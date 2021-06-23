The U.S. women's national team heading toward Tokyo this summer will include a Penn State alumna.

Former Nittany Lion goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was officially named to the Olympic roster Wednesday. It is her second time being selected to the Olympic team and she is seeking her first medal.

Naeher is currently a member of the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League.

Naeher was a part of the Penn State teams from 2006-2009. She let up just 66 goals in 74 games with the program.

11 of the players on the 2016 Olympic roster will be returning and 17 are returning from the 2019 World Cup championship team.

