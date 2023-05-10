Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites in 2023: Top AZ Online Sportsbooks by Market Variety & Odds

With a rich history of professional sports teams and a passionate fan base, the Arizona sports betting scene offers a truly vibrant landscape for bettors of all interests.
Whether you are a die-hard Cardinals fan or prefer betting on college sports, baseball, basketball, or hockey, you can easily find something for you here.
After taking a closer look, we found BetUS to be the top destination for sports bettors in the Grand Canyon state - but hold your horses; there are many others worthy of your attention.
Let’s find out more about them.
Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites
- BetUS: Best overall
- BetOnline: Best live betting
- Bovada: Best horse race betting
- MyStake: Best user experience
- MyBookie: Most competitive odds
- EveryGame: Most generous bonuses
- SportsBetting.ag: Best prop builder
1. BetUS - Best Arizona Sports Betting Site Overall
Pros:
- 125% welcome bonus for new players
- Bonus for casino and sports betting
- Best sports betting odds
- Over 25 sports offered
- Live betting available
- Great casino games section
- 24/7 live chat support
Cons:
- Cluttered homepage
If you want to get started playing at the best online sportsbook in Arizona overall, BetUS is the best site to check out.
Betting Experience: 5/5
There are about 25 sports offered for bettors at BetUS. In addition to popular sports like football and basketball, there are some rare picks like cricket, snooker, and darts. Best of all, the odds here are usually better than what you find at other Arizona sports betting apps.
In addition, users can place bets on games live, pick out the perfect parlay from a vast list of props, and even sometimes watch the games live after they place bets.
Full Casino Experience: 4.9/5
If you want to switch things up after placing your bets for the Arizona Cardinals (or whatever team you want to bet on), you might have some extra time for table games, slots, video poker, and live dealer games.
We thought the video poker section was particularly impressive here. After testing multiple variants, our favorite video poker games are Deuces Wild, Double Bonus, and Aces and Eights.
Banking: 4.9/5
There are about ten different banking options available at BetUS, including credit/debit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Typically, transactions are processed right away. Withdrawals usually take up to two days to process, depending on how you withdraw your funds.
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
This is one of the best bonuses available right now for Arizona sports bettors. As a new user, you can get a 125% bonus added to your deposit. Best of all, this bonus can be used for both sports betting and casino games.
Check out all the latest bonuses available for the users of BetUS by clicking here.
2. BetOnline - Best Online Sportsbook in Arizona for Live Betting
Pros:
- Generous bonus up to $1,000
- Reload bonuses up to 35%
- Great sports betting odds
- One of the best online sportsbooks
- Great casino section
Cons:
- High card transaction fees
BetOnline is constantly ranked as one of the top online sportsbooks, and the reasons for this are clear. They have a great welcome bonus, consistent reload bonuses, some of the best odds, and proven quality that has stood the test of time.
Best of all, the odds and betting options available here outcompete most online Arizona sports betting websites - let’s find out more about it.
Betting Experience: 4.9/5
There are over 25 sports available for betting here at BetOnline. Of course, this includes top sports like basketball, football, and baseball. There are also some obscure options like darts, lacrosse, and handball.
We love the odds boosters, same-game parlays, and prop builders available here at BetOnline. The prop builder should be the first thing to check out if you want to craft the perfect parlay within minutes.
There is also live betting available here, and often over 100 betting options for each matchup!
Full Casino Experience: 4.9/5
Once you get done with your bets, you might have some extra funds available for casino games. The good news here is that BetOnline has one of the best online poker rooms ready for you.
In addition, you can play table games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat with a live human dealer. In the progressive section, we also found a massive $576,000 pot available on Reels of Wealth.
Banking: 4.85/5
There are about 20 payment methods to check out here, including fiat banking options and some cryptocurrencies. You can also deposit using money orders, wire transfers, and even eChecks.
Remember that there are high 7.5% transaction fees when withdrawing and depositing using a card.
Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5
If you are after a solid welcome bonus, you will love the sports betting bonus ready at BetOnline for new users. After using the code "BOL1000," you can get a 50% bonus of up to $1,000 and reload bonuses of up to 25% when depositing using a credit/debit card.
Best of all, those who deposit using cryptocurrency can get a little more cushion for their bonus. The standard welcome bonus can be elevated to a 100% bonus up to $1,000 and 35% reload bonuses.
Click here to learn more about the promotions at BetOnline.
3. Bovada - Best Horse Race Betting Site for Arizona Bettors
Pros:
- Welcome bonus up to $750
- Great race betting odds
- Fair 5x wagering requirements
- 24/7 instant customer support
Cons:
- Sometimes post late lines
If you are after the best experience possible for race betting, you will love the racebook here at Bovada. They have a dedicated racebook page with some of the best possible odds, plenty of betting options, and a welcome bonus with low 5x wagering requirements.
Betting Experience: 4.8/5
As mentioned, the racebook page of this sportsbook is what stood out the most. We found five races up for bets at writing - including wins, placement, and starts. The betting slip lights up and engages users as they select each bet, making it easy to craft the perfect slip.
Of course, there is also a standard sportsbook ready for bets on about 20 sports, eSports, and entertainment futures. A typical NBA game will have about 280 betting options for each game - which is more than most other online sportsbooks.
Full Casino Experience: 4.7/5
Once you get done using the sportsbook, there are also plenty of great casino games to check out here at Bovada. This includes options like slots, progressives, and live dealer games. Our favorite slots are Golden Buffalo, Thundercrash, and Mythic Wolf.
One feature that we love the most about this casino is its online poker interface. As a member of Bovada, you can play poker against players worldwide for real money. They also have consistent poker tournaments and a $500 poker welcome bonus using the code "PWB500" to get you started.
Banking: 4.8/5
About nine different payment methods are supported for deposits and withdrawals here at Bovada.
This includes popular cards like Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. You can also deposit with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. Best of all, withdrawals process within one hour!
Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5
This is arguably the best welcome bonus available for Arizona sports bettors. When depositing using Bitcoin, you can get a 75% bonus of up to $750. Best of all, this bonus has low 5x wagering requirements.
However, remember that you must deposit using Bitcoin to get this total bonus. If you deposit using a card instead, the full bonus amount will only rack up to $250.
Check out all the latest sports betting bonuses offered by Bovada.
4. MyStake - Best User Experience of All Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Pros:
- Welcome bonus up to $500
- Solid user interface & design
- Competitive odds
- Excellent casino section
Cons:
- Could use more banking options
If you are after a solid user experience for mobile sports betting, My Stake should be the first place you go to bet on your favorite professional sports teams.
From the live betting page to each professional sports matchup, scrolling through the sportsbook and crafting the perfect betting slip is a breeze here.
Betting Experience: 4.8/5
There simply is no better betting experience for Arizona bettors other than what we find here at My Stake. The site design is seamless, making it easy to craft the perfect slip within minutes.
They also offer all the most popular sports for betting, alongside some rarer sports like handball, volleyball, and snooker.
Full Casino Experience: 4.8/5
The entire casino at My Stake contains the most popular casino games. This includes slots, table games, live casino games, and even slot tournaments. Our favorite slots at this casino include Bigger Bass Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, and Wild West Gold.
Banking: 4.6/5
There is a decent variety of deposit methods available for Arizona bettors here, including Visa, MasterCard, and Diners Club. You can also deposit using e-payment methods like Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, and more. However, keep in mind that transactions can take up to three business days to process.
Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5
There is also a reasonably-generous welcome bonus to check out here if you are already interested in the excellent interface ready here. As a new user, you can get a 100% bonus on your first deposit - up to a total value of $500. MyStake frequently updates its list of bonuses, so make sure to look back at the promotions page at MyStake from time to time.
Follow this link to find out more about everything MyStake has in store for its users.
5. MyBookie - Most Competitive Odds of All Sports Betting Sites in Arizona
Pros:
- Featured daily lines with special odds boosts
- Welcome bonus up to $1,000
- 25% reload bonuses
Cons:
- Interface is cluttered
Last up, MyBookie is another solid online retail sportsbook to check out if you are on the hunt for an online sportsbook for Arizona residents that has some of the best odds for a variety of sports.
Betting Experience: 4.75/5
As mentioned, the main standout feature of MyBookie is the featured odds published daily. When writing this article, users could bet on the upcoming NCAA basketball game between the Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels with fantastic odds.
The overall sportsbook quality is decent, offering users a good betting experience on all mobile devices. Still, the website design could use an update.
Full Casino Experience: 4.65/5
Outside of the sportsbook, the casino available here at MyBookie is quite decent, too, but nothing more than that. You can play table games like blackjack and roulette alongside slots like Triple Cash or Crash, Reel Deel Hot, and Golden Dragon Inferno.
Finally, if you want to play games like baccarat, roulette, Super 6, and blackjack with a live human dealer, there is also an excellent live casino to check out here.
Banking: 4.7/5
There are about eight deposit methods supported here at MyBookie. Popular deposit methods include MasterCard, Visa, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and MoneyGram. Just keep in mind that withdrawals can take up to 72 hours to process.
Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5
The welcome bonus here is very similar to the one we find over at BetOnline. Users can get a 50% bonus tacked on - up to a total value of $1,000. This bonus comes with 10x wagering requirements and is only to be used for sports betting.
In addition, another promotion we like here is that there is a consistent 25% reload bonus that existing users can take advantage of at any time. There is a 6x wagering requirement for this promotion, and it ranges up to $1,000 in value.
Click here to visit MyBookie and check out its latest betting odds.
How We Ranked the Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Sportsbook Quality, Odds, & Overall Experience:
The first thing that you should do before you sign up at any of the top Arizona online sports betting sites is to check out the full sportsbook. Browse through all the different popular sports offered. Consider whether the odds offered are fair, look for live betting, props builders, and so on.
The Full Casino Game Library:
Next up, many people who like sports betting also tend to play a round of craps, blackjack, and more. If you want to play some slots and other casino classics, find an AZ sports betting site that also offers an entire casino library, including table games, live games, specialty games, and more.
Banking Options & Speed:
When it comes time to deposit and withdraw, online Arizona sportsbooks will typically let you use cards, e-payment platforms, and cryptocurrency. Be sure to check what payment methods are supported and that transaction speed is reasonable.
Welcome Bonus & Other Promotions:
Finally, the last thing that many people will consider before betting in Arizona is the welcome bonus they receive. We also considered the terms and conditions of the bonuses.
What Makes BetUS the Best Arizona Sports Betting Site?
If you want to get started at the best site for sports betting in Arizona, BetUS is the first place you should consider. Here are some main reasons why we find this site the top option:
Big Deposit Bonus: If you want to get started with Arizona online sportsbooks with some extra funds in your bankroll, you will love the deposit bonus available here at BetUS.
Best Sports Odds: The bottom line with online Arizona sportsbooks are the odds that they offer. With BetUS, you can almost always be confident that any bet you place comes with the best odds available online.
Full Casino: Finally, another one of the perks of this online retail sports betting site is that they have a solid full casino complete with table games, slots, live games, tournaments, and more.
Why Should I Bet on Sports Online in Arizona?
If you want to get some of the best odds, bonuses and quickest access to sports betting in Arizona, you need to go online - online betting sites are just better! Let’s take a look at why.
Shop For Odds: When you go to a sportsbook, you will usually accept the odds given to you. However, when you bet online, you can compare odds across multiple AZ sports betting sites.
Save Time & Gas: Another big perk of getting an online sports betting account at a site like BetUS is that you will save a lot of time and even some funds by simply staying home.
Bonus Funds: Finally, you likely won't get any sort of bonus when you go to the local sportsbook just for being a new bettor. However, this is exactly what you get when you make your first deposit at a site like BetUS.
Guide to Arizona Sports Betting
Is It Safe to Use Sports Betting Sites in Arizona?
Yes, as long as you use one of the online sports betting sites we listed here.
How Do I Choose the Best Online Arizona Sports Betting Site?
The bottom line is the sports betting layout, experience, and odds. Make sure they have plenty of sports, fair odds, odds boosters, prop builders, and live betting. Then, consider the quality of the full casino if you want to play casino games. Finally, confirm that they offer the banking options you need and a nice welcome bonus.
What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites in AZ?
Comparison of the Top 5 Arizona Sports Betting Sites
BetUS: This should be the first place you go if you want to sign up for the best online sportsbook for Arizona residents. Sign up for a new account at BetUS and use the code "JOIN125" to get a 125% bonus.
BetOnline: We find that the live betting experience at this online sportsbook is better than any of the other top Arizona betting sites. Use the code "BOL1000" to get a nice 50% bonus of up to $1,000 for sports betting at BetOnline!
Bovada: The racebook offered at Bovada is better than what we find at any other online betting site on this page. Use the code "BTCSWBto get a nice welcome bonus of up to $750 with some of the lowest wagering requirements.
MyStake: If you want to access the best user experience possible for betting, this is the best place to go first. Create a new account at MyStake to get a deposit bonus of up to $500 as a new user at MyStake!
MyBookie: If you want access to daily deals that come with bonus odds, MyBookie is a good retail sportsbook to check out first. Get started at MyBookie and use the code "MYB50" to get a deposit bonus of up to $1000 in value.
How to Sign Up at an Arizona Online Sportsbook
If you have never used an online sports betting site before, you might need some help getting started. Using BetUS as an example, here is how to sign up and activate a bonus at an online retail sportsbook.
1. Start Registration
- Click here and head to BetUS
- Click "Join" to create an account
- Fill out the signup form
2. Log in to Your Account
- Click "deposit" to head to the cashier
- Select your payment method
- Enter your deposit amount
- Select your welcome bonus
3. Deposit & Play
- Finish your deposit
- Receive bonus bets
- Start betting using bonus money!
Tips and Tricks for Betting on Your Favorite Sports in Arizona
Here are some final tips to consider before you start sports betting at one of the sites mentioned above.
- Understand how welcome bonus terms work;
- Compare odds across multiple sportsbooks;
- Know the teams and games you are betting on;
- Understand how to read odds;
- Try props builders & odds boosters;
- Bet live during the game for special lines;
- Bet on games in advance for the best possible odds;
- Learn the common bets (moneyline, spread, over/under).
So, What Are the Best Sports Betting Sites in AZ?
Sports betting, when done properly, can be quite exciting. If you want to get the best possible experience, we recommend that you go to BetUS first. If you are simply after a solid live betting experience, though, you should instead go to BetOnline.
Just remember that sports betting should only be done recreationally, using money that you can afford to lose.
Please always gamble responsibly!
Disclaimer: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense; all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive; please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. The casinos listed may not be available in your region.