Jaden Dottin short catch

Wide receiver Jaden Dottin (19) grabs a quick pass during Penn State football's practice at Holuba Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State lost a wide receiver to the transfer portal the same day that another wide receiver transferred into the program.

Jaden Dottin announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on his Twitter account Wednesday.

In three years as a Nittany Lion, Dottin only appeared in five games, starting in one of them. With the recent commitments of transfer wide receivers Dante Cephas and Malik McClain, the latter of which committed hours before Dottin’s announcement, Dottin looked to be in line for a similar workload.

Dottin still has three years of eligibility remaining which he’ll spend elsewhere.

