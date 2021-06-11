On Thursday afternoon, Penn State students received a highly anticipated announcement.

Penn State Athletics announced football student tickets sales will commence in July — students will finally be able pack the south end zone bleachers for the first time since 2019.

Tickets will be on sale July 20-23 depending on class standing and will open at 7 a.m. each morning.

But of course, tickets are limited, as there is a capacity of around 21,000 for student tickets.

For some, this will be the first time purchasing student season tickets, and while specific instructions sent by Penn State will be available on July 7, there are certainly some things to know before the morning of.

With that, here are a few tips on how to ensure you get a seat to watch the Nittany Lions.

Accessing Ticketmaster early

Logging in to Ticketmaster in advance is crucial if you want to avoid stress the morning of ticket sales.

All student tickets go through the Ticketmaster website and being logged in before 7 a.m. rolls around will help prevent any unexpected issues or crashes that tend to happen as everyone scrambles to access the site.

If you don’t have an account, it is recommended to register using your Penn State email, which will connect the account to Penn State’s Student Account Manager and give easy access to your mobile tickets in September.

It’s also smart to try and get into the waiting room as early as possible, as it gives you a better chance to get ahead in a line that some students will wait in for minutes.

While the ticket sales close at two, they will certainly be sold out before then, so logging on before 7 a.m. is a must.

Having enough credits

Before any student goes to purchase tickets for the fall, making sure they meet the credit requirement is essential.

All second-year, third-year and fourth-year students are mandated to be scheduled for a minimum of 12 fall credits by 5 p.m. on June 29.

Graduate students are required to have been admitted for the fall by June 29, while first-year students do not need to have their classes confirmed as of that date.

It is also worth mentioning that wait-listed classes do not count toward the eligible credits, so don’t include those credits toward the 12 if you plan on purchasing tickets.

Purchasing a White Out shirt

While students are in the process of purchasing their tickets, Ticketmaster will ask if they’d like to include the official White Out T-shirt in their order.

These shirts have a new design every season and include the year to commemorate each specific group.

These are not required for purchase, but they’ll cost you an extra $26 for a short sleeve or $32 for a long sleeve.

There’s also an option to skip this, making your total $239 for just the tickets. But who doesn’t want the White Out shirt?