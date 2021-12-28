Younger players ready for Outback Bowl opportunity following Penn State football opt outs

Outside of just a couple more question marks, Penn State appears to finally have its roster set for its Outback Bowl matchup with Arkansas this week after many of the suspected opt outs made their final decisions regarding their future.

The Nittany Lions will be without many of their key players, including Jahan Dotson, Jaquan Brisker, Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks and Arnold Ebikietie, which means that some of the younger depth pieces for James Franklin will be asked to step up.

This won’t only be the case for Penn State but the Razorbacks as well with projected early round draft pick Treylon Burks also opting out of the New Year’s Day contest.

While many observers of college football see the opt outs as being detrimental to the competitive nature of bowl games, which is true, there’s certainly a positive spin you can put on it as well.

The opt outs open the door for many players who are going to be thrusted into bigger roles next year, which is the case on both sides of the ball for the Nittany Lions.

For the defense, temporary play caller Anthony Poindexter will need reinforcements on all three phases, as at least one starting defensive player from the defensive line, linebacker corps and secondary will not be participating on Saturday.

Poindexter is confident in the ability of players to step into a bigger role, as many guys have already shown the desire to get their number called upon.

“Everybody wants to play. A lot of guys that probably didn't play as much as they wanted to do in the regular season, this is their chance to play,” Poindexter said following Penn State’s practice in Tampa on Tuesday. “We’ve got a standard of how we play defense here, and we expect them to play the way we’re used to playing defense.”

One of the veterans that will be tasked with leading the young players and taking on a new role himself is versatile defender and special teams ace Jonathan Sutherland.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football transfer quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson commits to UConn Former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson has officially found his new college football home.

Sutherland announced earlier this month that he would be returning to Penn State for his sixth season next year and may also be taking a new role defensively.

With both Smith and Brooks out for “Linebacker U,” Sutherland will likely line up at linebacker himself at times this weekend and will be tasked with helping to lead the younger players as well.

“I'm pretty comfortable at it,” Sutherland said. “I’m just going to continue to show the coaches that I can be a versatile player that can play within the scheme that they want me to.

“I’m not opposed to [playing linebacker].”

While Sutherland is adjusting to the scheme deep into year five of his college career, he as well as cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are also emphasizing their leadership roles during this time before the bowl game.

Porter Jr. said becoming more of a vocal leader is something he is looking to continue to improve on — and in a secondary that will be without one of the top safeties in the country, he has a golden opportunity to play that role with some of the younger players this week.

“I feel like I’ve been more of a vocal leader these past couple of weeks,” Porter Jr. said. “That’s something I need to work on, being a vocal leader and getting the guys ready.”

And as far as stepping up as a defense without a slew of notable names, the redshirt sophomore said the younger group is more than capable.

“There's a lot of young guys on this team that didn't have a lot of playing time this year,” Porter Jr. said. “They have the opportunity to make a difference and actually put their name out on paper, so I feel like the young guys are taking it seriously, and they're ready.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE