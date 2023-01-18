Penn State lost a wide receiver to the transfer portal the same day that another wide receiver transferred into the program.

Jaden Dottin announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Thank You Penn State and everyone involved with me for everything! I am forever grateful! I am now officially in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. DM me for film. — Jaden Dottin (@jadendottin) January 18, 2023

In three years as a Nittany Lion, Dottin only appeared in five games, starting in one of them. With the recent commitments of transfer wide receivers Dante Cephas and Malik McClain, the latter of which committed hours before Dottin’s announcement, Dottin looked to be in line for a similar workload.

Dottin still has three years of eligibility remaining which he’ll spend elsewhere.

