After reports surfaced nine days ago that Wisconsin was targeting former Penn State wide receiver Bobby Engram, the Badgers made it official.

Wisconsin hired Engram as its next offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday evening. It's his first time as an offensive coordinator at any level.

Excited to announce Bobby Engram as our offensive coordinator! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/b12IykhC45 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 31, 2022

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me to join a proven program, a consistently successful program, one that I've admired for a long time," Engram said in a statement. "The tradition at Wisconsin is a big deal to me. Being able to join a special program, impact our young men and contribute to winning championships is why I'm here."

Penn State’s leader with 3,026 yards and 31 touchdowns, Engram enjoyed a 13-year NFL career following his years in Happy Valley.

Two years after retiring from the NFL, Engram landed a coaching gig as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

After a brief stint as the wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh, Engram headed to the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as wide receivers coach from 2014 to 2018 before transitioning to tight ends through this past season.

Engram reunites with Badgers head coach Paul Chryst, who served under the same title with Pittsburgh when Engram was on staff.

