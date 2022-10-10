With so many of them available, it can be hard to find the best Bitcoin gambling sites out there - this is especially true if you are a beginner. But who said that you should be the one doing all the hard work?
After a deep dive into the world of crypto gambling, our expert gamblers managed to find some of the top BTC gambling sites out there. We focused on several important factors - the number of digital coins supported, game variety, bonuses, and more.
As a result, our team found BitStarz to be the best overall option.
Let’s take a closer look.
Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites
- Bitstarz: Best overall
- 7Bit Casino: Best game variety
- mBit Casino: Largest provably fair games collection
- Slots.lv: Most generous crypto bonuses
- Cloudbet: Most attractive welcome offer
- Ignition: Best for poker
- Las Atlantis: Best design
- Red Dog Casino: Best customer support
- Slots Empire: Best for high RTP slots
- Super Slots: Best cryptocurrency variety
1. BitStarz - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall
- Variety of crypto-exclusive titles to test the quality before creating an account.
When processing crypto transactions with BitStarz, there aren't any deposit or withdrawal fees - and you can expect fast payouts in around 8 minutes or less. In fact, most of the payouts are processed instantly.
New players can benefit from a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC, and existing players can benefit from frequent promotions like reload bonuses and free spins. On your first deposit, you will be rewarded with up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins offer.
One of the most important things about BitStarz is that it has a large variety of games in its catalog. For example, there’s a section of games exclusive to BTC. Not only that, but they come from top software providers like Play'n Go, NetEnt, QuickSpin, and more.
2. 7Bit Casino - Best Game Variety of All BTC Gambling Sites
- BTC exclusive titles
- Instant payouts
- 1,200 games from 23 providers
7Bit Casino accepts Bitcoin and other major cryptos like Doge, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. They can be fully trusted when it comes to fairness and security, as it's licensed and regulated by Curacao.
There are over 1,200 casino games to choose from, so the fun never ends here, especially given they’re constantly refreshing their ‘new games’ menu. They host games from some of the top software providers, including iSoftBet, BetSoft, Yggdrasil, and SoftSwiss.
Their BTC games menu is also the most comprehensive online, with exclusive games to boot.
We also love how their generous welcome package matches your first four deposits up to 5 BTC, with 100 free spins thrown in for good measure.
All in all, 7Bit is an amazing choice for gamblers of all different interests. It offers an amazing variety of games, generous bonuses, and many more.
3. mBit - Largest Provably Fair Games Selection of All BTC Gambling Sites
- Accepts seven different cryptocurrencies
- Has over 2,700 games
- Amazing mobile compatibility
When it comes to the gambling revolution, mBit Casino is at the forefront by offering players the chance to play casino games and slot machines directly using Bitcoin.
mBit Casino is one of the safest online casino options, with plenty of rewards and VIP action to make the experience worthwhile for its players.
They’ve got over 2,700 games from over 35 top software providers. There's also a section exclusive to provably fair games, meaning you can check and verify the veracity of their games immediately - it doesn’t get better than this.
There's a generous welcome bonus worth taking advantage of. mBit Casino will match your first three deposits up to 5 BTC plus 300 free spins. Again, the playthrough of 40x isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s reasonable for the online casino industry.
The VIP program is a prominent one compared to other online gambling sites. The program allows you to customize your perks. For example, blackjack players get more promotions catered to table games, whereas slot lovers get more free spins.
4. Slots.LV - Most Generous Bonuses of Any Bitcoin Gambling Site
- Mobile-friendly online casino
- Generous BTC welcome bonus
- Solid reload bonuses + crypto prize draws
- Licensed by Curacao eGaming
Slots.LV doesn't offer many payment methods other than Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum - call it a mainstream Bitcoin casino.
As a new player, you can take advantage of a great crypto welcome bonus - 300% up to $3,000 on your first deposit and then 150% up to $750 over your next eight deposits.
They also giveaway Bitcoin every week in the form of prize draws. Their Weekly Double Up is also a great Bitcoin reload bonus, allowing players 150% up to $250 twice a week.
Slots.LV is fully licensed and regulated by Curacao eGaming. You can even gamble while you're on the go; Slots.LV has a fully optimized online casino that works flawlessly in instant-play mode on your mobile device.
Their online casino game menu counts 150 games, comparably smaller than other Bitcoin casinos. However, there's still plenty of variety in terms of software developers and types of games, with slot games, roulette, poker, baccarat, and blackjack available.
5. Cloudbet - Best Welcome Offer of All BTC Gambling Sites
- Unlimited Bitcoin withdrawals
- 100% matched deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC
- Mobile-friendly on both Android and iOS
- Sports betting available
- Many cryptocurrencies accepted
Cloudbet is one of the most well-known online crypto casinos, accepting a ton of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and many others.
It should be noted, and perhaps unsurprisingly so because we’re writing about the best crypto gambling site that no fiat is accepted here whatsoever - making this a pure crypto casino.
This online crypto casino is fully licensed and regulated by Curacao eGaming. Transaction times are fast; there's also a generous welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. They actually pay it out in chunks for every 150 loyalty points earned, meaning you can convert it into cash much quicker.
Cloudbet has many crypto games from top software providers like Playson and Betsoft.
This is also one of the safest crypto gambling sites, as it holds the funds of the players in custody tagged cold-wallet for safety. This is beneficial as it's impervious to hackers.
6. Ignition - Best Bitcoin Online Gambling Site for Poker
- Large combined online casino + poker room bonus
- 24/7 customer support
- Some of the best poker tournaments online
- Weekly boosts for crypto depositors
This is the ideal site for players who love casino and poker games together. Ignition will start you off with a very good Bitcoin welcome bonus up to $3,000, which is actually $1,500 in the casino and $1,500 in the poker room.
Casual online casino players depositing with crypto will like their Weekly Crypto Boost promo, too, giving you a 100% match up to $1,000 for any deposit of $100 or more.
Both of these bonuses carry a lower than average 30x rollover.
Ignition has an extensive range of games in its catalog, and they're fully licensed and regulated in Curacao. The live dealer games stand out here, including a huge blackjack section with Blackjack Early Payout - the highest return to player percentage online.
Our one complaint is that they only accept Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash - a few altcoins added to the list would’ve bumped it up into the top three of our best crypto gambling sites.
7. Las Atlantis - Best Design of Any Bitcoin Gambling Site
- Fast BTC payouts
- Compelling new game bonuses
- Amazing design
- Over 200 games available from top software providers
Las Atlantis is an underwater-themed casino that is licensed by Curacao. There are a few payment methods available, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. There are also fiat currency options for eWallets like PayID and Neosurf, in addition to traditional credit cards.
Transactions are near-instant, with no upper limits for crypto transactions. Additionally, Las Atlantis has over 200 games available from top software providers. The downside here is that there are limited live games available.
There's also a lucrative welcome package that grants you a massive 280% bonus over your first five deposits, for a total max bonus of $14,000.
8. Red Dog Casino - Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Customer Support
- 24/7 customer support
- No upper limits on Bitcoin transactions
- Free spins offers + unlimited crypto reload bonuses
To be honest, Red Dog doesn't offer many crypto payment methods (they only take BTC and ETH), but this should be enough for the majority of the gamblers.
Since Red Dog is a newer casino, it’s reasonable to expect additional payment methods to be added in the future. Despite the limited choices, the site still offers great features for Bitcoin.
One of the best things about Red Dog is that apart from its generous welcome bonus, it offers a 24/7 bonus promotion for all its Bitcoin players. When you make a deposit of $30, $75, or $150, you’ll be matched 145%, 160%, and 185%, respectively.
The collection of games on offer isn't extensive; however, there are still over 150 options to keep you interested. Red Dog Casino's games are powered by Realtime Gaming and Visionary iGaming.
9. Slots Empire - Best Online Bitcoin Gambling Site for High RTP Slots
- Free spins bonuses
- Frequent BTC promotional offers
- 24/7 customer support
Slots Empire has high-quality games available for users, looks great, pays-out winnings in a reasonable time frame, and has fair terms and endless bonuses to take advantage of.
They don’t have many payment methods, but Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum are accepted. Expect payments within 1-3 business days, which is fine, but we’ve obviously seen way better.
From a bonus standpoint, what we really like here is the 24/7 Reload Bonus, allowing players to grab up to 150% up to $150 anytime. You'll also be able to grab free spins every now and then when new slot games are launched.
Slots Empire doesn't have the largest variety of games, but what it lacks in variety makes up for in quality as there are many popular titles from top software providers Realtime Gaming with high RTPs.
10. Super Slots - Best BTC Gambling Site for Crypto Variety
- Multi-currency crypto casino
- Two live dealer casinos
- Great mobile optimization
- Crypto transactions have zero fees
Launched in 2020, SuperSlots isn't known as a household name yet, but it’s part of the same ownership group as Wild Casino and BetOnline.
SuperSlots has one of the most reliable and diverse cashiers, including 10+ cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Binance, Litecoin, Ethereum, and many more.
You can benefit from several ongoing promotions, of which we naturally liked the 400% first deposit bonus up to $4,000 for crypto players.
Super Slots has two live casino sections with the newest releases and games of the best quality. Their customer service is available 24/7, so you don't have to worry about encountering any issues as they will guide you through it.
Ranking Methodology for the Best BTC Gambling Sites
Availability of Games:
Each best crypto gambling site offers an extensive catalog of games, not just in number but in terms of diversity, quality, and design. We've also only listed sites that have partnered with the most reputable software providers. Poker and sports betting are a plus too.
Bitcoin Compatibility:
The sites we've looked at include Bitcoin-exclusive and multi-currency online casinos. We've chosen the ones that offer the most seamless transactions for crypto players, including offering altcoin options and ensuring players are cashed out in a flash.
Available Bitcoin Bonuses:
We've chosen gambling sites that embrace bonuses and unique promotions, so players are well taken care of. The crypto casino sites we've listed all have varied offers, whether it’s welcome bonuses, free spins, cash back, and more.
Security & Licensing:
The crypto casinos that we've listed are all fully licensed and regulated. This means that your data and funds are safe. A fully licensed casino also means that both the crypto casino site itself and the players are protected, data is encrypted, and games are audited for fairness.
Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites to Use: FAQ
Do Bitcoin Gambling Sites Own Licenses?
It's important to note that there isn't a license specifically for Bitcoin casinos or any other crypto casino. Each legitimate online casino for real money must be fully licensed by their jurisdiction, including the online casinos that support crypto.
Are Bitcoin Gambling Sites Safe To Use?
Since crypto gambling sites must be fully licensed like any site, this ensures your safety while gambling online.
All the sites that we've mentioned above are safe. If you want to double-check what commission issued a casino's license, you can find it displayed at the bottom of each website.
Are Bitcoin Online Gambling Games Rigged?
Licensed casinos have to follow strict regulations. These sites also feature software providers that use an RNG (random number generator) to determine the game's outcome.
RNG is a mathematical system that makes the best online casinos safe. It does so by making sure that games are completely random and cannot be tampered with or influenced.
What’s the Benefit of Using BTC at Online Gambling Sites?
There are three major advantages that Bitcoin has over traditional online casinos. In short, they're cheaper, safer, and faster.
On average, Bitcoin payouts take about 10 minutes to complete. Advanced encryption is used to ensure the security of every transaction. Also, usually, there aren't any fees or charges associated with both deposits and withdrawals for Bitcoin.
Are There Any Bitcoin Bonuses at Gambling Sites?
Yes, there are all sorts of crypto reload bonuses, crypto cashback, and Bitcoin-specific first deposit bonuses. Many of the sites mentioned in our roundup above also offer BTC giveaways throughout the month.
What Other Cryptocurrency Can Players Use Instead of Bitcoin?
Litecoin is a great alternative as the transaction speeds are faster. Another variation to consider is Ethereum, as it's the best-decentralized software platform that's open-ended. There's also USDCoin and Dogecoin, among others.
Which Online Casino Games Can I Play With Bitcoin?
There are many different games and types of games in the online Bitcoin gambling market for real money entertainment. All of them are provided by 3rd party companies, which invent the games and then make them available across large networks for players to enjoy.
Some well-known software providers include Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and many other companies.
Among the best and most played Bitcoin casino games, you can find free online slots, roulette, and blackjack. More games are available for players with different preferences; among the wide range you'll find are baccarat, poker, video poker, Sic Bo, Keno, craps, bingo, and more.
Do I Need to Download Software to Play on Bitcoin Online Gambling Websites?
The best thing about online Bitcoin casinos is that they're designed to offer you everything you need to start gambling. You can play directly on these Bitcoin casino sites anytime, any place, and anywhere via their mobile-optimized quick play sites.
Are You Still Looking for Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites?
We’ve done a deep dive and listed Bitcoin gambling sites that use software from the best providers, so players can take advantage of fair games and secure sites.
Our top pick award goes to Bitstarz. BitStarz is fully licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority, which follows strict regulations. This guarantees a fair game and safe experience.
Additionally, both new and existing players can take advantage of frequent crypto promotional offers and a massive casino games menu.
Whichever Bitcoin casino site you end up choosing, make sure to always gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well: