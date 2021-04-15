Cheers, loud music, concession food, touchdowns — a typical day at Beaver Stadium will occur once again as the football team ushers in its annual spring practice for the Blue-White game. But this, it’s time only for freshmen.

After Penn State freshmen were invited to attend this year’s annual spring practice on April 17 in Beaver Stadium, much to seniors’ dismay, students weighed in on the university’s decision and shared their plans for the event.

The Blue-White game is the last training day in the football practice season, and according to an email sent by Penn State Athletic Department to freshmen, the event will include performances by the Penn State Blue Band, cheer and dance squad routines, and the traditional singing of the Alma Mater.

In addition to freshmen, the families and guests of student-athletes will be allowed to attend the event, according to the Lions’ athletic department. The controversial decision garnered the attention of many upperclassmen who protested the choice via social media and online petitions.

Despite petitions against freshmen attending the game, registration for tickets still began at 7 a.m. on April 7 for first-year students.

Some freshmen — including Jack Briggs — are attending the Blue-White game due to a love of football games sparked by high school extracurricular involvement.

Briggs’ (freshman-theatre) participation in high school marching band sparked his interest in football and got him “invested in attending school football games regularly,” he said.

Briggs said he decided to attend the Blue-White game “just for the experience” to see what football games are like before the fall “when students will hopefully be able to attend all games in person.”

Like many freshmen, Briggs said he’s excited to experience a typical Penn State event. The atmosphere at football events — with the crowd coming together cheering for the players — is what Briggs said he’s looking forward to, even more than the actual game.

“I’m not really a big football person, but being here at Penn State, it’s really part of the community and part of the ‘vibe’ of what to expect from a campus like Penn State,” Briggs said. “I value community a lot, and the Blue-White game seems like a big community event to experience as a school.”

According to Briggs, attending Penn State football games was an activity he was looking forward to, and he said he was disappointed when the fall football games were restricted to limited attendees.

Due to rising coronavirus numbers, Briggs said he is unsure if he’ll end up purchasing season football tickets for next semester, but he’s hopeful vaccine rollout will get the pandemic under control.

Other freshmen booked Blue-White game tickets after years of growing up and hearing about Penn State football events, including Andrew Kacala, who plans to attend the game after making ticket reservations with a group of friends.

According to Kacala (freshman-biology), he’s anticipated attending Penn State football games since he’s grown up in a Penn State household that has consistently rooted for the team on Saturdays.

Since Kacala’s parents are Penn State alumni, Kacala said he’s been “surrounded by Penn State football for a while now” and heard stories from his family that sparked his interest in attending the games himself.

Kacala said he’s excited to attend an event that’s specifically associated with Penn State because it “will feel like the school’s coming together a bit — even though it’s just freshmen.”

After an atypical first year, Kacala said the game gives freshmen a glimpse into the “Penn State experience.”

“I think it’s great being able to go to an in-person activity,” Kacala said. “It will be a lot of fun and a great way for the freshmen to do something associated with Penn State and that has the ‘college feel’ to it while also being safe with COVID restrictions.”

While some students decided to attend the game due to childhood interest in Penn State football, other students said they decided to register for tickets because they’ve never had a Penn State football experience.

Victoria Snyder said her family isn't a “sports family,” so she’s never attended a football game — let alone a Penn State football game.

According to Snyder (freshman-English), the Blue-White game is a great way to further “integrate the freshmen into the Penn State family,” especially since attending football games is a large part of the university’s culture.

“This event seems like one way to rope the freshmen into the Penn State experience, especially since [they have] had a rough year and haven’t attended any normal Penn State activities yet — including the fall football season,” Snyder said.

Since she’s never attended a football game, Snyder said she doesn’t know what to expect, but she said she’s excited to find out what a Penn State football experience is, even under the current circumstances.

Alisha Naik said she decided to attend the Blue-White game because of the popularity of football in State College.

“That’s what Penn State’s known for — for their football games — and I think it will be a cool experience no matter how limited it is, because at least we get something,” Naik (freshman-actuarial science and engineering) said.

After a year of coronavirus regulations and missed opportunities, Naik said she’s especially jumping at the chance to attend the in-person event.

“This is one of the first big events that they’re letting us do, so I feel like it’s a smart idea to go to it because everyone’s missed so much,” Naik said. “Just the fact that we’re getting to do this — we should just take advantage of that.”

While some freshmen plan to attend the event, there are other students who will refrain from the festivities, including Toni Martino.

Martino (freshman-veterinary biomedical sciences), whose birthday is on the same day as the Blue-White game, is not attending the event because she’s going home for the weekend to celebrate with family and friends.

Before knowing the date of the game, Martino hoped to attend. However, she decided not to sign up for tickets upon learning the game was on her birthday.

Martino said she feels bad for the upperclassmen who are losing the opportunity to attend their last Blue-White game.

“I honestly think they should have given it to the seniors instead — the seniors should’ve still gotten their last chance to go,” Martino said.

Despite college freshmen losing a majority of their high school senior year and entire freshman year experience, Martino said Penn State seniors deserved the chance to attend the Blue-White game since it’s their last opportunity.

“We lost out in high school senior year, but this is their college senior year. For most students, it’s their last chance and their final senior year,” Martino said.

Regardless of the “guilt” some freshmen experience about having the opportunity to attend the event, Martino said she believes most students will still take advantage of their chance.

According to Martino, the primary things holding some freshmen back from Blue-White game attendance are lack of interest in football, coronavirus fears and busy schedules. However, she said a large portion of her friends and people in her classes are still planning to attend.

Despite not attending the Blue-White game this year, Martino said she hopes to attend regular Penn State football next year “depending on how COVID goes over the summer and over this next semester.”