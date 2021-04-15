There may be nothing that exemplifies the Penn State student body’s love for the football team quite like the Blue-White game.

Drawing crowds of over 75,000 every year, while thousands more watch from the luxury of their TV sets, the Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage is so much more than just the final spring practice of the year — it’s an experience.

However, for most of Penn State’s student body, there will be no Blue-White experience for the second-straight year, and it’s likely to be a different setup than a typical year anyway.

With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing by the originally slated game last spring, Beaver Stadium sat still on a day that usually brings an upswing of electricity across Happy Valley.

This year, just freshmen will be in attendance to watch the historic scrimmage, so the same level of energy typically showcased for this game will have to wait a bit longer.

Even with limited attendance, this year’s final spring practice will be an opportunity for fans to get an early glimpse at next fall’s Nittany Lion squad.

This year’s iteration will serve three main purposes: giving coaches the opportunity to test out new schemes, giving freshmen the opportunity to actually see the Nittany Lions play in person, and — most of all — giving the players a chance to play under the watch of fans for the first time since the fall.

Here’s a look at some of the major storylines to look for during Saturday’s final spring practice.

New faces to watch for on the sidelines and their schemes on the field

Like Penn State has been accustomed to over the course of the last few years, there were a handful of coaching changes for the Nittany Lions this offseason.

After just one season together, James Franklin and the program parted ways with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca and began the search for his replacement

Within a day, the decision had been made to hire former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who became the third man to hold the position at Penn State in the last four years.

In his lone season with the Longhorns, Yurcich’s offense ranked second in the Big 12 and eighth nationally, averaging 42.7 points per game in 2020.

One year prior in 2019, Yurcich played the same role for Ohio State — serving as a key factor behind Justin Fields’ development into a Heisman candidate and simultaneously leading the Buckeyes to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Yurcich has the experience and resume to take Penn State’s offense to the next level, and the final spring practice will be the first time fans will get to see what he’ll bring to the gridiron.

Other new faces to look for on the sideline include tight end coach Ty Howle and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter.

After three years under Franklin’s staff as tight end coach, Tyler Bowen — who played a part in the development of NFL-bound Pat Freiermuth — is off to the NFL, as the tight ends coach in Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars offense.

His replacement, Ty Howle, is no stranger to the atmosphere of Beaver Stadium.

Howle, a four-year letterwinner on Penn State’s offensive line from 2009-2013, started at center and left guard in his playing career with the Nittany Lions, being named a captain his senior season.

Aside from his playing career, Howle has eight years coaching experience, including the 2020 season in which he served as an offensive analyst for the blue and white, working closely with both Bowen and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein.

The final spring practice will give a first look at the tight end room after the losses of Freiermuth and Bowen.

As for Poindexter, his accomplishments speak for themselves.

Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020, he is coming to the Nittany Lions with new goals in mind.

After spending four seasons at Purdue under the same role, Poindexter will get his first chance to coach in front of Penn State fans at this year’s final spring practice with a veteran safety room behind him.

Players who could make an impact

Saturday’s installment will be the first time players are able to compete in front of public eyes since the completion of the 2020 season — and there’s plenty of key guys to look out for.

From players who had their years cut short by injury to well-established names around the program, a few names could make headlines at the final practice.

Jahan Dotson, Brandon Smith and Jaquan Brisker are all returning starters that should perform, but it’s the others that should be looked out for at this iteration of the final spring practice.

Players like Curtis Jacobs and Parker Washington had standout seasons as freshmen, but have an opportunity to take a step in their second year. If they put on a show, Jacobs and Washington could solidify themselves as the up-and-coming stars of the Nittany Lions.

Another name to look out for is Noah Cain, who missed all but one snap of 2020 with a leg injury.

If given the opportunity to play on Saturday, Franklin will likely either have two options for Cain: have him play sparingly, or have him run all over the field in his anticipated return.

