It appears that former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez will be playing competitive football this spring.

Gonzalez has announced that he will be joining Spring League, which is a premier professional football development league based in Houston and Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-4 Gonzalez will play with the Conquerors of the North Division as he tries to work his way back to the NFL.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, but was cut prior to the start of the regular season.

