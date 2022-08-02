Best Bitcoin Poker Sites: Play BTC Poker at Top-Rated Bitcoin Online Poker Rooms

Crypto traders have one thing in common — they all love playing poker because of the similar mindset to dominate the game.
But tracking down the best Bitcoin poker sites takes a different approach, one we’ve been applying for years to help players join legitimate poker rooms with state-of-the-art software.
That said, we’ve ranked the top-rated crypto poker sites based on their player traffic for cash games and tournaments, poker-centric bonuses, and overall software reliability and ease of use.
Ignition was the undisputed winner with all-day-long action for both rookies and high-stakes grinders, but we have 10+ additional Bitcoin poker rooms where you can put your cryptocurrencies to good use.
Let’s check them out.
Best Bitcoin Poker Sites
- Ignition: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best poker bonuses
- Bovada: Best poker tournaments
- mBit Casino: Accepts numerous cryptocurrencies
- BitStarz: Best game variety
- Cafe Casino: Best for video poker
- Wild Casino: Best for Triple-Edge poker
- CloudBet: Best for casino-style poker games
- 7Bit: Best for Caribbean Poker
- RedDog: Free poker games
- EveryGame: Highest rakeback
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for cash games
1. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Poker Site Overall
Pros:
- $3,000 combo welcome bonus for poker and casino
- Anonymous tables to protect new players
- Excellent game variety, including live dealers
- All-week-long poker tournaments
- Mainstream six-figure progressive jackpot titles
Cons:
- Credit card deposit fees
Launched in 2016, Ignition has been one of the most popular Bitcoin poker destinations for players worldwide — especially new poker players.
Ignition is also a perfect casino for you if you enjoy regular games, like live dealers and progressive slots.
Poker Games: 5/5
This crypto poker site provides several video and table poker options, including four with jackpots. But their online poker room is where most players spend their time because they offer some of the best tournaments around.
For online poker, players can partake in Omaha Hi-Lo, Texas Hold’em, and Omaha Hold’em for both cash games and tournaments alike.
Ignition also features anonymous seating, which means cardsharps will not be able to target weaker players. This creates a welcoming environment for both novice and expert players alike.
One of their many large weekly contests includes a poker tournament with a $150,000 GTD. And if you want to take a stab at some serious cash, we suggest enrolling for Ignition’s Monthly Milly, which boasts a $1 million prize pool.
Welcome Bonus: 5/5
This is one of the top poker sites when it comes to poker bonuses because they offer a much higher match rate than other gambling sites. Plus, they provide two different bonus options.
New crypto users can select a 150% deposit bonus match for up to $3,000, split between their casino and poker room.
So, you can start playing immediately with an extra $1,500 added to your poker balance and another $1,500 that can be played on slots and a few table games.
Alternatively, those depositing with non-crypto methods can select a 100% match for up to $2,000, split between their poker room and casino games.
The casino part of the bonus has super-low 25x wagering requirements, with the poker funds being released in increments of $1 each time you earn 30 Ignition Miles playing Bitcoin poker.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
This online poker platform provides a handful of convenient deposit options; they accept Bitcoin, most credit cards, Zelle, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.
For withdrawals, Ignition offers wire transfers to be delivered directly into your bank account, check by courier, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. When Bitcoin is selected, payouts are delivered within just 24 hours.
Casino Offerings: 4.5/5
When it comes to table games and live dealers, all crypto poker sites on our list offer the three primary titles and their popular variants in their respective casinos: blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.
So, we will cover the more unique games each casino offers.
For unique table games, Ignition provides Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, craps, and Roll the Dice. This online casino also features over 100 popular slot games, including many with massive progressives.
They also provide an impressive number of live dealer games for all the major titles, totaling over 30.
Get started at Ignition with a $1,500 poker welcome bonus
Related Post: Best Bitcoin Poker Sites
2. BetOnline - Best Bonuses of all Bitcoin Poker Sites
Pros:
- Generous poker welcome bonus of up to $1,000
- One of the best sports betting sites
- Over 20 different banking methods
- Dozens of video and table poker options
- 20+ live dealer games.
Cons:
- High credit card processing fees
- Most slot machines are unbranded titles
BetOnline has remained a renowned destination among poker players since its 2004 debut. This is a great platform if you are looking for a large BTC poker bonus, a wide variety of crypto banking methods, and if you enjoy betting on sports as much as poker.
Poker Games: 5/5
BetOnline’s table game area of the casino has a dedicated section for poker offerings with 17 different games to choose from, including Big Rollover Poker Hold’em and 6Up Pocket Poker.
Uniquely, they divide their video poker section into two areas: multi-hand, where they offer 14 titles, and single-hand, which consists of 16 different games.
While all of this is awesome, their online poker room takes the spotlight.
