Australian Open Betting Odds & Lines: Top 6 Sites to Bet on the Australian Open Tennis Tournament (January 2023)

The Australian Open 2023 is almost upon us. To help you secure the best Australian Open odds, we've created this in-depth review guide that covers everything you need to know about the upcoming AO.
Men’s Australian Open Odds
- Novak Djokovic (+120)
- Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (+325)
- Daniil Medvedev (+350)
- Nick Kyrgios (+800)
- Rafael Nadal (+800)
- Jannik Sinner (+1000)
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (+1400)
- Felix Auger Aliassime (+1600)
- Holger Rune (+1600)
- Alexander Zverev (+2000)
- Casper Ruud (+2000)
- Taylor Fritz (+2500)
- Andrey Rublev (+3300)
- Borna Coric (+4000)
- Dominic Thiem (+5000)
Women’s Australian Open Odds
- Iga Swiatek (+200)
- Naomi Osaka (+800)
- Caroline Garcia (+900)
- Simona Halep (+900)
- Cori Gauff (+1200)
- Ons Jabeur (+1200)
You can lock your bets at these odds at Bovada – just keep in mind that betting odds are subject to change and can easily be impacted by certain news.
Where to Bet on the Australian Open
The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the tennis season, and it all begins on January 16. Rafael Nadal will be looking to defend his crown down under, but he’ll face stiff competition from young hot shots like the new world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Danish rising star Holger Rune.
There’s also the small matter of Novak Djokovic, who bookies like Bovada have installed as the (+120) clear favorite.
In this guide to betting on the Australian Open, our tennis betting experts will be running the rule over the latest and best Australian Open odds, as well as sharing their analysis, tips, and predictions.
We’ll also be reviewing the top 6 sportsbooks where you can bet on the Australian Open in 2023.
How to Bet on the Australian Open 2023
When betting on the Australian Open online, it always helps to sign-up for a safe and secure sportsbook that’s fully licensed to operate in your region.
We recommend Bovada, which not only stands out for competitive tennis odds and huge market coverage of all ATP, WTA, and Challenger events all year round, but also gets you started with a $750 welcome bonus.
To join Bovada, you just need to complete a few simple steps:
1. Visit the Official Bovada Website
Click here to navigate to Bovada’s official betting site and hit the red “Join Now” button at the top right of the homepage.
2. Fill in the Single Form
A single-page form then pops up. For this, you just have to enter a few fields, including your first and last name, date of birth, and a valid email address.
3. Agree to the T&Cs
You need to tick the box near the bottom of the form to confirm that you are over the legal minimum age required to gamble and that you agree to the terms and conditions.
4. Make a First Deposit
Now that your account is live, it’s time to head over to the cashier section and make your first deposit. Once your deposit is through, open the “Sports” section at Bovada and “Tennis” in the categories. From there, you can place your first Australian Open bet.
Australian Open Odds & Favorites To Win
All the talk at the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne was about Novak Djokovic’s vaccine status before the Serbian superstar was eventually kicked out of Australia.
In 2023, the issue has been settled once and for all: Djokovic will arrive in Australia with the aim of winning his tenth Australian Open title. He’s priced at (+120), and now that he’ll be looking for payback, it’s difficult to look past him this year.
Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open in 2022, but his form has nosedived since July, and it’s unlikely that he will retain his crown this year. Instead, a better option might be to bet on the guy he defeated in last year's epic final – Daniil Medvedev – who is available at (+350).
Aussie enigma Nick Kyrgios (+800) will also be in with a shout. He reached his first-ever singles Grand Slam in 2022 and will be fired up to win his home Slam.
Among the outsiders, Borna Coric – who recently won the ATP Comeback of the Year award after miraculously becoming the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 winner ever seems too good to ignore with a small stake at (+4000).
Australian Open Betting Odds, Analysis & Predictions
The tennis players are preparing themselves for the Australian Open 2023 in a year when Roger Federer is officially absent from the ATP tour for the first time since 2000.
And with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic entering the twilight of their careers, can we expect a change of the guard to start at this year’s AO?
Novak Djokovic To Lose a Set
The best price you can currently get Djokovic at is (+120) at Bovada, which demonstrates exactly who the bookies think will win the AO this year (clue – Djokovic).
This price is naturally too short, and you’d have to go big in order to get any value out of it. We, therefore, suggest avoiding backing Djokovic in the outright markets and instead trying your luck by betting on his opponents (regardless of who they are) to take a set off him in each round.
>> Bet on Novak Djokovic to lose a set in each round
Nick Kyrgios — Home Favorite to Break Serve First
Aussie Nick Kyrgios has a “special” relationship with Australian fans. Some love him, others loathe him. There is no in-between.
After what was easily his best year on the ATP Tour for a long time in 2022, the big question is how focused Nick is at the start of 2023. Can he pick up where he left off?
While we’d avoid betting on him to win the whole thing (+800) unless you’ve got some spare change lying around, we would highly recommend you back him to break serve first before his opponent in round one. Nick has a monster serve, and when focused, he’s almost impossible to break.
>> Bet on Nick Kyrgios to break serve first
Borna Coric — the Comeback King
Croatian tennis player Borna Coric has endured a nightmare a few years recently due to a huge injury lay-off. He made his comeback in 2022 and picked up where he left off, winning the Cincinnati Masters 1000 by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.
No bookies are taking him seriously, but this guy – who is still only 26 and who was once ranked as high as number 12 – shouldn’t be taken lightly by tennis bettors. If you fancy placing a small stake on a rank outsider, we recommend taking him at (+5000) at MyBookie.
Apart from that, add Coric to your first and second-round parlays.
>> Bet on Borna Coric at MyBookie
Medvedev & Alcaraz — Djokovic’s Biggest Rivals
It’s safe to say that Medvedev had an up-and-down year in 2022. He won a few titles but inexplicably lost to Challenger Tim van Rijthoven in the ATP Libema final when he was the world number one. That pretty much summed up his year.
Alcaraz, on the other hand, replaced Medvedev to end the year as the world number one after amassing a clutch of titles — including the US Open.
We feel that these two guys are Djokovic’s biggest rivals, but you need to join BetOnline to get Daniil Medvedev (+700) and Carlos Alcaraz (+600) at the best possible prices right now.
Guide to Betting On the Australian Open 2023
If this is your first time betting on the Australian Open, or you’re new to tennis betting in general, it’s worth mentioning that there are many different ways you can bet on a tennis tournament.
You can bet on the outright winner, put together parlays, bet on the set handicap, and much more.
Here are a few key terms to help clue you in:
Futures Bets:
A futures bet is when you bet on who you think will win the Australian Open months or weeks in advance. For example, you can currently bet on Novak Djokovic (+120) at sportsbooks like Bovada and BetOnline to win the Australian Open 2023.
Spread Betting:
Spread betting at the Australian Open is when you bet on a tennis player to win by a specific number of games.
For example, let’s say Nadal has been drawn against a player ranked outside the top 100 in the first round, and you expect Rafa to win this match at a canter.
Betting on Nadal simply to win would return no value because the tennis odds will be too short. Instead, you could bet on him -6.5, which means he needs to win by at least 7 clear games in order for you to win your bet.
Spread betting during a Grand Slam like the Australian Open can be risky because there could potentially be 5 sets. But if you have a feeling that a player will break serve a lot while holding serve consistently, it can work in your favor.
>> Check out the spreads for this year’s Australian Open
Totals (Over/Under):
At the Australian Open, you can bet on the total number of games (over/under) for a specific match.
For instance, if you expect a match will be tight and will go all the way (5 sets and lots of tie-breaks), you could bet on over 35.5 total games. If, on the other hand, you think a player will blitz their opponent in straight sets while barely breaking a sweat, you might want to try under 26.5 games.
The totals bet comes with risks, but it’s ideal for whenever you foresee an epic contest or a total whitewash.
>> Check out the O/U betting markets for the 2023 Australian Open
In-Play Betting:
So far, we’ve covered pre-match bets at the Australian Open. But once a match is underway, you can try some in-play betting (live betting).
All the best sportsbooks, like BetOnline and MyBookie, let you bet on every single Australian Open match live. You can bet on markets like the correct game score (40-0), correct set score (6-2, etc), and even who you think will win the next point.
Because a live tennis match has such a fast turnover, it’s extremely important that you stay disciplined and in control whenever you try live betting.
Best Australian Open Betting Sites
- Bovada: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best odds for Daniil Medvedev
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for bonuses
- Everygame: Best for ATP specials
- MyBookie: Best for live Australian Open odds
- BetUS: Great variety of AO betting markets
1. Bovada — Best Australian Open Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- $750 welcome bonus
- Earn rewards points each time you bet
- $275 referral bonus
- Set props on tennis matches
- ATP season specials
Cons:
- Late lines
Bovada is the OG of tennis betting, and it gets you started with a $750 welcome bonus that’s essentially a 75% matched first deposit offer.
Having been launched in 2011, Bovada has strengthened its reputation as a trustworthy, licensed tennis betting site over the years that’s known for its reliable payouts, its excellent reward scheme, as well as its wide range of props bets.
At the time of writing, Bovada has toed the line by pricing Novak Djokovic as the betting favorite (+120) for the Australian Open, while Alcaraz (+325) and Medvedev (+350) are the second and third favorites at fairly short Australian Open odds.
However, the real value of betting at Bovada is once the tournament is underway. Then, you’ll be able to bet on the spread, the over/under, as well as take your pick from a variety of set props, such as the correct game score.
Bovada also has drawn up a list of ATP season specials. With these, you can bet on specific players – such as Medvedev and Felix Auger Aliassime – to win X number of Grand Slams. We like the look of Carlos Alcaraz, who is equally awesome on clay courts and hard courts, to win exactly 2 at (+350).
Click here to get started at Bovada with a $750 welcome bonus.
2. BetOnline — Best Daniil Medvedev Betting Odds in the Australian Open
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- 25% reload bonus
- Same game parlays
- Medvedev available at (+700)
- Odds boosters
Cons:
- Higher minimum deposit to qualify for the bonus
BetOnline has been offering tennis betting markets for more than 25 years. It has an A+ rating across numerous sportsbook review sites, and you can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus as soon as you create your account.
New players are also eligible for a $25 player prop bet and $50 worth of live betting free play. Same game parlays are available, as are Australian Open odds boosters, which will prove useful once the 2023 Australian Open is underway.
BetOnline especially stands out for some mega-value Australian Open futures odds right now. Carlos Alcaraz is available at a best-priced (+600), while last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev is priced at an astonishing (+700).
BetOnline has clear reservations about Rafael Nadal (+1200), too.
These are, however, early markets, which means the betting odds are likely to shorten as the Australian Open start date gets nearer.
Click here to get started at BetOnline with a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus.
3. SportsBetting.ag — Best Australian Open Betting Site for Bonuses
Pros:
- 50% welcome bonus
- 25% reload bonus
- 35% crypto reload bonus
- Frequent sports betting contests
- One of the best crypto sports betting sites
Cons:
- Dated site design
SportsBetting.ag has barely changed over the last two decades and continues to give tennis bettors exactly what they want: Excellent market coverage, great tennis betting odds and an easygoing user interface that makes it easy to pick out your bets and get them loaded up.
You’re eligible for a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus as a new player when you make a $55+ first deposit, and you can also claim an unlimited 25% reload bonus anytime you put $50 into your account.
There’s very little that’s fancy or flashy about SportsBetting.ag on the whole, but its commitment to offering industry-best betting odds is unparalleled. Casper Ruud, who reached two Grand Slam finals in 2022, including the US Open, is available at an eye-catching (+2000) to win the Australian Open 2023.
Once the Australian Open is underway, SportsBetting.ag makes it easy for you to turn your bets into parlays, round robins, or teasers and pleasers, and there will be tennis specials and enhanced odds available.
Click here to get started at SportsBetting.ag with a 50% welcome bonus.
Check out an in-depth Sportsbetting.ag review.
4. Everygame — Best Australian Open Site to Bet on ATP Specials
Pros:
- 100% welcome bonus
- Lots of ATP specials for 2023
- Attractive in-play tennis betting odds
- 25+ years experience
Cons:
- No reload bonuses
Everygame is one of the world’s oldest online tennis betting sites. It was launched in 1996, and it covers every single ATP and WTA event all year round.
There’s a 100% welcome bonus available for new players, and Everygame claims there is over $50,000,000 won every month by sports bettors.
When it comes to their Australian Open betting odds, Everygame has priced Novak Djokovic as the massive betting favorite (+110). They have mixed feelings about Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, who are both available at (+400), a price that is better than you’ll find at some sportsbooks but worse than you’ll find at others.
Matteo Berrettini fans, however, will be pleased that he’s available at (+5000) here. Casper Ruud is fairly short at (+1600), but Everygame always offers attractive odds once the matches begin.
What’s more, Everygame has lined up a number of tantalizing ATP specials that you can bet on today. These include who will end the year at number 1, with Alcaraz (+175) our top pick. You can also bet on who you think will end 2023 with the most aces. Big serving John Isner (2.00) and fellow American Maxime Cressy (6.00) are among the options.
Click here to get started at Everygame with a 100% welcome bonus.
5. MyBookie — Best Australian Open Live Betting Odds
Pros:
- 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus
- 200% referral bonus
- Great live tennis betting odds
- Expert Australian Open tips
Cons:
- Limited banking options
MyBookie has been serving up attractive tennis betting odds since 2014 and has rarely produced a double fault since then. It offers 24/7 customer service, a 200% referral bonus, and you can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus as a new player.
Let it be said that MyBookie doesn’t offer the most generous Australian Open outright winner betting odds. Djokovic is the massive favorite here at (-100), which is the shortest price we’ve seen.
Medvedev, however, can be nabbed at (+430), while Italian young gun Jannik Sinner caught our eye at the early price of (+1050).
Where the real magic at MyBookie lies is with their consistently good live betting odds. Once an Australian Open match is underway, you can bet on the correct game score and the correct set score, as well as try your luck at alternate lines and spread betting.
MyBookie also releases enhanced odds for the Australian Open, besides keeping you in the loop with the latest news, match previews, analysis, and expert tips.
Click here to start betting on the Australian Open at MyBookie with a 50% welcome bonus.
If you’re still not sold on any of these five, check our in-depth BetUS review.
Best Bonuses to Bet On the Australian Open 2023
At Bovada, there is a $750 welcome bonus up for grabs in time for the 2023 Australian Open. This is a 75% matched deposit offer that requires the Bovada bonus code “BTCSWB750” in order to be redeemed after you’ve made the first crypto deposit. Should you choose to deposit via credit cards, you can claim a less-generous bonus of 50% up to $250.
Join BetOnline today, and you can claim a 50% welcome bonus when you deposit at least $55. The promo code for this is “BOL1000,” but all bonus funds must be used on pre-match bets (live betting isn’t permitted).
SportsBetting.ag: 50% Welcome Bonus
SportsBetting.ag is offering new customers a 50% sportsbook welcome bonus up to $1,000. The minimum deposit is $55, and you have 30 days to meet the 10x wagering requirements.
Everygame’s 100% welcome bonus covers your first three deposits and is worth $750 altogether. Wagering requirements are just 4x, and the offer is valid for 100 days after you’ve signed up.
New customers can opt-in to a 50% welcome bonus at MyBookie by creating an account and depositing at least $50. This is worth up to $1,000, and you need to use the promo code “MYB50” to trigger it.
Key Info About the Australian Open 2023
Where is the 2023 Australian Open being held?
The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park, Melbourne.
When Does the 2023 Australian Open Take Place?
The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam event of the year that starts on Monday, 16 January, and ends on Sunday, 29 January.
Where Can I Watch the 2023 Australian Open?
US tennis fans can watch the Australian Open on ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN3, and ESPN+, with ESPN showing every single match in 2023.
Who is the Australian Open Defending Champion?
Rafael Nadal won the 2022 Australian Open, with Djokovic kicked out of the tournament due to vaccine issues.
What is the Prize Money at this Year's Australian Open?
The winner of the 2023 Australian Open is expected to take home $2,875,000, while the runner-up will be rewarded $1,575,000.
Why You Should Bet On the Australian Open at Bovada
Bovada is an established sports betting site that is much-loved by tennis bettors all over the world. Here is why it’s a great fit for the Australian Open:
Excellent market coverage: Not only does Bovada take bets on a wide assortment of tennis markets, including the correct set score for the Australian Open, but it also takes bets on hundreds of ATP, WTA, Challenger and ITF tournaments throughout a calendar year.
Superb rewards scheme: Whenever you place a $1 singles bet, you’ll earn 2 points. Place a $1 parlay, you’ll earn 15 points. Over time, your reward points can be redeemed for cash or more casino bonuses.
It’s easy to use: Whether you play on your mobile device or desktop, browsing tennis markets and picking out bets has never been easier, thanks to a fuss-free user interface that’s modern, clean, and practical.
Why You Should Bet on the Australian Open 2023 Online
Tennis betting online is safe: When you join legit sportsbooks like Bovada, you can be sure that your personal and banking details will be safe and secure. Not just that, but you’re always guaranteed to receive your winnings.
Lots of bonuses and offers: The best tennis betting sites get you started with a welcome bonus before following up with regular offers. These might include reload bonuses, cashback bonuses, and free bets.
You can bet in-play: Betting on a Grand Slam like the Australian Open at Melbourne Park is always more fun when you bet live. This allows you to quickly react to shifts in momentum during a match and spot value bets that are available at great prices.
Compare and contrast betting odds: If you sign-up for a number of different sportsbooks, you’ll be able to compare their betting odds for the same market. This then enables you to lock in the best possible price.
Australian Open Odds & Betting Lines: FAQ
How Do I Find the Best 2023 Australian Open Odds?
We've run through some of the best Australian Open betting odds in this article, including Alcaraz to win the Australian Open (+600) at BetOnline.
You can also use odds comparison websites that are designed to help you compare and contrast odds on different markets, while it's also a sensible idea to sign-up to multiple top-rated sportsbooks so that you can rate their odds. This allows you to place your bets at the best odds.
Is it Safe to Bet on the 2023 Australian Open?
Yes, it's completely safe to bet on the Australian Open and all other tennis events as long as you join reputable sportsbooks like Bovada. Before joining a betting site, make sure to look for things like an online gambling license and an SSL-secure certificate.
Can I Win Money Betting on the 2023 Australian Open?
There are many different ways you can win money betting on the 2023 Australian Open. You can bet on the outright winner, as well as place singles bets on particular players once this Grand Slam begins.
You can also put together parlays and try in-play betting, such as betting on the correct set score.
Is the Australian Open a Grand Slam?
Yes, the Australian Open is the first Grand Slam event of the year.
Is Roger Federer Competing at the 2023 Australian Open?
Twenty-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has officially retired from tennis and will not be competing at the 2023 Australian Open.
Who is the Betting Favorite for the 2023 Australian Open?
Novak Djokovic is the clear favorite at every single tennis site for this year’s Australian Open, and you'll find it next to impossible to get him at better odds than the (+120) price at Bovada.
What Other Top Players Will Be Competing at the 2023 Australian Open?
Alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios, Felix Auger Aliassime, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev, the likes of John Isner, Casper Ruud, Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini, and Andrey Rublev will all be competing at the 2023 Australian Open.
Which is the Best Grand Slam in Tennis to Bet On?
There's no right or wrong answer to this because all four Grand Slams are hugely entertaining to bet on. However, different players react differently to different surfaces (King of Clay Nadal is notoriously better at the French Open than he is at Wimbledon), and this is always something to bear in mind when betting on tennis.
Similar Guides:
Ready to Bet On the 2023 Australian Open?
To help you secure the best Australian Open odds for the 2023 event, we've listed the top-rated sportsbooks that are available right now.
According to what we've seen, Bovada offers the biggest value for your money, thanks to its extensive range of props bets, its excellent reward scheme, and its range of tennis markets.
That said, all 6 sportsbooks in our list offer serious value to anyone betting on the Australian Open. They've all released their early markets, so the next thing you need to decide on is who you think will take 2023's Australia Open crown.
Whatever you decide to do, it's important to remember that betting on tennis is meant to be fun. Therefore, we remind you to gamble responsibly.
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Betting sites listed may not be available in your region.
While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor.
For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: