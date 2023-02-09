Best Online Casinos in New York for 2023: Top NY Casino Sites Rated by Bonuses, Games, and More

Finding the best online casinos in New York is no easy feat - but with the help of gambling experts like us, things get much easier!
We did all the heavy lifting for you, and after days of research and hundreds of casinos checked, we have the results. Red Dog is the best overall casino for NY gamblers right now, offering users some generous bonuses and an exciting variety of games.
But we found many others that NY players should know about - we ranked and rated them below.
Let’s begin.
Best Casinos in New York
- Red Dog: Best overall
- Super Slots: Most generous bonuses
- Wild Casino: Best for table games
- Ducky Luck: Best design
- BitStarz: Best for crypto
- Las Atlantis: Best game library
- BetOnline: Best for sports betting
1. Red Dog Casino – Best Online Casino in New York Overall
Pros:
- Amazing selection of over 150 casino games
- No transaction fees
- All games are offered in free/demo mode
- Fantastic mobile casino
Cons:
- High minimum withdrawal
Red Dog is a relatively new casino, having opened its doors in 2019. Since its inception, it has been winning fans all over the world for its simple yet sophisticated gambling platform. Let’s have a closer look at it.
Game Selection: 4.95/5
Red Dog Casino’s game selection is excellent. They have just over 156 games to choose from, of which more than 200 are online slots. Their slots feature some of the biggest titles in the industry - all of them are from RTG, so the quality is guaranteed.
And that’s not all!
We were very excited to find over 10 live dealer games here, ensuring the best gaming experience for all users. The live dealer section is powered by Visionary iGaming.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
Red Dog Casino does a fantastic job of welcoming new players with a sensational welcome bonus of 240% plus an additional 40 free spins on the game Spring Wilds. They also have a number of ongoing promotions for their existing players.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
We absolutely love the mobile compatibility of Red Dog Casino. The simplicity of the desktop offering translates nicely onto a mobile version, and the website is very well-designed and super easy to navigate.
Banking: 4.9/5
Banking at Red Dog is amazing - there is something for everyone here. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and so much more.
We especially love that all of their transactions are completely free of all fees and that their withdrawal times are excellent.
Overall: 4.9/5
Red Dog is an online casino that dispels all the bells and whistles and brings you simplified online gambling in a nicely packaged deal. They deserve the best casino in New York spot overall because they score highly in every benchmark category and just do a great job in looking after their players.
They also look after their players when it comes to their customer support service. Their support staff is well-trained and friendly. You can contact their support team via email, live chat, and telephone.
Follow this link to start playing your favorite games at Red Dog Casino.
2. Super Slots – Most Generous Bonuses of All Casinos in New York
Pros:
- Amazing selection of over 300 online games
- Welcome bonus of up to $6,000
- Excellent banking options
- Fantastic live dealer section
Cons:
- Limited mobile casino games
Super Slots is another relatively new casino that launched in 2020. Despite being a new casino, Super Slots has already gained a decent reputation as an online casino that looks after its players - this is especially true when it comes to its bonuses!
Game Selection: 4.9/5
Super Slots has an amazing selection of over 300 casino games. Their slot selection accounts for over 250 titles, and we are pleased to see that they have all of the big-name titles, as well as a few lesser-known games that are definitely worth playing.
Their table games selection is also pretty decent. They have 12 poker tables that provide some excellent gameplay, as well as a great live dealer casino with over 20 live table games. On a side note, Super Slots is also one of the best New York casinos for live table games.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
Super Slots likes to roll out the red carpet and bring on the dancing girls when it comes to their welcome bonuses and rewards. They are currently offering up to $6,000 plus 50 free spins after your first deposit.
Their ongoing promotions are quite amazing, too. They have a monthly $1,000,000 in prizes to give away, a 10% weekly rebate, and a superb Humpday Special. They also have a refer-a-friend bonus, a Sunday Funday, Tuesday Top Up, and so much more.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
The mobile compatibility of Super Slots is quite amazing - it offers easy navigation, is well-designed, and is a pleasure to play. The only downside is that not all games are available for mobile gambling.
That being said, the website is simple, with a cool layout and design.
Banking: 4.9/5
Super Slots has one of the best banking options for players in New York. They offer credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and so much more.
When it comes to fiat banking, they also offer checks by courier. The banking system is very crypto-heavy and also includes a great variety of fiat options. All in all, Super Slots offers a decent banking experience.
Overall: 4.8/5
Super Slots may be a relatively new kid on the block, but it is one of the best New York casinos as it has a great range of superb features and an excellent overall offering.
They also have a decent customer support department that answered all of our questions in great detail. You can contact their customer support via live chat and email.
Check out the website of Super Slots for the latest information about its bonuses.
3. Wild Casino – Best New York Casino Online for Table Games
Pros:
- About 400 casino games
- $5,000 welcome bonus
- Fantastic customer support
- Outstanding banking options
Cons:
- Some fees on fiat banking
Wild Casino is one of the OG Las Vegas-style casinos in New York. It’s been around for some time now, making it a very reputable online casino.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
With just over 370 online casino games, Wild Casino serves up some exciting gambling options. They have just over 200 slots and a few progressive jackpot slots that are more than worth writing home about.
Their poker section is fantastic, with 8 poker games available where the gameplay is reportedly quite soft. They have 22 blackjack tables and 8 roulette wheels, while their live dealer casino has 18 live table games.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
When it comes to the bonuses and rewards, Wild Casino does a great job of welcoming new players with a fantastic welcome bonus of up to $5,000.
They also have a sensational up to $9,000 for their cryptocurrency players by way of welcome bonuses and rewards. They also offer a few ongoing promotions for their existing players, such as their 10% weekly rebate, refer-a-friend bonus, and $1,000,000 monthly prizes giveaway.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Wild Casino may not have a downloadable mobile casino app, but its mobile-optimized website is fantastic. It is uncluttered, with a nice look and feel, and everything is super easy to find.
They have spent a lot of time perfecting their mobile offering, and all of the games from the desktop version are available on their mobile platform. We tested the browser on both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes and were impressed with the overall display and performance.
Banking: 4.9/5
Wild Casino goes to town with their banking options. They offer banking via credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others.
There are some hefty credit card fees of up to 9.75% to be aware of, but the rest of the fees are minimal. As far as withdrawal times go, you can expect your funds within 3-8 banking days. Cryptocurrencies are obviously far quicker.
Overall: 4.8/5
If you are looking for an online casino that offers great traditional and live table games, then you have come to the right place.
Their customer support also scored highly, and you can contact them via email and live chat support.
Visit the Wild Casino website and score your welcome bonus now.
4. Ducky Luck Casino – Best Design of All Online Casinos in New York
Pros:
- Amazing selection of over 500 casino games
- Excellent VIP program
- Fantastic banking options
- Great customer support
Cons:
- Not the best mobile compatibility
Ducky Luck is another amazing online casino offering users an amazing user experience. Let’s have a closer look at it.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
With just over 500 fantastic online casino games, Ducky Luck has more than enough of a selection on offer to ensure that its players never become bored of the gameplay. They offer just over 400 slot machine games which feature every theme under the sun.
Their table games selection is equally as fantastic, with a great selection of different blackjack and roulette variations.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5
Ducky Luck does everything it can to compete with the older, more established casinos, and they deliver nicely on the rewards and bonuses front as well. They offer a fantastic welcome bonus of 500% up to $2,500 plus an additional 150 free spins.
They also offer a 600% welcome bonus for their cryptocurrency players, which also qualifies for 150 free spins. Be sure to check out their website for their full list of amazing ongoing promotions for their existing players.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Ducky Luck recently did an overhaul of their mobile casino which was absolutely shocking before. They now have a brilliant mobile-adapted website, which is well-designed with a tight layout and a fresh new design.
We tested the new mobile site on both Android and iOS devices of varying screen sizes and love the responsiveness and overall display. The mobile casino is bright, fresh, and super easy to navigate.
Banking: 4.7/5
Ducky Luck Casino’s banking options are great, but only if you are a cryptocurrency player. They do not offer enough options for fiat currency players, in our opinion, but then again, they are a crypto-centric casino.
They offer banking via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Discover, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin, and credit and debit cards. There are no fees on crypto transactions, but there is a delay in withdrawal times when compared to other online casinos.
Overall: 4.8/5
Ducky Luck has proven itself as a worthy competitor in the online gambling universe, and we love how quickly they are evolving. It shows how dynamic they are as a company and that they take their players seriously.
We found that Ducky Luck also offers a great customer support experience - all of our queries were answered swiftly!
Check out the latest casino bonuses at Ducky Luck by clicking here.
5. BitStarz – Best Casino in New York for Game Variety
Pros:
- Brilliant mobile casino
- Excellent poker games are available
- Great selection of over 4,000 casino games
- Fantastic live dealer casino
Cons:
- No fiat banking
BitStarz remains one of our all-time favorite online casinos in New York because it delivers every time. They have an incredible selection of over 4,000 different casino games and a host of other great features, which elevates it in the rankings substantially.
Game Selection: 5/5
With over 4,000 different online casino games offered, BitStarz is a wonderful place for crypto players. With so many awesome games on offer, it is no wonder it sits at the top of the New York casinos list!
They offer over 850 slots and have a never-ending list of fantastic table games which feature every kind of blackjack and roulette imaginable.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
Another reason why BitStarz can easily compete as one of the best casinos in New York is its bonuses and promotions. They offer a fantastic welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC plus an additional 180 free spins.
Like many of the other casinos in New York, they also offer great ongoing promotions for their existing players. They have a regular Tesla giveaway as well as a Table Wars and Slot Wars promotion where many free spins, cashback, and other prizes are waiting for casino players.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
For such a huge online casino, BitStarz does an amazing job of encapsulating it all onto a robust mobile platform that delivers nicely when it comes to performance. The app is simple and easy to use - yet we would say it is slightly cluttered, but given how vast the online casino is, it is understandable.
They also have a mobile-optimized website, which we find easier to use. There is no lagging or freezing, and the responsiveness is amazing. Both the app and the browser work equally well on both Android and iOS devices.
Banking: 4.6/5
BitStarz is an amazing online casino, and one of the main reasons for this is the banking system. However, please keep in mind that it only supports crypto banking.
There are no fees attached to withdrawals, and you can expect your cash within 15 minutes.
Overall: 4.8/5
After a closer look at everything it has in store, we found BitStarz to be a great option overall - it has it all! Generous bonuses, an amazing variety of casino games, and so much more!
They also have the best-trained customer support team in the business.
Get started at BitStarz by following this link.
Ranking Methodology for the Best Casinos in New York
Game Selection:
Having a great selection of online games is critical to ensure players never become bored and helps prevent the gameplay from ever becoming stale and repetitive. All the online casinos we listed offer users a great variety of casino games from leading providers.
Bonuses and Rewards:
Bonuses and rewards are a casino’s way of welcoming new players and enticing them to join its ranks. While not the be-all and end-all of online gambling, a nice welcome bonus goes a long way in building customer loyalty.
Mobile Compatibility:
We are an ever-on-the-go society, and more and more of us are turning to mobile platforms for our online casino pleasure. Having an app may not be necessary, but having a decent mobile-compatible browser is a must-have.
Banking:
What is online gambling without a few banking options that suit your needs? More and more casinos are offering cryptocurrency options, which is nice to see, but a decent list of fiat currency options is vital.
Why Is Red Dog the Best Online Casino In New York?
Red Dog Casino is the best casino in new York overall because it hits all the right notes when it comes to game selection and other features. They also offer a great welcome bonus of 240% plus 40 free spins.
Why Should I Use an Online New York Casino?
Gambling online has many advantages. For example, it is a lot more convenient to open a casino website rather than visit traditional gambling halls.
We also found that some of the best online casinos offer users very generous bonuses and an amazing variety of casino games that might be hard to find at a traditional casino.
Guide to the Best Casinos in New York
How to Find the Best New York Casinos?
There are several things to consider when choosing the best casinos in NY. We focused on the following details:
Each of the above casinos in this review can be considered the best casino in New York because they offer an excellent selection of gaming options as well as a host of great features which makes for a smooth and enjoyable online gaming experience.
Online gambling locations in New York state can be a little tricky because of legislation, but the above casinos have catered to the gaming needs of the local players in a way that sets them apart from other casinos. We always make sure to check the gambling licenses, too.
What Are the Best Casinos in New York?
Here are our favorite casinos to use in New York:
What Games Can I Play at NY Casinos Online?
You can play all the games at NY casinos! Some of the most popular games you can find are slots, table games, and even some live dealers for the best real-life-like gaming experience!
Comparing the Top 5 NYC Online Casinos
Red Dog: Red Dog Casino is a fantastic New York casino for players looking for a solid overall gaming experience. They offer an amazing welcome bonus of 240% plus 40 free spins on the game Spring Wild as well.
Super Slots: Super Slots is an awesome casino, especially when it comes to bonuses and rewards. They currently offer a welcome bonus of $6,000 plus 50 free spins.
Wild Casino: We found that Wild Casino is amazing, especially if you are looking to play some of the best table games online. Be sure to check out their live dealer casino table games. They also offer a great welcome bonus of $5,000.
Ducky Luck: The design of this casino looks amazing and is super easy to use! They also offer a great welcome bonus of 500% up to $2,500 plus an additional 150 free spins.
BitStarz: BitStarz stands out from other New York City casinos for its amazing selection of over 4,000 online games. They also offer a fantastic welcome bonus of 100% up to 5 BTC plus an additional 180 free spins.
How To Sign Up at the Best Casinos in New York City
Here are the main steps you’ll have to follow to sign up at Red Dog, our top pick today:
1. Sign Up for a New Account
- Follow this link to visit Red Dog Casino website.
- Fill in your email address and create a username and password and click “Next Step.”
- Fill in your personal information and click “Nest Step.”
- Choose your region and currency and click “Complete.”
2. Check Your Email
- Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox.
- Click “verify” to activate your account.
3. Deposit Your Funds and Play
- Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds.
So, Did You Find the Best Casinos in New York?
The best new casinos in New York are jam-packed with fantastic gambling action for you to enjoy. We recommend you start out at our top pick Red Dog Casino and explore everything it has to offer before you give one or two of the others a whirl.
If you are looking for the best crypto site in NY is BitStarz and Super Slots for the most generous bonuses.
No matter which casino you end up choosing, please gamble responsibly.
