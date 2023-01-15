Penn State received some big news Sunday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions' offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach announced he's leaving Penn State.

Stubblefield coached at Penn State for three seasons and coached first-round pick Jahan Dotson a season ago. He also coached Minnesota Vikings' receiver K.J. Osborn in his time with Miami.

More recently, he worked with Parker Washington who has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The team announced that it will begin a national search to find his replacement.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE