Best Blackjack Sites in 2022: Ranked by Bonuses, Blackjack Game Variety, User Experience, and More

Are you a fan of online blackjack? Then you should definitely check out our list of the best blackjack sites available right now for real money gambling.
After our detailed overview of the best online blackjack sites, we found Bovada to be the most optimal option. We based our research on several aspects, starting with the variety of blackjack games offered, bonuses and promotions, as well as the user experience and reputation of the online casinos.
While Bovada was a clear winner of our research, we found several other amazing options that you should definitely consider.
Sounds good? Let’s dive right in.
Best Blackjack Sites
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best for crypto
- 7Bit Casino: Best for mobile
- Ignition: Most user-friendly
- Superslots: Most generous bonuses
- BigSpin Casino: Best for European blackjack
- MyBookie: Best for beginners
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best variety of blackjack
- mBit Casino: Best for single-deck blackjack
- Wild Casino: Best for live blackjack
1. Bovada - Best Blackjack Site Overall
Pros:
- Excellent blackjack options
- Generous welcome package up to $3,000
- Low 25x wagering requirement
- Withdrawals are processed within 1 hour
- Over 30 live dealer blackjack tables
Cons:
- Limited number of payment options
For players looking to get their blackjack game on, we haven’t found a better option than Bovada.
With an amazing variety of live and regular online blackjack games, you can certainly have a lot of fun here.
Game Selection: 4.9/5
As mentioned, there are 8 titles you can choose from for blackjack players. It might sound a bit scarce (there are certainly casinos with more offerings), but it’s a matter of quality over quantity. Also, apart from these, you can find over 30 live blackjack rooms here.
Classic one deck is available for those who like to keep it simple, but more adventurous players can try “Perfect Pairs” or even “Zappit.” The latter is a very fun take on the classic table game that lets you “zap” two cards from your hand and replace them randomly.
Not only that, but they offer better odds than most other casinos do. Many casinos nowadays use a 6:5 payout system (so you’d get $12 on a $10 wager), whereas Bovada uses the player-friendly 3:2 system (giving you $15 on that same $10 wager). It may not seem like much, but it adds up quickly.
The live dealer blackjack tables are equally superb, as you’ll find more than 30 of them here. They all include unlimited bet behind, so you can get in a wager even if your favorite table is full. You’ll also find early payout tables in case you want to bail on a hand early without losing money in the process.
When you want to take a break from all the blackjack action, Bovada also has 120+ slots on hand, including progressive titles like “777 Deluxe.”
Many of their slots are quite cutesy and cartoonish, but they also have mature options like “A Night with Cleo,” just in case engaging in only one vice at a time isn’t enough for you.
Beyond that, you’ll also find an assortment of games like roulette, baccarat, and video poker, but blackjack remains the star of the show. Another huge advantage of this online casino is the amazing variety of betting markets it has to offer.
Bonuses and Rewards: 5/5
This is an area in which we think this online casino really excels. Those using Bitcoin can get a deposit match of 125% up to $1,250, while for fiat currency users, it’s 100% up to $1,000.
Whichever you choose, after you redeem and play through the welcome bonuses, there is an additional offer for the second and third time you deposit. For crypto players, this means the total bonus amount is $3,750, and for fiat, it’s $3,000.
What we like the most about this offer is the low wagering requirement. It’s set at 25x the bonus amount, which is less than the industry standard.
Banking: 4.75/5
This is where the site comes up somewhat short. It’s great for crypto players because you can choose between Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
But those playing with fiat currency will have to be satisfied with credit and debit cards. Popular e-wallets such as Skrill or Neteller are not accepted here.
Fast transaction times are what we liked the best here. Withdrawals can be processed within one hour, which is great.
2. BetOnline - Best Blackjack Site for Crypto Gambling
Pros:
- Amazing crypto gambling site
- 100% deposit match crypto welcome bonus
- Low wagering requirement of 14x
- 15+ blackjack games
- User-first design
Cons:
- Low blackjack contribution to bonus rollover (5%)
If you're the kind of player that likes a no-nonsense approach to blackjack, you will love what this casino has to offer.
To get to some sweet blackjack action, all you need to do is click the "Casino" tab and then navigate to the "Table Games" section.
And presto! In just two clicks, you're ready to double down, hit, or stand (but never on a soft 17!).
Game Selection: 4.9/5
Once you're in the blackjack section, there will be 17 games to choose from. These come from providers such as BetSoft and Dragon Gaming, which have a good reputation for offering high-quality products.
Of course, there's more than just blackjack to be enjoyed here: slots, poker, and live casino are just some of the few examples you can enjoy here.
With 365 total games present, you're sure to find something that will strike your fancy and bring you excitement and fun.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5
Nothing like a bonus to extend playtime and make things nicer. On this front, you won't be disappointed. This online casino offers a generous welcome bonus for crypto deposits up to $1,000.
One of the best parts of this crypto welcome bonus is that it comes with a very low wagering requirement of just 14x, which is a huge advantage. However, please note that blackjack only participates in the fulfillment of the wagering requirement at 5%.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5
Gambling on mobile devices is fun and convenient. Lucky for you, the management of this online betting site agrees. The mobile site is fast and responsive, meaning you will never have to wait long to get into the action.
No downloads are required either; it all works right in the browser.
Banking: 4.75/5
Excellent payment provider options round out the already strong offering of this gambling brand. With 19 options in total, it's easy to fund your account with your preferred method.
Visa and MasterCard can be used as well as e-wallets such as MoneyGram and RIA.
If you're a fan of cryptocurrency, you're set and then some. There are 10 options in total, covering popular coins such as Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple, and Tether.
One important drawback if you plan on using cards - there is a 7.5% credit card fee on deposits.
3. 7Bit Casino - Best Online Blackjack Site for Mobile Gambling
Pros:
- Amazing mobile compatibility
- 17+ blackjack games
- Total of over 1,200 casino games
- 24/7 live chat support
Cons:
- Crypto-only casino
If you like playing on the go, you’ll love this online casino. The site is well-designed and easy to use. What’s more, because of the large number of game providers, this is also the casino with most games available on mobile.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
Another area where this casino is really strong is the selection of games. For blackjack, we’re talking about more than 17 options, which is enough to keep even the most demanding player occupied.
A high number of game providers - 23 to be exact - includes some of the most innovative names in the industry like Yggdrasil and Booming Games. So, be sure that among the 1200+ titles on offer, you will have a game to suit you.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.75/5
If you’re looking for bonuses, you came to the right place. The first four deposits are covered in the offer, both for crypto players and for those using standard currency.
With a total of up to 5 BTC, we’d call this a very generous way to start you off on your way to start to play blackjack online games.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5
In terms of mobile gaming, if you’re a person that likes to play online blackjack games on the go, you will love it at 7Bit Casino.
The mobile site loads fast and is very easy to use. It’s the same as using a mobile app, except you won’t be downloading anything.
Furthermore, because of so many modern and innovative software providers, there is a high level of compatibility. This means that you won’t have to worry too much about whether your favorite games can be played on the go.
Banking: 4.7/5
Before you can play online blackjack games, you have to put some funds in your account. This online casino is a crypto-only gambling site, which means that it only accepts digital coins.
At the time, there are eight cryptocurrencies accepted by 7Bit Casino. They are BTC, LTC, XRP, BCH, DOGE, ETH, USDT, and TRX.
There are no fees charged for the deposits and withdrawals, and all the payouts are processed instantly, which is a huge advantage.
4. Ignition - Most User-friendly Blackjack Site Online
Pros:
- Easy-to-use website
- Combined casino and poker welcome up to $3,000
- Fast withdrawals (less than 24 hours)
- Rewards program with permanent status
Cons:
- No e-wallet support
It’s time to gas up and put the key in Ignition. An online blackjack site with an excellent reward program, a fetching bonus, and very fast withdrawals - all these make Ignition one of the most user-friendly online casinos out there!
Game Selection: 4.7/5
We do like what this online casino offers overall (that’s why we put it on the list), but we do find that its game selection is somewhat lacking. There are only a total of 120 games, and for some players, this could be a deal-breaker.
But what is there is pretty high quality, all things considered. All the games here are from BetSoft, Spinomenal, and RTG, all three of which are very well-known among gamblers.
Ignition is also very well-known for its amazing selection of poker games, so if you want to play poker online, make sure to check out what Ignition has to offer.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.75/5
First of all, we love the combined casino and poker welcome bonus offer. Some online casinos make you choose between them, but not Ignition. Note that crypto players get the full $3,000 while those depositing with a credit card can expect $2,000.
There is also a rewards program which we think is excellent. You will get miles for your gaming activity and then exchange them for cash bonuses. Importantly, your miles are valid for 12 months, and your status level never drops.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5
Like any modern online casino, Ignition has a mobile offer. If you’ve gambled previously on a smartphone or tablet, you know what to expect.
It looks the same as the desktop counterpart, all the options you need are present. So, if you’re the kind of busy gambler that simply has no time to stop and use a desktop, you can easily play your favorite blackjack games using your phone.
Banking: 4.6/5
Ignition Casino supports only several banking options, including BTC, ETH, LTC, as well as credit/debit card deposits. We believe that the payment options here could use some improvement.
5. Super Slots - Most Generous Bonuses of All the Best Blackjack Sites
Pros:
- 25 blackjack games
- 400% crypto welcome bonus
- 17 banking options supported
Cons:
- Interface could be better
- Some games missing from the mobile version
Yes, it might be called Super Slots, but this online casino also manages to offer a super variety of blackjack games. Let’s find out what makes Super Slots one of our top picks.
Game Selection: 4.65/5
While this site excels in the number of online blackjack games offered, we find the overall selection to be a bit lacking. There are about 255 slots coming from six providers. At a time when many brands offer games in the thousands from dozens of software makers, this is a bit low.
What’s there is of a high enough quality and variation. It’s not like you will be bored, but more is always more, isn’t it?
As for blackjack, you can find about 25 of them here, which should be enough for the majority of the gamblers.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.85/5
In the selection of bonuses, however, this site is great. For your welcome bonus, you can get a massive 400% deposit match.
There are many other bonuses available here, too, including monthly prizes, the game of the week, reloads, and refer a friend.
Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5
In terms of the mobile site, Super Slots is fine. Everything you want to do, you can do while on your tablet or smartphone.
Android or iOS, it all works the same, and there’s no need to download anything. We’d have liked the interface to be a bit cleaner, but that won’t really stop you from finding the real money gambling offers you want to play.
Banking: 4.65/5
Sure, you’ve probably used Bitcoin to gamble at some point. But have you ever gambled with Steller? Here you can do that.
For those who don’t hold any crypto, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express are all supported too.
How We Picked the Best Online Blackjack Sites
Game Selection:
In this benchmark, we score online blackjack casinos based on the size and the quality of their game catalog. More games are always better, but they must also be of a certain quality. After all, a mountain of trash is still just trash.
While the overall number of games a casino has factored into our rankings, their blackjack selection was by far our number one concern.
Bonuses and Rewards:
The best online real money blackjack casinos have the best bonuses and rewards. We ranked them according to the size of the bonus, the severity of the playthrough requirements, and any other terms and conditions that might be lurking in the fine print.
Banking:
Here we take into account the number of payment options the best gambling sites accept. The more, the merrier. We especially like sites that provide a good mix of fiat options (cards, bank accounts, e-wallets) and cryptocurrencies.
Transaction times, fees, and any deposit or withdrawal limits are also taken into account.
Guide to Best Online Blackjack Sites - FAQ
Are Online Blackjack Sites Fair?
Gambling should be fun but also safe. We made sure to pick online casinos with licenses for maximum safety.
Licensing data is usually found at the bottom of the site. Look for a seal you can click on.
When it comes to games themselves, the best online blackjack sites will have third-party verification from an organization such as eCOGRA. This ensures a safe and fun time playing blackjack online.
What Are the Most Popular Online Blackjack Games?
When you play online, you will find versions of the very same games played at land-based casinos. You will also find some offerings that are specific to the online world.
In the first category, there’s American and European blackjack. The difference is whether the dealer gets both cards at the same time or after the players make their move.
What Stakes Can I Play Blackjack Online For?
It depends on the casino in question, but you can find places where it’s possible to bet $1 or even less on a hand. On the other hand, stakes can go as high as $300-$500 per round.
If you’re a high-roller, you may want to check if there are special tables to accommodate you. They are often found in the live dealer section.
What is the Best Site for Playing Blackjack Online?
We’ve chosen Bovada as our top pick because we think it’s the best overall choice when it comes to all the benchmarks we score casinos on. They also have low wagering requirements on their welcome bonus.
Comparison of the Top 5 Best Blackjack Sites
Bovada: Our top pick has it all, and that’s why it's our top choice for blackjack players. Make sure to take advantage of the 125% crypto deposit match up to $1,250 with the bonus code: BTCCWB1250.
BetOnline: After many years in the business, this online casino knows how to keep things fresh and alluring. For crypto players especially because their welcome bonus for crypto deposits has only 14x rollover. Get it with the code: CRYPTO100.
7Bit Casino: With 1,200+ games and an excellent mobile site to play them on, this casino is a strong contender. They offer a welcome bonus for your first four deposits - 5 BTC for crypto players.
Ignition: We loved this brand’s reward program. Get miles for playing, advance in the ranks, and exchange it all for cash bonuses. The welcome bonus offer is no slouch either: a combined casino and poker offer of up to $3,000 for crypto players. Get it with the code: IGWPCB 150.
SuperSlots: It has slots, it has blackjack, and it has the most bonuses of all casinos on this list. Their intro offer is huge - a total of $6,000 spread over the first five deposits. That’s why it’s so good for bonus hunters. Get the welcome with the code: SS250.
How to Sign Up at the Best Blackjack Sites Online
If you’ve never signed up for an online casino, the process can seem a bit overwhelming. But it’s actually not at all. With this short guide, we’ll have you playing real money blackjack in a hot minute.
Step One: Go to the Casino’s Website
- Click here to open Bovada’s website
- Click the red “JOIN” button in the top right corner
- Fill out the form with your data: name, date of birth, mobile number, email, and zip code
- Choose your password
- Remember to fill in the “referral email” field if you have a friend already registered; there’s a bonus in it for you
- Click the big red “REGISTER” button
Step Two: Check Your Email
- Go to your inbox and look for the email from the casino
- If you don’t see it, make sure to check your spam folder
- Click the link to confirm your account
Step Three: Make Your First Deposit & Play Blackjack Online
- Now that you’re logged in pick your preferred banking method
- Put some funds into your account, and don’t forget to activate the welcome bonus
- That’s it! Now you're ready to play online blackjack
Did You Find the Best Blackjack Site for You?
Playing blackjack online has never been easier. Whether on your computer or mobile device, many of the best online casinos are ready and waiting!
We chose ten of the best and most trustworthy blackjack sites for this guide, but we liked Bovada the most. It has a great choice of games, some really hefty bonuses, and is perfect for crypto players, too.
Whichever site you choose, however, be sure to play responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: