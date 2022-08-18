When Caziah Holmes committed to Penn State on Aug. 9, 2019, he probably didn’t expect to have his name in the transfer portal three years later.

Holmes was the No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2020 recruiting cycle and joined a program that’s been successful in producing NFL-grade talent at the position since the Saquon Barkley days. The only problem with a successful program like the Nittany Lions’ is that everybody wants their share, which always ends up with someone being left out.

At the start of the 2020 season, Penn State’s running back room was loaded once again. Running backs Noah Cain and Journey Brown were slated to be the team’s lead backs, with Holmes, Devyn Ford and fellow class of 2020 recruit Keyvone Lee backing them up. However, after Brown missed the season due to a heart condition and Cain suffered a season-ending injury in the first week, Holmes had an opportunity to make his mark in his true freshman season.

A breakout season never came for Holmes, as he received less carries and had less yards Lee and Ford. Last season, Holmes fell even further down the depth chart and only received five carries for the entire year.

Entering 2022, Holmes’ outlook didn’t look much better following the additions of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen — two freshmen that have been raved about all offseason by James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich — and the continued presence of the veterans Lee and Ford.

The use of the transfer portal has been increasingly common over the past few seasons, so Holmes’ decision to transfer to a new school to get more playing time isn’t surprising. The question now is just where to?

Here are some potential landing spots for the former Nittany Lion.

Florida State

Florida State was a heavy hitter in the Titusville, Florida, native’s initial recruitment, as Holmes named them in his top seven schools. Holmes visited Florida State more than a few times since the school offered him a scholarship in 2018. It only makes sense that the Seminoles are in the mix now.

Transferring to the Seminoles allows Holmes to be closer to home while still playing at a big-name school that will allow him to receive recognition for his efforts on the field.

On top of that, Florida State’s 2021 leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants, leaving his 143 carries up for grabs next season.

The only problem with a potential Florida State move is that head coach Mike Norvell already dipped into the transfer portal for a running back, gaining the commitment of former Oregon running back Trey Benson. Treshaun Ward, last year’s backup running back, is also returning to the program.

Although there’s still some competition in the Seminoles’ backfield, it’s not nearly as deep as Penn State’s, so playing football in Florida with the history that Holmes shares with the program makes Florida State a very possible landing spot.

Miami (FL)

Miami’s case for Holmes is basically identical to Florida State’s — a Florida school that was listed in Holmes’ top seven back in 2019.

According to 247Sports, Miami was the second school to extend an offer to Holmes, doing so back in 2017. Over the course of the next couple of years, Holmes visited the Hurricanes five times and attended a camp as well.

The Hurricanes’ running back situation also resembles the Seminoles, as the school brought in a transfer running back — Henry Parrish Jr. — but returned 2021’s leading rusher Jaylan Knighton.

With Parrish’s role at Miami still unknown, Holmes could make the most of his remaining eligibility with the Hurricanes’ less-crowded running back room.

UCF

If Holmes chooses to stay close to home in his next chapter, UCF is about as close as it gets. Cocoa High School, Holmes’ alma mater, is stationed only 35 miles away from the American Athletic Conference powerhouse.

Sure, the Golden Knights return their tailback tandem in Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson, but it’s important to note that Holmes still has four years of eligibility remaining. Bowser is entering his fifth year of college football, potentially his last, while Richardson is a junior that could declare for the draft any year now.

Holmes could be the feature back in a hometown school if he just waits one more season. However, only time will tell if he’s willing to wait again.