For cash tables, poker players can indulge in different variants of Texas and Omaha Hold’em, including limit, no limit, and pot limit, as well as the unique Six Plus Hold’em. They also offer Seven Card stud, a rare offering for a live poker room these days.
Their tournament offerings mainly consist of quick-paced sit-and-go contests, which are held daily, and they also have turbo, bounty, and windfall tournaments.
Welcome Bonus: 5/5
BetOnline offers excellent promotions for their casino, sportsbook, and, most importantly for our needs — a generous bonus for their online poker room.
- Poker players can use the code NEWBOL for a 100% match for up to $1,000.
- Use the code BOLCASINO for a 100% match for up to $1,000 for slots
- Use the code CRYPTO100 for a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000 for sports betting
Additionally, BetOnline offers a slew of other bonuses that Bitcoin poker players can take advantage of, including a Bad Beat Jackpot with the total prize regularly exceeding $50,000.
Banking Options: 4.4/5
You have over 20 methods at your disposal to fund your account, but keep in mind that credit card deposits attract high fees. But since this is an article about Bitcoin poker rooms — you won’t have any trouble since crypto transactions are fee-free.
Crypto deposit methods include Bitcoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Avalanche, and many others. Withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours, so you’ll have your withdrawal fairly quickly when you’re ready to request one.
Casino Offerings: 4.6/5
They offer over 200 slot games, though the area is a bit unorganized and lacks a section dedicated to jackpots. Most of the games are powered by Betsoft, but you won’t find as many mainstream titles as with other crypto casinos.
On the other hand, BetOnline’s table games are well-organized, and unique offerings include Three Card Rummy, Red Dog, and Top Card Trumps.
Specialties include 14 scratchcards, a fun shooter game (“Space Invasion”), and six keno titles, among a few other options. You also have 20+ live dealer games to choose from, with the main blackjack, roulette, and baccarat included.
Sports betting is also possible here, so it’s safe to say that BetOnline can serve as an all-you-can-eat buffet for your gambling appetites.
Join BetOnline and claim a 100% up to $1,000 Bitcoin poker bonus on your first deposit
3. Bovada - Best Poker Tournaments of any Bitcoin Online Poker Room
Pros:
- One of the best online poker sites for tournament variety
- Impressive sportsbook with dozens of markets to bet on
- Bonuses offered for each area of their casino
- Over 30 live dealer games
Cons:
- Poker bonus maxes out at $500
- Slim offerings of table and video poker
Bovada has remained a trusted brand by players since its launch in 2011, and it’s one of the most popular online casinos for sports betting and live dealers. Card players love playing Bitcoin online poker here because of their tournaments.
Poker Games: 5/5
There are only a handful of video and table game options for playing poker; however, their impressive live poker is the main attraction. Anonymous seating, many poker game variants, and versatile tournaments are but a few features that make up for any shortcomings.
Their live poker tables are available both online and via a downloadable client. Their mobile poker website works smoothly across all Android and iOS devices, making it convenient to play poker online from wherever you are at.
For ring games, players can enjoy Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, and Omaha Hold’em games, including no-limit, pot-limit, and fixed-limit.
Tournaments include two weekly GTD contests for $100,000 and $150,000, respectively. They also feature a tournament every month with a prize pool of a whopping $1 million.
Players can also enjoy daily sit-and-go tournaments, as well as knockout, multi-table tournaments, turbo, and satellite tournaments. Impressively, this Bitcoin poker site guarantees $1.5 million in weekly prize pools.
Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5
The sports and casino promotions are excellent, and they are both geared for Bitcoin players. And while their poker bonus is good, it is not as generous as other crypto online poker sites.
- New poker players can claim a 100% match up to $500.
- Casino players can claim a 125% Bitcoin match bonus up to $1,250 (available 3 times).
- Sports bettors can opt for a 75% up to $750 crypto bonus.
Banking Options: 4.5/5
Bovada provides a handful of deposit methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Litecoin, and Bitcoin.
For payouts, players can choose a check by mail, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin SV. In addition, they also provide Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin for payouts, which deliver withdrawals within an hour.
Casino Offerings: 4.5/5
Their slot machine selection features over two dozen mainstream titles with progressives. Unique table games include Roll the Dice and Andar Bahar.
They have a dedicated specialty game area featuring several keno titles, “ThunderCrash,” and unlike many crypto poker sites with a casino, they provide seven different bingo games.
For their live dealer section, players will find all the standard offerings, with most of their tables dedicated to blackjack.
Aside from being renowned for its tournament options for their live poker, Bovada is known for its robust sportsbook.
Here, players have dozens of betting markets to wager on, including all the major leagues and sports, as well as entertainment, politics, and many niche activities. You will also find virtual sports and horse racing.
Claim up to a $500 poker bonus at Bovada
4. mBit Casino - Best Crypto Compatibility of all BTC Poker Sites
Pros:
- Several crypto options for lightning-fast withdrawals
- 5 BTC welcome package for the first three deposits
- Live dealer poker games, including Casino Hold’em
- Over 100 video and table poker games
Cons:
- Doesn’t offer a live poker room
- Geo-restrictive sections of the casino
mBit is a dedicated crypto casino, perfect for Bitcoin poker fans. Since 2014, gamers have enjoyed mBit for their superfast payouts, live dealer games, and more casino games than you can count.
Poker Games: 3.7/5
First things first — mBit doesn’t offer a live poker room with player traffic.
This Bitcoin poker site offers a great variety of table, video, and live dealer poker options to choose from. They provide over 70 video poker games, a number much larger than many other crypto poker sites.
Even more uniquely, several of their live dealer games are poker titles, including Extreme Texas Hold’em and Caribbean Stud, among many others. mBit also features an amazing live casino, but unfortunately — it’s geo-restrictive, and you might be denied access depending on where you reside.
Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5
This Bitcoin poker site has one of the best casino bonuses up to 5 BTC, which is a great way to help you start collecting your Bitcoin poker winnings:
- New gamers are offered a match bonus on their first deposit of 110% for up to 1 BTC plus 300 free spins
- The 2nd deposit bonus is a 100% match for up to 2.5 BTC
- The third deposit bonus is a 75% match for up to 1.5 BTC
All three offers have 35x wagering requirements.
Related: Best Mobile Casinos
Banking Options: 5/5
Like most Bitcoin poker rooms, the banking methods here are cryptocurrencies.
For deposits and withdrawals, they accept Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, and blockchain poker players will likely appreciate that they also offer Tether.
Like many major Bitcoin poker rooms, mBit offers anonymous transfers for several of their crypto options. Better yet, payouts will be delivered to your crypto or Bitcoin wallet within just 10 minutes.
Casino Offerings: 4.7/5
For other casino games, this Bitcoin poker site provides over 1,000 slots, including approximately 100 progressives.
Their table games are a bit unorganized, mixing in a few specialty titles and even some slots in the mix. Their unique table offerings include Casino War, Dragon Tiger, and Super Wheel.
For live dealers, unique options include “Deal or No Deal,” several wheel games, and a Dragon-Tiger-like option with a soccer theme, Football Studio.
Claim up to a 5 BTC welcome package at mBit
5. BitStarz - Best Bitcoin Poker Site for Variety of Casino Games
Pros:
- Over 3,500 online casino games
- Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus and 180 free spins
- Numerous table games (including video poker and casino poker titles)
- Award-winning Bitcoin poker site
Cons:
- No online poker room
- Some games are geo-restricted
Bitstarz is one of the best Bitcoin casinos you can join right now. Many players consider this award-winning brand to be one of the best crypto poker sites for several reasons.
They have a platform for customers to purchase crypto, their excellent bonus provides a chance for players to pad their crypto wallet, and they have thousands of casino games to indulge in.
Poker Games: 3.8/5
If you are into video or table poker, then this Bitcoin poker brand is for you; they offer over four dozen video poker titles to choose from and over two dozen table options.
Their massive live dealer section contains a few poker games, including Ride ‘Em Poker, Casino Hold’em, and Texas Hold’em.
Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5
Bitstarz offers new players a multi-deposit bonus welcome offer:
- You can get a 100% match for up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins on your first deposit
- The second deposit is a 50% match for up to 1 BTC
- A 50% match is offered on the third deposit, this time for up to 2 BTC
- The final bonus is a 100% match on the fourth deposit for up to 1 BTC
Additionally, you can claim 20 no deposit free spins just by verifying your email address.
Banking Options: 3.7/5
For deposits and withdrawals, Bitstarz accepts Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and a few other crypto options.
If you don’t own cryptocurrencies yet, you should know that Bitstarz has partnered up with MoonPay, a crypto exchange account company that conveniently allows you to buy crypto directly via Bitstarz.
As one of the best crypto gambling sites, Bitstarz offers industry-leading withdrawal times of 8 minutes.
Casino Offerings: 5/5
For players that like online casinos with a massive amount of games to choose from, BitStarz offers well over 3,500, with some of the best online slots you can play today.
Table games are in the hundreds, with titles you’ve likely never heard of before. Aside from the standard games, their live dealer options contain several game shows and unique contests with live hosts, including “Deal or No Deal” and “Crazy Time.”
Enjoy the biggest poker game variety at Bitstarz
How We Rated the Best Bitcoin Poker Sites
Welcome Bonus:
We analyzed all welcome offers, but we gave extra points for bonuses that were strictly for poker and had fair wagering requirements or release conditions.
Banking Options:
While most poker websites offer the standard banking methods, every player is different when it comes to banking preferences. So, we looked at the number of options a player can choose from, if the poker websites charged high fees, and the speediness of payouts.
Poker Games:
Every player is different when it comes to poker. While some players like live poker options, others prefer video or table games. We primarily paid attention to Bitcoin poker sites offering cash games and tournaments, but we also included a few casinos that offer casino-style poker games and live dealers.
Casino Offerings:
Many poker players enjoy in-between casino sessions. To that end, each crypto poker site you find here also offers a fully-functional casino with numerous slots, table games, and live dealers to choose from.
Guide to Playing Bitcoin Poker Online
Is Gambling at Online Poker Sites With Bitcoin Safe?
Playing online poker is only secure if you use a legitimate and licensed Bitcoin poker site.
Since your safety is our first and foremost priority, we only cover online poker sites that are safe and trustworthy. So, if you choose an online poker site from our list, including the runners-up, you can play cards with peace of mind.
What is the Difference Between Live, Table, and Video Poker?
Players sometimes confuse live poker (tournaments and cash games) with casino-style poker. Let us clear the air:
Live Poker
Live or online poker is where you compete against other online players.
Table Poker
Whether it is a live dealer or one of the table games offered in the main casino hall, this type of poker pits you against the dealer rather than other online players.
Video Poker
These games are the simplest form of poker because it does not involve an opponent of any sort; instead, you win a determined sum of money based on the strength of your hand.
Do Pros or Cardsharps Play at Bitcoin Online Poker Sites?
Some online poker rooms do have professionals and sharps. However, with poker sites that utilize anonymous tables, like Ignition, you are less likely to meet them.
Anonymous seating prevents users from targeting specific players, so this makes it less desirable for cardsharps to play at these poker sites.
What are Sit-and-Go BTC Poker Tournaments?
A sit-and-go poker tournament, also known as a single-table tournament, has three primary differences from standard multi-table tournaments:
- They run on a regular basis and start when the required number of players join the table.
- The game is designed to move at a quick pace.
- They are single-elimination tournaments, so each game feels like you have reached the final table of a standard poker tourney.
How Do I Know Which of the Bitcoin Poker Sites is Best for Me?
The first thing to look for when pursuing Bitcoin poker sites is safety. Since every poker site we listed in this article is secure and reputable, you’re good to join any that you think fits your needs the best.
From there, choosing which of the Bitcoin poker rooms you want to gamble at depends on what other gaming desires you may have. We recommend Ignition for the best poker experience.
Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Poker Sites
Here is a recap of the top online Bitcoin poker sites and the unique trait each one offers.
Ignition: Ignition rated as the best real money poker site overall because of their stellar results in every category we rated. From high-traffic cash games and millions in weekly GTDs, Ignition has it all for a full-blown poker experience. You can get started with a 150% up to $1,500 poker bonus on your first deposit.
BetOnline: This crypto poker site has one of the best bonuses for live poker, over 20 convenient banking methods, and two dozen live dealers. For a valuable poker bonus, use the code NEWBOL to claim a 100% match for up to $1,000.
Bovada: Poker players like it here because of the tournament options, comprehensive sportsbook, and over 30 live dealers. Indeed, there are real-money tournaments all day long, with some of them offering $100k+ in GTDs. You can claim a 100% up to $500 poker bonus.
mBit Casino: A dedicated crypto casino, perfect for gamblers that like to wager in digital currency. They are known for superfast payouts, and their excess of video and table poker games. Kick off your poker experience with a 110% match for up to 1 BTC and 300 free spins.
BitStarz: Another dedicated Bitcoin casino, known for offering nearly 4,000 total games and live dealer poker tables. New players receive a 100% match for up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins.
How to Sign Up at Online Poker Rooms & Play BTC Poker
Since Ignition ranked as the best Bitcoin poker room, we are going to walk you through how to create an account with them.
Step One: Head to Ignition
- Click here to open Ignition
- Accurately fill out your information when the info box pops up
- Check the box to verify you are of legal age to gamble and click “Register”
Step Two: Check Your Phone
- Check your phone for a text message from Ignition containing a 4-digit code
- Enter the code to verify your phone number
Step Four: Claim Your Bonus Offer and Make a Deposit
- Once your account is verified, open the deposit section
- Choose a payment method and opt-in for the welcome offer
- Deposit your desired amount (minimum of $20 in crypto equivalent to trigger the bonus)
- You are now set to play online poker in the top-rated Bitcoin poker room on our list!
Still Looking for the Best Bitcoin Poker Sites?
We hope our in-depth review of the best Bitcoin poker sites provided you with plenty of information and insight into what each one has to offer.
To reiterate, Ignition topped the list thanks to a superb poker bonus of up to $1,500 and poker action regardless of the time you log in. Tournaments are available every hour, every day.
Still, there are ten additional top crypto poker rooms you can’t go wrong with — so make your choice once you know exactly what you’re looking for.
Once you do get started, remember to always play online poker responsibly!
DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: