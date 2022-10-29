Even mired a struggling offense throughout 2021, Penn State and Sean Clifford always had somewhere to look — Jahan Dotson.

Take the Maryland game from a season ago, where Penn State sputtered against an inferior opponent before Dotson began his trek toward a program-record day with 242 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Through six games in 2021, a true No. 1 receiving threat like that had been nonexistent for Penn State. Parker Washington showed signs of finally stepping into the role after seven catches, 70 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota — his first score of the season.

Despite a crushing loss to Ohio State on Saturday, Washington did his part and announced himself as Penn State’s certified No. 1 threat. He was dominant against the Buckeyes with 11 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown, setting career highs in both receptions and receiving yardage.

With the performance, he also became the first 100-yard Penn State receiver since Dotson had 137 against Michigan State at the end of the 2021 season.

“I think it helps when you can move the ball down the field and kind of get those big chunk plays and those routine plays,” tight end Theo Johnson said following the 44-31 loss. “I think he's been doing a really good job for us, and I think it gives our offense a spark for sure.”

Washington was not only a consistent spark for the offense on Saturday — he was an explosive one, too. He broke free from a would-be tackler early in the second quarter to score a 58-yard touchdown, the kind of explosive, individual-effort play Penn State desperately needs to be able to hang with Ohio State each year.

Including the 58-yard touchdown, Clifford targeted Washington on five of 16 third downs Saturday. Clifford was 4-for-5 on those plays, with the only incompletion winding up as a tip-drill interception. Three of the four completions resulted in first downs, while the fourth led to a fourth-and-1 conversion by Penn State.

Clifford certainly trusts Washington after three seasons together, and it’s starting to look even more true after the past two weeks.

It helps, too, that Washington has a knack for acrobatic catches, such as a diving grab on third-and-9 in the second quarter or his high-pointed touchdown against Minnesota last week.

“I told him at the beginning of the game that I'm gonna definitely give him his shots. Put it up there,” Clifford said. “They like to play, man, I knew that we were gonna have our chances. So I told Park, I just said, 'Hey man, big players make big plays in the big game. That's you.'”

Washington also returns punts for Penn State, so as you can guess, he’s generally a flashy player. He’s good with the ball in his hands and has a knack for the spotlight. When he’s off the field, though, he’s extremely soft spoken.

Does that change in order for him to become a No. 1 wide receiver? Not necessarily.

He said he might talk a little bit more on the field, but it ultimately comes down to consistency, which he’s certainly started to show over the past two weeks.

“It starts with leadership and the examples you set every day. If I want to be a No. 1 receiver — if any guy wants to be a No. 1 receiver — you gotta be consistent as much as you can,” Washington said. “I feel like I've done that over these last couple years. I'm just always looking to build on that and be the best teammate I can for the guys.”

