It appears that former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez will be playing competitive football this spring.
Gonzalez has announced that he will be joining Spring League, which is a premier professional football development league based in Houston and Indianapolis.
I am excited to announce that I will be joining the Conquerors in @TheSpringLeague. I am blessed that I was given an opportunity to showcase my talent again and most importantly, to get back on a football field! I am more than ready to get to work 🙏🏼⚔️ pic.twitter.com/X4hXF9JCeq— Steven Gonzalez (@StevenG511) May 2, 2021
The 6-foot-4 Gonzalez will play with the Conquerors of the North Division as he tries to work his way back to the NFL.
He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, but was cut prior to the start of the regular season.
