily a cryptocurrency casino. It accepts a wide variety of coins, from LTC and ETH to Tether and Dogecoin.
If you do want to use credit cards or debit cards on the site, you’ll have to use either MasterCard or Visa to purchase the cryptocurrency of your choice to play casino games on the site.
Luckily Bitstarz makes this fairly easy, with a few button presses guiding you through the process and allowing you to purchase your preferred coin via MoonPay to get playing.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5
You can get a nice little Bitcoin 100% match bonus on a first deposit of up to 1 BTC as part of Bitstarz’ welcome package, which can be bulked out with 200 free spins on select slots if you drop 0.60 mBTC or more on your deposit.
For a limited time, Bitstarz is running a promotion where players who place a bet of $100 or more on any game on the site will go into the running to win a Tesla Model 3. Each time you wager $100 or more on games you get an extra ticket for a chance to win the car and it really is on any of the site’s 4,000 games.
Join Bitstarz and buy crypto funds directly on the site using your credit card!
Runners-Up:
Our Ranking Methodology for Finding the Best Credit Card Casinos
Game Variety:
When we’re looking at top casino sites, we’re often looking at how much time a player can expect to get out of gambling on a site, and a lot of this comes down to the library of games available to players.
Game variety doesn’t just mean having thousands of slots to play, it means having a good selection of different experiences for players, such as table games, live casino games, and specialty games.
We always value quality over sheer quantity as well, so while one casino might have an overall larger selection of casino games than another, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll get a higher score if the games they offer aren’t of a high caliber.
Bonuses and Promotions:
Competitive promotions and bonuses are key to being considered a good online casino. We like to make sure that a casino has strong welcome bonuses for new players, with things like free spins and no deposit bonuses always helping sites reach the top of our list.
We also look out for the customers, by making sure that the terms and conditions are readily available and that wagering for free spins and other promotions is reasonable.
Payment Options:
When it comes to credit card casinos, our first port of call is always to check that casino sites are offering the major cards: Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. We also take a look at the kinds of fees that users may incur when using credit cards and check out the speed of withdrawals and deposits for credit cards.
While we’re focused on credit cards for this particular list, we’re also on the lookout for sites that have other payment methods available, such as e-wallets and a good selection of cryptocurrency.
Guide to Using Credit Cards at Online Casinos
Can I Try Games For Free On Credit Card Casino Sites?
Many casino sites will allow players to try out their games for free, using a small number of tokens to demo slots and table games before using real money.
While some online casinos like our top pick, Ignition, allow all of their games to be tested for free, other sites may only let players test out a small subset of their games and others may have no demo system in place. Usually, this is something that is advertised on the site and games will often default to the practice play mode before you decide to use real money.
Do I Need To Download A Dedicated App To Play Games On Credit Card Casino Sites?
Not necessarily. Most of the time, sites will simply have all of their games available to be played on their site, with a browser version often on offer for mobile users as well.
Other sites will have a dedicated app that you can download for your PC that may make the performance of certain casino games better, or in the case of mobile, there can be instances where a dedicated mobile app is required to play casino games on the site.
How Do I Claim Bonuses and Promotions On Credit Card Casino Sites?
There are a few different ways to claim promotions and bonuses on casino sites. The first is by activating a bonus code, which will be done when you activate your account and make a deposit if it is a welcome match bonus, otherwise you can activate it on the site’s promotions page or cashier page.
Other bonuses require you to ‘opt-in’ instead, which generally just means ticking a box on the cashier page or in a promotions tab, which will let you use the bonus right away. This will often be the case for no-deposit bonuses, which don’t require players to add any money to their account to claim.
Note that bonuses and promotions often don’t overlap with each other, so if you have a bonus running already it’s wise not to try to activate another one on most sites. Overall, you should make sure to check the terms and conditions or the site’s promotions tab for specific instructions on how to activate bonuses and the various rules applicable to them.
What Should I Look for in A Credit Card Casino?
Most casino sites offer some kind of credit card option to their users, but many top online casinos are catering to crypto more and more, so finding ones that look after credit card users more specifically can be a bit of a challenge.
Our list of top casinos has been crafted with this in mind, and so using these reviews as a rough guide of which sites are worth your time as a credit card user will help you a lot in your search.
When it comes to selecting a good credit card casino, some of the first things to look for are going to be the availability of the big three credit cards (Amex, MasterCard, and Visa), if there are any transaction fees on the site, and what kind of transfer times there are for deposits and withdrawals.
Another incredibly important factor is security. Sites that use SSL encryption are always going to be more secure places to gamble and casinos that respect your privacy and make sure your account information is seen by very few people generally make for more trustworthy casino sites for credit card users.
Comparison of the Top 5 Credit Card Casinos
Ignition: Ignition is our top pick because it does a great job of rewarding players with daily and weekly jackpots as well as providing a solid rewards program and having 24/7 poker tournaments. With a 100% welcome bonus up to a deposit of $1000, you get started the right way at Ignition, and playing casino games feels worthwhile.
Red Dog: With a focus on high-quality casino games and strong welcome bonuses, Red Dog is one of our top contenders. Credit card users can deposit $30 or more and enter the code ADORABLE to earn a 240% match bonus, as well as 40 free spins on Spring Wilds, which is a nice little boon for new users.
Super Slots: Super Slots has some of the best bonuses out there, with a total of $6,000 up for grabs across six deposits when you take advantage of their welcome package. They’ve got over 250 casino games, high-quality slots, and some nice table games like roulette and baccarat available as well.
Slots lv: Slots.lv has got a juicy $5,000 promotion where players can get their hands on a 200% match bonus on their first deposit up to $1000 and then a follow-up 100% match up to $500 on their next eight deposits. This makes for a hefty welcome package and a great introduction to the website’s incredible slots and poker games.
Bitstarz: While Bitstarz is certainly a site built for crypto lovers, the website makes it easy enough to purchase cryptocurrencies with your credit card that it doesn’t feel like a hassle either way. With over 4000 games available and a massive selection of slots, you’d be missing out on a great variety of games if you didn’t check out Bitstarz, whether you’re a crypto user or not.
How To Get Started With Credit Card Casinos
Here’s a fast guide for getting signed up and ready to play with our number one credit card casino, Ignition:
Step 1 – Register for an account
Head over to the Ignition Casino homepage or use this link. Click the orange button in the top right of Ignition’s main page to get started with the signup process.
Step 2 – Enter your personal information
Once the popup menu appears, input your first name, email address, mobile number, and date of birth. All you have to do now is create a secure password and register to continue on to the site.
Step 3 – Fund your account
Ignition is a secure casino, so you will have to go through some basic identity checks in order to make deposits and play on the site. Simply confirm your identity and you’re good to start playing!
Check Out The Best Credit Card Casinos Today
We hope our rundown of the top credit card casinos made it a bit easier for you to select one suitable for your needs.
We found Ignition to be the best credit card casino, with great bonuses on offer, a bunch of different ways to win via their rewards program and 24/7 poker tournaments, and super fast transaction times.
Make sure you take a look at what the other casinos have to offer, though, because they’re on this list for a reason.
The most important thing to remember when gambling online is to gamble responsibly and be sure to look at each casino site’s terms and conditions when you sign up for an account.
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: