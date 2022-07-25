Penn State football 2022 Blue-White game, James Franklin

Head coach James Franklin puts on a pair of sunglasses before the football team’s entrance onto the field during Penn State football’s spring scrimmage Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in University Park, Pa.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State lost a member of its 2023 recruiting class.

3-star wide receiver Yazeed Haynes decommited from the Nittany Lions, according to Rivals.

After committing to Penn State in June, Haynes picked up an offer to Georgia and has been heavily tied to the Bulldogs since.

