Penn State dipped into the transfer portal quite a bit in last year’s window, and it’ll have to try that again when the transfer portal opens on Monday.

The Nittany Lions picked up commitments from the likes of defensive end Chop Robinson, wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, all of whom have contributed to the team’s success this season.

A couple of positions will be lighter than others on Penn State’s roster once the NFL Draft and graduation seasons conclude, so here are a few potential transfer targets the Nittany Lions should recruit when the portal opens.

Dont’e Thornton Jr., wide receiver, Oregon

Dont’e Thornton Jr. to Penn State almost makes too much sense.

Thornton Jr. has been a part of Oregon’s roster since his freshman season in 2021. In his two years with the team, Thornton Jr. has recorded 26 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Coincidentally, the 6-foot-5 receiver was once committed to the Nittany Lions in 2019 before flipping to the Ducks in 2020.

Now, Thornton Jr. is looking for a new home, while Penn State will also need to bolster its wide receiving corps before the start of the next season. Current wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley will run out of eligibility after this season, while Parker Washington’s future could go either way, as he’s eligible to declare for the draft.

Should Washington choose to go pro, the Nittany Lions lack experience at the position and will need a playmaker. Thornton is just that.

Combined with his tall frame, the soon-to-be former Duck was also a 100-meter sprinter in high school, which is exemplified by his 20.8 yards per reception average.

Thornton Jr. is already very familiar with the program under James Franklin and the campus, as he visited the school a number of times during his recruitment.

Dominic Lovett, wide receiver, Missouri

Wide receiver will probably be the biggest question mark on the roster next season, so Franklin dipping into the transfer portal for one is very likely. Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett should be someone to watch as he sorts through his transfer portal journey.

Lovett currently sits at No. 3 in the SEC with 846 receiving yards this season. His 56 receptions are also good for No. 6 in the conference.

Like Thornton Jr., Lovett is another class of 2021 receiver whom Penn State had its eyes on during his initial recruitment. Lovett received an offer from the Nittany Lions in 2020.

It’s worth mentioning that Lovett had previously been committed to Arizona State before flipping to Missouri. If Penn State wants to land Lovett, it’ll probably have to out-recruit the Sun Devils for his commitment.

Braden Fiske, defensive lineman, Western Michigan

Braden Fiske has had a breakout season of sorts for Western Michigan, which has caught the eye of plenty of Power 5 schools, including Penn State.

The Nittany Lions are losing defensive tackle PJ Mustipher following the season. To make matters worse, Penn State has only picked up one commitment from an interior defensive lineman in 3-star Tyriq Blanding.

Fiske, who was originally recruited as an interior offensive lineman, tallied 57 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks for the Broncos in 2022 and has his sights set on a more prestigious program to finish out his college career.

Penn State is set with edge rushers, but Fiske’s 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame would suit the Nittany Lions on the interior, which is something Franklin has talked about improving over the course of this season.

Rocky Shelton II, linebacker, Duke

Linebacker was a question mark entering the 2022 season, and it’ll have to be answered again in 2023.

The Nittany Lions are set to lose sixth-year senior linebacker Jonathan Sutherland to eligibility, while Curtis Jacobs is eligible to enter his name in the NFL Draft this offseason, leaving current true freshman Abdul Carter, redshirt freshman Kobe King and redshirt sophomore Tyler Elsdon as the linebackers with the most playing experience.

Duke linebacker Rocky Shelton II can help ease the lack of experience.

Shelton II has been a part of the Blue Devils’ program since 2018, although he did leave during the 2021 season before returning in 2022. His most productive season came in 2020, where he started eight of Duke’s nine games and tallied 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

It’s been a while, but Penn State offered Shelton II five years ago in 2017, but he didn’t visit during his recruitment process.

The link to Shelton II might not be the strongest, but it could be rekindled to add depth to the 2023 linebacker room.

Quarterback?

It’s well-known by now that Drew Allar will man the quarterback position in 2023, but depth is a potential issue Franklin might choose to act on.

The Nittany Lions don’t have experience behind Allar after Christian Veilleux announced his intentions to transfer on Tuesday. True freshman Beau Pribula and incoming freshman Jaxon Smolik will be the only other quarterbacks behind Allar.

However, it also might be unlikely that a quarterback would choose to transfer into a backup or competition-based role since that’s the primary reason that players transfer as it is.

Inexperience at quarterback will be something that Penn State will have to work through, but it might not be fixable through the transfer portal.

