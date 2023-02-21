 Skip to main content
Why did potential 1st-round pick Olu Fashanu decide to return to Penn State? | The 1-0 Podcast

Olu Fashanu “could end up being the best offensive lineman in all of college football next year,” according to Collegian football reporter Seth Engle. So, why didn’t he declare for the NFL Draft?

In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen give details on recent media availabilities with Penn State football players Olu Fashanu and Kalen King.

The duo explains why Fashanu will stay another year at Penn State and how that decision will affect the offensive line as a whole.

Engle and Allen also touch on the dynamics between new recruits and veteran players as the Penn State football team continues winter workouts.

