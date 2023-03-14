Deion Barnes received his second promotion in under two months late Monday evening.

Barnes was hired as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line coach after former defensive line coach John Scott Jr. took a job with the Detroit Lions. It took a couple weeks, but the solution to Penn State’s latest coaching vacancy was solved in-house one day before spring practices were set to start.

The role is the 30-year-old’s first official assistant coaching position, as Barnes was a graduate assistant with the Nittany Lions since 2020 before he was promoted to his analyst position in late January.

There’s a lot to like about Barnes’ hire, but here are a few key reasons why Barnes was the right fit for the position.

Smooth Transition

The transition from Scott to Barnes shouldn’t be difficult, which is the biggest positive from Barnes’ hire.

The natural growing pains that Barnes might face as a freshly-hired assistant coach in a more important role are mitigated by his previous experience as a graduate assistant. During his three-year tenure as a graduate assistant, Barnes worked alongside Scott on the sidelines with the defensive linemen.

Under his guidance, Barnes has developed several players into NFL talent while also getting the feel of what it takes to coach a specific position. More importantly, Barnes is able to maintain the relationships that he’s already built with the current roster as well.

Penn State recorded 104 tackles for loss and 43 sacks in 2022, and a similar statline can be expected in the upcoming season as Barnes will likely implement a system like he learned under Scott.

Recruiting

Barnes knows how to sell Penn State, partially because it was sold to him over a decade ago when he played for the Nittany Lions from 2012-14. In college football, that’s a valuable asset.

The hire further strengthens Penn State’s in-state recruiting trail as Barnes is originally from Philadelphia. The Nittany Lions already dominate Pennsylvania, having received commitments from three of the four top Pennsylvania recruits in the class of 2023. However, there’s always room to grow.

Also, Barnes is the embodiment of a Penn State success story as he spent time in the NFL and AAF following his collegiate career. That’ll certainly appeal to potential defensive line recruits.

NFL Experience

Although it was relatively short, Barnes brings highly-coveted NFL experience to the table.

The New York Jets signed Barnes as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He was cut a year later and briefly signed to the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Barnes also played in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders in 2019.

Barnes knows what it takes to get to the highest level and has already used that to his advantage as a graduate assistant. As a graduate assistant, Barnes helped develop Odafe Oweh into a first-round pick and Arnold Ebiketie into an early second-round selection.

Now, he’ll be able to further utilize his NFL experience with the pass rushers of the future on Penn State’s defensive line.

Popularity Among Players

The player-coach relationship is arguably the largest contributing factor to success when leading a team, especially a team of young men.

Deion Barnes has already established that.

Veteran defensive tackle PJ Mustipher advocated for Barnes’ hire during his availability at the NFL Combine. Mustipher certainly wasn’t alone in that desire based on the team’s reaction to James Franklin’s surprise announcement during a team meeting.

All love for our guy @DBarnes_18 🤟A special moment as @CoachJFranklin announces Deion Barnes as our defensive line coach. — #WeAre pic.twitter.com/v1HHaz7HMG — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) March 14, 2023

Barnes was instantly mobbed with cheers by the players present in the room, encapsulating the excitement and relationship that Barnes has with his players.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE