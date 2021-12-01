Former Penn State football defensive end Carl Nassib added to Forbes' 30 under 30 list

Despite his latest injury, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has still found a way to make headlines.

On Wednesday, the former unanimous All-American at Penn State was slotted on Forbes’ annual “30 under 30” list

Nassib has been a major advocate within the LGBTQ+ community since he came out publicly as gay this past summer, which made him the first active openly gay NFL player.

In his coming-out video in June, Nassib announced he would be donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that aims to combat teen suicide within the LGBTQ+ community.

