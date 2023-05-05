888 Casino Canada Review for 2023: 888Casino Games, C$1,500 Bonus & Payment Options in CA

888 Casino has been operating in the global online gambling industry since the late 90s, which makes it one of the longer-running iGaming brands.
Today, we’ll check out the main features available here so Canadians can be aware of all the nitty-gritty details that this renowned gambling site boasts.
Let’s start with the pros and cons:
888 Casino Canada Pros:
- Selection of 2,000+ casino games
- Bonus package up to C$1,500 & 88 no deposit free spins
- Great selection of ongoing bonuses
- Canada-focused payment methods
- Multi-lingual support team
- Pragmatic Play live games
888 Casino Canada Cons:
- Longer withdrawal pending times
- Phone support not available
- Free online casino games only accessible to registered players
Best 888 Casino Bonuses for Canadian Players:
- 88 No Deposit Free Spins & Welcome Bonus Package up to C$1,500: If you are looking for an awesome online casino no deposit bonus, 888 Casino does not disappoint. There is a special welcome bonus package for Canadian players that features 88 no deposit free spins without a maximum cashout limit. 888 Casino also offers Canadian players a generous welcome bonus package valued up to C$1,500 if you use the welcome1 bonus code after you fund their accounts with C$20 or more.
- 100% Welcome Bonus up to C$200: Canadians who join 888 Casino for the very first time can also claim a 100% welcome bonus valued up to C$200. The minimum qualifying deposit for this offer is C$20, and the bonus you receive can be used on various online casino games, including live dealer games, slot games, and more.
- Hello Monday Free Spins (MONDAY): If you enjoy playing free slots, Mondays at 888 Casino will be your favourite day of the week because all new players get the opportunity to receive between 10 and 100 free spins if they fill their accounts with C$20 or more. Use the MONDAY bonus code to qualify.
- Live Casino Pit Boss Specials: Those who prefer live casino online games are also guaranteed an awesome time at 888 Casino with the site’s Live Casino Pit Boss Specials promo. More specifically, the renowned casino operator rewards fans of live games with live casino cashback bonuses, randomly awarded cash prizes, double payouts on side bets, and even Happy Hour rewards at 888 Casino exclusive live tables.
- Daily Live Casino Bonuses: At one of the best real money casino sites in Canada, fans of live casino games can also claim up to C$750 in bonuses every single day if they play 888 Casino exclusive Live Blackjack. If you engage in Live Roulette gaming sessions during the 888 Casino Daily Lucky 8 event, customers can also win cash rewards every time the winning number is eight.
- Daily Wish Game Prizes: To further enrich your gaming sessions, 888 Casino also offers daily cash prizes on the Daily Wish prize wheel. As soon as you register and enter your 888 Casino Canada casino login credentials, you get one spin on the Daily Wish prize, and the rewards range from cash rewards to free spins on the most popular online slots. Canadians can spin the Daily Wish prize wheel once every day.
These bonuses aren’t available in Ontario.
Since the online casino has been providing iGaming lovers and enthusiasts with services for more than 20 years, its gaming lobby has significantly expanded to include hundreds of RNG and live dealer games from the most prestigious software providers.
On top of offering one of the richest selections of online casino real money games, one of the best online casino sites for Canadians has no shortage of awesome bonuses and promotions.
In the following sections of our casino review, we’ll look into the site’s gaming lobby, popular payment methods accessible to Canadians, and other online gambling services and products Canadians have at their disposal, so stay tuned.
>> Visit 888 Casino and play online casino games today
Best Stand-Out Features of 888 Online Casino in Canada
Before we go further, let's look at all the incredible features that set 888 Casino apart from most other Canadian online casinos.
- User-Friendly Layout: We were immediately delighted by 888 Casino's selection of colours for the homepage. If you prefer modern online gambling sites with a user-friendly layout, you will like how different sections are laid out at the 888 Casino site. There is a huge promotional banner at the top of the homepage, followed by the most popular gaming categories.
