Best Aviator Game Sites in 2023: Play the Aviator Gambling Game Online for Real Money

Aviator game is one of the most frequently played titles in online casinos nowadays and for a good reason. It offers a different, enjoyable, and exciting gambling experience that can enhance your casino journey.
I mean, flying in an airplane and multiplying your winnings… How cool is that?!
Due to such popularity, many online casinos include Aviator in their gaming portfolios. However, having so many options makes it pretty challenging to find the one that suits all your preferences.
But you don’t have to worry since we have already tested hundreds of Aviator game sites for you. Slots.lv managed to win the number one position since it offers the highest-quality service.
Keep reading to find out all about the best Aviator casinos that made our list.
Best Aviator Game Sites
- Slots.lv: Best Aviator overall
- Cafe Casino: Best for deposit bonuses
- Ignition: Best Aviator demo version
- MyStake: Ideal for beginners
- 7Bit: Fastest payouts
- mBit: Best for crypto payments
- ThunderPick: Best mobile Aviator
- Punt Casino: Best betting limits
- BC.Game: Best provably fair games
- FortuneJack: Best graphics
1. Slots.lv – Best Aviator Gambling Game Site Overall
Pros:
- $7,500 welcome bonus
- Flawless instant play feature
- Great for mobile users
- 24/7 customer support
- Powered by RTG and 13 other software companies
Cons:
- You can’t access some information without signing up
Slots.lv is a perfect place for anyone who looks forward to playing Aviator online. With this gambling site, you get the chance to boost your bankroll, get exceptionally good customer support service, and enjoy your favorite casino games from a smartphone.
Game Selection: 5/5
Once you start playing Thundercrash (as known as Aviator) at Slots.lv, you will immediately notice that this online casino is all about providing high-quality features. In this exciting game, the higher you soar, the higher your payouts become.
To make your gambling journey as diverse as possible, Slots.lv offers around 300 different titles. Once you feel that you have played enough of this social multiplayer game, you can easily switch to slot machines, table games, or live dealer games.
Those who enjoy Aviator game features will likely be happy to explore Hot Drop jackpots. Temple of Athena, American Jet Set, and Golden Buffalo are all worth giving a try.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5
Slots.lv is one of the few Aviator casino sites that offer an excellent bonus for newcomers. That said, you can claim up to $7,500 once you create an account here.
The welcome bonus offer is split over the first 9 deposits, and you need to pay using cryptocurrencies. In case you go for fiat, you will get up to $5,000.
Players can also discover other exciting promotions. For instance, if you send a referral link to your friend, you will have the chance to earn up to $225 once they make at least one successful deposit of $20 or more.
Find more about the best Slots.lv Bonus Codes here.
Payment Options: 4.9/5
In total, you can make deposits and withdrawals using 8 different banking methods. Thankfully, the list offers both fiat and cryptocurrencies, so you can easily choose the most suitable for your needs.
Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Visa, Mastercard, and Amex are all available for you to use. The minimum deposit for credit cards is $20, and for digital coins, $10.
Did you play Aviator and now want to get your winnings? You will be happy to hear that withdrawals take no more than 1 hour here, which is super comfortable!
User Interface: 4.8/5
This Aviator casino has great visuals and graphics - you can notice it from the first glance at the website.
What we liked most is that games are well-displayed on the main page. You can easily navigate through different categories and even use a separate search bar to look for your favorite titles.
One thing that is a little disturbing is that you can’t easily access some information. For instance, once you click the deposits & withdrawals button, the website asks you to log in or make an account. However, you can still get data from the help center or a special forum.
Join Slots.lv and play Aviator with a generous $7,500 welcome bonus!
2. Cafe Casino – Best Aviator Game Site for Deposit Bonuses
Pros:
- $2,500 welcome bonus
- 24/7 support via live chat
- Rewards program for loyal players
- Fast withdrawals in 1 hour
- Excellent Aviator demo version
Cons:
- The website usability can be improved
This is another site where you can play Aviator. As shown in our Cafe Casino Review, It was created back in 2016 and since then, provides an equally enjoyable gaming space for all kinds of players.
Here, you can have fun exploring casino games in the demo mode and getting extra points for making real money bets.
Game Selection: 4.8/5
This Aviator casino has a total number of 160 titles. Some might find this a little discouraging; however, one look at the website is enough to prove you otherwise.
The gaming portfolio covers everything including slot games, blackjack, roulette, and even some specialty games. They are provided by the industry’s leading software companies, such as RTG, Rival, and Spinomenal, to name a few.
To find Thundercrash – a social multiplayer game – you must visit the specialty games section. You can also explore some of the best live dealer games. In this category, you can find exciting titles with super-friendly dealers who make you feel like you are at a physical casino.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
If you are after exciting deposit bonuses, then you should definitely check out the promotions section.
All new players are eligible to claim a welcome package. This online casino has 2 variations of it:
- The first one is for crypto players - a massive $2,500 bonus.
- If you use fiat payment methods, you will get the same kind of bonus: $1,500 extra to play with.
What we like the most about Cafe Casino is its rewards program. It works in a simple and straightforward manner. For instance, for every $1 wager on specialty games, you get 5 Perk Points. These points can later be exchanged for cash prizes.
Payment Options: 4.85/5
As you might have already guessed, this online casino supports fiat options and digital coins. Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Bitcoin are a few methods you can choose from.
Remember that each of these has different limits for minimum and maximum withdrawals. So, you need to check them beforehand for a comfortable payment process.
We advise Aviator game players to opt-in for digital coins in case they want to avoid long withdrawal times and transaction fees. Once you are lucky enough to win, you can take your money in up to 1 hour.
User Interface: 4.75/5
In terms of visuals, Cafe Casino offers nothing exceptional and different from other online casinos. That being said, you can expect a classic layout that is easy to navigate.
What we noticed is that the website could be more responsive. For example, when you switch from the slots category to table games, the transition could be smoother, and you feel like the website needs to catch up.
Thankfully, it is very easy to find all the essential information with just a few clicks. 24/7 live chat is also available to resolve all the issues connected to your gameplay.
Register at Cafe Casino and start playing Aviator with a $2,500 deposit bonus!
3. Ignition – Best Demo Version of the Aviator Game
Pros:
- $3,000 welcome package
- Withdrawals in less than 24 hours
- Super low wagering requirements
- Demo version for Aviator
Cons:
- Not all casino games are available on mobile devices
Ignition is an online casino that was created with poker in mind. However, it is still a good place to play Thundercrash or other traditional casino games. It offers a lot of good qualities, including fast withdrawals, low wagering requirements, and a helpful customer support service.
Game Selection: 4.75/5
As mentioned, Ignition is the number one place for anyone who wants to play poker games and tournaments. The website hosts them occasionally and has a special $200K tournament each Sunday.
To participate in the event, you must buy in directly or qualify instantly for as little as $1.
Besides that, you can also discover blackjack, specialty games, and online slots. Keno Draw, 10 Times Vegas, and Reels & Wheels are the titles you should try.
Playing Aviator is also perfectly possible, and you will find it under the name of Thundercrash.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5
New players that want to start playing the Aviator game have a great chance to claim a $3,000 welcome bonus. This is designed for both – casino and poker sections and has a relatively low wagering requirement of 25x.
Another promotion that we enjoyed a lot was the Weekly Boost. It gets unlocked after your first deposit with Ignition, and you can claim it every Monday. It is a 100% match up to $1,000 when depositing with any of the accepted cryptocurrencies.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
Ignition is similar to other Aviator casinos we described above. It offers a total of 8 banking methods that include the most popular credit cards and digital coins.
The minimum deposit amount equals $20 or equivalent in cryptocurrencies. The withdrawals take up to 24 hours, and in case it does, you can always contact the 24/7 available support team that will help you with your payments.
One thing to keep in mind is that you might come across some transaction fees. Cryptocurrencies are 100% free; however, you might be charged for using credit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Amex.
User Interface: 4.7/5
In terms of usability, Ignition Casino works perfectly. The website mostly employs dark and orange colors that appeal to the eye.
This online casino is pretty informative. It also has several Ignition Casino Bonus Codes to boost your gambling credits. The help center, along with the FAQ page and a special forum, can give you the answers to the most frequently asked questions.
Games load perfectly on mobile and desktop versions, and the overall experience is pretty enjoyable.
Click here to explore all the available promotions at Ignition Casino!
4. MyStake – Best Aviator Game Site for Crypto Users
Pros:
- $1,000 welcome bonus
- Around 5,000 casino games
- Powered by 77 top-notch software companies
- Ideal for beginners
- Flawless design
Cons:
- There is no VIP program
MyStake is an online casino that perfectly combines sports betting and casino games. Not only can you play some of the best titles here, but you can also have fun exploring eSports, and special mini-games, and even participate in some tournaments.
Game Selection: 4.65/5
The first casino game that caught our attention at Mystake was Dino. Alongside Aviator and Crash, this is one of the most popular titles with the same gameplay – with the only difference of the RTP, which is 96% and gives you more chances to win.
Your responsibility is to gather all of the earnings before Dino is hit by the meteor. Players can also use the auto cash feature to save time and collect money before tapping the Cashout button.
Besides the Aviator casino game, there are other mini-games, such as Aquarings, Icefield, and Teleport, to name a few. Not many online casinos offer such a diverse selection of titles, so make sure you check them out.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5
Did you start playing the game Aviator but need to boost your bankroll a little bit? Then you can do so by claiming the mini Games welcome package.
This one is specially designed for those who play Aviator frequently. The deposits between $20 and $500 will be awarded a 100% bonus. It applies to all games in this category except Dice, Blackjack, and Plinko.
If you use digital coins to make payments, then make sure you check out the 10% cashback promotion. Imagine that you spent a total of $100 on the Aviator game and lost. In this case, MyStake will give you $10 back on your casino account. Sounds pretty exciting, right?
Payment Options: 4.6/5
When it comes to banking and making deposits for the game Aviator, you can choose from 15 different options. My Stake is one of the new Bitcoin casinos; the list includes everything you can think of, such as credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, e-wallets, and digital coins.
You will be happy to know that there are zero transaction fees, as this casino site covers them for all customers.
The bulk of deposits at Mystake are processed instantly. The only exception is a bank transfer; in that case, you may have to wait a few business days before the deposit is made.
User Interface: 4.9/5
It would be fair to say that MyStake is the best Aviator game site in terms of visuals and user interface.
This online casino offers all the modern trends in the online gambling industry. It has a dark theme, and everything is just one click away from you.
Furthermore, you can play Aviator with your smartphone, as the website is perfectly optimized for mobile devices. We have tested the game, and the visuals and features are outstanding.
Create an account at MyStake and play Aviator with a 100% match deposit bonus!
5. 7Bit – Fastest withdrawals of any Aviator Game Site
Pros:
- Massive 5 BTC welcome bonus
- 1200 titles including the Aviator Spribe game
- Instant withdrawals
- 24 top-notch software providers
- A minimum deposit of $10
Cons:
- Live dealer games are not available in every location
7Bit was created in 2014 and is considered one of the best online casinos nowadays. It is a perfect place for anyone who wants to play Aviator with some of the most popular digital currencies, such as Bitcoin.
Game Selection: 4.6/5
The first title we tried at 7Bit was the Aviator game. It has a very simple design and visuals, allowing you to instantly focus on the gameplay.
Many gamblers might be unfamiliar with how this game works; however, the rules are also straightforward. You have to make bets before the plane flies and cash out before it crashes.
Want to play Aviator game? Then you should also know that it is totally driven by an honest random number generator, with all the victories recorded. That being said, you can always ensure that all results are transparent and fair.
Besides the Aviator casino game, you can also play around 1200 titles, including slots, table games, and live dealer games provided by 24 different software companies.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5
The welcome bonus at 7Bit is split over your first 4 deposits and goes up to a huge amount of 5 BTC and 100 free spins. This amount is more than enough for anyone who wants to play Aviator game or other traditional titles.
If you are more into slot machines, you can opt for Wednesday's free spins. Players can try a new game each week and claim 40 or 100 free spins according to their deposit amount.
Payment Options: 4.6/5
At this moment, 7Bit supports 8 different cryptocurrencies. iGamers from the US can use all of them; however, if you are from another location, you can also access fiat and crypto-themed mediums.
What we love the most about 7Bit is that it processes your withdrawals instantly. This is not something you can frequently see at other Aviator betting game sites, so make sure you take advantage of it!
User Interface: 4.8/5
The website of 7Bit also looks very fresh and modern. Not only can you access all the useful information in just a few seconds, but you can also easily filter the titles by different categories.
The best thing we discovered is that you can translate the website into 9 different languages. At the same time, most Aviator game sites are only available in English.
Using this gambling site is very simple, but if you ever find yourself with some issues, you can always use a live chat which is available 24 hours a day.
Sign up at 7Bit and play the Aviator casino game with a huge 5 BTC welcome bonus!
Best Aviator Game Sites: How We Ranked Our Top 10
Game Selection
Since our main focus was on the game Aviator, we made sure that each site had it available in their gaming portfolios.
On some sites, you might come across the same game with different titles, such as Thundercrash or Dino, but the gameplay is the same.
We also paid attention to other casino games - in fact, some of these websites also feature in our best blackjack sites list - so you can have a diverse gambling experience.
Bonuses and Promotions
Playing the Aviator online game is definitely enjoyable. However, doing so with bonus money feels better.
All Aviator game sites on our list are equipped with generous deposit bonuses. They are all tested for fair terms and conditions, so you can use them without any worries.
Payment Options
In the modern world where technologies have gone far, ease of payment has become the number one priority for everyone, including Aviator game players.
For that reason, the online Aviator sites that we recommended allow you to choose from an array of banking options, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, withdrawals with them do not take more than 24 hours.
User Interface
It is easy to play Aviator online; however, you need a decent site that works smoothly and loads your game fastly.
We tested each website for loading speeds, visuals, and other essential features that can make your online gambling journey as comfortable as possible.
What Makes Slots.lv the Best Site to Play Aviator Online?
We enjoyed playing the Aviator game at Slots.lv for a lot of different reasons. Down below, we will share some of them with you:
- An Exciting Thundercrash Game: While you may not find the game that is called Aviator on this gambling site, you will find Thundercrash which offers the same gameplay. This casino game comes with high-quality visuals and graphics, and you can also try it in the demo mode.
- A Generous Welcome Bonus: New players who wish to start playing Aviator can grab a huge $7,500 welcome offer at Slots.lv once they make a deposit with digital coins. The same for the second-best casino equals $2,500.
- Withdrawals in 1 Hour: Aviator games are definitely exciting, and they become more enjoyable when you can withdraw your winnings in up to 1 hour. Slots.lv has one of the fastest withdrawal speeds in the gambling industry.
- Great Mobile Compatibility: With Slots.lv, you get the chance to play Aviator online at any place. All you need is an active internet connection and an iOS or Android device with you.
Why Should I Play Aviator Games for Real Money?
Aviator games are mostly enjoyed by gamblers because they offer unusual gameplay compared to traditional casino games. However, there is more to them:
- Socializing: Since Aviator is a social multiplayer game, you may quickly discover other gamblers in your situation. Once the plane flies, you need to engage with others and study them in order to win – many players find this super enjoyable.
- Great Accessibility: Playing the Aviator game online is possible at many online casinos. It doesn’t use modern technologies meaning that you can play it from desktop and mobile devices whenever you want to, which is not the case for every online casino game.
- Provably Fair System: Aviator is built on provably fair technology which ensures that the game results are completely fair. That being said, it is almost impossible for a third party to manipulate the gaming process.
Best Aviator Game Sites: Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
Which is the Best Site to Play the Game Aviator Online?
The best place to play the Aviator game online, after testing hundreds of different sites, is Slots.lv. Here, you get the chance to boost your bankroll with a $7,500 welcome package, find some of the best slot games, and try different titles in the demo mode.
Are Aviator Gambling Sites Safe?
Aviator casinos are completely safe, however, you should always go for the ones that are licensed and regulated, like the ones on our list. That way, you will avoid all the potential scams and fraud.
Can I Get Bonuses When Playing Aviator Games Online?
Yes, you can definitely get bonuses for Aviator games. All casinos on our list come with deposit bonuses that offer you a specific amount of money and in some instances, free spins as well.
Top 5 Aviator Casino Sites: Head-to-Head
Here’s everything that you can expect at our recommended Aviator sites:
Slots.lv: This is the best gambling site offering high-quality services including helpful customer support and excellent mobile compatibility. Don’t forget to check out its generous $7,500 welcome package.
Cafe Casino: If you are after Aviator games matched with nice deposit bonuses, then this is the place for you. Claim its $2,500 crypto bonus and start playing Aviator with a boosted bankroll.
Ignition: Want to try some exciting poker tournaments along with Aviator? Then visit Ignition, take a look at its $3,000 deposit bonus, and start the most exciting gambling journey.
MyStake: This is a perfect place for anyone who wants to combine sports betting with Aviator and other casino games. Create an account and take advantage of its $1,000 welcome bonus now.
7Bit: Looking forward to making instant deposits and withdrawals with digital coins? Then visit the website and don’t miss the chance to grab a massive 5 BTC welcome bonus with extra free spins.
How to Register and Start Playing Aviator Online
Making an account to play the Aviator game is super simple. To make this process even easier for you, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for our top pick – Slots.lv.
Step 1: Create an Account
- Visit your favorite Aviator casino official website and find the white “Join” button
- Fill in personal information and click Register
Step 2: Confirm Your Email
- Now you should receive a confirmation link in your email inbox
- Follow the link, so the verification process is finished
Step 3: Claim a Bonus & Start Playing
- Once you log in, find the “Deposit” button and choose your favorite payment option
- Fill in all the necessary information
- Make your first deposit and claim a welcome bonus
- Congratulations! Now you are free to start playing Aviator games.
Tips and Tricks for Playing the Aviator Game
Since playing Aviator is easy, you won’t have a hard time following the rules. Still, we would love to share some suggestions with you, so you can perform better:
- Try the Demo Mode: If you have never played Aviator before, it is the best idea to play it for free, get to know the basic features, and only after that make real money bets. A lot of the best online casinos for real money, like Slots.lv, let you play for practice.
- Start with Low Bets: Most people make the mistake of betting huge amounts, especially in the beginning. However, we advise you to begin with low bets since you never know when the plane will take off.
- Use Live Statistics: Make sure you take a look at the betting board and statistics to learn the predictions. It gives you an edge over other players and increases your chances of winning more.
Have Fun Playing the Aviator Game Online!
Now that you have all the necessary knowledge about Aviator sites and their features, you are ready to make the best decision.
We chose Slots.lv to be the best place where all kinds of gamblers can start playing this social multiplayer game. Besides, you can grab a generous welcome package and enjoy the site from a smartphone.
You are absolutely free to check out the nine other options we listed since each of them is unique and valuable in its own way.
Playing Aviator is a lot of fun, however, you should never lose the sense of time and money. Don’t forget to play for enjoyment and gamble responsibly!
