Best Background Check Services to Check Criminal Records, Public Records, and More Online

While running a background check on someone might appear stalker-ish, it's usually the best way to keep you (and your loved ones) safe, especially when dealing with strangers.
Using a Background check service such as Truthfinder can help you know more about a potential roommate, uncover truths about that charming date that appears to be flawless, or retrieve the contact details of an estranged loved one.
But with so many background check services around, knowing which one to choose can prove daunting, especially since most sites perform shallow checks. Luckily, that's where we come in!
Read on as we review some of the best background check services based on search parameters, effectiveness, and client satisfaction.
Best Background Check Services in 2022:
- Truthfinder: Best background check site overall
- Intelius: Great for user privacy
- Instant Checkmate: Best criminal background check
- Spokeo: Offers free background search
- InfoTracer: Comes with excellent background search features
- BeenVerified: Excellent customer support
- InfoMart: Most accurate background checks for employers
- Rentberry: Offers tenant screening
- Backgrounchecks.com: Background check company for small businesses
1. Truthfinder - Best Background Check Site Overall
Pros:
- Unlimited background checks
- Deep web monitoring
- Accurate background check
- Wide range of filters
Cons:
- Costly subscription packages
- Cancellation isn’t straightforward
Since its formation in 2015, Truthfinder has established itself as one of the most accurate and effective background check companies in the country, scoring an A+ BBB rating in the process.
Through the site, you can run checks for former classmates, military pals, long-lost family members, or anyone you have lost contact with.
Truthfinder will also let you know more about your neighbors, determine the owner of an unknown phone number(reverse call lookup), and run checks on online sellers to determine their legitimacy.
You can also take advantage of Truthfinder's self-monitoring tool to search for yourself and see what potential clients and employers might find about you when conducting online searches.
Truthfinder also does extensive deep-web-monitoring to see if your personal information is being used maliciously by cybercriminals.
Some of the popular searches you can conduct on Truthfinder include people search, public records search, background check, divorce records, employment history, court records, and reverse phone lookup.
**TruthFinder does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment or tenant screening**
Run a Background Check With Truthfinder
2. Intelius - Reputable Background Check Site For User Privacy
Pros:
- Prioritizes user privacy
- Reports may include educational history
- Affordable
- Simple to search
- Clients can purchase single reports
Cons:
- Reports are not always 100% accurate
- Customer care isn't super responsive
Intelius is among the most experienced public records companies in the country.
While you cannot use Intelius to screen potential tenants and employees, you can use it to conduct personal searches, especially when looking to know more about a new neighbor, date, lost contact, or online merchant.
Not too many sites place the same emphasis on user privacy as Intelius. This ensures that your date, neighbors, or new colleagues won't be notified you were conducting searches behind their backs.
Running a background search on Intelius is pretty straightforward as all you'll need to do is key in the subject's names (first and last), city and state, and then press search. Intelius will then do the rest and retrieve your subject's background report.
Intelius has two pricing packages: the one-month option ($24.86) and the two-month option ($42.25).
Both plans allow you to receive unlimited reports, making the investment worthwhile if you want to view a person of interest’s social media profiles, arrest records, traffic records, court records, address information, and even retrieve relatives' contacts.
**Intelius does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment or tenant screening**
Run a Search Using Intelius Today
3. Instant Checkmate - Best for Checking Criminal Records
Pros:
- Offers helpful info
- Multiple data sources
- Comes with an app
- Extensive results
Cons:
- Relatively slow
- Support team is not always available
Instant Checkmate allows you to conduct searches based on a subject's name, city, and state. And although the service only checks public records, its searches are expansive enough to reveal a subject’s sensitive details.
Besides conducting an identity search, Instant Checkmate can also search a subject's criminal and traffic records. The tool is efficient enough to inform you about your person of interest's past marriages, contact details, vehicle address, and whether he or she is a licensed gun holder.
Instant Checkmate searches through millions of local, state, and national records to provide all the details you need to know about a subject.
You can also search for sex offenders (and view their mugshots) to determine if you (or your loved ones) are safe enough in the new neighborhood. Not many of the best background check services can do that.
**Instant Checkmate does not provide Consumer Reports and is not a Consumer Reporting Agency under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. Do not use this information for consumer credit, employment or tenant screening**
Get Accurate Reports With Instant Checkmate
4. Spokeo - Best Background Check Organization With Free Version
Pros:
- Free search
- Different search options
- Easy to use
Cons:
- Free searches are basic
- Hard to unsubscribe
Spokeo claims to have access to billions of data sources ranging from consumer records to property records, business, court, and historical records.
While Spokeo isn't as thorough as other background check sites like Truthfinder, it is still effective enough to check a person's criminal history.
Searching for long-lost friends and family members is fairly straightforward on Spokeo, courtesy of its easy-to-use website. Members can easily conduct searches by typing a subject’s email address, physical address, names, mobile number, or social media profiles.
A random search on Spokeo can unveil a subject's financial data, location history (previous and current), family background (birth records and marriage records), court cases, and social media profiles.
Although Spokeo allows you to search people free of charge, identity verification is often basic, meaning you'll need to upgrade to a subscription to access detailed reports.
5. Infotracer - Best Background Check Site for Facial Recognition Search
Pros:
- Responsive customer support team
- Affordable compared to competitors
- Photo searches allowed
Cons:
- Updates databases monthly
- Shallow dark web scanning
Most background check sites conduct their searches using names, addresses, email, location, and phone numbers.
However, besides using the above-mentioned methods to conduct searches, Infotracer takes it a notch higher and allows for the use of photos during your search.
Infotracer also allows you to conduct targeted searches. For instance, you can do an independent crime search (if concerned about security) or focus solely on an individual's marital history (for dating purposes).
The background check service updates its databases monthly and conducts dark web searches upon a client's request.
However, despite its commitment to extensive searches, Infotracer isn't as thorough in its dark web reports compared to professional background screeners like Truthfinder.
Run a Photo Search With Infotracer
6. BeenVerified - Top Background Check App With Great Support
Pros:
- Responsive support team
- Easy to use and search
- Available as an app
Cons:
- Not the best for extensive searches
- Doesn't update database regularly
BeenVerified has been around for several years and stands out for its responsive customer support team that's always willing to help clients, especially in regards to billing issues.
Some of the common services offered by the background check site include username search, vehicle lookup, unclaimed money, address lookup, email lookup, and reverse phone lookup.
While it’s not topping our list of the best background check services, it definitely has its place if you want a strong customer service team to help you.
7. InfoMart - Best Background Checks For Employers
Pros:
- Certified to conduct enterprise screening
- High level of accuracy
- Responsive support
- Post-hire solutions to clients
Cons:
- Not suited for personal background checks
- Costly
Infomart is a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) compliant background check company that is regulated by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC), making it an ideal option for employment screening.
The background check service conducts extensive searches to help corporations screen potential employees. Some of the services offered include social media, employment history, financial records, criminal history, motor vehicle records, and sanctions searches.
8. Rentberry - Best Background Check Site For Landlords
Pros:
- Free
- Easy to use
- Performs checks on tenants
Cons:
- Only meant for tenants
Rentberry is a tenant-only background checking tool designed to help landlords choose responsible, law-abiding citizens as tenants. A random search on the site will give you access to sensitive data like civil records and criminal history.
The FCRA-compliant service also allows you to perform a soft pull on a potential tenant’s credit report via Experian, helping you to get a better idea of their financial responsibility and habits.
While not great for most users, this is definitely one of the best background check services for a landlord who wants to make sure their new tenants pay the rent on time!
9. Backgroundchecks.com - Great For Small Businesses
Pros:
- Conducts thorough searches
- FCRA compliant
- Responsive support team
Cons:
- Costly
- Not straightforward to use
- Mostly suited for companies
Backgroundchecks. com is among the founding members of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) and is well-known for its thorough employee background searches.
The screening agency is a great fit for companies looking to hire multiple employees, either on a temporary or a full-time basis. You can also use Backgroundchecks. com to run criminal background checks on a person of interest.
Why Do People Run Background Checks in the First Place?
Okay, so employers and landlords use background checks sites for obvious reasons… but what about regular everyday people? Why might they use a service like this?
Here are 6 common things that everyday people use background checkers for:
1. To Know More About New Neighbors or Roommates
Running a background check on new neighbors will allow you to learn more about them and get that much-needed peace of mind. Background check services are also ideal for people with new roommates as they'll help uncover past criminal violations and any other issues of concern.
A good background check can also help you know more about the parents of your children's best friend, especially if they regularly visit or go for sleepovers.
Run a Background Check With Truthfinder
2. To Learn More About A Potential Date
It's always advisable to run a background search on a potential date, more specifically before an in-person meetup. Sites like Truthfinder may help you confirm whether your date has been honest about their marital status or whether or not they have a criminal record.
You probably want to know!
3. To Check the Sex Offender Database
You can also conduct background searches to know if there are any convicted sex offenders within your neighborhood. This can come in extra handy if you're new to an area and want to know if the neighborhood is safe enough for you (and your family).
This one’s very important, obviously.
4. To Track Family Members and Long Lost Friends
A background check is a great way to track down high school friends or long-lost loved ones. By simply typing in the name, email address, or phone number of a person of interest, a background check service will gather relevant details from multiple sources to give you an aggregated report that may contain contact information for them.
5. To See Whether Online Sellers Are Legitimate
Background checks have also become crucial in the online marketplace, especially when buying expensive items from unknown merchants. Running a background check on a seller will help you know whether you're dealing with a con or not.
It's also a great way to know more about people you plan to vacation with, or relatively new friends you plan to go camping, road-tripping, or hiking with.
Don’t get fooled!
6. To Check Their Own Backgrounds
If you’re about to apply for a job, tenancy agreement, or anything else that requires scrutiny - it can be helpful to check your own background first.
This can help you to get the jump on any dirt that can be brought up on you, and may also allow you to make positive changes.
Whatever reason you’re using a background checking organization, sites like TruthFinder and Intelius can be great for finding data reports on your friends and family members.
You must use an FCRA-accredited service like InfoMart if you’re an employer or landlord.
Best Background Check Services & Organizations - FAQs
Which Background Check Do Most Employers Use?
Employers must use FCRA compliant employment verification sites to remain within the confines of the law.
Infomart is among the most commonly used credit reporting agencies for businesses and primarily targets medium to large-sized companies, making it less suitable for personal background reports.
It’s also FCRA compliant.
What is the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)?
The Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1681, is U.S. Federal Government legislation that is designed to protect the privacy of individuals and the data that is known about them in their credit reports.
Many of the best background check sites are not FCRA compliant, meaning that they CANNOT be used by employers or landlords to check the financial background of potential employees or tenants.
However, some background check companies like InfoMart are FCRA compliant, so they can be used by employers.
You must use an FCRA-accredited service if you’re an employer or landlord.
What Information Can Background Checks Provide?
Background checks can uncover tons of information, including:
- Birth (and death) records
- Marriage history
- Possible relatives
- Location history
- Contact information
- Past jobs
- Education history
- Criminal, traffic, & arrest records
- Credit report data (if using an FCRA-accredited service)
The type of information that can be found varies from service to service, but these are the common data sources that you can usually pull from.
Run a Background Check With Truthfinder
What Is The Best Website for Public Records?
The best background check service for public records based on online customer reviews is Truthfinder, which has a solid reputation for delivering up-to-date results.
Truthfinder also comes with a mobile app version that allows you to conduct searches on the go with great convenience.
What Is The Best Criminal Background Check Website?
The best criminal background check website is Intelius, which, similar to Truthfinder, regularly updates its databases to provide accurate information.
Intelius is second to none when it comes to user privacy, meaning no sex offender or convict will be notified when you conduct background checks.
That’s always good to know!
Is It Wrong To Run A Background Check for Personal Reasons?
There is nothing wrong with running a background check for personal reasons, as the information is usually acquired from public databases.
Running extensive background checks allows you to know more about a person's criminal history and protect yourself (or your loved ones).
There’s nothing wrong with that!
It is also advisable to run a background check on yourself to confirm that your identity and records match and that no one is using your personal details for malice.
Why Do Businesses Perform Background Checks On New Employees?
Businesses run employment background checks to ensure they hire the right people.
Background checks are mainly used to confirm that potential recruits have no potentially damaging history or records that could negatively affect the business.
It’s just good business.
How Can I Check My Own Background?
To perform your own background check, you'll need to register with a background check company like TruthFinder that has access to social media data and publicly available records.
Depending on the website, you'll then need to type in your details, including name, phone number, or email address, for comprehensive reports.
The Takeaway: What Is The Best Background Check Service?
The effectiveness of a background check largely depends on the site you use. Some of the best background check services take forever to scour databases and load results, while others return accurate results in a timely fashion.
Run a Background Check With Truthfinder
Sites like Truthfinder and Intelius are great options if you want up-to-date results, as they're known to update their billions of databases regularly.
Instant Checkmate is also an ideal option-especially if you're on the move- as it comes with a stable app that allows you to run background checks on people and sellers you meet.
Remember, the information you retrieve from public background check agencies should only be used for personal reasons.
You should also take some time to verify the reports, especially when searching for people with common names.