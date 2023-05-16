Why it was the right decision for Penn State football to book Iowa for the White Out | Column

With the college football offseason comes the annual debate among Penn State fans about which matchup should be chosen as the White Out game.

This tradition, which started against Purdue in 2004, has grown over the years into one of the greatest spectacles in the sport. After the team’s official announcement on Monday, we now know that this year’s victim will be Iowa.

Fans had mixed opinions on the topic, with Michigan and West Virginia both receiving some support. However, the decision to choose the Hawkeyes was the correct one for several reasons.

Competitive advantage

Penn State has been recognized nationally for having one of the loudest and most passionate fan bases in the country, which the team attempts to weaponize for one game every season.

This display has been utilized by the team to provide an advantage over its competition, with Ohio State’s former coach Urban Meyer even claiming the White Out to be worth a “10-point differential” for the Nittany Lions.

From Penn State’s perspective, this advantage should be used in a game that will likely be closely contested, where every point will matter.

Quality of opponent

The matchup with Iowa figures to be a competitive one, as the Hawkeyes will feature a talented squad in 2023.

The black and gold returns several key pieces from a defense, which was among the nation’s best in 2022 and added to its offense through the transfer portal.

Quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Erick All, both formerly of Michigan, made their way to Iowa City over the offseason and should provide a big boost to the offense.

The perennially strong Iowa defense paired with what should be an improved offense will make for a tough challenge come Week 4.

Additionally, both teams will likely be heavy favorites through their first three games, making it a strong possibility that the two squads enter undefeated.

Logistics

From a more logistical standpoint, the Iowa matchup makes more sense than the other options.

The West Virginia game comes in Week 1, and having the White Out for the season opener could diminish its impact. After a long offseason, fans will need time to get back into form and could come out sluggish. The game also provides incoming first-years a chance to get acclimated to the rooting experience.

As for the Michigan matchup, it occurs on Nov. 11, toward the end of the season. Only once have the Nittany Lions hosted a White Out after October, which came in a 2015 loss to the Wolverines.

At a certain point it becomes too cold in State College to host night games, not to mention Fox will likely be broadcasting the matchup as its Big Noon Kickoff game. This would take away from the overall atmosphere and visual effect of a sea of white under a dark sky which makes the White Out so special.

The Iowa game will occur in the sweet spot. It’ll be late enough in the season to allow for some buildup, but still early enough to have it under the lights. The 8 p.m. kick time will allow students and fans ample time to tailgate and create a rowdy and raucous environment.

National perception

With the attention that the White Out draws annually, it’s important for Penn State’s brand that it puts on a good show.

The best way to do this is by winning the game, but doing so against an opponent that’s a worthy adversary, such as the Hawkeyes who may be ranked heading into the matchup.

A blowout over an inferior team — while still a win — can be a waste of the advantage that the White Out provides, while also losing the attention of the Penn State faithful.

From a recruiting standpoint, the White Out is always Penn State’s biggest draw, pulling in hundreds of recruits from across the country to soak in the true Penn State football experience.

By picking a game that’s projected to be both winnable and also competitive, it can make a great impression on the high schoolers and their families, benefiting the future of Penn State football.

