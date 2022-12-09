Army - Navy Game Line: Predictions, Spreads, and Betting Lines for the 2022 Classic

It’s one of the oldest rivalries in sports, as this year marks the 122nd meeting between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen.
Most oddsmakers have Navy as a 2.5-point favorite this time around, but this should be a close game — and could quite possibly end up an all-time classic.
Army-Navy Spread & Betting Odds at BetOnline
- Army Black Knights +2.5 Spread: (-105)
- Navy Midshipmen -2.5 Spread: (-115)
- Army to Win: (+130)
- Navy to Win: (-150)
- Over 32.0 Points: (-110)
- Under 32.0 Points: (-110)
If you’re looking for the best sportsbook for betting on the Army-Navy game, BetOnline is tough to beat. It has excellent odds and a ton of different props to consider.
It’s far from the only option out there, though, and below we’ll cover a few others that you should definitely check out as well.
Sites with the Best Betting Odds for Army-Navy
- BetOnline: Best site for Army-Navy overall
- Bovada: Best for Betting on Army Black Knights
- MyBookie: Most props for Army-Navy game
- Sportsbetting.ag: Best for Arm-Navy in-play betting
- EveryGame: Most valuable Army vs. Navy bonus
- XBet: New college football betting site
- BetUS: Biggest sign-up bonus
These sites represent the cream of the crop when it comes to online sportsbooks. BetOnline is our favorite, as it tends to have the best odds and an unmatched reputation, but you can’t go wrong with any of the sites shown here.
How to Bet on the Army-Navy Game
Placing a bet at an online sportsbook is safe and incredibly easy — not to mention fun. Below, we’ll break down how to take advantage of the 2.5-point spread at BetOnline.
Step One: Register at BetOnline
Step Two: Verify Your Info
Step Three: Make Your First Deposit
That's it! You're all set up to place your bets on Army-Navy, as well as the rest of BetOnline's extensive selection.
Army vs. Navy Betting Odds and Prediction
Neither of these has had a very successful season, as both enter the game with losing records.
If there’s one thing that’s for certain in this matchup, though, it’s that you can throw the records out the window — there’s enough (friendly) bad blood between these two teams to make any game a barn-burner, regardless of how their seasons had gone up to that point.
While Navy’s season hasn’t gone as planned (largely due to losing their starting quarterback in October), they’ve kept things close against elite competition like Notre Dame and Cincinnati. Army, on the other hand, is a team no one ever wants to face, due to its vaunted triple-option attack.
Navy actually runs the triple option as well, but Army has more experience doing it, which is why we’d recommend taking the Black Knights and the points. And, while neither of these teams will ever be confused for USC, we feel like they can do better than 32 points in this one — take the over.
There’s nothing at stake but pride here, but with these two teams, pride is often the only thing that matters.
Army-Navy Game Pick:
- Over 32
Army vs Navy Betting Guide: What You Should Know
Never placed a sports bet before? Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through the most important terms and concepts you need to know — you’ll be an expert in no time.
Moneyline
If you want the simplest bet possible, it’s hard to beat the moneyline. This wager allows you to pick which team you think is going to win — no more, no less.
In order to keep things fair, sportsbooks will give more favorable odds to the team they feel is less likely to win. What this means is that bets on the favorite won’t pay out as much as bets on the underdog.
When you go to the sportsbook, you’ll see the favorite listed with a negative number (such as -110) and the underdog getting a positive number (such as +140).
These numbers are based on a $100 bet. At those odds, if you wanted to bet on the favorite, you’d need to bet $110 to win $100, whereas a bet of $100 on the underdog will pay out $140.
In this game, most oddsmakers like BetOnline have Army at (+125), so if you bet $100 on Army and win, you’d get $125 profit (or $225 total). Meanwhile, since Navy is listed at (-145), you’d have to bet $145 just to get $100 profit (or $245 total).
Point Spread
Point spreads are also common, especially among novice bettors. With a point spread, the underdog will be “given” a certain number of points — basically, for sports betting purposes, the underdog will start the game with a lead.
In this matchup, Army is getting 2.5 points. That means that, if you bet on Navy, the Midshipmen will need to win by at least 2.5 points for you to win your bet. This is called “covering the spread.”
If Navy wins, but by less than 2.5 points, anyone who bet on Army will win their bet.
At a sportsbook, the spread will also be shown numerically; in this case, you’ll see Army (+2.5) and Navy (-2.5).
Over/Under
There are other bets that don’t require you to pick a winner or loser. One of the most popular is the over/under (commonly expressed as “O/U”).
An O/U bet is a wager on the combined score of the game. In this case, the line is 32.0 points, so you’d have to add each team’s score together to see if it was over or under that number.
For example, if the final score is 20-17, that would be 37 combined points and the over would win (it doesn’t matter which team wins for O/U bets). If the final score is 20-10, then the under would win.
Props
Another way you can bet on games without picking winners is by playing props. Props allow you to bet on almost anything that can happen during a game, and you’ll likely find different props at different sportsbooks.
With props, you can bet on everything from which team will score first to which player will have the most receiving yards. You can even find crazy props for some games, like whether the coin toss will be heads or tails or how many celebrities will be shown on the TV broadcast.
Props are a ton of fun to bet on, especially if you like to do in-game wagering. You might see the sportsbooks adding props in the middle of the action, so expect to stay as glued to your phone as you are to the TV.
Sites with the Best Army-Navy Game Odds
1. BetOnline — Best for Betting on the Navy Midshipmen
Pros:
- Great for betting favorites
- Releases very early lines
- Risk-free wagers available
- Lots of fun NCAA football futures
- Plenty of head-to-head props
Cons:
- High deposit minimums on bonuses
Many experienced gamblers swear that the key to being successful is to jump on the first odds that are released - and if that’s the case, you should be wagering on the Army-Navy game at BetOnline.
This licensed college football betting site is known for releasing some of the earliest lines in the business, so this should be one of the first sites you check every week.
BetOnline Odds for Army vs. Navy
- Moneyline: Army +120, Navy -140
- Spread: Army +2.5
- O/U: 32
While BetOnline’s odds may not seem that far off from those you’ll find elsewhere, they’re a bit more generous for Midshipmen fans. You’ll only have to bet $140 here to win $100, whereas you’ll have to plunk down at least $150 at most other sites.
You’ll also get an additional half point if you take the under here.
Sports Bonus
BetOnline offers one of the largest deposit bonuses around, as you can get a 50% match up to $1,000 on your first deposit using code BOL1000. The catch, however, is that you’ll have to deposit at least $55 to qualify for it, as well as satisfy their 10x rollover requirement.
2. Bovada - Best for Betting on Army Black Knights
Pros:
- Interactive bet slip is easy to use
- Offers college football squares
- Offers both crypto and regular deposit bonuses
- #WhatsYaWager lets you request custom bets
- Lines on all levels of CFB
- Excellent option for crypto sports betting
Cons:
- Tends to post lines later than other sites
Even if you’re not an active sports bettor, chances are you’ve heard of Bovada.
It’s one of the most prestigious online sportsbooks in the world today, and that reputation has been earned by offering bettors hundreds of lines, great bonuses, and impeccable integrity.
If you like to bet on more than just the top 25 (and let’s face it, Army and Navy are nowhere near the top 25 this year!), then you’ll love how Bovada has lines for just about any game you can think of — even at the FCS level and below.
- Moneyline: Army +130, Navy -150
- Army-Navy Spread: Army +2.5
- O/U: 32.0
If you are betting that the Army Black Knights will defeat the Navy Midshipmen outright, then you may want to consider doing so at Bovada because the Army moneyline odds (bet $100 to win $130) are currently the highest here.
Additionally, you’ll find 137 different bets on the Army-Navy game at Bovada, including a ton of fun props. They also offer squares, which you’re probably familiar with from any number of Super Bowl parties you’ve attended over the years.
Bovada also has the fun #WhatsYaWager hashtag, which actually lets you propose a bet to them. They might not take it, of course, but it never hurts to ask.
Sports Bonus
You can take advantage of two different welcome bonuses at Bovada. One is targeted at cryptocurrency users, and the other is for more traditional bettors. Regardless of which you choose, you’ll get a sizable boost on your first deposit.
- Traditional Welcome Bonus: This bonus is good for a 50% deposit match up to $250. No code is required, so just select the correct welcome bonus when prompted.
- Crypto Welcome Bonus: If you deposit with one of their accepted cryptocurrencies and use code BTCSWB750, they’ll grant you a 75% deposit match up to $750.
Both offers have a 5x rollover requirement, which is one of the lowest we’ve seen anywhere.
3. MyBookie — Most Props for Army-Navy Games
Pros:
- Site is extremely user-friendly
- Includes tons of relevant news and information
- 241 different props for Army-Navy
- Bonuses up to $1,000 for new and established bettors
Cons:
- Substantial minimum deposits to qualify for bonuses
- College football bets can be hard to find
MyBookie is very player-friendly, and that extends from the odds to the useful wagering guides they publish. They take great pains to make placing sports bets as easy and stress-free as possible.
- Moneyline: Army +114, Navy -139
- Spread: Army +2.5
- O/U: 32.5
MyBookie’s lines fall in the middle of the pack relative to other online gambling websites, so you aren’t likely to find great prices here. Instead, it’s a place to wager because it makes things so easy on the user (and for the great bonuses, which we’ll get to shortly).
They make up for this by offering an enormous number of props — 241 for this game, to be exact. If you can’t find something to bet on here, you’re too hard to please.
Sports Bonus
This is one of the few sportsbooks that seems to value existing players as much as new ones, as their reload bonus is nearly as generous as their first deposit offer.
For both, you can earn up to $1,000 — but it’s a 50% match for new players versus only a 25% match for existing ones. The new player offer requires a $50 minimum deposit, while the reload bonus is double that. Both offers are subject to a 10x rollover requirement.
4. Sportsbetting.ag — Best for Betting on Army-Navy Game Live
Pros:
- Excellent live betting platform
- Tons of bets available
- Offers both deposit and reload bonuses
- Crypto bettors get extra bonuses
- Great for parlays
Cons:
- Layout may be confusing to newbies
- Places limits on certain bets
Old-school sports bettors will love Sportsbetting.ag, as its layout is reminiscent of the betting sheets handed out in physical betting parlors.
That may make it a bit off-putting to newer punters, though, as it takes a bit of getting used to.
However, the site does a good job of making things as simple as possible, and they even offer features like an odds calculator to help you make the best wagers you can.
Sportsbetting.ag Odds for Army-Navy
- Moneyline: Army -147, Navy +127
- Spread: Army -2.5
- O/U: 32.5
With the exception of the moneyline, the odds here are identical to those at BetOnline, so this is another excellent spot for Army marks to place their bets. In fact, you’ll get a slightly better price on the moneyline here for both teams.
If you plan to bet on the game as it happens, you can’t ask for a better live betting platform than the one you’ll find here. The odds are updated constantly, and they’re usually player-friendly, so don’t be afraid to put more money down after kickoff.
Sports Bonus
The bonus here is very similar to BetOnline’s, as you’ll get a 50% match up to $1,000 if you use code SB1000. You’ll still need to pony up at least $55 to earn the bonus, and it’s subject to a 10x rollover.
Where Sportsbetting.ag sets itself apart, though, is in the reload bonuses. You can get a 25% bonus (up to $250) on every single deposit after your first one, and if you use crypto for any deposits, you’ll get an additional 35% added to your account.
5. EveryGame — Best Bonus Opportunity for Army vs. Navy Game Line
Pros:
- Great college football action all season long
- Fast and knowledgeable customer service team
- Lowest rollover on welcome bonus
- Good user-friendly interface for beginners
- Great mobile casino
Cons:
- Weaker odds than competition
- Few college football props
One of the few prestigious sportsbooks that made their debut in the middle of the 1990s and are still operating today was EveryGame, which opened its doors in 1996. US bettors have continued to use this sportsbook for decades because they offer fair odds for all major sports, including college football.
EveryGame Odds for Army vs. Navy
- Moneyline: Army +120, Navy -140
- Spread: Army +2.5
- O/U: 32.5
EveryGame has fair and competitive odds for college football, just don’t expect a large number of Army-Navy game props here like those offered at BetOnline and MyBookie.
This sportsbook is also a great platform for rookies, thanks to a clean user-friendly interface that makes it easy to view all your betting options swiftly.
Sports Bonus
With a maximum bonus value of $750 accessible over their first three deposits and a mere 4x playthrough requirement on each offer, new players at EveryGame should have no trouble earning some delicious bonus money.
For a 100% match on your first deposit, use the promo code 3XBOOST250. Then, use it again for a deal with the same value on your following two deposits.
Read more about EveryGame’s bonuses
Best Bonuses for the PAC-12 Championship Game
- BetOnline Welcome Bonus: Use code BOL1000 to receive a 50% bonus up to $1,000, subject to a $55 minimum deposit and a 10x rollover.
- BetOnline Reload: Use code LIFEBONUS to receive a 25% bonus up to $250, and a $50 down payment required; subject to 6x rollover.
- Bovada Welcome Bonus: 50% match on first deposit of $20 or more up to $250 with 5x rollover.
- Bovada Crypto Bonus: 75% deposit match up to $750 using code BTCSWB750; subject to 5x rollover.
- MyBookie Welcome Offer: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 using code MYB50; $50 minimum deposit and 10x rollover required.
- MyBookie Reload: 25% deposit match up to $1,000 using code MYB25; requires minimum deposit of $100 and 6x rollover.
- Sportsbetting.ag Welcome Offer: 50% bonus up to $1,000 using code SB1000. Minimum deposit of $55 is required and subject to 10x rollover.
- Sportsbetting.ag Reload Bonus: 25% bonus up to $250 using code FORLIFE. Must deposit at least $50 and satisfy 6x rollover.
- EveryGame Welcome Package: Use code 3XBOOST250 on first three deposits for a 100% match for up to $750 in bonuses with 4x wagering requirements.
Regardless of whether you’re a first-time player or an established bettor, there should be a few codes here that you can use to get some bonus action on the PAC-12 Championship Game.
Key Information About Army-Navy to Know Before Betting
- Date: Saturday, December 10th
- Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: CBS
- Records: Army (5-6), Navy (4-7)
- Weather: Partly cloudy, 41°F at kickoff
Where to Bet on Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen
We’d recommend betting on this game at BetOnline if you’re new to online sports betting, as they have a ton of fun props and excellent first-time bonuses.
They also have one of the most spotless reputations in the industry, which is great if you’re a bit nervous about sharing your financial information.
Currently, BetOnline has Navy favored by 2.5 points, which is close to what you’ll find at most other sportsbooks as well.
Army vs. Navy: The Most Storied Rivalry in All of College Football?
The game might not decide national championships like it did back in the 1940s (funny how easy it is to field great teams when there’s a draft on), but this is still a contest that captures the public’s imagination every year.
No matter their records, you can expect these two programs to pack the stadium in Philadelphia, as both current cadets and former officers show up to support their alma maters.
This is a throwback game in another way as well. Both teams run the triple option, which is something of a dying art at the college level. Army has more experience doing it under head coach Jeff Monken, who’s been doing it at West Point for the past 9 seasons.
However, Navy has the more formidable defense this year, and since they see the triple option every day in practice, they may just be able to bottle it up better than any of the Golden Knights’ opponents this year.
Besides the fact that the stands will be packed, the only thing we know for sure is that this one will be low-scoring, as the game is always surprisingly low on fireworks for two squads representing the most powerful military on the planet.
Army vs. Navy Odds & Predictions
Army Will Win If…
Their triple option is fully operational. This team has rushed for over 300 yards in four out of their last six matchups, and if they do so again in this one, expect them to be victorious.
They also have a surprisingly capable quarterback in Tyhier Tyler. He’s not going to light up the scoreboard by any means, but he can make the defense pay if they load the box to stop the option. Don’t be surprised to see a big play or two come from his arm — and if that happens, the Midshipmen are in trouble.
Navy Will Win If…
…their triple option is fully operational. Yes, their key to victory is the same as Army’s, and this game will likely come down to whichever team runs the offense better. Of course, in a game that’s as perennially low scoring as this one, that could mean the difference of a single scoring drive.
Navy’s quarterback situation isn’t as rosy as Army’s, due largely to the fact that starter Tai Lavatai has been shelved since October. Their defense is stouter, though, so they don’t need a big play in the same way that Army does.
Our Prediction for the Army-Navy Game
The O/U is actually a little generous in this one, as the total has only pushed past 32 points once in the last five years.
However, we feel like the offenses might surprise some people this time around, and we think the over will (barely) come in.
As for who will win? Your guess is as good as ours. This one’s always close, so we’d recommend taking the points every time — and that means putting your money on Army.
Army-Navy Game Line: FAQs
Is Betting on the Army-Navy Game Safe?
Yes, it’s safe to bet on the Army-Navy game, as long as you stick with reputable sportsbooks like Bovada, BetOnline, or any of the others on this list.
Which Sportsbook Should I Choose to Bet on Army-Navy?
The best sportsbook for betting on the Army-Navy game is Bovada, in our opinion. It’s very beginner-friendly, and they have great odds and generous bonuses.
What is the Spread for Army-Navy?
The spread for Army-Navy at most sportsbooks is currently Army +2.5. The over/under is around 32 points, and the moneyline is usually around Army (+130) and Navy (-150).
Where is the Army-Navy Game Played?
Most years, the Army-Navy game is played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This site was chosen because it’s roughly halfway between the two service academies, and the field is large enough to handle the massive crowds that show up to support these teams.
Who Has More Wins, Army or Navy?
Navy has more wins in the rivalry, with a record of 62-32-7. However, Army has the better record this year, and they’ve won four out of the last six.
Army vs. Navy Betting Odds: Who Do You Think Will Win?
Now that the college football regular season has come to a close, all eyes are on the Army-Navy game — which is just as it should be.
This game looks to be too close to call, but that’s true of every game these two teams have played.
If you have a hunch about how this one will shake out, we’d urge you to head over to BetOnline and put some money on it. It is the most respected online sportsbook in the world today, and it has plenty of player-friendly odds just waiting for you.
Just remember to play responsibly — and to thank both of these teams for their service.
