In this week's episode of "The 1-0 Podcast," co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph cover everything Penn State football heading into Saturday’s game against Northwestern.

Engle and Ralph give an overview of Northwestern’s season thus far and how they expects the Wildcats to perform against Penn State’s defense.

The duo also considers how Penn State’s upcoming bye week could benefit the Nittany Lions before facing three tough conference opponents throughout the month of October.

WATCH MORE