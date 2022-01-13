On Wednesday, Penn State’s running back corps got one man slimmer when Noah Cain reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Cain, a junior this past season, had played for the Nittany Lions over three seasons, including a sophomore year that found him on the field for just one quarter before suffering a season-ending injury.

In the 2021 campaign, Cain carried the ball more than he has in his entire college career, but he failed to live up to the promise he showed over his freshman year with 443 rushing yards and eight touchdowns .

With a change of scenery, Cain could once again return to form and even grow on his potential.

Here’s a short list of potential landing spots for the junior running back, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

LSU

Prior to his years as a star running back at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, or becoming the next prodigy running back at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Noah Cain was just a kid from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

What is Baton Rouge known for most of all? LSU football.

Beside his own connection to the town and university, Cain’s cousin, Michael Clayton, was an All-SEC wide receiver for the Tigers in the early 2000s.

In Cain’s initial recruitment, LSU was in the mix as much as any of the schools on his final list.

With starting running back Tyrion Davis-Price having declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, LSU is all of a sudden in need of a running back with the potential for star power — Cain could be the Tigers’ guy.

Oklahoma

It’s been years since Oklahoma’s had to worry about plans at running back, thanks to three straight 1,000+ yard seasons from Kennedy Brooks.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, Brooks declared for the NFL Draft last month.

With a new head coach in Brent Venables arriving to town, Cain would be a low risk, high reward piece to add to the running back corps.

There’s no true No. 1 back in Norman, Oklahoma, so the door is wide open for Cain to win a starting spot.

If Cain can’t seem to return to his freshman year performance, no sweat off Venables’ back. He’s a great locker room piece and will provide the same attitude and experience in the running back room that he did in Happy Valley.

Tennessee

Speaking of a need for star power, Tennessee hasn’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

The Volunteers’ starting running back in 2021, Jabari Small, was far from a disappointment, but he could use help in the backfield with No. 2 back Tiyon Evans transferring to Louisville.

Cain flourished in a running back tandem with a clear No. 1 in 2019, so there shouldn’t be a reason why he can’t do it again if he’s fully healthy.

Tennessee has a pretty crowded backfield, but it lacks the experience that Cain can provide.

Florida

Similar to Tennessee, Florida’s leading rusher in 2021 was quarterback Emory Jones.

With No. 1 running back Dameon Pierce having announced his plans to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, an opportunity has opened up for the Gators to bring in a back from the transfer portal this offseason.

Just two hours north of Bradenton, Florida — where Cain played a portion of his high school football — Gainesville sits waiting for its next great running back.

If Cain becomes a Gator, he would be the third Nittany Lion to transfer to the Gators since 2019, joining Justin Shorter and Antonio Valentino.

Temple

A bit of a wild card, but don’t rule out Temple from making a run at the former 4-star running back.

Cain was heavily recruited in high school by Stan Drayton while he was the running backs coach at Texas.

A month ago, Drayton agreed to become the head coach of the Owls.

Of all the teams on this list in need of a burst from the backfield, none needs more help than Temple — who couldn’t get a rusher over 330 rushing yards this past season.

If Cain is desperate enough to land a starting spot and doesn’t want to deal with the stress of a competition, Temple could be the place for him.

