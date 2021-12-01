You are the owner of this article.
Former Penn State football defensive end Carl Nassib added to Forbes' 30 under 30 list

Former Penn State football players Carl Nassib, left, and Austin Johnson, right, laugh as they reunite during the Lift for Life event benefiting kidney cancer research at the Multi-Sport Complex on Saturday, July 16, 2016.

Despite his latest injury, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has still found a way to make headlines.

On Wednesday, the former unanimous All-American at Penn State was slotted on Forbes’ annual “30 under 30” list

Nassib has been a major advocate within the LGBTQ+ community since he came out publicly as gay this past summer, which made him the first active openly gay NFL player.

In his coming-out video in June, Nassib announced he would be donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that aims to combat teen suicide within the LGBTQ+ community.

