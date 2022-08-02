11 Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites: Where to Play Crypto Roulette Online

Combine the thrill of the online roulette wheel and cryptocurrencies, and you get Bitcoin roulette sites - offering the most exciting BTC games, higher bonuses, and fast payouts.
There are literally hundreds of online casinos filled with crypto roulette games, so choosing the right site can be a bit challenging.
To make your selection process a bit easier, we've put together a list of some of the popular Bitcoin casinos out there that all offer your favorite game of roulette.
Bitstarz was the overall winner, but there are more sites to check out.
Let’s take a closer look.
Best Bitcoin Roulette Sites:
- BitStarz: Best overall
- Ignition Casino: Best for live BTC roulette
- mBit Casino: Best variety of crypto roulette games
- Wild Casino: Top pick for mobile
- 7Bit Casino: Best bonuses
- CloudBet: Most accepted cryptos
- Fortune Jack: BTC roulette site with sports betting
- Cafe Casino: Best user experience
1. BitStarz Casino - Best Bitcoin Roulette Site Overall
Pros:
- Over 3,000 games to choose from
- Award-winning casino site
- Intuitive user interface
- Best Bitcoin roulette games
- Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC
Cons:
- No mobile app
- Live roulette not available in all countries
BitStarz is an award-winning online casino – and is the best choice if you’re looking for a wide variety of games to play, including Bitcoin online roulette.
It’s a crypto-only gambling site that has been around since 2014 with a Curacao eGaming license, so you can be sure that it’s legit and safe.
Game Selection: 5 / 5
When it comes to gaming variety, Bitstarz surely does not disappoint.
This Bitcoin casino has over 3,000 games that you can choose from, including a few great Bitcoin roulette games like American roulette, European Roulette, French Roulette, Auto Roulette, Lightning Roulette, and more roulette types.
The games you can play at Bitstarz are from trusted developers and software providers like Betsoft, Belatra Games, BGaming, Evolution Gaming, Booming Games, Endorphina, Flat Dog, Yggdrasil, and more.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.9 / 5
BitStarz welcomes its new crypto roulette players with a generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. That’s right! If you maximize your first four deposits, you can get up to 5 BTC as a bonus here. That’s something you won’t see even at best online casinos.
Aside from the regular welcome bonus, you can also take part in the casino’s monthly giveaways, loyalty programs, slot wars, table wars, and freerolls to get more rewards and bonuses.
User Interface: 4.9 / 5
BitStarz has a modern-looking dark-themed casino site. The user interface is intuitive, which means you shouldn’t have a hard time with navigation.
The site is also mobile-friendly, so even if it has no mobile app available, you should be able to play your favorite roulette game without any trouble.
Banking: 5 / 5
A few great payment methods are available on BitStarz – not just Bitcoin, but other cryptocurrencies too.
The following are all the deposit methods available on the site:
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- BitcoinCash (BCH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Ripple (XRP)
- DogeCoin (DOGE)
- Tron (TRX)
- Credit Card (Visa)
- ecoPayz
- MuchBetter
- MiFinity
When it comes to payouts, here are your options along with their withdrawal limits:
- ecoPayz - $50 to $4000
- BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and TRX - $50 to $20,000
- Credit Card (Visa), MuchBetter, MiFinity - $50 to $4000
Bitstarz offers speedy withdrawals, which will only take under 7 minutes. On top of that, all the casino’s Bitcoin transactions are free of charge.
Note that Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino in many countries, so whether you will have the fiat options available depends on your location.
Customer Support: 5 / 5
BitStarz has received multiple awards from reputable gambling companies in the casino industry because of its superb customer service.
You have the option to just go to the casino site’s FAQs page or send the support team an email.
However, the best way to reach the casino’s support team is through the website’s live chat option, which is available 24/7.
Click here to redeem Bitstarz’ welcome bonus up to 5 BTC and explore the best Bitcoin roulette games.
2. Ignition Casino - Best Site for Live Bitcoin Roulette
Pros:
- Welcome bonus of up to $3,000
- One of the best online poker sites
- Low wagering requirements
- Accepts fiat currencies
Cons:
- Credit card transaction fee
- No mobile app
Ignition Casino is the perfect pick if you not only enjoy playing other Bitcoin roulette games but also other table games like poker. This casino site was established in 2016 and holds a Curacao eGaming license.
Game Selection: 4.7 / 5
Ignition may not have thousands of games to offer, but the 100+ games that you can play on the site are of high quality.
These are games from software providers like RTG, Rival Gaming, Betsoft, Revolver Gaming, Woohoo, and Spinomenal.
You can play both regular and live Bitcoin roulette games on this site as it also offers live casino games.
While this is a good site where you can play roulette with Bitcoin, it's mainly known for its competitive poker tournaments.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5 / 5
New players at Ignition can take advantage of a generous combined casino and poker bonus of up to $3,000.
Aside from this, Ignition has plenty of other offers too, like the weekly crypto boost bonus, referral bonus, and other bonuses that you can use on poker games.
To top it all off, the site also has a good loyalty program in place. All you need to do is keep on playing Bitcoin roulette and other casino games on the site to earn points or Ignition Miles that you can exchange for cash bonuses.
User Interface: 4.4 / 5
Ignition has a clean and easy-to-navigate user interface. It’s a straightforward casino site, which makes it easy for people who have no experience in online casino gaming.
You also won’t need to download any app to enjoy the games on the site, as it is mobile-friendly.
Banking: 4.6 / 5
Ignition accepts both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Here are some of your options when making a deposit:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin
- Ethereum
- Voucher
- Visa and MasterCard
- MatchPay
For payouts, the following are your options and withdrawal limits, including how often you can request a payout:
- Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin - $10; no max limit and once per 3 days
- Ethereum - $50 to $9500; once per 3 days
- Voucher - $10 to $3000; no frequency limit
- Check by Courier - $100 to $3000; once every week
- MatchPay - $20 to $1000; twice per calendar day
Note that it’s best to use cryptocurrencies on this site as credit card transactions are subject to a processing fee.
All crypto withdrawals at Ignition casino are processed within 24 hours or less, while fiat currencies take 3 to 5 business days.
Customer Support: 5 / 5
Ignition has a very detail-oriented Help Center, but if you need more assistance, you can speak with a live chat representative that is available 24/7.
The site also has a contact form that lets you contact them via email for screenshots and other attachments regarding your concerns.
Click here to redeem Ignition’s poker and casino welcome bonus up to $3,000.
3. mBit Casino - Best Bitcoin Roulette Game Variety
Pros:
- 2700+ casino games to play
- Has casino races
- Great promos and bonuses
- Fast payouts
Cons:
- Only accepts cryptocurrencies
mBit Casino is another great choice if you’re looking for variety. It is licensed and regulated, so you can be sure that it is a legit casino site that offers high-quality games.
Game Selection: 5 / 5
mBit has over 2,700 casino games to offer, and some great games of online roulette and live dealer Bitcoin roulette (not available in some countries).
The site has teamed up with plenty of casino software providers like Booming Games, Nolimit City, Endorphina, Game Art, Betsoft, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi, and more.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4 / 5
If you’ve never played at this Bitcoin Casino before, then you are eligible to get a generous 110% welcome deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins.
Aside from the welcome bonus, mBit also has daily cash backs and weekly reload bonuses that you should definitely take advantage of.
User Interface: 4.6 / 5
mBit Casino has a dark theme with a touch of gold, which makes the casino look classy. The site offers provably fair roulette games and these are categorized on the homepage for easy access.
What’s more, this Bitcoin casino is mobile-friendly, so not having an app that you can download isn’t such a bad thing.
Banking: 4.4 / 5
mBit casino accepts a couple of cryptocurrencies. Here are all the deposit and payout options available on the site:
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Bitcoin Cash
- Litecoin
- DogeCoin
- Tether (USDT)
- Ripple
Keep in mind that all transactions at mBit are free of charge and payouts are issued instantly.
Customer Support: 4.6 / 5
Since the same people behind BitStarz are also in charge of this Bitcoin casino, we expected the same quality of customer service.
However, to be assisted by the 24/7 live chat support, you need to have an mBit account created. Non-account holders will still get the help or info they need, but only via email.
Click here to check out all the crypto roulette games at mBit Casino.
4. Wild Casino - Best Crypto Roulette Site for Mobile
Pros:
- Generous welcome bonus of up to $5,000
- Plenty of cryptocurrencies are accepted
- Offers casino game tournaments
- Great promos and bonuses
- One of the best mobile casinos
Cons:
- Not that many crypto roulette variants like Bitstarz
If you’re someone who is into other cryptocurrencies aside from Bitcoin and popular altcoins like Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, you will appreciate Wild Casino.
It is a casino site that accepts plenty of cryptocurrencies, including the less popular ones - and it’s the top pick for those looking to gamble on the go.
Game Selection: 4.5 / 5
There are 370+ casino games you can play at Wild Casino, and some of these are high-quality American and European Roulette games.
The casino also has an online Bitcoin roulette tournament game and live roulette games that you can play.
Other games you can find on the site, including slot machines, come from casino providers such as Betsoft, Dragon gaming, and Fresh Deck Studios.
Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5 / 5
If your first deposit on the site is made with cryptocurrencies, then you can get a welcome bonus of up to $9,000, which is divided into your first five deposits.
Aside from this crypto welcome bonus, you can also enjoy plenty of reload bonuses, cashback, and referral bonuses on Wild Casino.
User Interface: 4.4 / 5
Wild Casino has a dark into-the-wild-and-jungle theme that will make you feel like an explorer or hunter as you play games on the site. The website is easy to navigate with a handy sidebar menu.
It is also completely mobile-optimized with all games available on iOS and Android, so you won’t even think that a mobile app version is necessary.
Banking: 4.8 / 5
This is one of the casino sites that accept many cryptocurrencies. Aside from that, it also takes fiat currencies, so even if you’re not a crypto user, you’ll still be able to enjoy playing at this online casino.
Here are all the options available when making a deposit at Wild Casino:
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Apecoin
- Avalanche
- Binance Coin
- Cardano
- Chainlink
- DogeCoin
- Ethereum
- Litecoin
- Polygon
- Ripple
- Shiba Inu
- Solana
- Stellar
- Tether
- MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover
- Person to Person
- Money Order
- Wire Transfer
Note that some payment options are subject to fees, but crypto transactions on the site are free of charge.
Crypto withdrawals take only 24 hours to process, while fiat methods take 3 to 5 business days.
Customer Support: 4.5 / 5
Aside from the casino’s FAQs page for common concerns, you can send the support team an email. You can also use its 24/7 live chat feature for a quicker response.
Click here to redeem Wild Casino’s welcome bonus
5. 7Bit Casino - Best Bonuses of any BTC Roulette Site
Pros:
- Great promos and loyalty program
- Over 1,000 games to choose from
- Many cryptos accepted
- Instant payouts
Cons:
- No mobile app
- Live roulette games not accessible in certain countries
If you’re a bonus hunter, check out our last choice for the top 5, 7Bit.
Game Selection: 4.5 / 5
There are over 1,000 games you can play at 7Bit from reputable casino software providers, such as 4 The Player, Avaratux, Belatra Games, BGaming, Booming Games, and BetSoft.
You can play live roulette and regular roulette games on this site, but not that the live versions may not be available in some countries.
Bonuses and Rewards: 5 / 5
If you’re a new customer at 7Bit, you can choose to get the casino site’s welcome package that will give you a deposit bonus of up to $500 or up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits.
Aside from this generous welcome bonus, the site also has other great promos where you can get reload bonuses, deposit bonuses, free spins, and even no deposit exclusive offers.
User Interface: 4.4 / 5
7Bit features a dark retro theme with neon colors. The site is also easy to navigate, and beginners wouldn’t have a hard time figuring out their way into the casino.
Many games available on 7BIt are also Instant Play, so you don’t need to download any software or app to play them.
Banking: 4.3 / 5
Aside from cryptocurrencies, 7Bit also accepts fiat currencies, including credit or debit card, Interac, Neteller, Skrill, etc. However, these aren’t available in all countries.
Here are some of your crypto options when making a deposit:
- Bitcoin
- Litecoin
- Ethereum
- Dogecoin
- Bitcoin Cash
Cryptocurrency transactions on the site are free of charge and processed instantly. However, for credit or debit card, the processing time can take up to three business days.
Customer Support: 4.6 / 5
Casino players can send an email to 7Bit for any concerns or use the site’s contact form for any concerns. The casino also has 24/7 live chat support agents available who are quick to respond to any queries.
Click here to redeem 7Bit Casino’s welcome bonus
Runners-Up:
How We Ranked the Bitcoin Roulette Casino Sites
The best Bitcoin casino sites for roulette you just read didn’t just make our list based on popularity.
We used the following benchmarks to determine which casino sites are best for online Bitcoin roulette games and even more.
Game Selection:
We know Bitcoin roulette is a fun casino game that many players won’t easily get tired of, but having more options is always better.
We made sure that the sites that made our list don’t just offer great Bitcoin roulette games but also other games, including the most popular casino games right now.
It’s a big plus if a casino site offers different roulette variations like American roulette, French roulette tables, European roulette, Lightning roulette, Auto Roulette Wheel, live roulette, and others.
Bonuses and Rewards:
Seasoned casino players know how great it is to score the best bonuses from most casinos. The casino sites we picked don’t just have massive welcome bonuses, but also other bonuses that existing players can take advantage of.
It’s always wise to redeem bonuses and include them in your Bitcoin roulette strategy if you want to place more roulette bets. Just be sure to deposit Bitcoin or other cryptos to get the biggest offers.
User Interface:
Internet casinos make online gambling convenient and a big part of this is how easy it is to navigate a website. Not all online casino players today will be tech-savvy. This is why we only picked Bitcoin casinos that even beginners won’t have a hard time using.
Banking Options:
Another reason that makes online gaming convenient is how easy it is to make transactions on the site. Since we’re talking about Bitcoin roulette, we only went for casino sites that accept cryptocurrencies.
Customer Support:
We want to make sure that all your needs are catered to by the Bitcoin casinos we picked, and you’ll find that the ones that made our list have 24/7 live chat support available. We find this very important because online casinos deal with your money, which is why they should always be there to assist you.
Bitcoin Roulette Sites - FAQ
What is Bitcoin roulette?
Bitcoin roulette is the same as regular roulette games - except you can use your Bitcoin (or other cryptos!) to make a deposit and play it.
Is it safe to play roulette with Bitcoin?
Yes, so long as you’re playing at a reputable Bitcoin roulette casino. The ones that made our list are guaranteed safe and legit, so you don’t have to worry. You should always avoid a crypto casino with a bad reputation.
Can I buy cryptocurrencies at casinos to play crypto roulette?
There are now online casinos that allow you to directly purchase Bitcoin on their site. However, this is still uncommon today. It’s still best to create your crypto casino wallet on platforms like Binance so you can also explore other cryptocurrencies that you can use at many online casinos.
Can I play Bitcoin roulette games for free?
Yes. Some online casinos like Red Dog allow practice play before you place real money bets on Bitcoin roulette or any other game that they offer. However, practice play roulette won’t let you win real money. You can only play American roulette for free and win real money, for example, if you get a no deposit bonus from a casino site.
Can I play Bitcoin roulette games without downloading an app?
Yes. Online casinos nowadays mostly offer instant play games, which means that you no longer have to download any apps for the game to run smoothly. The Bitcoin casinos that are part of our list are also mobile-friendly, so an app is not even necessary.
Comparing the Top 5 Bitcoin Roulette Sites
That’s quite a list that we have here, right? So here’s a quick recap of the Bitcoin casino sites that made our top five list and their best features to help you decide.
BitStarz: Bitstarz is known for its huge gaming catalog of over 3,000 games, so it’s the best choice if you’re looking for variety and the top Bitcoin roulette games. Be sure to take advantage of the site’s welcome package to get up to 5 BTC on your first few deposits.
Ignition Casino: Aside from unparalleled live roulette options, you can also enjoy one of the top poker sites at Ignition Casino. Be sure to use the code “IGWPCB150” to get a 150% casino bonus and another 150% poker bonus of up to $1,500 each, or $3,000 in total.
mBit Casino: mBit Casino doesn’t let you wait to get your winnings as payouts here are instant. Get a 110% bonus on your first crypto deposit of up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins.
Wild Casino: If you’re looking for a casino site that accepts cryptocurrencies that aren’t that popular just yet, then you’ll like Wild Casino. Aside from Bitcoin, it accepts cryptos like Apecoin, Chainlink, and many more.
7Bit Casino: 7Bit Casino is perfect for players who play with both cryptos and fiat currencies. The site also has over 1,000 games, so it’s also perfect if you’re after variety.
How to Sign Up at the Best BTC Roulette Sites
Some may think that signing up at a Bitcoin casino is more complicated compared to doing so at a traditional online casino, but not at all. Take a look at the easy steps you can follow to join our top pick on this list, BitStarz Casino:
- Create a Bitcoin Roulette Casino Account
- Use this link and start the registration process.
- Enter a valid email address.
- Create a username and password
- Tick the check box that you agree to the casino’s Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
- Click “I have a bonus code” if you have one.
- Enter your BitStarz Casino bonus code and click “Apply”.
- Click the “Sign Up” button and you’re all set!
2. Make a Deposit
- Once you’re logged in, click “Deposit” on the upper right part of the screen.
- Enter your deposit amount and choose your preferred payment option.
- If you haven’t redeemed a bonus yet, choose the bonus you’d like to get from the available promos
- Fill out your crypto wallet or fiat banking information
- Click “Confirm” and you’re ready to try your luck at the online roulette wheel!
Ready to Play the Best Bitcoin Roulette Games Online?
We hope we were able to help you decide on which casino site is the best for Bitcoin roulette games. However, we know that the best casino site where you can play BTC roulette games will really depend on your taste and gambling needs.
That said, Bitstarz Casino is our top choice due to its fast payouts, enormous game selection and variety, generous deposit bonuses, and more.
Whichever site you choose, be sure to always gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some casino sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their casino sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: