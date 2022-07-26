9 Best Delta 8 Brands of 2022: Reviews of the Top THC Companies and Products

With so many Delta 8 manufacturers popping up left, right, and center, it’s hard to keep track.
Heck, my job is to keep track of the best Delta 8 brands…
And yet, I hear about a new one every week.
So in this review, we’ll focus on reputable brands that have stood the test of time.
And to be extra thorough, I’ve asked my team to scrutinize each company’s ingredients, hemp extracts, brand reputation, policies, lab testing practices, farming methods, quality control, actual customer feedback, affordable prices, and more. (Wow, that was a mouthful)
Let’s get to it!
Best Delta 8 THC Brands - First Look and Reviews
- Exhale Wellness − Best delta 8 online store overall (20% OFF)
- Delta Extrax − Budget-friendly hemp products (15% OFF coupon)
- BudPop − Reputable Delta 8 company
- Diamond CBD − Many trusted brands with 1,000+ products
- 3Chi − Focused blends for targeted benefits
- CBD Genesis − High-quality vapes and e-juices
- Blue Moon Hemp − Thorough lab testing and 35% off for the Military
- Moonwlkr − Award-winning terpenes and unique branding
- Secret Nature − 100% organic and international shipping
1. Exhale Wellness - Best Delta 8 THC Brand Overall
Pros
- 20% OFF for new customers
- Free shipping on every order
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Third-party testing
- Hemp grown in Colorado
- Organic and vegan ingredients
Cons
- Hard to choose between so many products
Exhale Wellness is arguably among the best Delta 8 brands in the cannabis and hemp industry, especially when buying online.
The manufacturer focuses primarily on Delta 8 hemp-derived products, ensuring that you get the best natural cannabinoids available. They also incorporate sustainable farming methods to lessen the impact production has on the environment.
Exhale Wellness’ Colorado-grown organic hemp is vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free. This means you can take them without worrying about breaking your diet.
Also, all Exhale Wellness products are taken through third-party lab tests to check for potency and quality to ensure they are free of harmful substances as well as artificial colors and flavors.
Their Delta 8 THC gummies also come in tasty, fruity flavors (you can’t beat the delicious raspberry flavor!). Made with pectin instead of animal gelatin, the organically grown hemp gummies appeal to just about any type of diet. You can also buy hemp plant flowers, pre-rolls, and more.
We like that Exhale Wellness recently introduced a Delta 8 THC dosage chart—handy for new users. You can use this chart to determine how to use your favorite Delta 8 THC products for maximum results.
Purchasing Online
Exhale has a robust online store, where customers can enjoy free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee on every order.
If it’s your first time purchasing from Exhale, you can get a 20 percent discount.
Better yet? If you’re unsatisfied, Exhale offers hassle-free returns for opened and unopened hemp products.
What’s more, Exhale lists all states that they don’t ship products to, so you’re not needlessly spending money on something you can’t receive.
Customer Reviews
From the positive reviews, many customers were impressed by the products, especially their Delta 8 THC flowers, which were mainly pointed out for giving a pleasant and subtle high while helping improve sleep.
Also, a great number of people seemed to praise the customer support team—a nice plus since issues are bound to arise when buying online from any vendor.
2. Delta Extrax - Best Place to Buy Cheap Delta 8 Online
Pros
- Affordable Delta 8 THC edibles
- Get 15% OFF with coupon Paradise15
- All-natural, plant-based ingredients
- Save even more with bundles
- Third-party lab testing
Cons
- Average return policy
Like other established brands, Delta Extrax is a reputable company that sells high-quality, natural Delta 8 THC. The company extracts its delta 8 from local hemp sources to deliver the best possible products, with no harmful chemicals and no adverse effects.
The brand boasts a wide range of Delta 8 THC products. And their edibles are some of the most affordable on the market, which is why most users love this brand.
Delta Extrax sells wholesale Delta 8, a great thing if you want to buy in bulk and save some money in the process.
This premium brand also announced its new Delta 8 bundles that let you purchase various products specialized toward energizing yourself for the day or winding down for the night.
To top it off, their broad learning center makes this reputable brand great for both experienced and new Delta 8 customers giving them more information about the cannabis world.
Purchasing Online
Delta Extrax has slightly more stringent shipping and returns policies. Regardless, upon browsing its store and making a purchase, it should still take less than a week to receive your product.
Just know that this brand will only accept returns within two weeks of receiving your order, and only if the product arrived damaged or was the wrong item.
Customer Reviews
Delta Extrax’s high-quality hemp flowers are attracting quite the attention amongst customers for their potency to kick in fast and give a soothing high.
A number of comments also had praise for the disposable vape cartridges, with one particular customer appreciating the fact that, unlike other carts, Delta Extrax carts gave her a solid buzz without being overwhelming.
3. BudPop - Best Exclusive Delta 8 Products
Pros
- Exclusively manufactures Delta 8 products
- 25% OFF recurring orders
- Vegan and non-GMO products
- 30-day return policy
- Third-party lab testing
Cons
- Not as cheap as other brands
BudPop exclusively manufactures Delta 8 THC products, and it’s one of the few brands exclusively created to formulate high-quality Delta 8. With the ability to focus solely on Delta 8, BudPop can perform more testing and research to give you full access to fantastic products.
The company creates unique blends and effortlessly balances the psychoactive and physical effects for a fantastic feeling.
What’s more, BudPop sells vape cartridges, gummies, and flower in various fruit flavors and good strain options. And while each product comes with a higher price tag than other Delta 8 products on the market, we feel the cost is worth the taste and experience.
The company also has a robust rewards program for loyal customers, and you can save a few bucks with traditional subscriptions.
Best of all?
BudPop lab tests all its products in third-party laboratories to ensure clients receive only high-quality products. And you can find third-party lab test reports on BudPop’s website to ensure complete transparency of their manufacturing procedures.
Purchasing Online
BudPop has one of the fastest shipping rates, with products arriving at your doorstep within 3 days of placing an order.
The company offers a 30-day return policy for unopened goods. If you’re unhappy with your products, you can send them to a specific mailing address, but you’ll have to pay for shipping.
Customer Reviews
BudPop appears to have won clients over with their vegan Delta 8 THC gummies (Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry), which customers loved for their honeyed flavors and relaxing/ uplifting effects.
Many other clients also loved that BudPop’s customer service, especially on email, was quick to answer any questions they had about the brand.
4. Diamond CBD - Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies for Sale
Pros
- Great tasting Delta 8 Gummies
- Frequent discounts up to 60% off
- Free 2-day shipping above $100 orders
- Accessible lab testing reports
- Shop by mood
Cons
- Quality varies from one brand to another
Diamond CBD works with the most reputable scientists and researchers to bring you innovative products, including CBD and THC.
The company does everything it can to offer affordable but higher-quality products. Though they’ve been around for years, Delta 8 is a relatively new venture for them.
Still, Diamond CBD extracts its delta 8from local hemp sources and ensures every part of the manufacturing process is as sustainable as possible. The company specializes in delicious Delta 8 THC gummies, including fun gummy bear shapes.
What’s more, the company is committed to giving you safe and healthy products. All their products are tested for purity and quality. And you can access the lab reports for transparency.
A feature that really stands out is their shopping filter—more so, the shop by mood feature that gives you a faster shopping experience by letting you filter products by “desired effect.”
Purchasing Online
Diamond CBD has incredible shipping for its online orders. Once you complete your purchase, you can expect your Delta 8 products to arrive within 5 days.
Most orders come with free shipping, though many purchases over $100 may incur additional shipping charges.
The company has a 30-day return policy, but the product can’t be opened or damaged. If either is true for your product, Diamond CBD can refuse the return or exchange.
Customer Reviews
Diamond CBD customers are generally happy with the line of products. Quite the rave was because of the Delta 8 THC gummies for their sweetened fruity flavors and high potency for a calming sensation.
5. 3Chi - Best High-quality Delta 8 Focused Blends
Pros
- Established brand
- 4 blends for specific benefits
- Fast shipping
- Third-party lab tested
Cons
- Strict return policy
3Chi is a robust company that sells numerous full-spectrum hemp plant products. This online store was opened by a biochemist and was among the first places you could buy Delta 8 on the internet.
3Chi focuses on researching other cannabinoids to create the best Delta 8 products, federally legal and available to as many people as possible.
You can purchase various Delta 8 THC products, including oils, vapes, concentrates, and edibles. The most popular products are its Delta 8 THC gummies, which come in tasty, sugary flavors while minimizing harmful side effects.
You’ll for sure notice 3Chi’s focused blends section too, which is a great way for new Delta 8 customers to save time and get the best product for them, depending on the relief they want.
Purchasing Online
3Chi has a fast shipping speed, with many products arriving within 4 days of purchase. Wholesale orders also take a short 4 days to fulfill.
That said, the company works with many independent retailers, so its return policy is stricter than others. You can only get a refund on products directly purchased from the 3Chi website, and you have to contact the company within ten days to be eligible for a return.
Customer Review
3Chi’s fast shipping looks to be getting the most praise. Though a good number of customers also seem to love the focused blends and delta-8 carts for chronic pain relief and relaxation.
6. CBD Genesis - Best Website for Delta 8 THC Vapes & E-Juices
Pros
- Wide range of delta 8 products
- Great vapes and e-liquids
- Handy blogs for newbies
- Smooth shopping experience
Cons
- Not as many reviews
CBD Genesis aims to help you boost your health with a surprisingly diverse range of Delta 8 THC and CBD products, including edibles, flowers, e-liquids, vapes, tinctures, concentrates, and more.
So there’s a good chance you’ll find something right up your alley. And better yet, they come in a good range of flavors and strains to give you even more options.
However, CBD Genesis’ forte lies in their high-grade vapes and e-liquids, which have been carefully produced to give you a healthy and stress-free vape cart experience.
We bet you’ll also enjoy their extensive blogs and guides to give you information about the broader cannabis industry and even tips on how best to use your vapes/oils and prevent issues like clogging.
Purchasing Online
Shopping on CBD Genesis is a smooth experience, especially with their search and product filters to help you find products that interest you fast. You get free shipping on orders just above $50, and you can choose to track your order if you need an extra layer of security.
CBD Genesis boasts a delivery time of just 3-5 days, which is faster than most leading brands in the market. Plus, you’re covered by a refund policy if your products are damaged during shipping.
7. Blue Moon Hemp - Strict Lab Tested Brand for Safe Products
Pros
- Clean extraction methods
- Strict third-party testing
- 35% off for the Military
- 30-day trial
Cons
- Not as well-known
- Few reviews
Blue Moon Hemp strives to help you feel your best with the help of natural and safe Delta 8 products.
The reputable brand prides itself in its clean extraction methods to preserve the ingredients in the hemp plants to give you maximum benefits.
There’s a good range of products; edibles, flowers, weed gummies, pre-rolls, bundles, and more, so you’ll probably find something that tickles your fancy.
Better yet, all the products undergo third-party laboratory testing to ensure they’re free of harmful products like additives, pesticides, heavy metals, and whatnot.
And if that weren’t enough − they also employ sustainable farming methods, so you know you’re doing a good thing for the environment as well.
Purchasing Online
Hear this; you get a free 30-day trial as a new customer to test out the Blue Moon Hemp waters before you fully commit.
Additionally, there’s free shipping for orders above $99, with the option to track your order if you want to counter-check the progress of your shipment.
We have to mention that the brand has a great discount program for frontline workers, e.g., active/retired military, first responders, and healthcare workers, to mention a few.
Also, the whole shopping experience is made easier by responsive customer service which will answer any queries you might have.
8. Moonwlkr - Best Delta 8 THC Company for Unique Blends
Pros
- Award-winning terpenes
- Variety of strains
- Unique space-themed branding
- 4-day free shipping
Cons
- Not cheap
- Some artificial colors
Moonwlkr was born to push the boundaries of what is possible with high-quality hemp.
And they seem to be doing quite a nice job at that; by combining award-winning terpenes and delicious flavors, in unique custom blends to explore the dimensions of taste, balance, and euphoria.
You get all your popular lab-tested Delta 8 THC products, including some of the best Delta 8 edibles, bundles, vape cartridges, and disposable vapes, just to mention a few. And they come in mouthwatering flavors and a variety of strains to keep things a little edgy.
Moonwlkr’s packaging and branding are where they stunt most hemp brands. Their products come in these cool space-themed branding for more flair and a more hip Moonwlkr vibe.
Purchasing Online
For orders above $50, you won’t have to pay a dime for shipping. Plus, your products will be on their way to you within 2-4 days of purchase. The good thing is you’re also covered by the refund policy in case of damage or issues with your products.
9. Secret Nature - Best Delta 8 Hemp Brand for CBD Products
Pros
- 100% organic ingredients
- 10+ potent strains
- Small, artisanal brand
- Great reviews
Cons
- Mild potency
- Average return policy
Secret Nature’s main mission is to take you beyond the normal high associated with cannabis products. And they do this by using only organic ingredients to give you the finest quality Delta 8 THC products.
You get your Delta 8 THC capsules, vapes, pre-rolls, blunts, and flowers—all in different potent strains, including Lemon Diesel, White Fire OG, Frosted Kush, Forbidden Fruit, Secret OG, and much more.
All in all, you’ll get a variety of choices (including other cannabinoids) for medicinal and recreational purposes.
Purchasing Online
You get a live cart to keep track of your purchases and their price, making the whole experience a lot easier. And if you make purchases above $75, they offer free shipping and guaranteed fast delivery if you live in the US.
Still, international orders are relatively fast too. You’ll be able to have your hands on your favorite Delta 8 THC products within just 7-10 days.
And for a 20% discount on your next order, you might want to subscribe to the site and get new information on new products, deals, cannabis industry news, and more.
Choosing the Best Delta 8 Companies and Products - Buying Guide
To ensure you’re getting the most bang for your buck, use this buying guide to find the best delta 8 brands for you. Here’s what you should look for to help guarantee you buy only the highest-quality product:
Hemp Plants and Extraction Method
If the Delta 8 you buy is sourced from marijuana, you may be in trouble (unless your state allows recreational marijuana). Only products sourced from hemp extracts are federally legal. A reputable company will list its extraction methods and hemp source on its official website.
Look out for Delta 8 brands that claim high-quality processing techniques without explaining the process used. Extraction methods that process Delta 8 without the need for toxic chemicals are a good sign.
Trace Amounts of Delta 9
Legally, Delta 8 THC must contain less than 0.3 percent of Delta 9. The legal cannabis market is still new and growing, meaning there aren’t many regulations around it. Anything over 0.3 percent is illegal and may have side effects, particularly for beginners.
You can see the list and amounts of ingredients in the products you purchase through independent lab test results and third-party laboratory testing.
High-quality Products and Lab-Testing
Testing performed by third-party labs ensures high-quality ingredients that are pure and potent. Third-party lab test reports list any impurities, solvents, heavy metals, or issues found in the Delta 8 products.
Keep in mind that if a company doesn’t list its third-party lab reports, they’re likely not very good.
User Reviews (Reputable Brands)
Customer reviews can help you understand how previous buyers enjoyed the product. Don’t only look at reviews posted on the company’s website, though.
Look at third-party sites with authentic reviews—the good, the bad, and the ugly. If a product only has one or two negative reviews but is mainly positive, it’s likely a good one to buy. But too many negative reviews are a sign you should steer clear of that particular Delta 8 manufacturer.
Price
It’s no secret Delta 8 is a pricey product. If you come across cheap flowers or THC gummies, don’t click buy just yet.
These affordable products are often low-quality, not well tested, and can cause you more harm than good. Do your research to find the average price of solid Delta 8 THC.
Added Ingredients
Check the list of added ingredients before you purchase. Most of the time, Delta 8 formulas are straightforward and use only natural ingredients and organic hemp. Synthetic additives can lower the THC quality, so think before you buy.
What Is The Best Delta 8 Brand? − FAQ
Does Delta 8 Make You High?
Yes, Delta 8 makes you high. This is because Delta 8 THC also has psychoactive properties that can attach to brain receptors and give the high sensations of happiness, relaxation, and energy.
However, since Delta 8 THC is a milder cannabinoid than Delta 9 (regular weed), it will cause milder highs without or with minimal usual side effects associated with Delta 9, e.g., paranoia and anxiety.
Still, if you have a high weed tolerance, you will have to take more Delta 8 or pick a more powerful Delta 8 product to be able to feel its highs.
Is Delta 8 Legal in My State?
Yes, delta 8 is legal in your state if you live in one of these 31 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Washington D.C.
That said, the best way to determine if you can purchase Delta 8 online is by looking at the brand’s online repository. Each company will list any states that they do not ship to.
What’s the Difference Between Delta 8 and Delta 9?
The difference between Delta 8 and Delta 9 is that Delta 9 THC is noticeably more potent than Delta 8, and the effects are reported as being much more intense.
Additionally, because of this difference in potency, user reports indicate that Delta 8 has a much more relaxed high. And many of the negative effects of Delta 9, such as paranoia and 'couch lock,’ are significantly less common.
Lastly, unlike Delta 9, Delta 8 products are legal in most states.
How Do You Buy Delta 8 Online?
To buy Delta 8 online, you only need to be over 21 and to be in a state where the substance is legal.
You can make a one-time purchase or order a subscription for many brands. You can purchase additional credit and view your account balance with any company you make a subscriber registration account with.
Once you have an account set up, you can use your subscription, cancel orders, and edit your email, user name, password, and more. If you don’t make a subscription purchase, you can typically complete a non-subscriber registration. Keep in mind that you should avoid browsing Delta 8 products on a public computer!
What Dose of Delta 8 THC is best for me?
The best dose of delta 8THC for you depends on your experience with the substance. Here’s the general dosage information, although you should always start slow and follow the brand’s recommendations:
- Beginner/Low Tolerance: 5 to 15 mg
- Advanced/Medium Tolerance: 15 to 45 mg
- Expert/High Tolerance: 45 to 150 mg
Like the general cannabis product, Delta 8 THC is measured in milligrams. The higher the milligram, the more potent the product. Every type of product, whether it be an oil or a gummy, has a different dosage. Tinctures are typically diluted, meaning there’s less Delta 8 in it than in other products.
Can I Drive After Consuming Delta 8 Products?
No, you cannot drive after consuming Delta 8 products.
Driving after ingesting Delta 8 THC would be considered driving under the influence and is something we strongly recommend against. What's more, doing so in one of the 15 states in which Delta 8 products are illegal could result in severe fines or even jail time.
Even though Delta 8 THC is less potent than its Delta 9 counterpart, the substance will still negatively affect reaction times, which could result in injury for both you and others.
Can I Fail a Drug Test After Consuming Delta 8 THC Products?
Yes, you can fail a drug test after consuming Delta 8 THC products.
Because Delta 8 is a structural analog of Delta 9 THC, it can show up on either a GC-MS or IA test. If you need to pass regular drug tests for work or other reasons, we don't recommend consuming Delta 8 products as they can easily cause you to test positive for Marijuana.
What's more, both Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC can be detected for up to one month after use. The available tests don't test for the substance itself but rather a set of metabolites, which can store themselves in fat tissue for up to a month after use.
Top Delta 8 Brands (and Which Companies to Avoid) − Conclusion
If you’ve read this far…
First of all − congratulations.
(It was just a tad long, after all)
And second − you should now know all about the best delta 8 brands out there.
But because we know it’s a lot to digest, here’s a quick recap.
Exhale is considered the best company overall, with its 20% off on new orders, organic and vegan products, and exemplary 30-day money-back guarantee.
Delta Extrax comes a close second for its frequent 30% discounts and money-saving bundles − while still using high-quality, all-natural ingredients.
Finally, BudPop places third with its 25% subscription discount for loyal customers and unique delta-8-centered approach.
Whichever brand you decide to go with, please remember to take it slow − particularly with edibles that can be deceptive as they take a longer time to kick in.
