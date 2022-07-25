Penn State lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class.

3-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes decommited from the Nittany Lions, according to Rivals.

BREAKING: Rivals250 WR Yazeed Haynes has decommitted from Penn State.He breaks down the decision here: https://t.co/vxuTAQqDuq pic.twitter.com/Nv923Wito9 — Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) July 25, 2022

After committing to Penn State in June, Haynes picked up an offer to Georgia and has been heavily tied to the Bulldogs since.

