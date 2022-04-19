Aeneas Hawkins and Brad Kraut were offered positions on the executive team at Limitless NIL in late January.

The company’s founder and CEO, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, introduced the pair to the idea of an agency focused on name, image and likeness opportunities for student-athletes while also providing educational tools.

The former Penn State defensive lineman Hawkins, who recently medically retired from football, and the Penn State junior Kraut, who didn’t expect to hold a high position in an agency for “five years,” were immediately on board.

On April 10, after three months of developing the rest of the executive team as well as corporate relationships and signing student-athletes, Clifford’s agency became public after ESPN’s Pete Thamel released an in-depth report.

Hawkins said he sensed Clifford’s energy when the two discussed Limitless NIL, which “sold” the former on being a part of the team.

“He was clearly so passionate about helping athletes maximize in the NIL space and really grow their brands,” Hawkins told The Daily Collegian. “Through his open experiences, I think he realized that there are holes within NIL in Year 1.”

Growing up in a family of athletes and playing at Penn State through the first year of NIL, Hawkins said his experiences prepared him to serve as the chief athlete officer for Limitless NIL.

The former Nittany Lion said he considers himself an “expert” at his role, which combines student-athlete recruiting and relations, being that he lived the same life himself for four years.

“I just want to maximize what they’re able to earn and bring back,” Hawkins said. “A lot of college athletes are coming from underprivileged areas and tough backgrounds. My passion is helping athletes beyond their sport.”

Kraut, the director of brand relations for Limitless NIL, shares a similar passion to Hawkins of helping collegiate athletes excel in their careers off the court and field.

Kraut brings brand management experience to his position, as he’s worked with JERPA Jeans and Cuts Clothing. More specifically, Kraut’s worked with student-athletes who repped apparel for both companies.

Kraut developed a “passion” for the sports industry through his work, which caught Clifford’s attention, and the former was shocked when the Penn State gunslinger offered him a position with Limitless NIL.

“My eyes just lit up,” Kraut told the Collegian. “I’m all in. I'm sold on it and ready to work. It felt like a surreal moment when we finally publicly launched all the hard work that was going on behind the scenes.”

In the months leading up to the public launch, the executive team at Limitless NIL began recruiting student-athletes from across the country.

Thus far, Penn State athletes signed to Clifford’s agency include men’s basketball guards Myles Dread and Ishaan Jagiasi, football safety Ji’Ayir Brown and women’s basketball forward Anna Camden.

Camden used her NIL to strike deals with Roots Natural Kitchen in State College and Moolah Kicks. She also boasts a major following on her social media accounts, especially TikTok.

While she has enjoyed learning about the “business world,” Camden said negotiating contracts and producing content by herself while balancing her life as a student-athlete became overwhelming, which led her to sign with Clifford’s agency.

“It was exhilarating at first,” Camden told the Collegian. “It was just me doing everything. That was good for a little while, but I got to a point where I was just exhausted. I’m forgetting things I shouldn’t be forgetting, and I’m stretched too thin.”

By being marketed as an agency “for the athlete, by the athlete,” Limitless NIL reaches a new level of trust with student-athletes that those focused on professional athletes can’t attain.

Signing with an agency that understands her fast-paced lifestyle gives Camden the best chance at maximizing her gains in the new era of college sports, she said.

“There’s not going to be an agency out there that better understands having to balance NIL deals with being a student-athlete,” Camden said. “Sean went through it at the highest magnitude that you can. It offers you trust that they know what you’re going through.”

Since the inception of NIL legislation in Pennsylvania on July 1, 2021, Thamel reported that Clifford has raked in over $100,000 using his NIL on deals, but now he’s using his experience to help other student-athletes navigate the NIL landscape.

Whether a student-athlete is a standout in their respective sport or goes viral on social media, Clifford said he wants to assist student-athletes in every situation possible to make the most with NIL.

“That’s why I made it and why I believe in it,” Clifford said following Penn State’s practice last Wednesday. “It could be a life-changer for everybody. I want to be that older guy to give everybody real-life experiences.”

Those real-life experiences along with his passion for education are what Hawkins and Kraut said makes Clifford the perfect fit to lead the first student-athlete-founded NIL agency.

Not only will Limitless NIL provide student-athletes with a platform to connect with brands and build their brands but it’ll also offer financial literacy tools through a partnership with Beacon Pointe, a financial advisory firm, according to Kraut.

“Limitless was the only agency I met with that offered financial advice,” Camden said. “I think it’s really important when we’re finally making this money to be able to manage it and plan for the future.”

From his three years of starting experience donning the blue and white to navigating the NIL landscape since its creation, Clifford blazed his own trail while still being a student-athlete.

While he’s still playing one more season in Happy Valley, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native hopes to help student-athletes across the country as he leads his new company.

“He’s been through it and he knows the ins and outs,” Kraut said. “He’s a player for the players. He knows the wants and needs for the players.”

