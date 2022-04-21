‘What’s up, Pup?’ | Inside KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s growth from HS star to Penn State football leader

KeAndre Lambert-Smith walked into the coaches’ office at Maury High School during Week 3 of his sophomore football season, expecting to retrieve his typical No. 2 jersey and go on his way like normal.

He was handed No. 82.

Lambert-Smith reiterated that he wanted No. 2, assuming the jersey distributor simply misheard him. He was once again told to take No. 82 and that it was head coach Dyrri McCain’s orders.

According to McCain, Lambert-Smith had “done something” in class earlier in the day to prompt the sudden and unexplained change in jerseys. When McCain heard about the incident, he said, “Yeah, I got something for that.”

No. 82 in hand, Lambert-Smith looked at McCain, who simply said, “I told you.”

Lambert-Smith still thought, or at least hoped, it was some kind of sick joke. He asked McCain where his jersey was throughout the day leading up to kickoff against nonconference foe Princess Anne.

“I kept looking at him, I'm like, 'It's not a joke… No, you're gonna wear that number today,” McCain told The Daily Collegian.

Maury and Lambert-Smith, in the No. 82 jersey, lost to Princess Anne, 21-13. McCain said Lambert-Smith played well, to be expected from “one of, if not the, best players” on the team, even as a sophomore.

After the game, the wide receiver went to his head coach once more to say he thought the No. 2 jersey was simply hidden somewhere as part of a joke. It was a teaching moment for McCain and one of the most notable of Lambert-Smith’s young career.

Now a two-year starter at Penn State and a former 4-star recruit out of Maury in the class of 2020, Lambert-Smith noted during 2022 spring ball that the biggest area of improvement for him over the years has been the mental side of football.

Although he found five starts as a true freshman and since started all 13 games as a sophomore, Lambert-Smith acknowledged he hadn’t put it all together when he first arrived on campus in Happy Valley. Between then and now, controlling his emotions has been priority No. 1.

“Not even in game but in practice, just on the field. Period. I used to let little plays get to me,” Lambert-Smith said April 12. “If I don't start off how I want to, it would affect me the whole practice. And I realized that there was no positive that came out of that.”

With Jahan Dotson on his way to the NFL, Lambert-Smith is poised for a big jump in 2022 — on the field, in the locker room and off of the field — as he looks to build on the 447 yards and two touchdowns he racked up a year ago.

The maturation process he’s now figuring out himself doesn’t start without McCain, though.

According to the Maury head coach, Lambert-Smith was always a strong student in high school and is smarter than he probably even realizes. He finished with a GPA in the mid-3s while enrolled in AP classes. And no matter what plagued him, Lambert-Smith was never disrespectful to those around him.

But being the high-caliber athlete he was, Lambert-Smith could often get away with things others couldn’t. The lack of mental maturity might have come from a lack of being held accountable, whether in sports or life in general, according to McCain.

“He kind of came from one of those backgrounds where he could probably not practice and then play whatever game because he was just the best athlete,” McCain said. “Or he'd be able to say and do whatever, and he can do that because he's the best athlete.”

McCain laughed when he said that much of Lambert-Smith’s frustration early in his high school career likely came because the head coach was one of the first ones truly holding him accountable.

“There's structure. There's accountability. There's discipline,” McCain said. “When you don't get all the way to the line [on a sprint], I don't care about how good of an athlete you are, there's gonna be consequences for that.

“But he, in the beginning stages, thought that it was an attack on him because he had never been held accountable.”

The jersey swap was just one such example of McCain holding his star player accountable.

On another occasion, Lambert-Smith fell asleep in class on a day with heavy rain. No one wanted to be outside anyway, but he had Lambert-Smith complete field drills through the elements.

Rather than wear his practice uniform, though, McCain had Lambert-Smith work out in his school clothes.

“He obviously didn't like going out there in the first place, but then having to do it in his school clothes, I don't think he was too happy about that,” McCain said.

Also in his sophomore year, McCain benched Lambert-Smith one time. It was surely jarring for someone who wound up as a two-time captain and gained 1,062 yards in that season alone.

To start that year, Lambert-Smith once again “did something,” according to McCain. But this time, it was the day before team pictures, and McCain was well aware of it.

He switched Lambert-Smith’s jersey number again, this time to No. 44. To further drive home the message, the team picture was set to be hung on a banner at the Maury High School stadium.

“Everybody else is wearing their regular number, and Dre has 44 on in the picture for the banner,” McCain said. “And you can tell on his face, on the banner when we hung it up outside of our stadium, that he was upset that he was in that number.”

However, Lambert-Smith didn’t shy away from the challenges he faced. McCain called the wide receiver the “most competitive kid” he had ever coached both on the field and off of the field.

“He doesn't want to be known as just a football player in class. He doesn't want to be the dummy,” McCain said. “He wants to basically prove like, 'No, I'm just as smart as some of the better ones in here — and I'm gonna go perform and do my thing on the field.'”

What he lacked as a high school freshman — the understanding that succeeding in life and football was more than just in-game results — started to click.

While McCain said some elite-level competitors apply their drive to the wrong things like a card game or a video game, Lambert-Smith put his focus on doing the right things in football, school and life.

“He always had the ability. That was never a question that he had the ability,” McCain said. “It was putting it all together with everything else, and I think that's a big part that I don't think that he quite understood when he was younger.”

McCain said Lambert-Smith really started to figure things out by the end of sophomore year. When junior year rolled around, he was “great” and had “one incident, maybe.”

But in his senior year, Lambert-Smith was “phenomenal.” He started taking the same approach to every day as he’s taken at Penn State, according to McCain. He already knew he was a good player and would perform; now it was about making those around him better.

“The thing I respect about him the most is… [that] usually guys would run from that [accountability],” McCain said. “And especially younger kids, they'll try to find a way to bail out. Dre didn't try to find a way to bail out.

“He stuck through it and said, 'I'm gonna go through this again, even if when I do something wrong, I know that there's consequences to that.'”

Going into his senior year, McCain noticed Lambert-Smith’s drive to be reelected as a captain for the second-straight time. He also noticed something else as Lambert-Smith drew preseason interviews from numerous local media outlets.

“He never once mentioned in those interviews prior to the season about 'I'm trying to have 70 catches, I'm trying to have 1000 yards, I'm trying to have such and such touchdowns,'” McCain said. “He would tell guys, 'I'm not leaving high school until I deliver my school a state-title ring. I'm not leaving here until I do. I'm gonna do everything in my power to deliver a state title.”

The Joe Namath-esque championship guarantee was just another sign of maturity from Lambert-Smith, but it had also been 80 years since Maury High School last took home a state title.

The Commodores were cruising out of the gates in the 2019-20 season, however. They outscored their first two nonconference opponents 105-14 in total.

Maury continued to steamroll its way through the campaign. By the midway point, the Commodores had barely been touched, and people were clamoring for what the team could become.

Lambert-Smith’s message stood pat.

“It was never about 'Oh yeah, I just caught 400 yards, or I just did this,’” McCain said. “‘Listen, I told y'all in the beginning of the season, I'm gonna tell y'all in Week 9 and 10 and 11 and next game and next game: I'm not leaving here until I deliver the school a state title.’

“That was his mission. It was never about his stats. Never about any of that.”

Maury stayed undefeated, and it didn’t win by less than 19 points until the Virginia High School League Class 5 semifinal game, a 17-14 victory over Varina.

The championship rolled around, and Maury raced out to a 28-14 first-half lead on Stone Bridge. While the Commodores didn’t score the rest of the way, Stone Bridge only converted once more — and Lambert-Smith’s promise was brought to fruition. Maury High School was a state champion for the first time in 80 years.

What still stands out most to McCain three years later is Lambert-Smith’s ability to show up when it mattered most. While Maury didn’t play many close games, outscoring its opponents 669-139, Lambert-Smith was there in the big moments time and time again.

“It was always told to him and the rest of the guys, ‘You’re only remembered for what you do in the biggest games, the biggest moments, in the biggest times,’” McCain said. “The display that this kid put on in our biggest games and biggest moments — for him to basically guarantee a state title…

“For him to be able to do that, and then in every single big game show up and do it, that’s probably one of my biggest memories about him as a player.”

McCain played with Lambert-Smith’s uncles in high school and therefore knew of him long before he was a freshman in high school.

Lambert-Smith, humble but always confident in McCain’s words, came in wanting to be the best receiver to leave Maury. As a former Maury graduate himself, McCain said Lambert-Smith had to go through him first.

The friendly rivalry morphed into a nickname: “Pup.”

“He wanted to be everything I did or compete with me with everything,” McCain said. “So I would always call him 'Pup' because I'm like, 'Until you get to that level, you're just gonna always be pupping me. Any time we're on the phone now, I'll answer the phone and say 'What's up, Pup?'”

Lambert-Smith tried to buck the nickname when he got to State College. He bet McCain that if he scored a touchdown as a freshman, the name had to stop.

Although Lambert-Smith didn’t achieve that feat, McCain refuted the deal anyway because he was too confident in his pupil’s success and wanted something more fair that he’d have a chance to win at.

The pair hasn’t gotten back on a restructured bet, but McCain probably won’t stop calling Lambert-Smith “Pup.”

“That's our thing. That's my guy,” McCain said. “He tried to call me Pup, but he knows I'm the big dog, and he's the pup.”

Lambert-Smith and his old high school coach still keep up around once a week and text two or three times a week. Of all the maturation Lambert-Smith experienced at Maury, McCain sees that development continuing at Penn State.

While Lambert-Smith himself acknowledged that he’s had to come a long way since his freshman year, McCain was never worried about Lambert-Smith’s success at the next level. His competitive nature and “student-of-the-game” mentality showed up once again.

Now with 18 games started under his belt, Lambert-Smith is past the point of just trying to find what he can do to get on the field. McCain sees tangible progress in Lambert-Smith’s mental maturity thanks to the leadership he shows to freshmen, transfers and anyone else in the wide-receiver room.

His current head coach, James Franklin, has seen the next step in mental development for Lambert-Smith at Penn State. He knows the Norfolk, Virginia, native is one of the most talented and prideful players on the team, but that can sometimes be challenging when results don’t come or a player is faced with criticism.

Franklin has been high on veteran transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley from Western Kentucky, calling him “Steady Eddie” ever since arriving on campus. Lambert-Smith is moving closer toward “Steady Eddie” status like Tinsley.

“He used to be a little bit up and down emotionally as a young player, like a lot of young players are,” Franklin said. “I've just seen him be more consistent… I think you're gonna see his role increase, and I think you're gonna see his production increase. I'm really pleased with him overall.”

Lambert-Smith hasn’t had to play a game at Penn State in a jersey other than his typical No. 13. He may not be where he wants to be yet, but he — and everyone close to him — also knows he’s come a long way since his first steps in Happy Valley.

“That's kind of where I felt like his growth has changed from beginning in high school to where he is now. He's definitely mature, and that's probably one of the things that I'm most proud of him [for],” McCain said. “I think most people are proud of him for going to Penn State, being a football player, but, deep down, we've had plenty of conversations, and that's my guy.

“So this part of maturity is what I'm most proud of, and I make sure I tell him that.”