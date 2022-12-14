After a lustrous basketball career, former Penn State guard Lisa (Shephard) Stidham was selected as one of 10 inductees to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection brought an impressive resume to Happy Valley as she was recognized as Miss Basketball, an Indiana All-Star and the Gatorade Player of the Year in 1997.

While donning the blue and white uniform, Stidham helped the Lady Lions win the Big Ten Conference Championship in 2000 en route to their first Final Four appearance in program history, ultimately losing to eventual champion UConn.

Stidham's formal recognition into the Hall of Fame will take place at the 21st annual Women's Awards Banquet on April 29, 2023.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE