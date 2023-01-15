Just like last season, Penn State added another receiver from the transfer portal.

Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas announced he has committed to the blue and white, he announced on Twitter.

Cephas’ best season was in 2021, when he had 82 receptions for 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. He wasn’t used much in 2022 when his stats declined.

The transfers commitment also comes on the same day that Penn State fired wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield.

Needing a receiver, with the departure of Parker Washington and flip of Devin Carter to West Virginia, the Nittany Lions added a local player from Pittsburgh.

