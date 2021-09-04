Just an hour before kickoff of Penn State’s season opener against Wisconsin, breaking news has touched down in Madison.

According to his Instagram story, Badgers starting linebacker Leo Chenal will be out for the next two games following a positive test for coronavirus.

Wisconsin starting inside linebacker Leo Chenal announces on his Instagram page that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Badgers' next two games. Big blow for Wisconsin's defense. pic.twitter.com/nNy4vpGMiw — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) September 4, 2021

A full-time starter for Wisconsin last season, Chenal earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors following the 2020 season.

The loss of Chenal is a significant blow to one of the most accomplished linebacker groups in the country. Either Mike Maskalunas or Tatum Grass are next in line on the depth chart.