- 888 Casino Loyalty Program: Everyone is treated like royalty at 888 Casino, especially Canadians who have spent a lot of time playing for real money there. When you play your preferred casino games in real money mode at 888 Casino consistently, you get comp points. Comp points can be exchanged for bonuses, just like with other loyalty programs of a similar type.
- Exclusive Casino Bonuses and Promotions: Compared to other online casinos and their bonus departments, 888 Casino is one of the most generous casino operators offering two welcome bonuses and a full range of special bonus rewards. With special bonus codes, Canadian players can enrich their online gaming sessions almost every day of the week.
- Vast Range of Payment Methods: The selection of withdrawal and deposit methods includes Interac, popular e-wallets, credit/debit cards, and standard bank transfer. At 888 Casino, withdrawal requests are generally approved and processed within eight working days. Although withdrawal waiting times are a little longer, gamers will value the incredible variety of payment methods.
- Convenient Contact Options: It is difficult to compare the level of customer service provided by 888 Casino with other sites, as 888 is clearly ahead of the game. Using email and live chat, customer service representatives help you in English, French, and many other languages. VIP members also can get assisted via their personal account managers. At the time of writing this, the 888 Casino customer support team does not assist customers via phone.
Is 888 Casino Legit?
Yes, the companies in charge of 888 Casino are licensed and reputable.
Essentially, whether you join 888 to play games, engage in online poker sessions, or place real money bets on the 888 online sportsbook, your security is always ensured.
888 Casino has gone above and beyond to offer safe and risk-free online gambling sessions using top-notch SSL data encryption technology and state-of-the-art firewalls.
Another area where the player's security and safety are entirely secured is the banking department, with all the necessary safety and security measures employed.
If you want to avoid breaching the law, make sure you research the legality of online gaming in your area.
How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with 888 Casino Canada?
We’ll go over each registration process that new players must complete in order to start playing at 888 Casino for real money.
Step 1: Visit 888 Casino
- Click on the link to visit 888 Casino
- Click on the “Sign-Up” tab
- Provide the required personal info
- Set your 888 Casino username and password
Step 2: Complete Creating Your Account
- Choose your security question
- Provide your mobile phone number
- Choose the Canadian dollar as your currency
- Return to the casino lobby
Step 3: Fund Your Account
- Head to the 888 Casino Cashier
- Choose your deposit option
- Make a minimum deposit of C$20
- Enter the Welcome1 promo code
- Play with your sign-up bonus!
How Does 888 Casino Treat Canadian Players?
Although there is no phone support, you can always reach a helpful and educated customer service team via email and Live Chat that works around the clock and in multiple languages.
If you need help claiming bonuses, making payments, or with anything else, we also advise you to visit the 888 Casino Help Center.
The casino's simple and hassle-free KYC protocol must be mentioned as well. The site gathers personal data from all players, and all new registrants are obliged to verify their accounts by submitting a copy of their ID or another official document.
According to the casino’s Withdrawal Policy, credit and debit card withdrawals are typically handled in six business days.
E-wallet withdrawals are handled in three to five business days. Your withdrawal requests are processed more quickly if you are a part of the 888 Casino VIP Program.
At 888 Casino, all registrants can set betting and deposit limits and benefit from standard self-exclusion and cool-off options.
The site also lists links to all major responsible gambling organizations and agencies to help you play responsibly.
Detailed 888 Casino Canada Review
This is the primary portion of our review, where we’ll go into more detail on the range of games that set 888 Casino apart from other ordinary Canadian online casinos.
Online Slots: 5/5
At 888 Casino, you can play games within the slots section from numerous software providers, including Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Red Tiger, and Play’n GO, alongside other brands.
High-quality slots form the bulk of the 888 Casino gaming lobby. We recommend you start with exclusive slots like Irish Riches Extreme Reels, Rise of the Pharaohs, and Santa’s Extreme Reels.
If you are up for awesome reel-spinning sessions, make sure you look into video slots Stampede, Enchanted Prince, Twinkle, Temple of Iris, and Lucha Rumble.
You can play slots and other games in demo mode, but you need to log into your account first.
Classic Table Games: 4.95/5
High-quality games are also featured in the 888 Casino table games section, including American Roulette, European Roulette, Super Stakes Blackjack, Classic Baccarat, Craps, and Dragon Bonus Baccarat.
For existing video poker and standard poker gaming sessions, try your luck on Four Card Poker, Casino War, Let It Ride, Mississippi Stud, Bonus Poker, Aces and Faces, Deuces Wild, and Jacks or Better.
Within the Exclusive Games section, you will find a wide range of low and high-stakes Roulette and Blackjack tables, alongside video poker, scratch cards, and even more.
Live Dealer Titles: 4.95/5
The game selection in the 888 Casino live casino lobby houses Mega Fire Blaze Roulette, 888 Rooftop Roulette, Boom City, Mega Fire Blaze Blackjack, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, and loads of other Live Roulette, Poker, Blackjack, and Baccarat games.
Many of the live dealer titles featured at 888 Casino are exclusive to the casino site, so you will not find them at other online gambling establishments.
Specialty Games: 4.8/5
If you like scratch cards, many options are available, including Santa’s Super Scratch, Fury Road Scratch, and Mermaids Millions Scratch.
You can also try your luck on two keno games, including Instant Keno Multiplier and Classic Keno.
Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5
If you use the Welcome1 promo code after joining 888 Casino and making a deposit of C$20 or more, you qualify for a 100% first deposit bonus up to C$100.
On your next four deposits made here, you can claim 30% bonuses up to C$350.
The sign-up bonus package also houses 88 no deposit free spins.
Keep in mind that this is a special bonus offer for customers who register for an account in Canadian dollars, and it is only valid on selected games.
There is also another welcome bonus for newly registered customers in the form of a 100% first deposit bonus up to C$200 with the same minimum deposit requirement.
Whether they belong to the VIP Platinum, VIP Gold, or other VIP categories, members of the 888 Casino VIP Program receive larger bonus payouts.
888 Casino existing players also have a variety of bonus rewards to explore with favourable bonus terms, including Monday Free Spins redeemable with the MONDAY promo code and Live Casino Daily Specials.
Banking Methods: 4.8/5
The selection of withdrawal and deposit methods at the site includes Interac, Visa, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Pay4Fun, iDebit, PaySafeCard, AstroPay Card, and InstaDebit.
Most of these banking methods can be used to make withdrawals, except prepaid cards and InstaDebit.
A minimum deposit you can make at 888 Casino is C$10, while maximum deposit limits depend on the payment method you use.
No matter which payment method you choose to get your regular or bonus wins, the minimum withdrawal limit is set at C$20.
The casino lets you withdraw up to C$30,000 per transaction. VIP members can make bigger withdrawal requests, one of many perks of being a regular here.
Regarding withdrawal pending times, they vary between different payment methods.
You can withdraw money within eight working days if you choose to use any of the credit/debit card payment methods and within three business days via e-wallets.
Interac and iDebit withdrawals are usually processed within five working days. Commission fees usually do not apply.
Customer Support Department: 4.8/5
The casino's Live Chat feature is available around-the-clock if you have any questions about the first deposit bonus, game selection, wagering requirements, using promo codes, or anything else.
In addition to Live Chat, the casino's customer service representatives offer email support and a Help Center with answers to the most frequently asked questions.
The Live Chat facility caters to both French and English-speaking customers.
Mobile Casino: 5/5
The fact that the 888 Casino Canada casino app is available to both iOS users and those who use Android-powered mobile devices will make all mobile gamers very happy.
No matter which mobile device you have, you can play hundreds of games on the go via the mobile casino app or use your mobile browser to access the site’s instant-play mobile version, which is very similar to the neatly rendered desktop version.
Almost all the games by Pragmatic Play, Play’N GO, and other developers are available on the mobile casino platform.
888 Casino Canada Casino Overall Review Score: 4.9/5
The casino received a rating of 4.9/5 overall since there is still an opportunity for development in some areas.
For example, the casino might improve customer service by adding phone support and providing certain bingo games in the gaming area for Canadians who like specialty games.
It would also be nice to see the casino expanding its game selection with more Craps and Baccarat games.
Also, if the casino shortens the wait time for withdrawals, players would be very grateful.
Overall, though, we have no concerns about the 888 Casino services or goods, save for these few minor drawbacks.
>> Click here to join 888 Casino today
Things to Consider Before Joining 888 Casino Canada
The majority of people who call Canada home can gamble online at casinos that hold a license, including 888 Casino.
Check the list of supported fiat currencies if 888 Casino accepts customers from your region.
Residents of Canada can use their own money; therefore, they are not concerned about currency conversion rates.
Also, you should look at the minimum and maximum deposit and withdrawal amounts.
This casino accepts deposits starting at C$10. Depending on the payment method you choose, different maximum deposit and withdrawal limits apply as featured on your Cashier page.
Check out these other reviews:
Best 888 Casino Bonuses & Promotions for Canadian Players
The two welcome bonus incentives are among the most lucrative 888 Casino bonuses and promotions, which are briefly covered below.
Sign-Up Package up to C$1,500 and 88 No Deposit Free Spins – Welcome1 Promo Code
Use the Welcome1 promo code after depositing C$20 to get a 100% bonus up to C$100.
New players also get 88 no deposit free spins on top of four 30% bonuses, all valued up to C$350.
Welcome Bonus of 100% up to C$200
New players can also get started with a 100% bonus of up to C$200 if they make minimum deposits of C$20 after joining the site. Notably, deposits via Neteller and Skrill do not qualify.
Monday Free Spins
Use the MONDAY promo code every Monday after funding your account with C$20 or more, and you will get between 10 and 100 free spins.
Free spins are valid for 14 days and are valued at C$0.15.
Daily Wish Promotions
Already registered players who have funded their accounts at least once in the last 30 days can also get a spin on the casino’s Daily Wish promo wheel.
Rewards come in the form of free spins and bonuses. Daily Wish bonuses are valid for 60 days and come with 5x rollover requirements that must be met within 90 days.
Other great places for bonus codes:
Other Top Online Casinos in Canada Like 888 Casino
We advise you to check out three more fantastic casinos that accept Canadians if, for some reason, you are not happy with what 888 Casino offers.
PlayOJO Canada houses an even bigger game selection with over 3,000 games of all sorts.
Generous bonuses and promotions are not missing either, and one of the best Canadian casinos welcomes newcomers with 50 free spins free of rollover requirements.
Canadians who play at PlayOJO also qualify for PlayOJO Specials and Kickers, and these are special bonus rewards once again free of any rollover requirements.
>> 50 wager-free bonus spins on your first deposit at PlayOJO
Incredible bonuses and awesome casino games are also accessible at Bodog Casino, yet another excellent alternative to 888 Casino.
Newcomers to Bodog Casino are greeted with a 100% sign-up bonus valued up to C$600 and 50 free spins. Bonuses for existing customers are also present, so there are plenty of opportunities to enrich your bankroll.
>> 100% bonus up to C$600 and 50 free spins at Bodog Casino
Next on the list of the best 888 Casino alternatives, we have Spin Casino Canada.
This has been a premier iGaming destination in Canada for many years, especially among fans of Microgaming titles.
Spin Casino offers new registrants an exclusive welcome bonus valued up to C$1,000 on top of 100 bonus spins usable on selected slot games.
Every day of the week, if you continue to play at Spin Casino, you can take advantage of Bonus Wheel promotions.
>> 100 bonus spins + C$1000 bonus at Spin Casino
Other 888Casino Reviews Online
If you are curious about what other players think of this casino, we have included a few customer testimonials below.
888 Casino Canada Review: Is This Casino the Right Fit for You?
You may be tempted to try 888 Casino, given the variety of topics we’ve covered in the previous sections.
We had a great time playing o games on the website, and you will too, especially if you take advantage of the fantastic C$1,500 sign-up bonus and 88 no-deposit free spins by using the Welcome1 coupon code.
You should also explore the three other online casinos because they all provide significant deposit bonuses. Regardless of the path you choose, always play responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed may not be available in your region.
The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.
Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.
Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: