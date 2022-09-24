Penn State’s special teams units have been a double-edged sword so far at the start of the 2022 season.

For one, Barney Amor and the punting unit have been phenomenal. Amor punted inside of the Central Michigan 10-yard line on three of his four kicks Saturday. One resulted in a muffed punt, which Penn State recovered and turned into a touchdown. The other two each led to three-and-outs.

On the other hand, Penn State’s place kicking has been a nightmare. Redshirt senior Jake Pinegar won the starting job out of fall camp in place of the now-departed Jordan Stout. He handles kicks 52 yards and shorter, while redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak handles anything longer.

Pinegar missed a 38-yard field goal on Saturday and had an extra point blocked. Sahaydak missed from 53 yards just before halftime, a kick that didn’t land anywhere near its target.

Pinegar is now 3-for-5 on field goals this year, having missed from 42 yards against Ohio. He’s also missed an extra point against Ohio in addition to the blocked kick on Saturday.

James Franklin didn’t express any concern over the unit two weeks ago — whether kicking or protection — but he seems to be in a different spot after Central Michigan.

“Not where we need it to be at all,” Franklin said about the team's place kicking after Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan.

Franklin additionally expressed concern with the kickoff unit, which has been sharing kickoff specialist duties between Sahaydak and redshirt-freshman punter Gabriel Nwosu.

“One time we'll kick it eight yards deep and in the corner, and the next time we're leaving the five-yard line in the middle of the field,” Franklin said. “That is not where it needs to be. Whatsoever.”

The struggles all around are discouraging for Penn State with few replacement options available. If Pinegar struggles, Sahaydak is the replacement, but Sahaydak had an ugly miss of his own Saturday.

The misses haven’t amounted to much yet because Penn State has won three of its four games comfortably, but these kinds of struggles are ones that will almost certainly bite at some point in the season.

Amor, however, has been as bright a spot as Penn State has had through four games. He quickly put to bed any doubts surrounding the punting unit in a post-Stout world, which is in large part thanks to the year he spent learning from the new Baltimore Ravens punter.

He said he sees things he does wrong more easily because he helped Stout correct the same issues a year ago.

“Was I planning on coming and being behind the best punter in the country?” Amor said. “No, but I learned so much from being behind him that it makes it so much more valuable.”

Amor also has a heck of a story, going from walk-on transfer to full-scholarship recipient at Penn State. Before he won the starting job, he had his 2020 season canceled at Colgate, while his family lived in Switzerland during the pandemic.

He was unable to travel back to his family, so he stayed with his girlfriend for a year, all while trying to find his way onto an FBS football team. Then, he came to Penn State because special teams analyst Eric Raisbeck had prior experience coaching in Switzerland and made a connection with Amor.

Now, Amor is impacting the game almost as much as anyone for Penn State — and is doing so while he works on completing his second masters degree.

“I think it’s just been a huge story in my opinion. All the kids that I didn’t get along with in high school all now want to be friends,” Amor said. “I mean that in the most sincere way because it’s kind of just become full circle. That’s one of the coolest things for me — how much everything’s shifted.”

