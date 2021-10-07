It feels like Penn State has already played in its fair share of big games less than halfway through the 2021 season.

However, wins at Wisconsin and at home against Auburn and Indiana will certainly carry less weight than the heavyweight bout that is expected to be seen on Saturday, as the No. 4 Nittany Lions visit Kinnick Stadium to face No. 3 Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a convincing win against Maryland on the road, who was undefeated heading into that matchup.

Coach Kirk Ferentz’s defense, like the rest of the year, put on a dominant display and forced seven turnovers, including five interceptions from Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

The turnover battle has been a theme for Iowa all year and has been the key to its success.

The Hawkeye offense is actually last in the Big Ten in total yards and yards per game, but the defense has found a way to supplant any inkling of offensive futility.

It leads the nation with 16 turnovers on the season and often sets its offense up with short fields, which allows the group to get quick scores without covering much ground.

That’s why Penn State will need to emphasize ball protection as much as it can this weekend, as coughing up the football will allow the Iowa offense to get in a spot where it feels comfortable enough to go out and win a game.

That all starts with redshirt-senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who has improved his ball security significantly following struggles in 2020.

“[Ball security] is extremely critical, but it's critical every single week,” Clifford said. We talk about the turnover battle all the time, so it's nothing new. I think obviously it’s emphasized just because of how well they've been doing with 16 turnovers leading the country. It's definitely a stat that pops out, but it doesn't change our philosophy. We're a taking-care-of-the-ball type of team anyway, so it goes right along with what we do.”

Not only has Clifford kept up his ability to maintain possession throughout these first five games, but the rest of the offensive personnel has been able to hold on to the rock, as the Nittany Lions have yet to lose a fumble this season.

Tight end Brenton Strange said the offense has done the little things each day to prepare for a game with this amount on the line, and it’s something it’s used to prioritizing.

“I think we've been able to protect the ball just [because of] the little details and stuff we go over and how much emphasis we put on it in practice every single day,” Strange said. “Whether that’s in ball security drills, doing 7-on-7s, catching the ball in traffic. Just a bunch of the little details that you do every single day.”

The Penn State defense, meanwhile, will need to step up in order to win that turnover battle.

Defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group has certainly held its own this season and as of late, as it sits third in the conference with nine turnovers forced and tied for second with seven interceptions.

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, who is playing some of the best football he has in his five years in Happy Valley, said forcing turnovers is something the unit takes pride in and will be looking to do in the top-five matchup.

“Turnovers [are] definitely something that we pride ourselves on as a defense but especially in the [defensive back] room — getting our hands on the ball, deflections, [pass breakups], interceptions… trying to create havoc back there,” Castro-Fields said. “When you go into a big game and you create turnovers that flip the momentum, that sets our offense up perfectly with field position.

“[Our] goal is always just to get three turnovers a game or more.”

