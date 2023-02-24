Best Online Casinos in Florida: Top FL Casino Sites Online Ranked by Reputation, Bonuses, and More

From high-stakes bingo to quarter horse racing and everything in between, the best Florida online casinos have everything the Sunshine State bettors need.
Slots.lv was our top pick for its award-winning game selection, awesome bonus package, and phenomenal customer support team.
Other casinos are vying for the top post, and we’re here to see if they stand a chance.
Let’s get started!
Best Online Casinos in Florida
- Slots.lv: Best Florida online casino overall
- BetOnline: Best for sports betting
- Cafe Casino: Top pick for table games
- Ignition: Best for poker
- Red Dog: Best online slots
- Wild Casino: Best video poker games
- 7Bit: Excellent jackpot slot machines
- mBit: Best crypto casino
- SuperSlots: Best slots bonuses
- Las Atlantis: Best new online casino
1. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino in Florida Overall
Pros
- 195+ classic online slots
- 36+ high-limit jackpots
- Nine-tiered bonus up to $7,500
- Accepts 5 forms of cryptocurrency
- 24/7 live chat and email support
Cons
- No phone support available
Slots.lv is the best online casino in Florida – see what the fuss is all about!
Gaming Variety: 4.7/5
Slots.lv is home to around 200 classic three-reel slots, but 36+ high-limit jackpot games are designed for big spenders. You’ll compete for six-and-seven figure prizes, and their selection of 14+ “Hot Drop” Jackpots gives away a guaranteed five-figure sum daily.
Still, there’s plenty of room to breathe in between spins. 5 live casino variants of blackjack, baccarat, Super 6, and roulette promise an “in-person” betting experience from home – just kick back and relax. At the same time, a professional dealer directs the action on camera.
7 bingo rooms, 8 virtual blackjack tables, and 4 baccarat games round out their selection.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
Slots.lv will give you up to $5,000 in cash bonuses with your first nine deposits, but Bitcoin bettors will partake in a much sweeter promotion. When you use cryptocurrency to bet with Slots.lv, you’ll score a maximum of $7,500 in bonus funds and indulge in higher-percentage matches.
Their 35x wagering requirements apply across the board, so there’s no reason not to take advantage of larger bonuses here. Either way, you’ll have six months to work through 250+ awesome casino games and cash out the difference.
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
Slots.lv accepts debit card deposits and 5 forms of crypto. You can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Tether to earn better bonuses and much faster payouts. Card users will have to cough up $25 to get started, but this minimum drops to $20 for crypto gamblers.
On that note, Bitcoin bettors will enjoy a $20 transaction minimum across the board. There are no fees for crypto payouts, and you’ll see your winnings delivered within a day or so. Bank transfers come with a small surcharge, taking 3-5 days to reach your account balance.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Slots.lv makes it easy to get in touch with a representative through live chat and email contact options. Their team is available around the clock, so there’s never a bad time to get in touch. Still, we’d like to see them add a dedicated phone number to their site for old-school players.
In the meantime, we’d suggest using their built-in chat feature – our team got a reply from a real person within seconds of stating our name.
Claim the outstanding welcome bonuses at Slots.lv!
2. BetOnline – Best Florida Online Casino Site with Sports Betting
Pros
- 30+ sports markets
- 365+ casino games
- Up to $3,000 in casino bonuses
- Accepts 18 forms of crypto
- Phone, chat and email support
Cons
- 10% card deposit fee
BetOnline doesn’t believe in taking half-measures – with international horse racing being among their most popular categories, they double as a capable sportsbook and casino site.
Gaming Variety: 4.8/5
BetOnline attracts sportsbook veterans with a never-ending selection of horse racing lines from the most popular international tracks. Of course, if seeing the next Secretariat rise to the challenge isn’t your thing, they host competitive odds for 29+ other popular sports markets.
They've got you covered – from basketball and football to e-sports and UFC/MMA. Bettors with extensive political or stock market knowledge can put their gumption to the test, and global specialties like cricket and Aussie Rules “fill in the blanks” for an international audience.
In between events, check out 265+ online slots and 100+ table games at your leisure.
Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5
Use the promo code “BOLCASINO” with your first three casino deposits. BetOnline will double each qualifying transaction up to $1,000, giving you a maximum of $3,000 in casino bonuses! You can spin through slots and play your favorite table games with an ace up your sleeve.
Sports bettors should use the promo code “BOL1000” instead – BetOnline will match your first sportsbook deposit by 50% up to $1,000, making it easy to capitalize on “gimme” events.
Payment Methods: 4.3/5
BetOnline accepts debit card payments and 18 forms of crypto – once you consider their unavoidable 10% card deposit fee, this disparity seems intentional. On the bright side, crypto bettors will enjoy fee-free payouts and a low, $20 transaction minimum.
If you’re stubborn enough to use cash at BetOnline, you’ll have to win between $50 and $500 before requesting a payout. Bank transfers and debit card payouts take 3-5 days to show up in your bank account, but all crypto withdrawals are delivered within 24-48 hours.
Customer Support: 5/5
BetOnline breaks the mold with triple-tiered customer support, unlike other casinos in Florida.
You can call one of their agents over the phone, send an email, or utilize their live chat feature for immediate assistance.
No matter which option you choose, you’re guaranteed a quick and helpful response 24/7. Every live agent we spoke to was professional, courteous, and knowledgeable!
Grab the best bonuses at BetOnline and sign up today!
3. Cafe Casino – Best Table Game Selection of all Florida Online Casinos
Pros
- 350% crypto bonus up to $2,500
- 250% cash bonus up to $1,500
- 160+ slots and table games
- Comprehensive banking menu
- 24/7 live chat and email support
Cons
- No phone support available
- Live chat isn’t instantaneous
Players might stick around for Cafe Casino’s leading selection of 160+ varied titles, but their 350% welcome package attracts new sign-ups like a Venus flytrap.
Gaming Variety: 4.2/5
Cafe Casino’s gaming library is geared towards casino traditionalists. We came across 122+ online slots and jackpot titles, but there are plenty of classic table games to explore! Once you’re done spinning for gold, practice your bluff and enjoy 11 video poker options.
Cafe Casino offers the same handful of live dealer games as Slots.lv, which guarantees a phenomenal “in-person” betting experience from home. Alternatively, expand your horizons as you play 7 games of bingo and test fate with a singular keno variant.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
Cafe Casino is giving away an unprecedented welcome bonus for new sign-ups! They’ll match your first Bitcoin deposit by 350% up to $2,500, effectively tripling your bankroll. At the same time, cash players will only qualify for a 250% match bonus up to $1,500.
Either way, you’ll have to satisfy the same 40x wagering requirements before you’re eligible to request a withdrawal. If you’d rather spin through slots and play specialty games with a larger “welcome-home” gift, we’d suggest using Bitcoin to get started with Cafe Casino!
Payment Methods: 4.6/5
You can use a debit or credit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, a Player Transfer, or a paper check to bank your funds with Cafe Casino. You’ll have to fork over at least $25 before claiming their cash bonus package, but crypto gamblers only have to pay $20 upfront.
As we’d expect here, all crypto transactions are lightning-fast and free of charge. Expect to see the fruits of your labor delivered in 24-48 hours! If you’re using cash to play here, keep in mind that bank transfers and debit card payouts are delivered within 3-5 days.
Customer Support: 4.2/5
Cafe Casino offers fairly standard customer support via live chat and email contact options. Of course, you can get in touch with a real person at all times of the day or night. That said, it took a bit longer than expected for our team to get a live chat reply from a service agent.
Generally, we’re used to receiving chat responses immediately. Cafe Casino took 3-5 minutes before issuing a reply, which isn’t a great look for their team.
Score Cafe Casino’s 350% crypto match here!
4. Ignition – Best FL Online Casino for Poker Tournaments
Pros
- 24/7 live poker room
- Softer tables than average
- 250+ traditional casino games
- $3,000 casino and poker bonus
- 24/7 chat and email support
Cons
- No phone support available
- Bigger bonuses are for crypto-only
Ignition serves thousands of poker players in Florida with 24/7 action, and their seven-figure monthly tournaments (aptly called the “Monthly Milly”) up the ante even further.
Gaming Variety: 4.6/5
We came across a surprising amount of variety at Ignition Casino – aside from 250+ slots and 34+ live dealer games, they host 8+ virtual sports betting options and countless “Hot Drop” Jackpots. High rollers will benefit from guaranteed daily giveaways in the five-figure range.
That said, Ignition’s 24/7 live poker room is the primary attraction for most gamblers. Compete against thousands of players in real-time as you play cash games! You can be the small blind and reserve your seat at the table with just $5 to spare, so there’s no excuse not to get started.
Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5
Ignition will double your first two cash deposits up to $1,000 each – the first portion of Ignition’s bonus caters to slot enthusiasts, but skill bettors who come back for seconds can spend every penny playing cash games in their 24/7 live poker room.
Bitcoin bettors will receive an even sweeter $3,000 welcome package! Ignition matches your first and second BTC deposits by 150% up to $1,500, and the same rules apply. You’ll have 30 days to satisfy Ignition’s 25x wagering requirements and cash out your remaining winnings!
Payment Methods: 4.5/5
Ignition accepts debit card deposits, NeoSurf, and five forms of cryptocurrency. New sign-ups can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Tether to deposit funds here. You’ll have to part with $25 before claiming any bonuses with a debit card, but crypto bettors can deposit just $20.
You can withdraw between $20 and $100,000 per transaction, depending on your chosen payment method. However, only crypto payouts are free of charge – generally, debit card payouts come with a 3% processing fee. Across the board, you’ll see your winnings in just 2-3 days!
Customer Support: 4.4/5
If you need to get in touch with a live agent at Ignition, you can use their built-in chat feature or send an email their way. Their doors are open for business 24/7, so don’t be afraid to reach out. Although live chat users will enjoy instant support, their Player Forums are underappreciated.
You’ll connect with thousands of players and staff in real time, scour their boards for commonly asked questions, and enjoy a slew of welcoming replies upon making your first post.
Click here and play live poker at Ignition!
5. Red Dog – Best Bonuses of all FL Online Casino Sites
Pros
- 156+ beginner-friendly games
- Low $10 deposit minimum
- 240% bonus + 40 free spins
- Accepts multiple forms of crypto
- Phone, chat and email support
Cons
- $150 withdrawal minimum
- Not many table games here
- Bonus cashout limits apply
Red Dog is the best introductory Florida casino for novice gamblers – with a $10 deposit minimum, 156+ awesome games, and up to $2,400 in bonuses, what’s not to love?
Gaming Variety: 4.3/5
Red Dog hosts 120+ classic slots and jackpots from Realtime Gaming. Their betting minimums encourage you to have a blast for pennies on the dollar, but high rollers shouldn’t disregard their selection of five-figure progressives. No matter your budget, there’s plenty of room for you here!
We didn’t find an insane selection of table games, but there’s enough to satisfy novice players. 14 video poker variants, 13+ live dealer games, and five virtual blackjack tables are some of their most notable options!
Welcome Bonus: 4.1/5
Use the promo code “ADORABLE” with your first-ever deposit at Red Dog Casino. You’ll score a 240% slots bonus alongside 40 free spins on Spring Wilds! The most you can wager is $10 per spin or game, and only their non-jackpot reels are permitted for now.
You’ll have 21 days to satisfy Red Dog’s 35x wagering requirements and cash out the difference, but keep their bonus cashout limits in mind. You’re only allowed to withdraw 30x the amount of your original transaction, so it pays dividends to deposit more upfront.
Payment Methods: 4.2/5
You can bank your funds at Red Dog with a debit card, NeoSurf, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Tether. NeoSurf bettors will only need to deposit $10 before claiming Red Dog’s adorable bonus package, but this minimum jumps to $20 for crypto and $25 for debit card users.
Unfortunately, their $150 withdrawal requirement applies regardless of your currency preferences. On the bright side, you’ll enjoy fee-free transactions across the board! Generally, all crypto and fiat payouts are delivered within 1-3 business days.
Customer Support: 4.8/5
Red Dog offers beginner-friendly support by phone, live chat, and email. You can get in touch with a real person 24 hours a day, so there’s never any reason to bite your tongue. From account setup questions to deposits and payouts, their agents are always happy to help!
Live chat is always the fastest option here, but we can’t complain about their 5-10 minute phone queues.
Claim Red Dog’s “ADORABLE” bonus now!
Runners-up:
How We Chose the Best Online Casinos in Florida
Casino Gaming & Sports Betting
We prioritized the best online casinos with the largest selection of slot machines, table games, specialty titles, and sports markets. Whether you’re here to play Pai Gow Poker, spin the roulette wheel, or place bets on the latest NFL game, our top picks have them.
Welcome Bonuses & Promotions
Our team gave a higher ranking to casinos in Florida with the most generous bonus incentives. You’ll take advantage of free cash, free spins, and free bets in your quest to win real money online! Additionally, we paid attention to Florida casinos with the lowest wagering requirements.
Secure Payment Methods
We prioritized sports betting sites and casinos with the most flexible banking menus – our top picks accept all major debit cards, numerous e-wallets, and multiple forms of crypto for your convenience. Our team gave a higher ranking to Florida casinos with the quickest payouts.
Customer Support Options
The best online casinos in Florida make it easy and convenient to get in touch with somebody who can help. Our top picks offer 24/7 assistance by phone, live chat, email, and social media. We gave a higher ranking to casinos in the Sunshine State that respond the fastest.
Why Slots.lv Is the Best Florida Online Casino
We’ve reviewed dozens of popular casinos over the years, but Slots.lv is best for bettors in the Sunshine State. Below, we’ve discussed how they stand out from the pack:
Unmatched Reputation: Slots.lv was launched in 2013, and they’re under professional regulation by the Curacao Gaming Authority. As they celebrate their 10th year in business, they’ve earned the trust and confidence of countless players across the country.
Generous Casino Bonuses: Slots.lv puts other casinos in Florida to shame with their $7,500 welcome package. Crypto bettors who make their first 9 deposits will qualify for Slots.lv’s full bonus, and fiat gamblers can get their hands on up to $5,000 in casino cash.
24/7 Customer Service: Slots.lv offers fantastic customer service through 24/7 chat and email contact options. If you need assistance with anything in particular, they’re more than happy to help! You can also get in touch with real players and staff on their free Public Forums.
Why Play at Online Casinos in Florida?
If you’re perfectly satisfied with brick-and-mortar casinos in Florida, you might not understand the allure behind Florida’s best gambling sites. We’ve discussed a few compelling reasons to make the switch for your convenience!
Free Play Bonuses: The most popular Florida casinos make it worthwhile to get started. Before you play blackjack, bingo, poker, roulette, baccarat, or slot machines, you’ll receive free cash and free spins that you can use to win real money on certain games.
More Casino Games: Generally, brick-and-mortar casinos are limited by the number of gaming machines they have space to include. The best online casinos don’t have such restrictions, and they’re always adding more awesome games to their jam-packed libraries.
24/7 Accessibility: So long as you have a working Internet connection, you’ll put thousands of slot machines and sports betting options in your back pocket. Our top casino sites travel with you on the go, so there’s never a dull moment!
Guide to the Best Florida Casinos Online
Are the Best Online Casinos in Florida Rigged?
No, the best online casinos in Florida aren’t rigged against you. On the contrary, every game you play is independently audited by a third-party operator to prove a randomized outcome. You’ll enjoy the same winning odds you’d find with your preferred brick-and-mortar casino.
Additionally, our team only reviews licensed and regulated Florida online casino sites. Across the board, our best-licensed gaming sites are held to a much higher operating standard.
How Can I Spot A Reputable Florida Casino?
Without exception, any reputable online casinos in Florida hold a valid license to operate. You can rest assured that all the casinos listed here are licensed and regulated for your protection. However, if you choose to deviate from our top picks, we’d urge you to exercise caution.
Before signing up with just any online casino site, always check the bottom of their homepage for a licensing badge or certification of some sort.
What Games Can I Play for Real Money in Florida?
You can play endless casino games for real money with the best online casinos in Florida. Gamblers can enjoy craps, high-stakes bingo, live poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, video poker, and other classic table games alongside countless specialty titles.
You’ll have thousands of options at your fingertips. Sportsbook veterans should get started with BetOnline – they host sports betting lines for 30+ popular markets and 365+ classic casino games!
Should I Claim A Bonus With Florida Casinos?
You should claim a bonus with the best sports betting sites and casinos in Florida. You’ll get a leg up on the competition with free cash, free bets, and free spins! It’s easy to fluff up your wagers, enjoy hours of entertainment, and have fun without spending all your cash.
Florida gamblers will enjoy generous financial incentives with their first round of deposits, and Slots.lv has one of the best welcome packages on the market. Crypto bettors can score up to $7,500 in casino cash with their first nine deposits!
How Can I Pick the Best Florida Casino Site for Me?
Before picking the best Florida gambling site for your needs, consider what you want from your experience. We’d highly suggest Slots.lv to players on the fence, but different gaming sites will appeal to different groups of people.
BetOnline is the best option for sportsbook veterans, and dedicated poker players are guaranteed to have a blast with Ignition Casino. Finally, beginners and slot enthusiasts are well cared for with sites like Cafe Casino or Red Dog.
Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Florida
Slots.lv: Slots.lv is the best online casino in Florida – their sky-high welcome package, standout gaming selection, and phenomenal customer support team earned them our #1 spot. Make your first nine deposits with Bitcoin and claim a maximum of $7,500 in casino bonuses!
BetOnline: BetOnline hosts competitive odds that span across 30+ betting markets. Horse racing is their most popular category, but stalwarts like football and basketball cater to a mainstream audience. Claim up to $3,000 in casino bonuses with your first three deposits!
Cafe Casino: Cafe Casino’s welcome package appeals to high rollers! You’ll claim up to 350% in bonuses with your first-ever crypto deposit, giving you a maximum of $2,500 upfront. Of course, cash gamblers will take advantage of a 250% match worth up to $1,500.
Ignition: Ignition is designed to accommodate seasoned skill games with their 24/7 poker room. The action never stops, and tables are 5-10% softer than average! Before you play cash games against real people for real money, claim up to $3,000 in casino and poker bonuses today.
Red Dog: Red Dog is the best introductory gambling site for bettors in Florida. They feature 156 beginner-friendly games, and their low $10 deposit minimum allows you to get started with virtually no commitment. Use the code “ADORABLE” to get a 240% bonus and 40 free spins!
How to Sign Up With the Best Online Casinos in Florida
If you’re new to virtual betting, you’re probably wondering how to get started with the best online casinos in Florida. Using Slots.lv as our example, we’ve created a quick guide for new sign-ups.
1. Create A New Casino Account
- Use our link to access Slots.lv
- Click the “Play Now” button
- Enter your personal information
- Type in your mobile phone number
- Click the “Register” button to continue
2. Verify Your Phone Number With Slots.lv
- Check your SMS text messages
- Look for a new code from Slots.lv
- Enter your code on their casino site
- Verify your cell phone number to proceed
3. Deposit Funds & Claim Casino Bonuses!
- Go back to Slots.lv’s homepage
- Click the “Deposit” button
- Choose your payment method
- Opt in to claim your casino bonus
- Fund your account with $20 or more
- Start playing real money games at Slots.lv!
Play Your Favorite Games at Top Online Casinos in Florida!
The best Florida casinos have lots to offer, but switching to online gambling unlocks an unprecedented opportunity to win real money and have a blast from home. You’ll enjoy more games, benefit from generous incentives, and enjoy a quick session whenever the urge strikes.
We’d highly recommend Slots.lv to any players on the fence, but you can’t go wrong with any of our runner-ups. Sports bettors should check out BetOnline, and bonus hunters will love Cafe Casino’s premier promotion.
No matter where you decide to gamble, have fun and place your bets responsibly!
Claim huge bonuses with Slots.lv!
