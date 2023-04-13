The wind blew at an angle that pushed the heavy evening rain into Drew Allar’s facemask, pruning his fingers as they gripped a damp football. It was the first game of his 2020 junior year and his debut as Medina’s full-time starting quarterback.

With his throwing coach, Brad Maendler, watching from the soaked bleachers, Allar dazzled. Like a shortstop throwing off-balance to first base, Allar completed side-arm passes that few quarterbacks have ever thrown quickly and accurately, let alone 6-foot-4, 220-pound high schoolers.

That’s when Maendler knew, “Holy s—, he’s way better than I thought he was.”

For previous mentors like Medina coach Larry Laird and personal trainers, such as Maendler, Allar’s abilities are clear as day. But for a world that’s yet to see him start a college game, what exactly the Allar era will look like remains unknown despite piling expectations.

At the start of his junior year, Allar was listed as a low-grade 3-star prospect, having only started for the second half of his sophomore season. A year later, he was viewed as one of the nation’s top quarterback prospects.

Next fall, he’s expected to lead Penn State’s offense, drawing preseason reviews as one of college football’s premier budding stars.

“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable,” Allar said last week. “I think that just comes with nature, being in the offense for the second year in a row. I’m definitely a lot more familiar with everything… I think everything in general has slowed down for me.”

Appearing in 10 games over his freshman year in 2022, completing 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards and four touchdowns, Allar received a bulk of playing time despite backing up sixth-year Sean Clifford for the season’s entirety.

As boos showered Clifford and chants roared for Allar, James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich never wavered, maintaining the same rotation through 13 games, culminating in a Rose Bowl victory.

Allar and fellow incoming sophomore Beau Pribula are next in line to lead the group, down two scholarship players from the year prior in Clifford and Christian Veilleux, who’s now at Pitt.

“I thought all those guys got a real tutorial watching Clifford prepare,” Yurcich said last month. “Their preparation to me has never been in question because they've been aces from day one, as far as how they study the game, the amount of work that they put in and their amount of preparation.”

When the Nittany Lions began recruiting Allar earlier into his junior season, Laird told Yurcich not just to watch his quarterback throw but to stand close by and “hear it hum,” Laird said.

With a background in baseball, Allar was throwing as hard as 86 miles per hour when he quit the sport as a 14-year-old freshman.

Now standing at 6-foot-5, 242 pounds, Allar’s stature has been compared by Penn State strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey to that of a defensive end.

One can only imagine how much harder Allar is hitting his receivers’ hands since his freshman year of high school.

“I've been coaching for 34 years,” Laird said, “and he’s got by far the strongest arm I've ever seen.”

Similar to NFL superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, Allar’s general throwing technique mainly derives from baseball, which partially helps explain his advanced arm strength.

Allar’s hand-eye coordination and ability to nail sharp, flat-arm throws can also be connected to his baseball past.

“I played third base a little, a little bit of first and short,” Allar said in February. “So I think just having to drop your arm-angle every once in a while to turn two, or just get the guy out at first or whatever the case may be, really helped me.”

In some ways, baseball helped Allar with a general idea of the art of throwing when he made the switch from linebacker and tight end to quarterback in eighth grade.

But it also forced him to relearn his throwing motion, connecting with Maendler the winter after his sophomore season to help adjust it.

“If you can kind of imagine a pitcher tilting their waist and kind of pulling the arm down while they release,” Maendler said, “I had to get him focused on being more vertical out to the target, and so that took some time. That was probably the toughest thing.”

To make matters more difficult, the coronavirus pandemic halted Allar’s in-person sessions with Maendler just two months into working with each other.

All of a sudden, Allar was tasked with not just relearning how to throw but doing so in remote contact with his throwing coach.

Allar would send videos in replace of their sessions, and Maendler would respond back with tips and insight. Maendler could tell Allar was working on his craft every day because with each video, came steady improvement.

“It’s definitely hard,” Allar said. “But if you have the work ethic to go through that… not seeing the consistency you want should just make you more determined to keep up with the program.”

B4 & After…Penn State QB Drew Allar. Check out the stunning transformation during Drew’s 2-year journey to become the best version of himself. Shout out to Bryan Alberty at @AthletesFoL for helping Drew transform his body. @AllarDrew #WeAre #QBExcelerate pic.twitter.com/Rudv5S627h — Brad Maendler (@BradMaendler) February 3, 2022

Despite the pure challenge of his mission mixed with the obstacles presented by the pandemic, Allar stayed committed to the process. By the summer, rejoining Maendler for sessions, Allar had become a different breed.

Fall came around, and the sideways rain of Medina, Ohio, poured down on Allar in the season opener of his junior year. Maendler watched from a distance as the once 3-star prospect blossomed into one of the nation’s top overall recruits.

Allar never looked back, souring up recruiting rankings and committing to Penn State the following March.

“If he had done none of the private training, private lifting or anything like that and just been a regular high school kid… work out once in a while and all that stuff,” Laird said, “he's still probably a MAC or Patriot League kid.

“He made himself into that 5-star recruit.”

The national recognition continued for Allar across his senior year, selected to participate in prestigious prospect camps and all-star games, such as the Elite 11 and the Under Armour All-American Game.

By the time he arrived on campus in January 2022, Allar’s expectations were as high as ever, only to increase after Franklin named him Clifford’s backup over the more-experienced Veilleux prior to Week 1.

While 10 game appearances gave a glimpse of Allar’s size and strength, most of his opportunities came late in blowouts against second- or third-team defenses. His play calls were also designed for an offense led by Clifford.

“I think he played the perfect amount,” Laird said. “I honestly think that the people that were yelling for him to play don't know football because Sean Clifford did a great job. When I watched practice last spring, you could tell. Sean was like a young assistant coach out there.”

Allar may only have one year of experience under his belt, but he’s already being asked to lead in the same capacity as Clifford.

His leadership style and work ethic is known by his past and current coaches to speak for itself, and so does his game.

“When you watch his arm strength and you watch his mobility and his pocket presence,” Laird said, “you’re just going to enjoy it.”

